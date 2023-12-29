Noodle Kitchen 945 West Broadway
Food
Hot Starters
- Steamed Dumplings$14.00
Pork dumplings with chili oil and chili crisp
- Firecracker Shrimp$18.00
Tempura shrimp in our firecracker sauce, topped with red onion, cilantro & cashews
- Green Beans$12.00
Caramelized soy, brown sugar & crispy garlic
- Baby Bok Choy$12.00
Garlic & sweet soy
- Pot Stickers$14.00
Pork, ginger & scallions with sweet & spicy aioli
- Shishito Peppers$12.00
Lemon & Ponzu
- Edamame$10.00
Sweet soy & garlic, topped with sesame seeds
- Fried Rice Appetizer$10.00
Egg, broccoli, carrots, garlic & scallions
- Miso Soup$6.00
Miso broth with tofu and scallions
- Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Cold Starters
- Dirty South Roll$16.00
Fried chicken, avocado, cucumber & house mande pickles, topped with spicy mayo
- Yellowtail & jalapeno$20.00
Ponzu, ginger & jalapeno
- Ahi Ahi$22.00
Ponzu, citrus blend, local microgreens, negi & toasted sesame seeds
- Chef's Special Crudo$22.00
Scottish Salmon with avocado, yuzu ponzu, EVOO, black lava salt, orange zest & Ikura
- Garlic Shrimp Don$18.00
Served on rice with avocado, cilantro, negi, lemon, toasted sesame & a sweet soy glaze
- Cucumber Kimchi$6.00
Cucumber tossed in kimchi sauce
- Seaweed Salad$8.00
Seasoned wakame seaweed, daikon & sesame seeds
Entrees
- Pho Bac$24.00
Beef broth with rice noodles & thinly sliced brisket, topped with bean sprouts, thai basil, mint, cilantro & lime
- Dan-Dan noodles$22.00
Sweet & spicy broth with ramen noodles, bok choy, onions & broccoli, topped with bean sprouts, peanuts & fresh herbs
- Pork Ramen$22.00
Ramen noodles with pork bell, egg & nori
- Vegan Ramen$20.00
Ramen noodles in a vegan broth with tofu, scallions, shitake mushrooms & bean sprouts
- Yaki Udon$22.00
Udon noodles in our stir fry sauce with mushrooms, bok choy, carrots & garlic
- Teriyaki Plate$26.00
Grilled chicken thigh on top of rice with carrots, broccoli, bok choy & teriyaki sauce
- Mongolian Beef Stir Fry$26.00
Garlic chili stir fry sauce with broccoki & shiitake mushrooms served with jasmin rice and & cilantro
- Pad Thai$26.00
Rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, cabbage & eggs. Topped with peanuts, bean sprouts, red pepper flakes & cilantro
- Fried Rice Entree$14.00
Nigiri/Sashimi
- Sake$12.00
Salmon
- Hamachi$12.00
Yellowtail
- Unagi$12.00
Fresh water eel
- Tai$12.00
Snapper
- Tombo$12.00
Albacore
- Suzuki$12.00
Sea bass
- Maguro$12.00
Tuna
- Tobikio$12.00
flying fish roe
- Sashimi Moriawase$48.00
- Sushi Moriawase$26.00
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo$54.00
- Happy Hour Crudo$10.00
Maki
- Tekka$12.00
Tuna
- Sake$10.00
Salmon
- Avocado$9.00
- Kappa$7.00
Cucumber, sesame
- Negihama$11.00
Hamachi & scallions
- California$14.00
Real blue crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame
- Spicy Tuna$14.00
- Spicy Suzuki$12.00
Sea bass
- Spicy Tombo$14.00
Albacore
- Spicy Hamachi$14.00
Yellowtail
- Spider$14.00
Tempura softshell crab, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy
- Rainbow$23.00
California roll, assorted fish
- Unagi$14.00
Eel, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy
- Tempura Shrimp$12.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy
- Futto Ebi$18.00
Tempura shrimp, unagi, avocado & cucumber topped with teriyaki
Specialty Rolls
- Kaze$22.00
Longfiin tuna & cucumber, topped with salmon, ponzu, lemon zest, tobiko and scallions
- Surf & Turf$29.00
Tempura shrimp & avocado topped with seared Local Grass Fed Montana Bison, sesame seeds, truffled, sweet-soy, wasabi tobiko and scallions
- Big Mack$24.00
Grilled Eel, avocado topped with tombo, unagi sauce, firecracker tobiko and scallions
- Brookie$16.00
cucumber, lemon, & cilantro topped with avocado, ginger jalapeno mint pesto, sesame seeds
- White Dragon$24.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, & cucumber topped with torched hamachi, ginger-garlic, spicy aioli, sweet soy, sesame seeds, crispy shallots
- Dagwood$22.00
Tempura shrimp & avocado topped with fresh tuna, sweet soy, tobiko, scallions and sesami seeds