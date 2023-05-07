Nancy's Marshview Cafe

Popular Items

Three Eggs

$10.29

with Meat, Toast and Homefries

1/2 dz Muffins

$14.99

The Slow Rise

$10.99

Two Fried Eggs, Swiss, Spinach and Tomato on Toast with Homefries.

DRINKS

BEVERAGE MENU

MED Coffee

$3.59

16 oz.

Iced Coffee

$3.99

24 oz. [One Size]

Iced Dolganna

$4.99

New take on coffee! Thick, Foamy Coffee poured over iced Milk. [Take Out Size 24 oz.]

Almond Milk

$0.50

Flavor Shot

Iced Latte

$5.29

Fresh LaVazza Espresso over Ice topped with Frothy Milk. [Take Out Size 24 oz.]

Hot Latte

$4.99

LaVazza Espresso topped with Hot, freshly Steamed Milk! [Take Out Size 16 oz.]

Hot Cappuccino

$3.99

LaVazza Espresso topped with Frothy, Steamed Milk. [Take Out Size 12 oz.]

Specialty Hot Latte

$5.99

choose from our signature flavors!

Specialty Iced Latte

$6.99

choose from our signature flavors!

Med Tea

$3.29

16 oz.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Our Homemade, Freshly Brewed Iced Tea. Nothing added! Specify if you'd like Lemon or Sugar.

Lemonade

$2.99

24 oz. [One Size]

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Our Homemade, Unsweetened Iced Tea mixed with Minute Maid Lemonade. Refreshing and not overly sweet! [One Size 24 oz.]

Prickly Pear Iced Tea

$3.99

Blood Orange Iced Tea

$3.99

Blood Orange Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.49

Raspberry Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Coca-Cola

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Diet Coke

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Sprite

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Barq's Root Beet

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Cranberry Spritzer

$3.29

24 oz. [One Size]

Orange Juice

$2.99

24 oz. [One Size]

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

24 oz. [One Size]

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$2.99

V8 Juice

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49

White Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

24 oz. [One Size]

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Specify if you'd like Whipped Cream on top. [One Size 16 oz.]

Single Espresso

$2.49

Torched HC

$4.99

Hot Water/Lemon

$0.30

Water

Turbo Shot

$1.49

Cup To Go

$0.99

Latte Flight

$12.99

Box o Joe

$19.99

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.49

24 oz. [One Size]

BREAKFAST

BRKFST Meals

One Egg

$8.29

with Meat, Toast and Homefries

Two Eggs

$9.29

with Meat, Toast and Homefries

Three Eggs

$10.29

with Meat, Toast and Homefries

Garden Scramble

$13.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes and Mushrooms scrambled into eggs topped with Feta Cheese and Hollandaise Sauce served with Toast and Homefries.

222 Special

$8.99

Two Eggs, Two Bacon and Two Silver Dollar Pancakes

The Hungry Man

$13.99

Three Eggs, Meat, Toast, Homefries and choice of Pancakes or French Toast

California Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, sliced avocado and salsa verde over tater tots!

Route 1 Pile Up

$13.99

Our corned beef hash, shredded hashbrowns, baked beans, two over easy eggs and hollandaise sauce piled high with a side of toast!

BRKFST Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.69

Egg, Cheese and Meat on Toast, an English Muffin or a Biscuit

Bagel Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, Cheese and Meat on choice of Bagel

Croissant Sandwich

$6.99

Egg, Cheese and Meat on a Croissant

Wake Up Wrap

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and Meat in a Wrap

CB Hash Melt

$13.99

Nancy's Homemade Hash, Two Fried Eggs and Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread with Homefries

South of the Border Sandwich

$12.99

Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Homemade Biscuit with Homefries

Barnyard Sandwich

$13.99

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Two Fried Eggs and Cheese on a grilled Brioche Roll with a Breakfast Side.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Salsa in a Wrap with a Breakfast Side

Western Sandwich

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions and ham on a house knotted roll with one breakfast side

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Homefries or French Fries.

The Slow Rise

$10.99

Two Fried Eggs, Swiss, Spinach and Tomato on Toast with Homefries.

Breakfast Club

$12.99

A Ham, Egg and Cheese stacked on a Sausage, Egg and Cheese on three slices of Toast of your choice.

Protein Wrap

$13.99

Eggs Benedict

Real Lobster from David's topped with Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled English Muffin with Homefries.

American Bene

$13.99

Poached Eggs, Ham and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled English Muffin served with Homefries

Irish Bene

$14.99

Nancy's Homemade Hash! With Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled English Muffin with Homefries

Avocado Bene

$14.99

Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on Grilled English Muffins served with Homefries.

Italian Bene

$13.99

Poached Eggs, Sausage Patties and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled Enligsh Muffin with Homefries

Fire House Bene

$13.99

Poached Eggs, Spicy Jalapeno Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce over a grilled Homemade Biscuit served with Homefries

Veggie Bene

$13.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on Grilled English Muffins with Homefries.

