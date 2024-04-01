Noodle St Pasadena
Appetizers
- Qinghai Clear Cold Noodle$10.80
Flour-based clear cold noodles, chinese chives and garlic
- Spring Mix Salad$7.80
Seasonal vegetables, spring mix greens and peanuts
- Cucumber Salad$7.50
Cucumber, garlic and cilantro
- Fried Calamari$10.80
Calamari with sweet and sour sauce
- Potato String Shrimp$9.50
5 pieces. Potato shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Tofu$8.50
Crispy tofu with sweet and sour sauce
- Fried Chicken Wings$8.80
4 pieces. Battered chicken wings with garlic chili sauce
- Braised Egg$1.50
Noodles
- Signature Beef Noodle Soup$14.50
Sliced beef shank, radishes, cilantro and leeks
- Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$15.50
Chunks of beef shank, kale, pickled veggie, cilantro and green onions
- Bone in Rib Rice Noodle Soup$18.80
Braised bone-in beef rib served with cilantro and green onions
- Spring Cold Noodle$13.50
Beef slices, carrots and kale served with standard round noodles
- Egg with Tomato Noodle$13.80
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and green onions served with knife cut noodles
- Savory Braised Chicken Noodle$14.80
Boneless chicken, potatoes, onions and green bell peppers served with knife cut noodles
- Noodles with Minced Beef Sauce$14.80
Green onions, garlic and minced beef sauce served with standard round noodles
- Chicken Noodle Soup$13.80
Chunks of chicken, kale, shiitake mushroom, cilantro and green onions
- Seasonal Veggie Noodle Soup$12.80
Seasonal vegetables, cilantro and green onions
Stir Fry Noodles
Rice Dishes
House Specials
- Lamb Skewers$8.80
3 pieces. Lamb, chili powder and cumin powder. Your choice of spice level
- Scallion Pancake$6.80
8 pieces. Crispy pan-fried flour pancakes with green onions
- Beef Roll Pancake$11.80
4 pieces. Beef, green onions, cilantro and hoisin sauce
- Beef Stuffed Pancake$7.80
2 pieces. Ground beef and onions
- Seasoned Fries$4.80
French fries with chili seasoning
- Chicken Roll Pancake$13.80
Beverages
- Bottle Sparkling Water$3.80
- Passion Fruit Green Tea$4.80
- Peach Green Tea$4.80
- Iced Green Tea$4.80
- Hot Green Tea$2.80
- Mimosa$5.00
- Peach Black Tea$4.80
- Passionfruit Black Tea$4.80
- Iced Black Tea$4.80
- Hot Black Tea$2.80
- Orange Juice$4.80
- Watermelon Juice$5.80
- Coke$2.80
- Diet Coke$2.80
- Sprite$2.80
- Tsingtao$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Kirin$5.00
- Red Wine$7.00
- White Wine$7.00