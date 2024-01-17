Nobels Carthage, TN
Food
Appetizers
- Loaded Fries$5.95
Treat yourself to a flavor-packed indulgence with our Loaded Fries—a generous portion of golden fries that transcend the ordinary. These fries are adorned with a melty Cheddar-Mozzarella cheese blend, crispy bacon bits, and a sprinkle of chopped green onions, creating a harmonious medley of textures and tastes. To elevate the experience, they come accompanied by our house-made ranch dressing for dipping.
- Basket of Onion Rings$5.95
Delight in the crispy perfection of our Basket of Onion Rings—handcrafted and made in-house to elevate your snacking experience. These golden delights are crafted from fresh, thick-cut onions, hand-breaded to perfection, and deep-fried to a glorious crispiness.
- Caprese Salad$4.45
Experience the refreshing simplicity of our Caprese Salad—a vibrant medley of fresh and high-quality ingredients that celebrate the essence of Italian cuisine. This delightful salad features luscious slices of ripe tomatoes, creamy fresh mozzarella, and fragrant fresh basil, creating a visually appealing and palate-pleasing combination.
Salad
- House Salad$2.95+
Refresh your palate with our House Salad—a crisp and vibrant ensemble of fresh ingredients that promises to delight. This invigorating salad features a bed of crisp romaine lettuce adorned with juicy tomatoes, thinly sliced red onions, and a delightful cheddar-mozzarella cheese blend.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$2.95+
Elevate your salad experience with our Chicken Caesar Salad—a classic combination of fresh and savory ingredients that promises to satisfy your taste buds. This delightful salad features crisp romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and savory Parmesan cheese, all complemented by perfectly grilled chicken. To tie it all together, the salad is generously dressed in our house-made Caesar dressing.
- Chef Salad$5.95+
Savor the delicious and fulfilling Chef Salad—a carefully curated blend of crisp romaine lettuce, tender chicken, savory bacon, flavorful ham, a variety of fresh vegetables, and a perfectly boiled egg. This salad is a delightful symphony of textures and tastes, providing a wholesome and satisfying dining experience.
- Greek Salad$5.95+
Embark on a Mediterranean journey with our Greek Salad—a refreshing and flavorful ensemble of ingredients that captures the essence of Greek cuisine. This vibrant salad features crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, thinly sliced red onions, briny Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese, all tossed in Greek dressing.
- Wedge Side Salad$2.95
Experience the indulgence of our Wedge Salad—a classic and satisfying creation that brings together the crisp simplicity of an iceberg wedge with the bold flavors of blue cheese. This hearty salad features a wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce adorned with rich blue cheese dressing, crispy bacon, juicy tomatoes, thinly sliced red onions, and a generous sprinkling of decadent blue cheese crumbles.
- Nobels Chopped Salad$5.95+
Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of our Chopped Salad—a delightful medley of iceberg and romaine lettuce, red cabbage, Gorgonzola cheese, juicy tomatoes, onions, Ditalini pasta, and tender grilled chicken, all expertly chopped and tossed in our flavorful Italian dressing.
- Ranch Wedge Salad$2.95
Experience the indulgent delight of our Ranch Wedge Salad—an enticing creation inspired by popular demand for our beloved house-made ranch dressing. This satisfying salad features a crisp iceberg wedge generously drizzled with our creamy and flavorful ranch dressing. Topped with juicy tomatoes, crispy bacon, and thinly sliced red onions, it's a harmonious combination that showcases the love for our signature ranch.
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Smashburger$8.95
Elevate your burger experience with Nobels Smash Burger, a culinary sensation distinguished by our exclusive in-house seasoning blend. Our expertly crafted burger begins with a perfectly smashed and seared beef patty, infused with a unique blend of seasonings that elevate the flavor to extraordinary heights. Complemented by your choice of the classic toppings of crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, pickles, onions, and melted cheese, all enveloped in a toasted bun, the Nobels Smash Burger is a true masterpiece of culinary craftsmanship.
- The Feedlot$10.95
Indulge in the ultimate burger experience with "The Feedlot" – our sensational Smash Burger featuring not one, but two mouthwatering patties. This burger is a carnivore's dream come true, with double the savory goodness.
