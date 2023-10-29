Popular Items

Nishiki Ramen w/Egg
$16.45

Classic Tonkotsu Ramen. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Slow Egg, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).

Akuma
$16.45

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen with Homemade Hot Sauce made from Roasted Garlic, Demon Spice and Miso. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger, Shredded Red Pepper and Naruto (Fish Cake).

Smoke Bomb Black w/Egg
$17.95

No.1 Popular Ramen! Aroma of Homemade Roasted Black Garlic Sauce. Tonkotsu (Pork) broth, Pork Belly Chashu, Slow Egg, Corn, Green Onion, Ginger and Naruto (Fish Cake).