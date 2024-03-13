Nong La Cafe - Culver City 9552 Washington Blvd
Dessert
Food (Takeout Order)
SNACKS
- Goi Cuon / Spring Rolls$8.75
Rice paper rolls with pork, shrimp, rice vermicelli, lettuce and fresh herbs. Served with peanut sauce. 2 pieces.
- Goi Cuon / Veggie Spring Rolls$8.75
Rice paper rolls with tofu, organic varietal oyster mushrooms, rice vermicelli, lettuce and fresh herbs. Served with peanut sauce. 2 pieces.
- Cha Gio / Crispy Egg Rolls$7.25
Ground pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodles and shallots delicately fried to a golden brown. Served with fish sauce, pickled carrots/daikon, fresh lettuce and mint.
- Goi Ga / Chicken and Cabbage Salad$11.95
Shredded free-range chicken with sliced cabbage, white onions and Vietnamese coriander topped with peanuts, shallots and cilantro. Served with a lime & fish sauce vinaigrette.
SOUPS
- Pho Bo Vien / Beef Ball$16.25
Beef balls in aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles and topped with white onions, green onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of fresh herbs.
- Pho Tai / Filet Mignon$16.25
Thinly sliced rare filet mignon in aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles and topped with white onions, green onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of fresh herbs.
- Pho Tai Bo Vien / Filet Mignon & Beef Balls$16.95
Thinly sliced rare filet mignon and beef balls in aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles and topped with white onions, green onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of fresh herbs.
- Pho Dac Biet / Filet Mignon, Brisket, Tripe & Beef Balls$17.50
Thinly sliced rare filet mignon, brisket, tripe, and beef balls in aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles and topped with white onions, green onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of fresh herbs.
- Pho Ga / Chicken$16.95
Free-range chicken in aromatic chicken broth with fresh rice noodles and topped with white onions, green onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of fresh herbs.
- Pho Chay / Vegan$16.95
Tofu & organic varietal oyster mushrooms with carrots and daikon in aromatic vegetarian broth with fresh rice noodles and topped with white onions, green onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of fresh herbs. (Vegan)
- Side of Pho Noodles$3.25
Add an extra side of Pho Noodles.
- Side of Bun Vermicelli Noodles$3.25
Add an extra side of Bun Vermicelli Noodles.
- Side of Beef Broth — Soup Only, Small Size$5.75
Add a small side of aromatic beef broth. This is the soup only, no noodles.
- Side of Chicken Broth — Soup Only, Small Size$5.75
Add a small side of aromatic chicken broth. This is the soup only, no noodles.
- Side of Veggie Broth — Soup Only, Small Size$5.75
Add a small side of aromatic veggie broth. This is the soup only, no noodles.
SOUP SPECIALTIES
- Bun Bo Hue / Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$16.95
Fragrant lemongrass spicy beef soup with vermicelli noodles, pork patty and beef shank. Topped with white onions, green onions and cilantro. Served with a side of herbs.
- Bun Rieu / Crab, Pork, & Tomato Noodle Soup$16.95
Rich tomato soup with vermicelli noodles, housemade meatballs (containing egg, crab, & pork), and tofu. Topped with white onions, green onions and cilantro. Served with a side of herbs.
- Side of Bun Bo Hue Soup — Soup Only, Small Size$5.75
Add a small side of fragrant spicy lemongrass beef soup. This is a side of soup only, no noodles.
- Side of Bun Rieu Soup — Soup Only, Small Size$5.75
Add a small side of rich tomato soup. This is a side of soup only, no noodles.
COM / RICE
- Com Thit / Pork$15.95
Grilled pork with jasmine rice served with a side of cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon and fish sauce.
- Com Bo / Steak$16.50
Grilled lemongrass & sesame steak with jasmine rice served with a side of cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon and fish sauce.
- Com Ga / Chicken$16.50
Grilled lemongrass free-range chicken with jasmine rice served with a side of cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon and fish sauce.
