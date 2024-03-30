Noodle St Monrovia
Food
Appetizers
- Qinghai Clear Cold Noodle$10.80
Flour-based clear cold noodles, chinese chives and garlic
- Lamb Skewers$8.80
Lamb, chili powder and cumin powder (3 pcs)
- Cucumber Salad$7.50
Cucumber, garlic and cilantro
- Fried Calamari$10.80
Calamari with sweet and sour sauce
- Potato String Shrimp$9.50
5 pieces. Potato shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Tofu$8.80
Crispy tofu with sweet and sour sauce
- Fried Chicken Wings$8.80
4 pieces. Battered chicken wings with garlic chili sauce
- Pan Fried Dumplings(4)$8.80
4 pieces. Pork and cabbage pan fried dumplings
- Braised Egg$1.50
Noodles
- Signature Beef Noodle$14.50
Sliced beef shank, radishes, cilantro and leeks
- Spicy Beef Noodle$15.50
Chunks of beef shank, kale, pickled veggie, cilantro and green onions
- Bone in Rib Rice Noodle Soup$18.80
Braised bone-in beef rib served with cilantro and green onions
- Chicken Noodle$13.80
Chunks of chicken, kale, shiitaki mushrooms, cilantro and green onions
- Japanese Miso Noodle Soup$13.50
Cha-shu pork, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, fish cake and egg
- Dan-dan Noodle$14.50
Seasoned ground pork and kale in favorable soup
- Egg with Tomato Noodle$13.80
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and green onions served with knife cut noodles
- Savory Braised Chicken Noodle$14.80
Boneless chicken, potatoes, onions and green bell peppers served with knife cut noodles
- Spring Cold Noodle$13.50
Beef slices, carrots and kale served with standard round noodles
- Seasonal Veggie Noodle$12.80
Seasonal vegetables, cilantro, and green onions
- Signature Beef Rice Noodle$14.50
- Spicy Beef Rice Noodle$15.50
- Chicken Rice Noodle$13.80
- Veggie Rice Noodle$12.80
Stir Fry Noodles
House Specials
- Beef Roll Pancake$11.80
4 pieces. Beef, green onions, cilantro and hoisin sauce
- Scallion Pancake$6.80
8 pieces. Crispy pan-fried flour pancakes with green onions
- Juicy Pork Buns$12.80
8 pieces. Ground pork
- Pan Fried Cabbage Dumplings$13.30
8 pieces. Pork and cabbage
- Steamed Cabbage Dumpling$12.80
- Pan Fried Shrimp Dumplings$13.30
8 pieces. Ground pork, chinese chives and shrimp
- Steamed Shrimp Dumpling$12.80
Rice Dishes
- Korean BBQ with Rice$13.50
Beef, carrots, onions and green onions
- Cha-Shu Pork Fried Rice$13.50
Cha-shu, onions, carrots, green onions and white rice
- Kimchee Fried Rice$13.50
Spicy pickled cabbage, pork, seaweed sprinkles and white rice
- White Rice$2.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
- Beef Fried Rice$13.50
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.50
- Veggie Fried Rice$13.50
Extra Items
- $Standard round$4.00
- $Small Flat$4.00
- $Triangle$4.00
- $Knife Cut$4.00
- $Rice Noodle$4.00
- $Kimchee$5.00
- $Signature Beef Slices$4.00
- $Spicy Beef Chunks$4.00
- $Bone in rib (1)$6.75
- $Minced Pork$4.00
- $Shrimp$4.00
- $Cha-Shu$4.00
- $Braised Chicken$4.00
- $Chicken for Stir Fry$4.00
- $Beef for Stir Fry$4.00
- $Pork for Stir Fry$4.00
- $Pickled Veggie$2.00
- $Spinach$2.00
- $Corn$2.00
- $Black Mushroom$2.00
- $Fish Cake$4.00
- $Bamboo$2.00
- $Zucchini$2.00
- $Shiitake Mushroom$2.00
- $Tomato$2.00
- $Kale$2.00
- $Carrot$2.00
- $Onion$2.00
- $Potato$2.00
- $Tofu$2.00