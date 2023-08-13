Non Stop Chicken Food menu

Sandwich

Original Grill Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Never frozen-freshly-breaded-perfect seasoned sandwiches. Mayo, tomato, lettuce.

Hot Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Fried chicken dipped in special made chili sauce topped with creamy coleslaw. Also available in other dips!

Hot Sweet Chili Ginger Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Fried chicken dipped in special made chili sauce topped with creamy coleslaw. Also available in other dips!

Hot Sweet Chili Sour Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Fried chicken dipped in special made chili sauce topped with creamy coleslaw. Also available in other dips!

Hot Sweet Chili Garlic Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Fried chicken dipped in special made chili sauce topped with creamy coleslaw. Also available in other dips!

Nashville Style Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Nashville hot fried chicken filet with crispy pickles.

Lemon Butter Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

with Caramelized Onions

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot fried chicken dipped in BBQ sauce, topped with caramelized onions & creamy coleslaw.

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot fried chicken filet dipped in teriyaki sauce, with caramelized onions and creamy coleslaw.

Signature Sloppy Chicken Sandiwch

$9.99

Loaded with caramelized onions and cheese sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce and topped with caramelized onions and creamy ranch sauce

Beef Burger

$9.99

Original fried chicken sandwich

$9.99

Fried Chicken & Fries

2 pieces

$9.99

4 pieces

$14.99

6 pieces

$21.99

8 pieces

$27.10

10 pieces

$31.62

12 pieces

$35.61

16 pieces

$46.25

20 pieces

$56.25

24 pieces

$63.21

32 pieces

$83.51

Chicken by Pieces

Breast

$4.99

Thigh

$3.49

Wing / Leg

$2.49

Chicken Tenders with Fries & Rolls

3 Chic Tender Pcs

$9.99

6 Chic Tender Pcs

$12.99

12 Chic Tender Pcs

$25.99

18 Chic Tender Pcs

$36.99

Buffalo Wings!

6 pcs Wings

$7.99

8 pcs Wings

$9.99

16 pcs Wings

$19.89

24 pcs Wings

$24.00

32 pcs Wings

$30.83

48 pcs Wings

$47.00

6 PCs jumbo

$9.99

8 PCs jumbo

$11.99

16 PCs jumbo

$22.89

24 PCs jumbo

$27.00

32 PCs jumbo

$34.83

48 PCs jumbo

$52.00

Bonneles Breaded Thighs pieces dipped in choice of Sauce

10 pcs breaded thighs

$14.95

20 pcs breaded thighs

$24.75

Breaded Drumsticks

5 pcs drumsticks

$14.95

10 pcs drumsticks

$24.90

Rice Bowls

Diced Grilled Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Fried Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Nashville Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.99

Mex Rice Bowl

$13.99

Non Stop Signatures

Crispy Filled Fries

$12.99

Filled Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Egg Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Mex Wrap

$9.99

Nashville Hot Wrap

$9.99

Salads

Caesar Side salad

$3.99

Romaine, lettuce. parmesan cheese. croutons

Chicken Caesar salad

$11.99

Romaine, lettuce. parmesan cheese. croutons

Garden Side salad

$3.99

Lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, broccoli, shredded cheese with ranch

Garden Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, broccoli, shredded cheese with ranch

Extra Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Sides

Spicy Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Spicy Potatoes

$5.99Out of stock

Coleslaw

$5.99

Mash Potato

$5.99

Fries with Cheese

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets (10 pcs)

$8.99

Sauce

$0.99

French fries

$5.99

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$4.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Brownie

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Beverage

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Pepsi 2L

$3.99

Smoothies

Raspberry & Banana Smoothie

$7.99

Spinach & Banana Smoothie

$7.99

Mango Smoothie

$7.99

Spinach & Mango Smoothie

$7.99

Banana & Beet Smoothie

$7.99

Orange Smoothie

$7.99

Orange & Carrots Smoothie

$7.99

Strawberry & Beet Smoothie

$7.99

Chocolate Smoothie

$7.99

Vegetable Smoothie

$7.99

Date Smoothie

$7.99

So Peachy Smoothie

$7.99

Tutti Fruits Smoothi

$7.99

Make Your Own Smoothie

$7.99

Shakes

Peach Apple Mix

$7.99

Watermelon Orange Mix

$7.99

Banana Apple Mix

$7.99

Orange Apple Mix

$7.99

Pomegranate Grape juice Mix

$7.99

Strawberry Milk Shake

$7.99

Banana Milk Shake

$7.99

Mango Milk Shake

$7.99

Vanilla Milk Shake

$7.99

Chocolate Milk Shake

$7.99

Oreo Milk Shake

$7.99

Butterscotch Milk Shake

$7.99

Butter Pecan Milk Shake

$7.99

Thick Milk Shakes

Berry Milk Thick Shake

$7.99

Banana Butter scotch thick shake

$7.99

Kit Kat Choco Thick Shake

$7.99

Cookies & Cream Thick Shake

$7.99