- The Lineman$9.95
Introducing The Lineman, a robust and flavorful smash burger that pays homage to hearty appetites. This culinary delight features a perfectly smashed and seared beef patty, adorned with crispy bacon, and allows you to customize it to perfection with your choice of cheese and toppings.
- The VolBurger$9.95
Celebrate your love for the Tennessee Vols with The Volburger – a spectacular twist on Nobels Smash Burger that pays homage to the team's iconic colors. This distinctive creation features a perfectly smashed and seared beef patty adorned with a flavorful blend of cheddar and provolone cheeses, showcasing vibrant orange and white hues reminiscent of the Tennessee Vols.
- The Sergeant Pepper$9.95
Sit back and let the evening go! Get ready to spice up your taste buds with The Sergeant Pepper Smash Burger. This flavor-packed creation features Nobels hand pressed smash burger, topped with the bold kick of pepper jack cheese and the heat of sautéed jalapeños.
- Onion Ring Burger$9.95
Indulge in the Onion Ring Burger, where the classic appeal of a smash burger meets the crave-worthy satisfaction of perfectly in-house crafted onion rings. It's a delicious fusion that promises to satisfy your taste buds with a medley of savory, crispy, and downright delicious elements.
- Blue Cheese Burger$9.95
Savor the bold and distinctive flavors of our Blue Cheese Burger, a culinary delight that showcases the rich and tangy notes of melted blue cheese crumbles paired with the savory goodness of bacon.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.95
Smashburger topped with melted swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms for a savory delight that satisfies with its earthy flavors.
- BBQ Bacon Burger$9.95
Satisfy your cravings with the BBQ Bacon Burger, a flavor-packed delight that brings together the best of barbecue goodness. This Nobels Smash Burger features a smashed and seared beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, and a house-made BBQ aioli.
- Caprese Burger$9.95
Experience a culinary symphony with our Caprese Burger, a harmonious fusion of the classic Caprese salad atop a perfectly crafted Nobels Smash Burger. This masterpiece features fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, and fragrant basil, all drizzled with a balsamic reduction and finished with a touch of fresh cracked pepper and salt.
- Big Mike Burger$10.95
Celebrate community spirit with the Big Mike Burger, a hearty and flavorful creation named after our esteemed community member, Big Mike. This signature smash burger features a perfectly seared beef patty, topped with crispy bacon and a decadent fried egg.
- BLT$8.95
Savor the timeless classic with our BLT on Sourdough, a delectable combination of crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomatoes nestled between slices of toasted sourdough bread. This sandwich is a celebration of simplicity and quality ingredients.
- Carthage Hot Chicken$8.95
Heat up your taste buds with the Carthage Hot Chicken Sandwich, Nobels' unique take on the Nashville Hot Chicken, elevated with the perfect touch of three crisp pickle slices. This fiery creation features a succulent and expertly seasoned chicken breast, fried to crispy perfection and generously coated in our signature spicy blend inspired by the Nashville tradition.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
Elevate your mealtime experience with our Chicken Caesar Wrap, a delicious fusion of fresh and savory ingredients wrapped in a soft spinach tortilla. This satisfying wrap features crisp romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes, flavorful grilled chicken, and a generous sprinkling of Parmesan cheese, all drizzled with our in-house Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Chipotle Wrap$8.95
This enticing wrap features crisp romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes, red onions, a delectable cheddar-mozzarella cheese blend, crispy bacon, and succulent grilled chicken, all harmonized with the bold kick of chipotle lime dressing.
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap$8.95
Delight in the savory goodness of our Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap, a mouthwatering creation that brings together a medley of flavors in a soft tortilla. This delicious wrap features tender grilled chicken, crispy bacon, a velvety in-house ranch dressing, a delightful cheddar-mozzarella cheese blend, and crisp romaine lettuce.
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$4.95+
Indulge in the classic simplicity of our Margherita Pizza, a timeless favorite. This delectable pizza is crafted with the finest ingredients, featuring fresh mozzarella cheese and aromatic fresh basil.
