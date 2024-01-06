2x points now for loyalty members
Nopalito's 29th street 1805 29th Street
Breakfast Menu Online
Starter's
- Small Chips & Queso (GF)$4.00
Hand made melted goodness with a high quality American cheese & roasted new mexico peppers and spices
- Large Chips & Queso. (GF)$7.99
Hand made melted goodness with a high quality American cheese & roasted new mexico peppers and spices
- Small Chips & Guacamole (GF) (Vegan)$4.00
Daily mashed avocados by hand with a little hint of lime and spices
- Large Chips & Guacamole. (GF) (Vegan)$7.99
Daily mashed avocados by hand with a little hint of lime and spices
- Small Chips & Salsa. (GF) (Vegan)$3.50
all salsas are made by hand with all fresh ingredients and roasted ingrediants to maximaze flavors
- Large Chips & Salsa. (GF) (Vegan)$4.50
all salsas are made by hand with all fresh ingredients and roasted ingrediants to maximaze flavors
- Small Chips & Vegan Chile (Vegan)$3.50
Colorado style roasted green chile stew with the right amount of spices
- Large Chips & Vegan Chile. (Vegan)$5.50
Colorado style roasted green chile stew with the right amount of spices
- Small Chips & Pork Chile$3.50
Colorado style roasted green chile stew with the right amount of spices
- Large Chips & Pork Chile$5.50
Colorado style roasted green chile stew with the right amount of spices
- Small Chips & Bean Dip. (GF) (Vegan)$3.50
House made refried beans
- Large Chips & Bean Dip (GF) (Vegan)$6.50
House made refried beans
Breakfast Burrito's
Breakfast Taco's
- 3 Breakfast Tacos Classic (No Meat)$9.00
- 3 Breakfast Tacos Chorizo$10.00
- 3 Breakfast Tacos Bacon$10.00
- 3 Breakfast Tacos Ham$10.00
- 3 Breakfast Tacos Sautéed Veggies$10.00
- 1 Breakfast Taco Classic (No Meat)$3.25
- 1 Breakfast Taco Chorizo$3.85
- 1 Breakfast Taco Bacon$3.85
- 1 Breakfast taco Ham$3.85
- 1 Breakfast taco sautéed Veggies$3.50
Breakfast Nacho's
Breakfast Quesadilla's
House Flauta's
- Chicken Flautas (4)$9.75
4 flautas. Rolled all natural corn tortillas filled with delicious homemade meats or roasted veggies with cheese & lettuce on top and homemade salsa and a delicious dip
- Barbacoa Flautas (4)$9.75
4 flautas. Rolled all natural corn tortillas filled with delicious homemade meats or roasted veggies with cheese & lettuce on top and homemade salsa and a delicious dip
- Veggie Madness Flautas (4)$9.50
4 flautas. Rolled all natural corn tortillas filled with delicious homemade meats or roasted veggies with cheese & lettuce on top and homemade salsa and a delicious dip
- Chicken Flautas (6)$11.99
Rolled all natural corn tortillas filled with delicious homemade meats or roasted veggies with cheese & lettuce on top and homemade salsa and a delicious dip
- Barbacoa Flautas (6)$11.99
Rolled all natural corn tortillas filled with delicious homemade meats or roasted veggies with cheese & lettuce on top and homemade salsa and a delicious dip
- Veggie Madness Flautas (6)$11.50
Rolled all natural corn tortillas filled with delicious homemade meats or roasted veggies with cheese & lettuce on top and homemade salsa and a delicious dip
Main Menu Online
Burritos
- Bean & Rice Burrito$9.25
All Natural White or WW Tortilla, White or Brown Rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, fresh salsas & Fresh Cut Veggies
- Fajita Burrito (Vegetarian)$9.25
All Natural White or WW Tortilla, White or Brown Rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, fresh salsas & Fresh Cut Veggies
- Fajitas of Nopalitos Burrito (Vegetarian)$9.25
All Natural White or WW Tortilla, White or Brown Rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, fresh salsas & Fresh Cut Veggies
- Chicken Burrito$9.50
All Natural White or WW Tortilla, White or Brown Rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, fresh salsas & Fresh Cut Veggies
- Steak Burrito$10.50
All Natural White or WW Tortilla, White or Brown Rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, fresh salsas & Fresh Cut Veggies
- Barbacoa Burrito$10.50
All Natural White or WW Tortilla, White or Brown Rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, fresh salsas & Fresh Cut Veggies
- Cochinita Burrito$9.98
All Natural White or WW Tortilla, White or Brown Rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, fresh salsas & Fresh Cut Veggies
Bowls
- Bean & Rice Bowl$9.25
All Natural Tortillas or Chips White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refired beans, Cheese & Saur cream, fresh salsas & House cut veggies
- Fajita Bowl (Vegetarian)$9.25
All Natural Tortillas or Chips White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refired beans, Cheese & Saur cream, fresh salsas & House cut veggies
- Nopalitos Bowl (Vegetarian)$9.25
All Natural Tortillas or Chips White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refired beans, Cheese & Saur cream, fresh salsas & House cut veggies
- Chicken Bowl$9.50
All Natural Tortillas or Chips White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refired beans, Cheese & Saur cream, fresh salsas & House cut veggies
- Steak Bowl$10.50
All Natural Tortillas or Chips White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refired beans, Cheese & Saur cream, fresh salsas & House cut veggies
- Barbacoa Bowl$10.50
All Natural Tortillas or Chips White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refired beans, Cheese & Saur cream, fresh salsas & House cut veggies
- Cochinita Bowl$9.98
