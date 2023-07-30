Popular Items

Koubideh Plate

Koubideh Plate

$12.00+

Our signature ground sirloin beef with Persian seasonings.

Noon O Three

$25.50

Three skewers of Koubideh (signature ground sirloin) on jumbo pita bread; topped with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.

Noon O Joujeh

Noon O Joujeh

$18.00

Two juicy skewers of marinated boneless chicken breast on jumbo pita bread; with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.


Appetizer

Kask-E-Bademjan

Kask-E-Bademjan

$12.00

Roasted eggplant pureed with onion, garlic, mint kashk (aged dried yogurt); topped with caramelized onions & kashk.

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00+

Chick peas blended with tahini, garlic & lemon juice; topped with olive oil.

Falafel

Falafel

$5.00+

Chickpeas, fresh vegetables & spices ground then lightly fried in vegetable oil. Served with our homemade special sauce & hot sauce.

Moosir

Moosir

$10.00

Persian shallots finely sliced, mixed with thick homemade yogurt.

Must-O-Khiar

Must-O-Khiar

$8.00

Homemade yogurt fresh diced cucumber & mint.

Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

$7.00+

Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, fresh garlic, parsley & lemon juice; topped with olive oil.

Olovieh

Olovieh

$10.00

Persian potato salad with finely chopped chicken breast, pickles, peas, shredded carrots & mayonnaise.

Dolmeh

Dolmeh

$8.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, onion, herbs, & spices in a slightly spicy tomato saffron sauce.

Caspian Eggplant

Caspian Eggplant

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet charbroiled eggplant mixed with tomato, onion & garlic.

Zeytoon Parvardeh

$7.00Out of stock

Imported olives with pomegranate molasses, fine chopped walnut, herbs and virgin olive oil

Soups & Salad

Aash-E-Reshteh

Aash-E-Reshteh

$6.00

Spinach, cilantro, turnips, oats, lentils, beans, chickpeas and noodles slowly simmered: topped with kashk (aged dried yogurt) and caramelized onions.

Lentil Saffron Soup

Lentil Saffron Soup

$5.00

Lentil Saffron soup with Persian herbs.

Persian Garden Salad

Persian Garden Salad

$10.00

Crispy romaine, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato and Bulgarian feta cheese.

Persian Salad

Persian Salad

$7.00

Freshly diced cucumbers, tomato & red onions, tossed with lemon juice and a touch of mint.

Monster Wraps w/Persianality

Signature Mega Falafel Wrap

Signature Mega Falafel Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Falafel wrap with lettuce, Persian salad, Persian pickle, and tahini sauce.

Feta Wrap

Feta Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Bulgarian feta cheese rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, Persian pickles, and our signature sauce.

Koubideh Wrap (Ground Sirloin)

Koubideh Wrap (Ground Sirloin)

$12.00Out of stock

Large skewer of our fresh ground sirloin beef with Persian seasonings, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onions, tomato, and our signature sauce.

Joujeh Wrap (Chicken Breast)

Joujeh Wrap (Chicken Breast)

$12.00Out of stock

Juicy skewer of lightly marinated chicken breast rolled in jumbo pita with dill rice, lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomato, Persian pickles, and our signature sauce.

Joujeh Koubideh Wrap (Seasoned Ground Chicken)

Joujeh Koubideh Wrap (Seasoned Ground Chicken)

$12.00Out of stock

Large skewer of marinated and seasoned ground chicken breast, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onions, tomato, Persian pickles, and our signature sauce.

Chenjeh Wrap (Choice Rib Eye)

Chenjeh Wrap (Choice Rib Eye)

$15.00Out of stock

Large skewer of tender choice rib eye steak, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onion, Persian pickles, tomato, and our signature sauce.

Lamb Wrap

Lamb Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Tender pieces of lamb marinated and charbroiled, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onions, tomato, Persian pickles, and our signature sauce.

Lamb Koubideh Wrap

Lamb Koubideh Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Large skewer of our fresh ground sirloin Lamb with Persian seasonings, rolled in jumbo pita bread with dill rice, lettuce, red onions, tomato, and our signature sauce.