- Com Chay / Vegetarian$15.95
Fried tofu & organic varietal oyster mushrooms with jasmine rice served with a side of cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon and fish sauce. Please ask for veggie sauce if needed. Our veggie sauce is vegan friendly.
- Side of Jasmine Rice$3.25
Add a side of jasmine rice.
BANH MI / SANDWICHES
- Banh Mi Thit / Pork$12.95
Grilled pork in a 12” warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.
- Banh Mi Bo / Steak$13.50
Grilled lemongrass & sesame steak in a 12” warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.
- Banh Mi Ga / Chicken$13.50
Grilled lemongrass free-range chicken in a 12” warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.
- Banh Mi Thit Xiu / Pork Belly$13.50
Braised pork belly slices in a 12” warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.
- Banh Mi Chay / Vegetarian$12.95
Grilled tofu & varietal oyster mushrooms in a 12” warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.
BUN / NOODLE SALADS
- Bun Cha Gio / Egg Rolls$15.95
3 crispy egg rolls (contains shrimp & pork) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
- Bun Thit / Pork$15.95
Grilled pork with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
- Bun Thit Cha Gio / Pork & Egg Roll$16.95
Grilled pork and crispy egg roll (contains shrimp & pork) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
- Bun Bo / Steak$16.50
Grilled lemongrass & sesame steak with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
- Bun Bo Cha Gio / Steak & Egg Roll$17.50
Grilled lemongrass & sesame steak and crispy egg roll (contains shrimp & pork) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
- Bun Ga / Chicken$16.50
Grilled lemongrass free-range chicken with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
- Bun Ga Cha Gio / Chicken & Egg Roll$17.50
Grilled lemongrass free-range chicken and crispy egg roll (contains pork & shrimp) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
- Bun Chay / Vegetarian$15.95
Grilled tofu & varietal oyster mushrooms with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce. Please ask for veggie sauce if needed. Our veggie sauce is vegan friendly.
- Bun Chay Cha Gio / Vegetarian & Egg Roll$16.95
Grilled tofu & varietal oyster mushrooms and crispy egg roll (CONTAINS PORK & SHRIMP - We do not have a crispy vegetarian option) with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon and peanuts. Served with fish sauce. Please ask for veggie sauce if needed. Our veggie sauce is vegan friendly.
EXTRA ADD ONS
- Extra Fish Sauce$0.25
- Extra Ginger Sauce$0.25
- Extra Peanut Sauce$0.25
- Extra Pickled Carrots & Daikon$0.25
- Extra Hoisin$0.25
- Extra Sriracha$0.25
- Extra Limes$0.25
- Extra Cucumbers$0.25
- Extra Chili Garlic$0.25
- Extra Bean Sprouts$0.25
- Extra Veggie Bag for Soups$0.50
- Extra Mayo$0.25
- Extra Basil$0.25
- Extra Mint$0.25
- Extra Jalapenos$0.25
- Extra Cilantro$0.25
- Extra Veggie Bag for Egg Roll$0.50
- Extra Veggie Sauce$0.25
Beverages (Takeout Order)
DRINKS
- Cafe Black$5.00
Iced Black Vietnamese Coffee
- Cafe Sua / Cafe with Condensed Milk$5.25
Iced Vietnamese Coffee with Condensed Milk
- Tra Lanh / Iced Tea$3.50
Iced Tropical Green Tea or Iced Black
- Soda Chanh / Sparkling Lemonade$4.00
Fresh Squeezed Sparkling Lemonade
- Nuoc Chanh / Lemonade$4.00
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
- Tra Dac Biet / Passion Fruit Tea$3.75
Homemade Passion Fruit Iced Tea
- Tra Thai / Thai Tea$4.50
Thai Iced Tea
- Bottled Soda - 7Up / Coke / Diet Coke$2.75
12oz bottled soda
- Nuoc Lanh / Bottle Water$3.25
20oz Bottled Water