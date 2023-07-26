Food

Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$14.50

4 pcs yellowtail and ponzu sauce

Salmon Sashimi

$16.50

6 pcs house-cured salmon, roasted garlic oil, and truffle ponzu

Madai Sashimi

$14.50

4 pcs Japanese sea bream, microgreens, and shiro ponzu

Maguro Sashimi

$14.50

4 pcs big eye tuna

Hirame Sashimi

$15.50

Japanese flounder

Chutoro Sashimi

$32.00

4 pcs bluefin tuna

Nigiri

Madai Nigiri

$5.50

1 pc Japanese sea bream

Hamachi Nigiri

$5.50

1 pc yellow tail

Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

1 pc house cured salmon

Maguro Nigiri

$5.50

Lean big eye tuna

Chutoro Nigiri

$9.50

1 pc medium fatty tuna

Otoro Nigiri

$11.50Out of stock

1 pc fatty bluefin tuna

Hirame Nigiri

$5.50

1 pc japanese flounder

Ikura Nigiri

$8.50

1 pc salmon roe

Kinmedai Nigiri

$7.50

1 pc golden eye snapper

Shima Aji Nigiri

$6.50

1 pc striped jack

Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri

$6.50

1 pc japanese scallop

Nodoguro Nigiri

$11.50

1 pc blackthroat sea perch

Uni Nigiri

$22.00

Sea Urchin

Chef's Specials

Toro Uni Truffle Caviar Nigiri

$20.00

Fatty tuna, uni, black truffle, and sturgeon caviar

Scallop Uni Caviar

$20.00

Seared scallop, uni, and sturgeon caviar

Nori Mini Don

$15.00

Shari, toro, uni, scallop, Goma, and ikura

Seasonal Oyster

Choice of raw oyster, seared oyster, or chef special

Wagyu Nigiri

$13.50

A5 Wagyu, kizami wasabi, Hawaiian pink salt, and gold

To-Uni Temaki

$25.00

Shiso leaf, Toro, and uni

Beef Tataki

$25.00

Izakaya

Takoyaki

$6.50

Octopus dumplings, mentaiko sauce, and bonito flakes

Chicken Karaage

$6.50

Japanese fried chicken and yuzu mayo

Nori Poppers

$6.50

Jalapeño, cheese, red crab, and spicy tuna

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$10.50

Amazu ponzu, creamy spicy

Sake Kama

$15.00

Fried salmon collar, eel sauce, and ponzu

Hamachi Kama

$18.00

Fried salmon collar, eel sauce, and ponzu

Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Fried brussels, parmesan, premium sauce, and crushed sesame

Edamame

$3.00

Wakame Salad

$3.00

Temaki Set Menu

I Could Eat Set

$20.00

3 hand rolls. King salmon, spicy tuna, and red crab

(Set) Salmon

(Set) Spicy Tuna

(Set) Red Crab

Hungry Set

$28.00

4 hand rolls. King salmon, spicy tuna, negihama, and Negitoro

(Set) Salmon

(Set) Spicy Tuna

(Set) Negihama

(Set) Negitoro

Starving Set

$38.00

5 hand rolls; king salmon, spicy tuna, Negitoro, red crab, and ebi katsu

(Set) Salmon

(Set) Spicy Tuna

(Set) Negitoro

(Set) Red Crab

(Set) Ebi Katsu

Hangry Set

$50.00

6 hand rolls; king salmon, negihama, nori scallop, Negitoro, red crab, and lobster