Family Platter

Family Platter A (4)

Family Platter A (4)

$75.00

[3] Skewers Signature ground sirloin [3] Skewers Marinated chicken breast [1] Skewer Charbroiled Vegetable Served with rice, Hummus, Persian salad, Hot sauce and Pita

Family Platter B (4-5)

Family Platter B (4-5)

$110.00

"(1) Skewer of Barg (Filet Mignon) (1) Skewer of Chenjeh (Choice Rib eye) (2) Skewer of Koubideh (Ground Sirloin) (1) Skewer of Joujeh (Marinated Chicken Breast) (1) Skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (Seasoned ground chicken) (1) Skewer Charbroiled Tomato or Vegetable -Served with rice, Hummus, Persian salad, Hot sauce and Pita"

Family Platter C (With Seafood) (5-6)

Family Platter C (With Seafood) (5-6)

$130.00

"(1) Skewer of Barg (Filet Mignon) (1) Skewer of Chenjeh (Choice Rib eye) (2) Skewer of Koubideh (Ground Sirloin) (1) Skewer of Joujeh (Marinated Chicken Breast) (1) Skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (Seasoned ground chicken) (1) Skewer Salmon Kabab (1) Skewer Shrimp Kabab (1) Skewer Charbroiled Tomato or Vegetable -Served with rice, Hummus, Persian salad, Hot sauce and Pita"

Simply Kababs

Noon O Two

Noon O Two

$17.00

Two skewers of Koubideh (signature ground sirloin) on jumbo pita bread; topped with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.

Noon O Chenjeh

Noon O Chenjeh

$24.00

Two skewers of marinated choice rib eye on jumbo pita bread; topped with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad

Noon O Joujeh

Noon O Joujeh

$18.00

Two juicy skewers of marinated boneless chicken breast on jumbo pita bread; with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.

Noon O Three

$25.50

Three skewers of Koubideh (signature ground sirloin) on jumbo pita bread; topped with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.

Noon O Joujeh Koubideh

$18.00

Two fresh skewers of seasoned ground chicken breast on jumbo pita bread; with charbroiled vegetables & Persian salad.

Noon O Lamb

Noon O Lamb

$24.00

Two Skewers Lamb pieces.

Noon O Lamb Koubideh

Noon O Lamb Koubideh

$21.00

Two Skewers Ground Lamb Kabab.

Individuals Kababs

One Shish Koubideh

$8.00

One Shish Joujeh Kabab

$8.00

One Shish Joujeh Koubideh Kabab

$8.00

One Shish Chenjeh Kabab

$11.00

One Shish Lamb Kabab

$11.00

One Shish Shrimp Kabab

$14.00

One Shish Salmon Kabab

$19.00

One Shish Barg

$16.00

One Shish Joujeh on the Bone

$19.00

One Shish Joujeh Barg

$17.00

One Shish Lamb Koubideh

$10.00

Beef & Lamb Plates

Koubideh Plate

Koubideh Plate

$12.00+

Our signature ground sirloin beef with Persian seasonings.

Barg

Barg

$22.00

Large skewer of our juicy marinated filet mignon charbroiled to perfection.

Soltani DARBARI

Soltani DARBARI

$28.00

Combination of Barg (Juicy filet mignon) and Koubideh (Our signature ground sirloin)

Chenjeh Kabab

Chenjeh Kabab

$17.00+

Tender choice rib eye steak marinated with our secret recipe.

Gheymeh Bademjaan

Gheymeh Bademjaan

$20.00Out of stock

Diced choice beef, split peas, baby eggplants and sour grapes prepared in a light saffron tomato sauce with a touch of cinnamon.

Lamb Kabab (Pieces)

Lamb Kabab (Pieces)

$17.00+

Boneless leg of lamb cubed, marinated and charbroiled.

Lamb Koubideh (Ground)

Lamb Koubideh (Ground)

$13.00+

Ground Lamb

Spring Lamb Shank

Spring Lamb Shank

$20.00

Slowly simmered in a tomato garlic sauce with a touch of cinnamon.

Lamb Shank & Koubideh

$23.00

Lamb Shank and a skewer of our signature ground sirloin

Lamb Shank & Addas Polo

$23.00Out of stock
Koubideh with Adass Polo

Koubideh with Adass Polo

$19.00

Mix of lentils, raisins, caramelized onions, saffron and Persian barberry over white rice topped with one skewer of our signature seasoned ground sirloin

Chenjeh & Koubideh

Chenjeh & Koubideh

$25.00

One skewer of choice rib eye and one skewer of our signature ground sirloin.

Lamb Kabab & Koubideh

Lamb Kabab & Koubideh

$25.00

One skewer of juicy charbroiled lamb kabab and one skewer of our signature ground sirloin.

