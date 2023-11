La Tablaite De Cochinita (48 hour notice)

$35.00

Whole pork shoulder wrapped in banana leaf, cooked for 12 hours with orange, chiles, garlic, and spices *Option for whole roasted fish Served with house-made tortillas, golden rice, black beans, vegetable escabeche, guajillo-árbol salsa, avocado-tomatillo salsa, limes, pickled cabbage, pickled onions, and cilantro