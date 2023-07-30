Noon O Kabab - Hickory Hills Hickory Hills, IL
Popular Items
Koubideh Plate
Our signature ground sirloin beef with Persian seasonings.
Noon O Three
Three skewers of Koubideh (signature ground sirloin) on jumbo pita bread; topped with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.
Noon O Joujeh
Two juicy skewers of marinated boneless chicken breast on jumbo pita bread; with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.
Appetizer
Kask-E-Bademjan
Roasted eggplant pureed with onion, garlic, mint kashk (aged dried yogurt); topped with caramelized onions & kashk.
Hummus
Chick peas blended with tahini, garlic & lemon juice; topped with olive oil.
Falafel
Chickpeas, fresh vegetables & spices ground then lightly fried in vegetable oil. Served with our homemade special sauce & hot sauce.
Moosir
Persian shallots finely sliced, mixed with thick homemade yogurt.
Must-O-Khiar
Homemade yogurt fresh diced cucumber & mint.
Baba Ghannouj
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, fresh garlic, parsley & lemon juice; topped with olive oil.
Olovieh
Persian potato salad with finely chopped chicken breast, pickles, peas, shredded carrots & mayonnaise.
Dolmeh
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, onion, herbs, & spices in a slightly spicy tomato saffron sauce.
Caspian Eggplant
Sweet charbroiled eggplant mixed with tomato, onion & garlic.
Zeytoon Parvardeh
Imported olives with pomegranate molasses, fine chopped walnut, herbs and virgin olive oil
Soups & Salad
Aash-E-Reshteh
Spinach, cilantro, turnips, oats, lentils, beans, chickpeas and noodles slowly simmered: topped with kashk (aged dried yogurt) and caramelized onions.
Lentil Saffron Soup
Lentil Saffron soup with Persian herbs.
Persian Garden Salad
Crispy romaine, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato and Bulgarian feta cheese.
Persian Salad
Freshly diced cucumbers, tomato & red onions, tossed with lemon juice and a touch of mint.
Monster Wraps w/Persianality
Signature Mega Falafel Wrap
Falafel wrap with lettuce, Persian salad, Persian pickle, and tahini sauce.
Feta Wrap
Bulgarian feta cheese rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, Persian pickles, and our signature sauce.
Koubideh Wrap (Ground Sirloin)
Large skewer of our fresh ground sirloin beef with Persian seasonings, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onions, tomato, and our signature sauce.
Joujeh Wrap (Chicken Breast)
Juicy skewer of lightly marinated chicken breast rolled in jumbo pita with dill rice, lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomato, Persian pickles, and our signature sauce.
Joujeh Koubideh Wrap (Seasoned Ground Chicken)
Large skewer of marinated and seasoned ground chicken breast, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onions, tomato, Persian pickles, and our signature sauce.
Chenjeh Wrap (Choice Rib Eye)
Large skewer of tender choice rib eye steak, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onion, Persian pickles, tomato, and our signature sauce.
Lamb Wrap
Tender pieces of lamb marinated and charbroiled, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onions, tomato, Persian pickles, and our signature sauce.
Lamb Koubideh Wrap
Large skewer of our fresh ground sirloin Lamb with Persian seasonings, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onions, tomato, and our signature sauce.
Family Platter
Family Platter A (4)
[3] Skewers Signature ground sirloin [3] Skewers Marinated chicken breast [1] Skewer Charbroiled Vegetable Served with rice, Hummus, Persian salad, Hot sauce and Pita
Family Platter B (4-5)
"(1) Skewer of Barg (Filet Mignon) (1) Skewer of Chenjeh (Choice Rib eye) (2) Skewer of Koubideh (Ground Sirloin) (1) Skewer of Joujeh (Marinated Chicken Breast) (1) Skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (Seasoned ground chicken) (1) Skewer Charbroiled Tomato or Vegetable -Served with rice, Hummus, Persian salad, Hot sauce and Pita"
Family Platter C (With Seafood) (5-6)
"(1) Skewer of Barg (Filet Mignon) (1) Skewer of Chenjeh (Choice Rib eye) (2) Skewer of Koubideh (Ground Sirloin) (1) Skewer of Joujeh (Marinated Chicken Breast) (1) Skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (Seasoned ground chicken) (1) Skewer Salmon Kabab (1) Skewer Shrimp Kabab (1) Skewer Charbroiled Tomato or Vegetable -Served with rice, Hummus, Persian salad, Hot sauce and Pita"
Simply Kababs
Noon O Two
Two skewers of Koubideh (signature ground sirloin) on jumbo pita bread; topped with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.
Noon O Chenjeh
Two skewers of marinated choice rib eye on jumbo pita bread; topped with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad
Noon O Joujeh Koubideh
Two fresh skewers of seasoned ground chicken breast on jumbo pita bread; with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.