All Natural Tortillas or Chips White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refired beans, Cheese & Saur cream, fresh salsas & House cut veggies
Tacos
- 3- Bean & Rice Tacos$9.25
3 tacos. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 3- Fajita Tacos (Vegetarian)$9.25
3 tacos. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 3- Nopalitos Tacos (Vegetarian)$9.25
3 tacos. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 3- Chicken Tacos$9.50
3 tacos. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 3- Steak Tacos$10.50
3 tacos. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 3- Barbacoa Tacos$10.50
3 tacos. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 3- Cochinita Tacos$9.98
3 tacos. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 1- Bean & Rice Taco$3.50
1 taco. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 1- Fajita Taco (Vegetarian)$3.50
1 taco. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 1- Nopalitos Taco (Vegetarian)$3.50
1 taco. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 1- Chicken Taco$3.75
1 taco. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 1- Steak Taco$3.99
1 taco. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 1- Barbacoa Taco$3.99
1 taco. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 1- Cochinita Taco$3.89
1 taco. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
Nachos
- Bean & Rice Nachos$9.98
Bed of chips piled high, White or brown rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, Home Made Queso, Fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- Fajita Nachos (Vegetarian)$9.98
Bed of chips piled high, White or brown rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, Home Made Queso, Fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- Nopalitos Nachos (Vegetarian)$9.98
Bed of chips piled high, White or brown rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, Home Made Queso, Fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- Chicken Nachos$10.50
Bed of chips piled high, White or brown rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, Home Made Queso, Fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- Steak Nachos$11.50
Bed of chips piled high, White or brown rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, Home Made Queso, Fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- Barbacoa Nachos$11.50
Bed of chips piled high, White or brown rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, Home Made Queso, Fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- Cochinita Nachos$11.20
Bed of chips piled high, White or brown rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, Home Made Queso, Fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
All Natural White or Wheat tortilla, melted cheese with options for salsa & a delicious dip on the side
- Fajita Quesadilla (Vegetarian)$9.49
All Natural White or Wheat tortilla, melted cheese with options for salsa & a delicious dip on the side
- Nopalitos Quesadilla (Vegetarian)$9.49
All Natural White or Wheat tortilla, melted cheese with options for salsa & a delicious dip on the side
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
All Natural White or Wheat tortilla, melted cheese with options for salsa & a delicious dip on the side
- Steak Quesadilla$10.99
All Natural White or Wheat tortilla, melted cheese with options for salsa & a delicious dip on the side
- Barbacoa Quesadilla$10.99
All Natural White or Wheat tortilla, melted cheese with options for salsa & a delicious dip on the side
- Cochinita Quesadilla$10.89
All Natural White or Wheat tortilla, melted cheese with options for salsa & a delicious dip on the side
Souther Cali Menu online
Burritos
- Pacifico (Cod) Beer Batter Fish Burrito$13.50
All Natural White or WW Tortilla, White or Brown Rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, fresh salsas & Fresh Cut Veggies
- Chipotle Grilled Shrimp Burrito$13.50
All Natural White or WW Tortilla, White or Brown Rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, fresh salsas & Fresh Cut Veggies
Bowls
- Pacifico (Cod) Beer Batter Fish Bowl$13.50
All Natural Tortillas or Chips White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refired beans, Cheese & Saur cream, fresh salsas & House cut veggies
- Chipotle Grilled Shrimp Bowl$13.50
All Natural Tortillas or Chips White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refired beans, Cheese & Saur cream, fresh salsas & House cut veggies
Tacos
- 3- Pacifico (Cod) Beer Batter Fish Tacos$14.50
3 tacos. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 3- Chipotle Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.50
3 tacos. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 1- Pacifico (Cod) Beer Batter Fish Taco$4.99
1 taco. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- 1- Chipotle Grilled ShrimpTaco$4.99
1 taco. All Natural tortillas corn or Flour, White or Brown rice, Black, pintos or refried beans, cheese & sour cream, fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
Nachos
- Pacifico (Cod) Beer Batter Fish Nachos$14.00
Bed of chips piled high, White or brown rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, Home Made Queso, Fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
- Chipotle Grilled Shrimp Nachos$14.00
Bed of chips piled high, White or brown rice, Black, Pintos or Refried Beans, Cheese & Sour Cream, Home Made Queso, Fresh salsas & fresh cut veggies
Quesadillas
