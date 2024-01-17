Kids Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$3.95

Treat your little ones to a classic favorite with our Kids Spaghetti. Crafted with care, the tender spaghetti is paired with our house-made marinara sauce, ensuring a flavorful and comforting experience. Our marinara is a harmonious blend of ripe tomatoes, aromatic herbs, and a touch of garlic, creating a sauce that's both rich and well-balanced. Perfectly portioned for little appetites, this dish is a delightful journey into the timeless combination of pasta and sauce, offering a taste of homemade goodness that will leave smiles on young faces.