(Set) Salmon

(Set) Negihama

(Set) Nori Scallop

(Set) Negitoro

(Set) Red Crab

(Set) Lobster

Veggie Set

$15.00

4 hand rolls; kyuri, kanpyo, yamaímo, and avocado

(Set) Kyuri

(Set) Kanpyo

(Set) Yamaimo

(Set) Avocado

Handrolls

King Salmon

$7.50

House-cured salmon, crushed sesame seeds, and scallion

Spicy Tuna

$8.50

Tuna, creamy spicy, spicy ponzu, scallion, and sweet potato chips

Negihama

$8.50

Yellowtail, scallion, and crushed sesame

Maguro

$9.50

Bigeye akami

Madai

$9.50

Sea bream, yuzu kosho, scallion, and sesame seeds

Nori Scallop

$9.50

Hokkaido scallop, tempura crunch, and house sauce

Ebi Katsu

$8.50

Panko shrimp and ginger dressing

Dakutoro

$10.50

Fatty tuna, pickled radish, and sesame seed

Negitoro

$10.50

Fatty tuna, scallion, and sesame seed

Torched Crab

$12.50

Red crab and baked avocado with creamy spicy

Red Crab

$10.50

House marinated red crab

Unagi

$9.50

Freshwater eel, kyuri, eel sauce, and sesame seed

Lobster

$12.50

House marinated lobster

Unagi Katsu

$9.50

Eel katsu and eel sauce

King Crab

$14.50

Ikura

$8.50

Salmon roe, shiso leaf, and Goma

Soft Shell Crab

$10.50

Soft shell crab, eel sauce, and sesame

Avocado

$5.50

Kyuri

$5.50

Yamaimo

$5.50

Kanpyo

$5.50

Desserts

Yuzu Basque Cheesecake

$9.00

Sakura Panna Cotta

$10.00

Matcha Panna Cotta

$10.00

Strawberry Crepe Cake

$9.00

Mango Crepe Cake

$9.00

Cocktails

Gin

Hibiscus Clover

$18.00

Roku gin, housemade raspberry hibiscus syrup, and egg white

Shiso Gin and Tonic

$18.00

Roku gin, tonic, and muddled shiso leaves

Violet Rain

$18.00

Roku gin, creme de violette, and lemon juice

Yuzu Fizz

$16.00

Roku gin, soda, and clarified yuzu juice

Shochu

Coffee Cloud

$18.00

Beniotome shochu, Aztec cacao bitters, and cold brew

Japanese Sidecar

$18.00

Mizu green tea shochu, cointreau, bitters, and lemon juice

Salaryman From Fuji

$16.00

Iichika silhouette, Fuji apple juice, and soda

Sho Daikiri

$16.00

Jougo kokuto shochu, clarified lime juice, and demarara syrup

Tequila

Mexican Penicillin

$18.00

Osadia Blanco, housemade ginger demerara syrup, clarified lime juice, agave syrup, and cherry wood smoke

Paloma Con Ume

$17.00

Osadia Blanco, grapefruit juice, umeshu, and agave syrup

Sakerita

$17.00

Osadia Blanco, nigori sake, cointreau, and yuzu juice

Sidecar Siesta

$18.00

Osadia Blanco, grapefruit, and lime juice, agave syrup, and campari

Vodka

Blushing Pom

$17.00

Haku vodka, nigori sake, and pomegranate juice

Lychee-Tini

$17.00

Tito's vodka, dry vermouth, lychee fruit, lychee, and yuzu juice

Nori Gimlet

$15.00

Haku vodka, triple sec, clarified lime juice, and simple syrup

Rose Lemon Drop

$16.00

Haku vodka, triple sec, clarified lemon juice, and rose water

Whiskey

Blood and Sand

$17.00

Suntory toki, sweet vermouth, heering cherry, clarified orange juice, and peyshaud bitters

Manhattan

$17.00

Old Overholt rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, luxardo cherry, and cherry wood smoke

Nori Fashioned

$18.00

Legent whiskey, bitters, demerara sugar, and luxardo cherry

Shadow's Eikyo

$18.00

Hajicha infused toki, ginger kuromitsu, and clarified yuzu juice

Japanese Whiskey

Akashi

Akashi Single Malt

$29.00

Akashi White Oak Whisky

$13.00

Mars

Iwai Tradition

$14.00

Kurayoshi

Kurayoshi 18 Year

$54.00

Nikka

Nikka Coffey Grain

$18.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$21.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$18.00

Nikka Miyagiko

$24.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$19.00

Nikka Yoichi

$25.00

Suntory

Suntory Whisky Toki

$10.00

Hakushu 12 Year

$38.00

Hibiki Harmony

$21.00

Yamazaki 12 Year

$45.00

Whiskey Flight

$21.00

Akashi white oak, mars iwai, and nikka miyagiko

Sake

Honjozu/Junmai

Aizu Chusho

$12.00

Glass. Aromas of quince, kumquat, almonds; flavors of banana, white chocolate, and a hint ofmarshmallow

Sawahime Yamahai

$37.00

300 ml. Ripe aromas of gardenia, kiwi, papaya, green peppercorn, comte cheese, nutmeg, and toasted oat; acidic finish

Drunken Whale (300mL)

$30.00

Reserved aroma, gentle rice notes, perfect acidity and a fine finish

Drunken Whale (720mL)

$56.00

Reserved aroma, gentle rice notes, perfect acidity and a fine finish

Uonuma "Nowun"

$32.00

300 ml. Collection of butterscotch, caramel, and maple syrup candy aromas

House Hot Sake

$10.00

300 ml

Ginjo (Junmai Ginjo)

Hourai Junmai Ginjo

$98.00

720 ml. Tropical aromas and flavors of ripe pineapple, baked coconut, anise, full bodied

Glass Jozen Pink

$12.00

Aged for 2 years, mineral notes, mellow peach and cherry, fade into a soft, rice finish

300 Ml Jozen Pink

$35.00

Aged for 2 years, mineral notes, mellow peach and cherry, fade into a soft, rice finish

Jozen Nama

$41.00

300 ml. Lively, fresh nose of citrus, apple, and shiso; flavors of persimmon, marshmallow and a dry finish

300 Ml Jozen Nigori

$37.00

Rich in texture with notes of ripe melon and pear and Dr finish

720 Ml Jozen Nigori

$75.00

Rich in texture with notes of ripe melon and pear and Dr finish

Matsuno Kotobuki Ginjo

$12.00

Glass. Clean and refreshing nose of pine needles, lychee, wintergreen and dried pear, clean dry finish

Daiginjo (Junmai Daiginjo)

Sawahime Daiginjo

$86.00

300 ml. Soft, clean acidity, culminating with a finish of light spice and gentle sweetness

720 Ml Hourai Lady Killer

$128.00

Light bodied with exotic tropical fruit, melon and banana, clean finish

Sawahime Shimotsuke Limited Edition

$204.00

720 ml. Aromas of cantaloupe, raspberry, sassafras, flavors of citrus, vanilla custard, melon, and a dry finish

Jozen Indigo

$53.00

300 ml. Made with yamadanishiki rice, aromas of honeydew, pear, hints of spice, rich in flavor with a dry finish

Beer & Wine

Beers

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

Kawaba Snow Weizen

$10.00

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$12.00

Kyoto White Yuzu Ale

$12.00

Hitachino White Ale

$8.00

Wines

Left Coast White Pinot Noir

$11.00

Nals Pinot Bianco

$8.00

Ovum Big Salt

$9.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Beverages

Drinks

Dublin Red Cola

$3.00

Dublin Vintage Cola

$3.00

Matcha Green Tea

$3.00

Richard's Sparkling Rain Water

$3.00

Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water (Copy)

$4.00

Sanzo Yuzu Sparkling Water

$4.00

Happy Hour

Monday HH

HH Hamachi Sashimi

$7.25

4 pcs yellowtail and ponzu sauce

HH Salmon Sashimi

$8.25

6 pcs house-cured salmon, roasted garlic oil, and truffle ponzu

HH Madai Sashimi

$7.25

4 pcs Japanese sea bream, microgreens, and shiro ponzu

HH Maguro Sashimi

$7.25

4 pcs big eye tuna

HH Hirame Sashimi

$7.75

Japanese flounder

HH Chutoro Sashimi

$16.00

4 pcs bluefin tuna

Tuesday HH

HH Madai Nigiri

$2.75

1 pc Japanese sea bream

HH Hamachi Nigiri

$2.75

1 pc yellow tail

HH Salmon Nigiri

$2.75

1 pc house cured salmon

HH Maguro Nigiri

$2.75

Lean big eye tuna

HH Chutoro Nigiri

$4.75

1 pc medium fatty tuna

HH Otoro Nigiri

$5.75

1 pc fatty bluefin tuna

HH Hirame Nigiri

$2.75

1 pc japanese flounder

HH Ikura Nigiri

$4.25

1 pc salmon roe

HH Kinmedai Nigiri

$3.75

1 pc golden eye snapper

HH Shima Aji Nigiri

$3.25

1 pc striped jack

HH Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri

$3.25

1 pc japanese scallop

HH Nodoguro Nigiri

$5.75

1 pc blackthroat sea perch

Wednesday HH

HH House Hot Sake

$5.00

300 ml

Thursday HH

HH Hibiscus Clover

$9.00

Roku gin, housemade raspberry hibiscus syrup, and egg white

HH Shiso Gin and Tonic

$9.00

Roku gin, tonic, and muddled shiso leaves

HH Violet Rain

$9.00

Roku gin, creme de violette, and lemon juice

HH Yuzu Fizz

$8.00

Roku gin, soda, and clarified yuzu juice

HH Coffee Cloud

$9.00

Beniotome shochu, Aztec cacao bitters, and cold brew

HH Japanese Sidecar

$9.00

Mizu green tea shochu, cointreau, bitters, and lemon juice

HH Salaryman From Fuji

$8.00

Iichika silhouette, Fuji apple juice, and soda

HH Sho Daikiri

$8.00

Jougo kokuto shochu, clarified lime juice, and demarara syrup

HH Mexican Penicillin

$9.00

Osadia Blanco, housemade ginger demerara syrup, clarified lime juice, agave syrup, and cherry wood smoke

HH Paloma Con Ume

$8.50

Osadia Blanco, grapefruit juice, umeshu, and agave syrup

HH Sakerita

$8.50

Osadia Blanco, nigori sake, cointreau, and yuzu juice

HH Sidecar Siesta

$9.00

Osadia Blanco, grapefruit, and lime juice, agave syrup, and campari

HH Blushing Pom

$8.50

Haku vodka, nigori sake, and pomegranate juice

HH Lychee-Tini

$8.50

Tito's vodka, dry vermouth, lychee fruit, lychee, and yuzu juice

HH Nori Gimlet

$7.50

Haku vodka, triple sec, clarified lime juice, and simple syrup

HH Rose Lemon Drop

$8.00

Haku vodka, triple sec, clarified lemon juice, and rose water

HH Blood and Sand

$8.50

Suntory toki, sweet vermouth, heering cherry, clarified orange juice, and peyshaud bitters

HH Manhattan

$8.50

Old Overholt rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, luxardo cherry, and cherry wood smoke

HH Nori Fashioned

$9.00

Legent whiskey, bitters, demerara sugar, and luxardo cherry

HH Shadow's Eikyo

$9.00

Hajicha infused toki, ginger kuromitsu, and clarified yuzu juice

Fri-Sun HH

HH Suntory Whisky Toki

$5.00

To-Go

Desserts

Strawberry Crepe Cake

$9.00

Mango Crepe Cake

$9.00

Yuzu Basque Cheesecake

$9.00

Extras

Extra Ginger

$2.00

Extra Wasabi

$2.00

Extra Rice

$4.00

Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Sheet of Nori

$2.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$2.00

Izakaya

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Dragon Roll

$27.00

Hamachi Kama

$16.00

Nori Poppers

$10.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Sake Kama

$17.00

Takoyaki

$9.00

Maki

Kyuri

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Kanpyo

$6.00

Yamaimo

$6.00

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

Salmon

$8.00

Negihama

$9.00

Ebi Katsu

$9.00

Maguro

$10.00

Lobster

$13.00

Madai

$10.00

Hokkaido Scallop

$10.00

Red Crab

$11.00

Ikura

$9.00

Negitoro

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

Maguro Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Hamachi Kama Nigiri

$6.00

Madai Nigiri

$6.00

Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri

$7.00

Chutoro Nigiri

$11.00

Set Boxes

NHB Set Box A

$48.00

NHB Set Box B

$48.00

Chirashi

$33.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

Maguro Sashimi

$14.00