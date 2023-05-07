Nancy's Marshview Cafe
DRINKS
BEVERAGE MENU
MED Coffee
16 oz.
Iced Coffee
24 oz. [One Size]
Iced Dolganna
New take on coffee! Thick, Foamy Coffee poured over iced Milk. [Take Out Size 24 oz.]
Almond Milk
Flavor Shot
Iced Latte
Fresh LaVazza Espresso over Ice topped with Frothy Milk. [Take Out Size 24 oz.]
Hot Latte
LaVazza Espresso topped with Hot, freshly Steamed Milk! [Take Out Size 16 oz.]
Hot Cappuccino
LaVazza Espresso topped with Frothy, Steamed Milk. [Take Out Size 12 oz.]
Specialty Hot Latte
choose from our signature flavors!
Specialty Iced Latte
choose from our signature flavors!
Med Tea
16 oz.
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Our Homemade, Freshly Brewed Iced Tea. Nothing added! Specify if you'd like Lemon or Sugar.
Lemonade
24 oz. [One Size]
Arnold Palmer
Our Homemade, Unsweetened Iced Tea mixed with Minute Maid Lemonade. Refreshing and not overly sweet! [One Size 24 oz.]
Prickly Pear Iced Tea
Blood Orange Iced Tea
Blood Orange Arnold Palmer
Raspberry Ice Tea
Raspberry Arnold Palmer
Coca-Cola
24 oz. [One Size]
Diet Coke
24 oz. [One Size]
Sprite
24 oz. [One Size]
Barq's Root Beet
24 oz. [One Size]
Cranberry Spritzer
24 oz. [One Size]
Orange Juice
24 oz. [One Size]
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
24 oz. [One Size]
Ruby Red Grapefruit
V8 Juice
Bottled Water
White Milk
Chocolate Milk
24 oz. [One Size]
Hot Chocolate
Specify if you'd like Whipped Cream on top. [One Size 16 oz.]
Single Espresso
Torched HC
Hot Water/Lemon
Water
Turbo Shot
Cup To Go
Latte Flight
Box o Joe
Cold Brew Coffee
24 oz. [One Size]
BREAKFAST
BRKFST Meals
One Egg
with Meat, Toast and Homefries
Two Eggs
with Meat, Toast and Homefries
Three Eggs
with Meat, Toast and Homefries
Garden Scramble
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes and Mushrooms scrambled into eggs topped with Feta Cheese and Hollandaise Sauce served with Toast and Homefries.
222 Special
Two Eggs, Two Bacon and Two Silver Dollar Pancakes
The Hungry Man
Three Eggs, Meat, Toast, Homefries and choice of Pancakes or French Toast
California Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, sliced avocado and salsa verde over tater tots!
Route 1 Pile Up
Our corned beef hash, shredded hashbrowns, baked beans, two over easy eggs and hollandaise sauce piled high with a side of toast!
BRKFST Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, Cheese and Meat on Toast, an English Muffin or a Biscuit
Bagel Sandwich
Egg, Cheese and Meat on choice of Bagel
Croissant Sandwich
Egg, Cheese and Meat on a Croissant
Wake Up Wrap
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and Meat in a Wrap
CB Hash Melt
Nancy's Homemade Hash, Two Fried Eggs and Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread with Homefries
South of the Border Sandwich
Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Homemade Biscuit with Homefries
Barnyard Sandwich
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Two Fried Eggs and Cheese on a grilled Brioche Roll with a Breakfast Side.
Breakfast Burrito
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Salsa in a Wrap with a Breakfast Side
Western Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions and ham on a house knotted roll with one breakfast side
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Homefries or French Fries.
The Slow Rise
Two Fried Eggs, Swiss, Spinach and Tomato on Toast with Homefries.
Breakfast Club
A Ham, Egg and Cheese stacked on a Sausage, Egg and Cheese on three slices of Toast of your choice.
Protein Wrap
Eggs Benedict
American Bene
Poached Eggs, Ham and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled English Muffin served with Homefries
Irish Bene
Nancy's Homemade Hash! With Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled English Muffin with Homefries
Avocado Bene
Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on Grilled English Muffins served with Homefries.
Italian Bene
Poached Eggs, Sausage Patties and Hollandaise Sauce on a Grilled Enligsh Muffin with Homefries
Fire House Bene
Poached Eggs, Spicy Jalapeno Bacon and Hollandaise Sauce over a grilled Homemade Biscuit served with Homefries
Veggie Bene
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on Grilled English Muffins with Homefries.
Bacon Benedict
Bacon, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce over Grilled English Muffins with Homefries.
Spinach & Tomato Bene
Fresh Spinach and sliced Tomatoes topped with Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on Grilled English Muffins with Homefries.
HALF BENEDICT
Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast
Pancake
Choice of 1, 2 or 3 Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of fillings, whipped cream or powdered sugar. Served with Maple Syrup and Butter unless otherwise stated
French Toast
Choice of 1, 2 or 3 slices of Texas Toast dipped in eggs and grilled golden brown with your choice of toppings, whipped cream or powdered sugar. Served with Maple Syrup and Butter unless otherwise stated
Homemade Waffle
Waffles are made custom to order! Add your choice of fillings, whipped cream or powdered sugar. Served with Maple Syrup and Butter unless otherwise stated
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
1, 2 or 3 slices of our homemade Cinnamon Raisin Bread hand sliced to order, dipped in eggs and grilled golden brown served with a side of our homemade Cinnamon Butter and Maple Syrup
Apple Crisp French Toast
Choice of 1, 2 or 3 slices of Texas Toast dipped in eggs and grilled golden brown topped with our homemade Apple Crisp and a side of our homemade Cinnamon Butter and Maple Syrup
Real Maple Syrup
Omelettes
Marshview Omelette
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cheese, Bacon, Ham and Sausage in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries
Popeye Omelette
Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions and Cheddar Cheese in an Omelette with Toast and Homefries.
Chicken Parm Omelette
Create Your Own Omelette
Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries. Build your own fillings, Meats, Cheeses and Veggies.
ABC Omelette
Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Omelette with Toast and Homefries.
Ham n' Cheese Omelette
Sliced Ham and Cheddar Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries
Bacon n' Cheese Omelette
Hash n' Cheese Omelette
Nancy's Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Cheddar Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries
Western Omlette
Peppers, Onions, Ham and Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries
Veggie Omelette
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Cheese in a Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries
Chicken Cordon Bleu Omelette
Grilled chicken, ham, swiss and hollandaise sauce
Benedict Omelette
Ham, swiss and hollandaise sauce
Asparagus & Cheese
Topped with hollandaise sauce!
Broccoli & Cheese
Reuben Omelette
Our own corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing
EASTERN Omelette
BRKFST Sides
Bacon
Baked Ham
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
CB Hash Side
Spicy Jalapeno Bacon
Homefries
Side Hashbrowns
Baked Beans
Toast
Bagel
Ultimate Homefries
Peppers, Onions, Bacon and Cheese melted over our Homefries!
Grilled Muffin
Heated Muffin
Coffee Roll
Single Egg Side
Two Eggs Side
Grilled Croissant
Side Real Maple Syrup
Cinnamon Butter
Cream Cheese
Peanut Butter
Honey
Biscuit
New! Tater Tots!
New! Chipotle Homefries
LRG Fresh Fruit
Avocado Side
Side Fried Plantains
Side Cranberry Sauce
Banana
Side Mayo
Kids Menu
Silver Dollar Pancakes
4 small pancakes with syrup and butter. Add any fillings!
Kids Breakfast
Single Egg, Meat, one slice of Toast and Homefries.
Kids French Toast
One slice of French Toast and two strips of Bacon OR two Sausage Links.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Chicken Finger
BAKERY
Fresh Muffin
[As is only. Find "Grilled Muffin" under Breakfast Sides]
Raspberry Turnover
Apple Turnover
Cinn-Nut Twist
1/2 dz Muffins
Coffee Roll
Loaf of Cinnamon-Raisin
Loaf of Cheddar Or White Bread
Raspberry Twist
Scone
Knotted Roll
Our delicious homemade knotted bread roll. Great for sandwiches, the size of a hamburger bun!
Buttermilk Biscuit
Croissant
Eccles Cakes
Eclair
Homemade choux pastry filled with vanilla bavarian creme and topped with a bit of fudgy ganache.
Raspberry Cream Turnover
Raspberry Filling, Homemade Whipped Cream and Flaky Pastry.
Pistachio Moons
Suzie Q
Muffin-sized Cupcake with Buttercream Filling and Fudge on top!
Lemon Squares
Apple Walnut Raisin Strudel
Figure 8 Danish
Chocolate Cream Moon
Same Chocolate Whoppie Pie you love filled with our Homemade, REAL Whipped Cream.