Noon O Lamb
Two Skewers Lamb pieces.
Noon O Lamb Koubideh
Two Skewers Ground Lamb Kabab.
Individuals Kababs
One Shish Koubideh
One Shish Joujeh Kabab
One Shish Joujeh Koubideh Kabab
One Shish Chenjeh Kabab
One Shish Lamb Kabab
One Shish Shrimp Kabab
One Shish Salmon Kabab
One Shish Barg
One Shish Joujeh on the Bone
One Shish Joujeh Barg
One Shish Lamb Koubideh
Beef & Lamb Plates
Barg
Large skewer of our juicy marinated filet mignon charbroiled to perfection.
Soltani DARBARI
Combination of Barg (Juicy filet mignon) and Koubideh (Our signature ground sirloin)
Chenjeh Kabab
Tender choice rib eye steak marinated with our secret recipe.
Gheymeh Bademjaan
Diced choice beef, split peas, baby eggplants and sour grapes prepared in a light saffron tomato sauce with a touch of cinnamon.
Lamb Kabab (Pieces)
Boneless leg of lamb cubed, marinated and charbroiled.
Lamb Koubideh (Ground)
Ground Lamb
Spring Lamb Shank
Slowly simmered in a tomato garlic sauce with a touch of cinnamon.
Lamb Shank & Koubideh
Lamb Shank and a skewer of our signature ground sirloin
Lamb Shank & Addas Polo
Koubideh with Adass Polo
Mix of lentils, raisins, caramelized onions, saffron and Persian barberry over white rice topped with one skewer of our signature seasoned ground sirloin
Chenjeh & Koubideh
One skewer of choice rib eye and one skewer of our signature ground sirloin.
Lamb Kabab & Koubideh
One skewer of juicy charbroiled lamb kabab and one skewer of our signature ground sirloin.
Beef & Lamb Koubideh
Lamb Combo
Poultry Plates
Joujeh Kabab
Juicy marinated chicken breast charbroiled on an open fire.
Joujeh Koubideh
Fresh chicken breast ground daily, seasoned and charbroiled to perfection.
Joujeh Combo
One skewer of Joujeh (marinated chicken breast) with one skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (seasoned ground chicken)
Joujeh Soltani
One extra wide skewer of marinated chicken breast and one skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (seasoned ground chicken)
Joujeh On The Bone
Cornish Hen marinated, skewered & charbroiled to perfection.
Zeresh Polo With Joujeh Barg
Joujeh Barg
Seafood Plates
Salmon Kabab
Large skewer of salmon filet lightly marinated & charbroiled, served with charbroiled vegetables.
Shrimp Kabab
Jumbo shrimp seasoned & charbroiled over an open fire: served with charbroiled vegetables.
White Fish
Fresh white fish filet marinated with saffron, lemon and herbs (12-14oz); served with charbroiled
Shrimp Curry
Salmon & Shrimp
One Skewer Signature Salmon and One Skewer Jumbo Shrimp with House marination and Sauce, Charbroiled to Perfection.
Vegetarian Plates
Vegetarian Mix Curry
Zucchini, cauliflower, potatoes, green beans, mushrooms, carrots and green peppers stewed in a light curry sauce.
Eggplant
Baby eggplant slowly simmered in a tomato garlic saffron sauce with cherry tomatoes and sour grapes.
Adass Polo
Persian white rice topped with a mix of lentils, raisins, caramelised onions, saffron & Persian barberry; served with charbroiled vegetables.
Falafel Plate
Chickpea's seasoned and lightly fried served with hummus, Persian rice (white or dill), pita and our signature sauce
Zeresh Polo
signature Persian long grain rice mix with Persian Saffron barberry
Other Tasty Combinations
Koubideh Combo
One skewer of signature ground sirloin and a skewer of seasoned ground chicken.
Joujeh & Koubideh
One large skewer of juicy boneless chicken breast and a skewer of our signature ground sirloin
Chenjeh & Joujeh
One skewer of choice rib eye and a skewer of marinated chicken breast
Shrimp & Joujeh
One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of marinated chicken breast.
Shrimp & Joujeh Koubideh
One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of seasoned ground chicken breast.
Shrimp & Chenjeh
One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of choice rib eye.
Shrimp & Lamb
One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of juicy charbroiled lamb kabab.
Shrimp & Koubideh
One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of signature ground sirloin.
Lamb & Joujeh
One skewer of juicy charbroiled lamb kabab and a skewer of juicy boneless chicken breast.
Barg & joujeh
Ground Lamb & Ground Joujeh
One Skewer Ground Lamb and one Skewer Ground Chicken
Lamb & Chenjeh
One Skewer Lamb Kabab Pieces and One Skewer Choice Ribeye Steak