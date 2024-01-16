Noodles & Crawfish 6707 Phoenix Ave Suite 1
Food Menu
Pho
Fresh Rice Noodle Soup Served With Bean Sprouts, Basil, Jalapeno Slices & Limes
- P1. Pho Combination - Pho Dac Biet$13.95+
Ribeye, Brisket, Tendon, and MeatBall
- P2. Pho Ribeye - Pho Tai$13.95+
- P3. Pho Ribeye & Brisket - Pho Tai Nam$13.95+
- P4. Pho Ribeye & Tendon - Pho Tai Gan$13.95+
- P5. Pho Ribeye & Meat Ball - Pho Tai Bo Vien$13.95+
- P6. Pho Ribeye Brisket & Meat Ball - Pho Tai Nam BV$13.95+
- P7. Pho Brisket - Pho Nam$13.95+
- P8. Pho Brisket & Tendon - Pho Nam Gan$13.95+
- P9. Pho Brisket & Meat Ball - Pho Nam Bo Vien$13.95+
- P10. Pho Meatball - Pho Bo Vien$13.95+
- P11. Pho (Kids) (Noodle & Broth)$4.95
Rice Platter
Rice Plate served w/Steamed Rice, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Pickled Carrots, Green Onions & a Side of Fish Sauce
- C1. Special Rice Platter - Com Dac Biet$13.95
Grilled Pork Chop, Shredded Pork, Baked Eggs, Viet Sausage
- C2. Grilled Pork Chop - Com Suon Nuong$11.95
- C3. Grilled Pork - Com Thit Nuong$11.95
- C4. Grilled Korean Short Ribs - Com Bo Dai Han$13.95
- C5. Shaken Diced Beef - Com Bo Luc Lac$13.95+
Pan-seared diced Beef Tossed in Bell Pepper, Onion, and Garlic Served w/Steamed Rice or Fried Rice
Vermicelli
Vermincelli Served w/Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot, Cilantro, & a Side of Fish Sauce
House Specialty
- S1. Sizzling Beef Plate - Bo Ne$15.95
- S2. Shaken Diced Beef - Bo Luc Lac$17.95
Marinated Dice Beef Tossed in Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, and Special Sauce
- S3. General Tso's Chicken - Ga Tu Xuyen$12.95
Breaded Chicken Tossed in a Tangy Sauce Served w/Fried Rice
- S4. Salt & Pepper Shrimp - Tom Rang Muoi$16.95
Lightly Battered Shrimp Tossed in Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Onion, and a Blend of Seasoning
- S5. Salt & Pepper Calamari - Muc Rang Muoi$16.95
Lightly Battered Calamari Tossed in Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Onion, and a Blend of Seasoning
- S6. Salt & Pepper Scallop - Scallop Rang Muoi$18.95
Lightly Battered Scallop Tossed in Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Onion, and a Blend of Seasoning
- S7. Salt & Pepper Calamari and Scallop - Muc Scallop Rang Muoi$19.95
Lightly Battered Calamari & Scallop Tossed in Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Onion, and a Blend of Seasoning
Noodles & Crawfish Location and Ordering Hours
(479) 551-2027
Open now • Closes at 8PM