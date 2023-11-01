Please download our menu at nomadcolumbus.com for allergy, gluten, vegetarian and spiciness information about our items. Thanks!
Nomad Polaris
Appetizers\Small Plates
Salads
Mains
Aglio y Olio del Mar
$25.50
Bone in Ribeye
$59.00
Duck Breast
$27.50
Korean fried Chicken
$22.25
Lomo Saltado
$35.25
Peruvian marinated flank steak, fries, grilled onion, pepper and tomato, saffron rice, aji Amarillo sauce.
Pork Chop
$32.50
Pork Chop with fresh apple chutney, bourbon glazed green beans, andouille & pimento yellow corn grits, spicy honey
Posole
$18.50
Salmon
$32.25
Venison Osso Buco
$35.25
Sandwiches
Kids
Atlas Tavern 2 Locations and Ordering Hours
Polaris
(614) 505-8466
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM
Atlas Tavern
(614) 400-9739
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM