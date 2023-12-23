Nonesuch River Poland 723 Maine St
DRINKS
Non Alc
- Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA$8.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Cran Ginger Fizz$8.00
- Hibiscus Thyme Spritz$8.00
- Lavender Days$8.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Soda Water$2.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Maine Root Beer$5.00
- Maine Root Ginger Beer$5.00
- Maine Root Orange$5.00
- Water
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Orange$4.00
- Apple$4.00
- Cranberry$4.00
- Kids Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Kids Soft Drink$4.00
- Kids Juice$4.00
FOOD
Bar Snacks
- Thin Onion Rings$9.00
Served with spicy aioli and scallions.
- French Fries$8.00
salted, cajun, garlic, sea salt & vinegar, parmesan truffle
- Cheesy Bread$12.00
- Small Poutine$14.00
French fries served with Pineland Farms cheese curds, pulled pork, and pork gravy.
- Large Poutine$18.00
French fries served with Pineland Farms cheese curds, pulled pork, and pork gravy.
- Wings$15.00
4 full sized wings served with ranch and/or blue cheese
- Bang Bang Shrimp$17.00
- Clam Chowder Bowl$10.00
- Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
- Sticky Ribs App$16.00
- Fried Clam Basket$22.00
- Brussels Sprouts App$14.00
Fried brussels served with sliced almonds, reggianno and blueberry habanero sauce
Small Plates
- Spin Dip$15.00
Served with tortilla chips
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Lightly fried with banana peppers and pickled onions, maple chili sauce & scallions
- Prosciutto Wrapped Scallops$24.00
- ABG Mac$20.00
Cavatappi served with a cheesy mornay, apple, bacon and gouda.
- Pumpkin Risotto$20.00
Large Plates
Salads
Sandwiches
- The Burger$15.00
Hamburger made with lettuce, tomato and onion (additional toppings available upon request).
- Veggie Burger$17.00
Made with a local seaweed & pesto burger, roasted garlic & jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion (add cheese or additional toppings upon request)
- Beer Battered Haddock Sandwich$22.00
Made with house made beer batter, Maine haddock, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Served on ciabatta.
- Caprese Sandwich$18.00
Made with Backyard Farm tomatoes, balsamic reduction, mozzarella, and basil. Served on grilled ciabatta.
- NRB Italian$20.00
Made with Genoa salami, black forest ham, swiss, red pepper relish, dijon mayo, shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion and red wine vinaigrette. Served on ciabatta.
- Cuban$20.00
Made with pulled pork, black forest ham, swiss, pickles, and creole mustard. Pressed and served on ciabatta.
- NRB Reuben$20.00
- Baked Haddock Sandwich$22.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$17.00
- Steak Sub$17.00
- Carolina BBQ Chicken$18.00
Half Pint Menu
Specials
Sides
Pizza
RETAIL
- Sticker$2.00
- Hat$25.00
- Beanie$20.00
- T Shirt$25.00
- BeerME T Shirt$25.00
- Long Sleeve Shirt$25.00
- Zip Hoodie$50.00
- Lady's Sweatshirt$50.00
- Multi-Colored Hoodie$50.00
- Pint Glass$8.00
- Baby Onesie$15.00
- Dog Treats Blonde Brew Bites$15.00
- Orange Crewneck$45.00
- Pride Tshirt$25.00
- Pullover Hoodie$45.00
- Renew Mug Club Membership$75.00
- Mug Club Membership$100.00
- Lifetime Mug Club!$1,000.00
- Growler$20.00
- Stein Glass$14.00
- Red Mug$14.00
- Koozie$2.00
- Employee Tee Shirt$10.00
- Employee BeerME Purple$10.00
- Employee BeerME Green$10.00
- Employee Lightweight zipper hoodie$20.00
- Employee Airlight Island Blue$47.40
- Employee Orange Crewneck$30.00
- Employee BeerME Shirt$17.00
- Employee Pride Tshirt$12.00
- Employee Zip Hoodie$30.00
- Employee Pullover Hoodie$25.00
- Oktoberfest Employee Mug$8.00
- Employee Beanie$10.00
- Employee Red Mug$7.00
- Employee Purple Vneck$10.00
- Employee Green Tshirt$10.00
- Employee Brown LS$12.00