Choc Chip Cookie
Grapenut Custard
An old-fashioned favorite! Homemade baked Custard layered with Grapenuts.
1 Dozen Cookies
Elephant Ears
Flaky Pastry and Cinnamon Sugar swirled and baked together.
Salisbury Cream Donut
Hermit Cookie
Bismark
Like the best darn Jelly-Filled Donut you've had, but also with Whipped Cream! A homemade traditional pastry.
Chocolate Glazed Donuts
Cherry Crisp
Choc Nut Cup
Apple Crisp
Mocha Cakes
Raspberry jelly roll coated in coconut and topped with our homemade mocha frosting
CANNOLI CUPCAKES
HOLIDAY SUGAR COOKIE
Raspberry Clouds
Chocolate Croissant
LUNCH
LUNCH Sandwiches
Gobbler Panini
Our own honey-roasted and seasoned Turkey sliced to order with our Homemade Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayo on grilled Sourdough Bread served with Hand-cut Fries
Famous Reuben
Lean Corned Beef, hand-cut to order with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island on Marble Rye with Hand-cut Fries
Patty Melt
Black Angus Burger, Swiss and Grilled Onions on Rye Bread with Hand-cut Fries.
Tuna Melt
Our all-white Tuna Salad and Melted Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye bread served with Hand-cut Fries
Roasted Turkey Sndwch
Nancy's oven-roasted Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.
Ham n' Cheese Sandwich
With Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.
Tuna Sndwch
Our house-made, all white-meat Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Toast with Hand-cut Fries or Homefries.
Grilled Cheese Plate
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken grilled to order with Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Mayo and Cheddar Cheese in a wrap with Hand-cut Fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Grated Cheese, Caesar Dressing and Onions in a Wrap with Hand-cut Fries.
The Rachel Wrap
Our own Corned Beef Brisket, hand-cut to order with Nancy's Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese and our Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread with Hand-cut Fries.
Turkey Salad Wrap
Cheeseburger Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Brisket Sandwich
T.B.C.R Melt Wrap
Burgers
Rings Island Burger
Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and two crispy Onion Rings serve with Hand-cut Fries
Patty Melt
Black Angus Burger, Swiss and Grilled Onions on Rye Bread with Hand-cut Fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Black Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.
Cheeseburger
Black Angus Burger and American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo served with Hand-cut Fries.
Hamburger
Black Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.
Marshburger
Black Angus Burger topped with Bacon, American Cheese and Sauteed Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.
Breakfast Burger
Black Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, and Over Easy Egg, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Grilled Brioche Roll with Hand-cut Fries.
Bacon Swiss Burger
Club Sandwiches
Tuna Club
All white Tuna Salad with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato club style on three slices of Toast of your choice with Hand-cut Fries
Ham n' Cheese Club
Ham, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.
Turkey Club
Nancy's Roasted Turkey with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of three slices of Toast served with Hand-cut Fries.
Cheeseburger Club
Black Angus Burger, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.
Deli Club
Nancy's Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.
Marshview Turkey Club
Nancy's own Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on three slices of Toast with Hand-cut Fries.
Lunch Sides
DAILY SPECIALS
Specials
Beignets
Meatloaf n Eggs
Nancy's Homemade Meatloaf, Two Eggs, Toast and a Breakfast Side
Kielbasa Scramble
Polish Kielbasa, Cheddar Cheese and Onions Scrambled into Eggs served with Toast and one Breakfast Side
Grilled Cheese Meatloaf Sammie
1/2 Biscuits n' Gravy [Special]
One homemade Biscuit on the grill, smothered in Nancy's Homemade Country Sausage Gravy and a side of One Egg
Biscuits n' Gravy [Special]
Two Homemade Biscuits on the grill, smothered in Nancy's Homemade Country Sausage Gravy and served with a side of Two Eggs
Cinnamon Sugar Challah French Toast
Braised Short Rib Bene
Pulled Pork Omlette
PREPARED FOODS
Small Prepared Soup
Carrot Cake Single Layer
Boston Cream Pie
Pie Slice W/ Prep
Jimmy Log
Chicken Parm [Prepared]
Rice Balls(prepared)
A.k.a. Arancinis! Stuffed with Mozzarella, Peas, Ground Beef, Sauce and Rice, hand-rolled and fried. Specify if you'd like sauce ontop!