Bacon Benedict

$13.99

Bacon, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce over Grilled English Muffins with Homefries.

Spinach & Tomato Bene

$13.99

Fresh Spinach and sliced Tomatoes topped with Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on Grilled English Muffins with Homefries.

HALF BENEDICT

$8.99

Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast

Pancake

$3.29+

Choice of 1, 2 or 3 Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of fillings, whipped cream or powdered sugar. Served with Maple Syrup and Butter unless otherwise stated

French Toast

$2.99+

Choice of 1, 2 or 3 slices of Texas Toast dipped in eggs and grilled golden brown with your choice of toppings, whipped cream or powdered sugar. Served with Maple Syrup and Butter unless otherwise stated

Homemade Waffle

$7.99

Waffles are made custom to order! Add your choice of fillings, whipped cream or powdered sugar. Served with Maple Syrup and Butter unless otherwise stated

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$3.49+

1, 2 or 3 slices of our homemade Cinnamon Raisin Bread hand sliced to order, dipped in eggs and grilled golden brown served with a side of our homemade Cinnamon Butter and Maple Syrup

Apple Crisp French Toast

$3.99+

Choice of 1, 2 or 3 slices of Texas Toast dipped in eggs and grilled golden brown topped with our homemade Apple Crisp and a side of our homemade Cinnamon Butter and Maple Syrup

Real Maple Syrup

$1.99

Omelettes

Marshview Omelette

$14.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cheese, Bacon, Ham and Sausage in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Popeye Omelette

$13.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions and Cheddar Cheese in an Omelette with Toast and Homefries.

Chicken Parm Omelette

$13.99

Create Your Own Omelette

$9.99

Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries. Build your own fillings, Meats, Cheeses and Veggies.

ABC Omelette

$13.99

Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Omelette with Toast and Homefries.

Ham n' Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Sliced Ham and Cheddar Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Bacon n' Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Hash n' Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Nancy's Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Cheddar Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Western Omlette

$13.99

Peppers, Onions, Ham and Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Veggie Omelette

$13.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries

Chicken Cordon Bleu Omelette

$15.99

Grilled chicken, ham, swiss and hollandaise sauce

Benedict Omelette

$13.99

Ham, swiss and hollandaise sauce

Asparagus & Cheese

$13.99

Topped with hollandaise sauce!

Broccoli & Cheese

$13.99

Reuben Omelette

$13.99

Our own corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing

EASTERN Omelette

$13.99

BRKFST Sides

Bacon

$4.49

Baked Ham

$4.49

Sausage Links

$4.49

Sausage Patties

$4.49

CB Hash Side

$6.99

Spicy Jalapeno Bacon

$5.99

Homefries

$3.99

Side Hashbrowns

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Toast

$2.59

Bagel

$2.99

Ultimate Homefries

$6.99

Peppers, Onions, Bacon and Cheese melted over our Homefries!

Grilled Muffin

$3.29

Heated Muffin

$3.29

Coffee Roll

$3.99

Single Egg Side

$1.59

Two Eggs Side

$2.69

Grilled Croissant

$2.49

Side Real Maple Syrup

$1.99

Cinnamon Butter

$1.29

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Honey

$0.99

Biscuit

$2.49

New! Tater Tots!

$3.99

New! Chipotle Homefries

$4.99

LRG Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Avocado Side

$3.29

Side Fried Plantains

$4.99Out of stock

Side Cranberry Sauce

$0.99

Banana

$0.99

Side Mayo

$0.50

Kids Menu

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.99

4 small pancakes with syrup and butter. Add any fillings!

Kids Breakfast

$5.99

Single Egg, Meat, one slice of Toast and Homefries.

Kids French Toast

$4.99

One slice of French Toast and two strips of Bacon OR two Sausage Links.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.99

BAKERY

Fresh Muffin

$2.69

[As is only. Find "Grilled Muffin" under Breakfast Sides]

Raspberry Turnover

$2.69

Apple Turnover

$2.69

Cinn-Nut Twist

$2.69

1/2 dz Muffins

$14.99

Coffee Roll

$3.59

Loaf of Cinnamon-Raisin

$5.99

Loaf of Cheddar Or White Bread

$5.99

Raspberry Twist

$2.49

Scone

$2.99

Knotted Roll

$1.49

Our delicious homemade knotted bread roll. Great for sandwiches, the size of a hamburger bun!

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.49

Croissant

$2.49

Eccles Cakes

$2.99

Eclair

$4.99

Homemade choux pastry filled with vanilla bavarian creme and topped with a bit of fudgy ganache.

Raspberry Cream Turnover

$4.49

Raspberry Filling, Homemade Whipped Cream and Flaky Pastry.

Pistachio Moons

$4.49Out of stock

Suzie Q

$3.99

Muffin-sized Cupcake with Buttercream Filling and Fudge on top!

Lemon Squares

$2.99

Apple Walnut Raisin Strudel

$3.99

Figure 8 Danish

$2.69

Chocolate Cream Moon

$4.19

Same Chocolate Whoppie Pie you love filled with our Homemade, REAL Whipped Cream.

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.49

Grapenut Custard

$4.99

An old-fashioned favorite! Homemade baked Custard layered with Grapenuts.

1 Dozen Cookies

$7.49

Elephant Ears

$2.99

Flaky Pastry and Cinnamon Sugar swirled and baked together.

Salisbury Cream Donut

$2.99

Hermit Cookie

$1.99

Bismark

$4.99

Like the best darn Jelly-Filled Donut you've had, but also with Whipped Cream! A homemade traditional pastry.

Chocolate Glazed Donuts

$2.49

Cherry Crisp

$8.99Out of stock

Choc Nut Cup

$4.99

Apple Crisp

$8.99

Mocha Cakes

$4.49

Raspberry jelly roll coated in coconut and topped with our homemade mocha frosting

CANNOLI CUPCAKES

$3.99

HOLIDAY SUGAR COOKIE

$3.99

Raspberry Clouds

$4.49

Chocolate Croissant

$2.99Out of stock

LUNCH

LUNCH Sandwiches

Gobbler Panini

$13.99

Our own honey-roasted and seasoned Turkey sliced to order with our Homemade Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayo on grilled Sourdough Bread served with Hand-cut Fries

Famous Reuben

$14.99

Lean Corned Beef, hand-cut to order with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island on Marble Rye with Hand-cut Fries

Patty Melt

$13.99

Black Angus Burger, Swiss and Grilled Onions on Rye Bread with Hand-cut Fries.

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Our all-white Tuna Salad and Melted Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye bread served with Hand-cut Fries

Roasted Turkey Sndwch

$12.99

Nancy's oven-roasted Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Ham n' Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Tuna Sndwch

$12.99

Our house-made, all white-meat Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries or Homefries.

Grilled Cheese Plate

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken grilled to order with Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Mayo and Cheddar Cheese in a wrap with Hand-cut Fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Grated Cheese, Caesar Dressing and Onions in a Wrap with Hand-cut Fries.

The Rachel Wrap

$13.99

Our own Corned Beef Brisket, hand-cut to order with Nancy's Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese and our Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread with Hand-cut Fries.

Turkey Salad Wrap

$12.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

T.B.C.R Melt Wrap

$13.99

Burgers

Rings Island Burger

$14.99

Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and two crispy Onion Rings serve with Hand-cut Fries

Patty Melt

$13.99

Black Angus Burger, Swiss and Grilled Onions on Rye Bread with Hand-cut Fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.49

Black Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Black Angus Burger and American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo served with Hand-cut Fries.

Hamburger

$10.99

Black Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.

Marshburger

$14.99

Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, American Cheese and Sauteed Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Black Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, and Over Easy Egg, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.

Bacon Swiss Burger

$12.99

Club Sandwiches

Tuna Club

$12.99

All white Tuna Salad with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato club style on three slices of Toast of your choice with Hand-cut Fries

Ham n' Cheese Club

$12.99

Ham, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Turkey Club

$12.99

Nancy's Roasted Turkey with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of three slices of Toast served with Hand-cut Fries.

Cheeseburger Club

$13.99

Black Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Deli Club

$12.99

Nancy's Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Marshview Turkey Club

$13.49

Nancy's own Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.

Plates

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Grilled Cheese Plate

$8.99

Soup

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Soup & Gourmet

$14.99

TAKE OUT Soup

$6.99

Soup & Salad

$9.99

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Bag of Chips

$2.99

Coleslaw

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Chipotle French Fries Side

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Side

$3.99

Chicken Tender Side

$7.99

DAILY SPECIALS

Specials

Beignets

$7.99

Meatloaf n Eggs

$13.99

Nancy's Homemade Meatloaf, Two Eggs, Toast and a Breakfast Side

Kielbasa Scramble

$13.99

Polish Kielbasa, Cheddar Cheese and Onions Scrambled into Eggs served with Toast and one Breakfast Side

Grilled Cheese Meatloaf Sammie

$13.99

1/2 Biscuits n' Gravy [Special]

$10.99

One homemade Biscuit on the grill, smothered in Nancy's Homemade Country Sausage Gravy and a side of One Egg

Biscuits n' Gravy [Special]

$13.99

Two Homemade Biscuits on the grill, smothered in Nancy's Homemade Country Sausage Gravy and served with a side of Two Eggs

Cinnamon Sugar Challah French Toast

$11.99

Braised Short Rib Bene

$15.99

Pulled Pork Omlette

$12.99

PREPARED FOODS

Small Prepared Soup

$6.99

Carrot Cake Single Layer

$14.95+

Boston Cream Pie

$19.95

Pie Slice W/ Prep

$1.29

Jimmy Log

$19.95

Chicken Parm [Prepared]

$14.99

Rice Balls(prepared)

$9.99

A.k.a. Arancinis! Stuffed with Mozzarella, Peas, Ground Beef, Sauce and Rice, hand-rolled and fried. Specify if you'd like sauce ontop!

Mashed Potatoes [Prepared]

$5.99