- Pig Pen Pizza$4.95+
Enjoy the perfect blend of smoky bacon, spicy chorizo, zesty pepperoni, hearty Italian sausage, and the distinct taste of Canadian bacon, all coming together to create a delicious and indulgent pizza experience.
- Build Your Own Pizza$4.95+
Your choice of toppings
- Cheese Pizza$4.95+
Handmade pizza dough topped with pizza sauce and mixed cheese.
- La Villa Pizza$4.95+
Each slice of this pizza pays homage to the rich and diverse taste profile that the Carver Family of La Villa Restaurant is celebrated for. The combination of savory pepperoni, succulent sausage, earthy mushrooms, briny green olives, sweet red onions, vibrant bell peppers, and the perfect touch of smoky bacon creates a symphony of flavors, offering a taste experience that is both nostalgic and uniquely satisfying. Enjoy the Tribute to La Villa, where every bite tells a story of culinary excellence.
- The Beez Kneez Pizza$4.95+
Satisfy your taste buds with our Beez Kneez Pizza, a tantalizing blend of flavors that will leave you buzzing with delight. This extraordinary pizza features savory pepperoni, rich cream cheese, and a kick of heat from jalapenos. To elevate the experience, we drizzle hot honey over the top, creating the perfect balance of spicy, sweet, and creamy.
- The Jalapeno Popper$4.95+
Experience the perfect fusion of spice and creaminess with our Jalapeno Popper Pizza. This bold and flavorful creation features zesty jalapenos, velvety cream cheese, crispy bacon, and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper.
Pasta
- Shrimp Scampi$10.95
Treat your palate to the exquisite flavors of our Shrimp Scampi, a classic and indulgent dish that showcases succulent shrimp in a rich and buttery garlic sauce. Each bite is a symphony of savory goodness, providing a delightful experience for seafood enthusiasts.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$8.95
Delight in the timeless comfort of our Fettuccini Alfredo, where every plate is meticulously crafted to order for a fresh and indulgent experience. This classic Italian dish features al dente fettuccini pasta bathed in a luxuriously creamy Alfredo sauce, creating a combination of flavors and textures that will leave your taste buds dancing.
- Spaghetti$8.95
Savor the authentic taste of Spaghetti with our house-made Marinara, a culinary masterpiece that embodies the essence of homemade Italian goodness. Each plate is a labor of love, featuring perfectly cooked spaghetti generously coated in our rich and flavorful marinara sauce, crafted entirely from scratch.
- Penne Arrabbiata$8.95
Ignite your taste buds with our Penne Arrabbiata, a zesty and flavorful pasta dish that marries the heat of spicy marinara with the freshness of basil.
- Rasta Pasta$8.95
Transport your taste buds to the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean with our Rasta Pasta—a tantalizing dish that combines the richness of Alfredo sauce with the bold kick of Caribbean jerk chicken. Each forkful is a delightful experience featuring perfectly cooked pasta enveloped in creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with tender and flavorful jerk-seasoned chicken, and complemented by the sautéed trio of red, yellow, and green bell peppers.
Sides
- Onion Rings$2.95
Indulge in Nobels Onion Rings as a delectable accompaniment to your main course or as a shareable snack. Whether you're enjoying them on their own or with your favorite dipping sauce, these hand-breaded onion rings promise to add a deliciously crispy touch to your dining experience.
- Pasta Salad$2.95Out of stock
We artfully blend al dente penne pasta with a colorful array of fresh, crisp vegetables, creating a harmonious medley of flavors and textures. Drizzled with our specially crafted in-house Italian dressing, every bite is a burst of savory goodness.
- Side Salad$2.95
Immerse yourself in a burst of freshness with our House Side Salad. Crisp and vibrant romaine lettuce forms the base, providing a satisfying crunch. Adorned with plump cherry tomatoes that burst with sweetness, thinly sliced red onions for a touch of zing, and a delectable cheddar-mozzarella cheese blend that adds a creamy richness, this salad is a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. Drizzled with your choice of dressing, our House Side Salad is the perfect accompaniment to any main course or a standalone healthy delight that will leave your taste buds craving more.