Beef & Lamb Koubideh

$21.00

Lamb Combo

$25.00

Poultry Plates

Joujeh Kabab

Joujeh Kabab

$14.00+

Juicy marinated chicken breast charbroiled on an open fire.

Joujeh Koubideh

Joujeh Koubideh

$13.00+

Fresh chicken breast ground daily, seasoned and charbroiled to perfection.

Joujeh Combo

Joujeh Combo

$19.00

One skewer of Joujeh (marinated chicken breast) with one skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (seasoned ground chicken)

Joujeh Soltani

Joujeh Soltani

$25.00

One extra wide skewer of marinated chicken breast and one skewer of Joujeh Koubideh (seasoned ground chicken)

Joujeh On The Bone

Joujeh On The Bone

$21.00

Cornish Hen marinated, skewered & charbroiled to perfection.

Zeresh Polo With Joujeh Barg

Zeresh Polo With Joujeh Barg

$26.00Out of stock
Joujeh Barg

Joujeh Barg

$20.00

Seafood Plates

Salmon Kabab

Salmon Kabab

$30.00

Large skewer of salmon filet lightly marinated & charbroiled, served with charbroiled vegetables.

Shrimp Kabab

Shrimp Kabab

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp seasoned & charbroiled over an open fire: served with charbroiled vegetables.

White Fish

White Fish

$24.00+Out of stock

Fresh white fish filet marinated with saffron, lemon and herbs (12-14oz); served with charbroiled

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$25.00Out of stock
Salmon & Shrimp

Salmon & Shrimp

$35.00

One Skewer Signature Salmon and One Skewer Jumbo Shrimp with House marination and Sauce, Charbroiled to Perfection.

Vegetarian Plates

Vegetarian Mix Curry

Vegetarian Mix Curry

$18.00Out of stock

Zucchini, cauliflower, potatoes, green beans, mushrooms, carrots and green peppers stewed in a light curry sauce.

Eggplant

Eggplant

$15.00Out of stock

Baby eggplant slowly simmered in a tomato garlic saffron sauce with cherry tomatoes and sour grapes.

Adass Polo

Adass Polo

$14.00

Persian white rice topped with a mix of lentils, raisins, caramelised onions, saffron & Persian barberry; served with charbroiled vegetables.

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$14.00

Chickpea's seasoned and lightly fried served with hummus, Persian rice (white or dill), pita and our signature sauce

Zeresh Polo

$12.00

signature Persian long grain rice mix with Persian Saffron barberry

Other Tasty Combinations

Koubideh Combo

Koubideh Combo

$18.00

One skewer of signature ground sirloin and a skewer of seasoned ground chicken.

Joujeh & Koubideh

Joujeh & Koubideh

$19.00

One large skewer of juicy boneless chicken breast and a skewer of our signature ground sirloin

Chenjeh & Joujeh

Chenjeh & Joujeh

$25.00

One skewer of choice rib eye and a skewer of marinated chicken breast

Shrimp & Joujeh

Shrimp & Joujeh

$26.00

One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of marinated chicken breast.

Shrimp & Joujeh Koubideh

Shrimp & Joujeh Koubideh

$25.00

One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of seasoned ground chicken breast.

Shrimp & Chenjeh

Shrimp & Chenjeh

$29.00

One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of choice rib eye.

Shrimp & Lamb

Shrimp & Lamb

$28.00

One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of juicy charbroiled lamb kabab.

Shrimp & Koubideh

Shrimp & Koubideh

$24.00

One skewer of lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp and a skewer of signature ground sirloin.

Lamb & Joujeh

Lamb & Joujeh

$25.00

One skewer of juicy charbroiled lamb kabab and a skewer of juicy boneless chicken breast.

Barg & joujeh

$30.00
Ground Lamb & Ground Joujeh

Ground Lamb & Ground Joujeh

$22.00

One Skewer Ground Lamb and one Skewer Ground Chicken

Lamb & Chenjeh

Lamb & Chenjeh

$28.00

One Skewer Lamb Kabab Pieces and One Skewer Choice Ribeye Steak

Desserts

Baklava W/ Homemade Grape Jam

Baklava W/ Homemade Grape Jam

$4.00
Bomieh

Bomieh

$3.00

Zulbia

$3.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Bastani (Persian Ice Cream)

Creamy Persian Saffron Ice Cream

$7.00

Persian Fig Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut W/ Caramelized Walnuts Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Pistachio Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Pomogranete Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock