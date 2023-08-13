Non Stop Chicken Clifton
Non Stop Chicken Food menu
Sandwich
Original Grill Chicken Sandwich
Never frozen-freshly-breaded-perfect seasoned sandwiches. Mayo, tomato, lettuce.
Hot Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
Hot Fried chicken dipped in special made chili sauce topped with creamy coleslaw. Also available in other dips!
Hot Sweet Chili Ginger Chicken Sandwich
Hot Fried chicken dipped in special made chili sauce topped with creamy coleslaw. Also available in other dips!
Hot Sweet Chili Sour Chicken Sandwich
Hot Fried chicken dipped in special made chili sauce topped with creamy coleslaw. Also available in other dips!
Hot Sweet Chili Garlic Chicken Sandwich
Hot Fried chicken dipped in special made chili sauce topped with creamy coleslaw. Also available in other dips!
Nashville Style Chicken Sandwich
Nashville hot fried chicken filet with crispy pickles.
Lemon Butter Chicken Sandwich
with Caramelized Onions
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Hot fried chicken dipped in BBQ sauce, topped with caramelized onions & creamy coleslaw.
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Hot fried chicken filet dipped in teriyaki sauce, with caramelized onions and creamy coleslaw.
Signature Sloppy Chicken Sandiwch
Loaded with caramelized onions and cheese sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hot fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce and topped with caramelized onions and creamy ranch sauce
Beef Burger
Original fried chicken sandwich
Fried Chicken & Fries
Chicken by Pieces
Chicken Tenders with Fries & Rolls
Buffalo Wings!
Bonneles Breaded Thighs pieces dipped in choice of Sauce
Breaded Drumsticks
Rice Bowls
Non Stop Signatures
Salads
Caesar Side salad
Romaine, lettuce. parmesan cheese. croutons
Chicken Caesar salad
Romaine, lettuce. parmesan cheese. croutons
Garden Side salad
Lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, broccoli, shredded cheese with ranch
Garden Salad
Lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, broccoli, shredded cheese with ranch