- Tomato Slice$0.75
Experience the pure essence of simplicity with our Fresh Tomato Slices. Vibrant, ripe tomatoes are expertly sliced to reveal their juicy and succulent interiors. Each slice offers a burst of natural sweetness, complemented by a refreshing and crisp texture. Perfect as a light and wholesome addition to any dish or enjoyed on their own, these tomato slices are a celebration of farm-fresh goodness. Elevate your palate with the simplicity of perfectly ripened tomatoes, delivering a burst of flavor that captures the essence of the sun-kissed harvest.
- Loaded Fries Side$3.95
Satisfy your cravings with our indulgent Loaded Fries side portion. Golden and crispy fries form the perfect canvas for a symphony of flavors. Generously topped with a tantalizing cheddar-mozzarella cheese blend, each fry is a delightful blend of creamy and savory. The decadence continues with crispy bacon crumbles, adding a smoky and savory crunch. To finish, a sprinkle of fresh green onions garnish the ensemble, providing a hint of brightness. Perfect as a side dish or a standalone treat, our Loaded Fries promise a mouthwatering experience that combines the best of comfort and flavor.
- Alfredo Sauce Side$1.95
Enhance your culinary experience with a delectable Side of Alfredo Sauce. Silky and rich, our Alfredo sauce is a velvety blend of cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese, creating a luxurious texture and a decadent flavor profile. This side portion is the perfect accompaniment to complement pasta, vegetables, or any dish that craves a creamy touch. Elevate your meal by dipping, drizzling, or smothering your favorite items in this indulgent Alfredo sauce, adding a touch of culinary sophistication to every bite.
Kids Meals
- Kids Cheese Pizza$4.45
Treat your young pizza enthusiasts to a classic delight with our Kids Cheese Pizza. Crafted with care, our pizza features a perfectly baked crust that is generously topped with a melty blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Each slice offers a gooey, cheesy experience that kids love. Simple, yet satisfying, this kid-friendly pizza is a timeless favorite that captures the essence of comfort and deliciousness. Perfectly sized for young appetites, it's a tasty and enjoyable option for any little pizza connoisseur.
- Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries$4.95
Indulge your young ones with a classic comfort food experience – our Kids Grilled Cheese on Sourdough with Fries. Served on golden-brown slices of sourdough bread, this sandwich features melty cheese that oozes with every bite. The buttery, toasted sourdough adds a perfect crunch to the gooey goodness inside. Paired with a side of crispy golden fries, this kid-friendly meal is a delightful combination of familiar flavors and textures, making it a tasty treat that will leave your little ones smiling.
- Kids Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$3.95
Treat your little ones to a classic favorite with our Kids Spaghetti. Crafted with care, the tender spaghetti is paired with our house-made marinara sauce, ensuring a flavorful and comforting experience. Our marinara is a harmonious blend of ripe tomatoes, aromatic herbs, and a touch of garlic, creating a sauce that's both rich and well-balanced. Perfectly portioned for little appetites, this dish is a delightful journey into the timeless combination of pasta and sauce, offering a taste of homemade goodness that will leave smiles on young faces.
- Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$4.95
Give your young ones a hearty and flavorful treat with our Kids Spaghetti featuring House-Made Meat Sauce. Tender spaghetti is generously coated in a savory meat sauce crafted in-house, combining premium ground meat with a blend of tomatoes, herbs, and spices. The result is a delicious and satisfying dish that brings together the best of pasta and savory meatiness. Perfectly portioned for little appetites, this Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce is a delightful and nourishing option that will leave your young diners eagerly asking for more.
- Kids Butter/Parm Spaghetti$3.95
For a kid-friendly twist, delight your little ones with our Kids Spaghetti featuring Butter Parmesan Sauce. The tender spaghetti is bathed in a luscious blend of creamy butter and grated Parmesan cheese, creating a velvety and indulgent sauce. This simple yet satisfying dish offers a mild and comforting flavor profile that appeals to young palates. Perfectly portioned for little appetites, our Kids Spaghetti with Butter Parmesan Sauce is a tasty journey into the world of pasta, buttery goodness, and cheesy delight, ensuring a delightful dining experience for the little pasta enthusiasts.