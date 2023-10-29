Nishiki Ramen -Kearny Mesa
Popular Items
Classic Tonkotsu Ramen. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Slow Egg, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen with Homemade Hot Sauce made from Roasted Garlic, Demon Spice and Miso. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger, Shredded Red Pepper and Naruto (Fish Cake).
No.1 Popular Ramen! Aroma of Homemade Roasted Black Garlic Sauce. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Slow Egg, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Utensil Request
FOOD
Ramen
No.1 Popular Ramen! Aroma of Homemade Roasted Black Garlic Sauce. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Slow Egg, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Classic Tonkotsu Ramen. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Slow Egg, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen with Homemade Hot Sauce made from Roasted Garlic, Demon Spice and Miso. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger, Shredded Red Pepper and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Chashu Melts in Your Mouth! 6 Slices of Pork Belly Chashu. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).
All Chicken! Chicken Breast Chashu and Chicken broth. Corn, Green Onion, and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Creamy Soybean-based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, a slice of Tomato and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Double broths of Tonkotsu (Pork) broth and Seafood with Fish Flake. Rich flavor. Pork Belly Chashu, Green Onion, Cabbage, and Naruto (Fish Cake). Comes with thick noodles.
Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen. Homemade special Soy Sauce with Seafood broth. Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Cabbage and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Want more Garlic flavor? This is the Ramen with a lot of Garlic! Roasted Garlic and Marinated Chopped Garlic. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Miso Ramen. Miso broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, and Naruto (Fish Cake).
Creamy Soybean-based broth with marinated and slow cooked Organic Tofu Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Cabbage, a slice of Tomato. *No-Egg Noodle is available for additional $1.
Creamy Soybean-based broth with Japanese Curry flavor. Marinated and slow cooked Organic Tofu Chashu, Corn, Green Onion and a slice of Tomato.
Creamy Soybean-based broth with Homemade Spicy Hot Sauce. Marinated and slow cooked Organic Tofu Chashu, Corn, Green Onion and a slice of Tomato.
Rich soybean-based broth and new gluten free ramen noodles made from rice with organic tofu, corn, green onion, cabbage, and a slice of tomato.*There is a possibility of gluten cross contamination due to equipment sharing.
Kids Ramen and Yogurt Drink. French Fries and Chicken tender NOT included. Available for ONLY kids 12 years and younger.
On the Side Toppings
No 1. Popular Topping. Must Order! Slow Egg is a marinated soft boiled egg.
Nishiki Ramen original housemade mild hot sauce with a lot of "Umami". This is perfect for those who enjoy the umami flavor and spiciness for the broth. *Spicy level= 3 out of 10
Nishiki Ramen original spicy hot sauce made from the world's hottest "Ghost Pepper". *Spicy level= 10+++
Appetizer
Homemade Traditional Japanese Fried Chicken
CAUTION: One of Takoyaki Balls has Wasabi Sauce hidden. Please order “No Wasabi Sauce” for NOT playing a game. 8 pcs of Octopus Dumpling Balls with Japanese Umami Bonito Flakes. One of 8 Balls has Spicy Wasabi Sauce.
Minced Pork Chashu with Fries