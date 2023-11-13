Nita’s kitchen 8200 Cliffdale Rd #102
Food
Nitas Meal Deals
- Hungary Man$14.99
4pc Chicken wings w/ 2 sides.
- Joshua$12.99
3pc Chicken wings w/ 2 sides
- Bt3$14.99
3pc Chicken wings w/ 2 sides
- Kennedy$10.99
1 Porkchop w/ 2 sides
- Bryson Special$15.99
10pc grilled or fried shrimp w/ 2 sides
- Philly Cheese Meal$10.99
choice of beef or chicken served on a toasted 8 inch hoagie roll with grilled onions, peppers, mushromms, cheese and mayo w/ side of fries
- Gyro Meal$11.99
choice of chicken or lamb gyro served on a toasted greek pita bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and taziki sauce
- Cheeseburger Meal$9.99
fresh 6 0z beef patty served on toasted bun topped with lettuce tomato cheese and mayo w/ fries
- Chicken Sandwich$9.99
marinated grilled chicken breast on toasted bun w/ lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served grilled or fried w/fries
- Pineapple Bowl$8.99
- 3 Pc Drumstick$10.99
- Porkchop sandwich meal$9.99
Wings, Wings, Wings
- Nita's Chicken & Waffle$10.99
Three whole wings served on a Begian Waffle
- Chicken Gizzard$4.99
small or large chicken gizzard plate
- 6 Piece Wings$7.99
- 10 Piece Wings$11.99
- 20 Piece Wings$22.99
- 6 Piece Nuggets$4.99
6 nuggets w/fries
- Tenders Meal$9.99
3 piece Tenders served w/ fries
- 6 piece wing meal$12.99
- 10 piece wing meal$16.99
- 3 wings only$6.99
Seafood Dinners
- 2pc Flounder Meal$12.99
2 piece flounder served with your choice of any 2 sides and hush puppies
- 2pc Whiting Meal$12.99
2 piece whitings served with your choice of any 2 sides and hush puppies
- 2 Pc Catfish Meal$18.99
2 piece catfish served with your choice of any 2 sides and hush puppies
- Bryson Special$15.99
10pc grilled or fried shrimp w/ 2 sides
- 2 pc salmon patties only$6.00
- Salmon Patties meal$12.99
- 2 pc Croaker$17.99