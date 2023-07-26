Nori Handroll Bar 2814 Elm St
Food
Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
4 pcs yellowtail and ponzu sauce
Salmon Sashimi
6 pcs house-cured salmon, roasted garlic oil, and truffle ponzu
Madai Sashimi
4 pcs Japanese sea bream, microgreens, and shiro ponzu
Maguro Sashimi
4 pcs big eye tuna
Hirame Sashimi
Japanese flounder
Chutoro Sashimi
4 pcs bluefin tuna
Nigiri
Madai Nigiri
1 pc Japanese sea bream
Hamachi Nigiri
1 pc yellow tail
Salmon Nigiri
1 pc house cured salmon
Maguro Nigiri
Lean big eye tuna
Chutoro Nigiri
1 pc medium fatty tuna
Otoro Nigiri
1 pc fatty bluefin tuna
Hirame Nigiri
1 pc japanese flounder
Ikura Nigiri
1 pc salmon roe
Kinmedai Nigiri
1 pc golden eye snapper
Shima Aji Nigiri
1 pc striped jack
Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri
1 pc japanese scallop
Nodoguro Nigiri
1 pc blackthroat sea perch
Uni Nigiri
Sea Urchin
Chef's Specials
Toro Uni Truffle Caviar Nigiri
Fatty tuna, uni, black truffle, and sturgeon caviar
Scallop Uni Caviar
Seared scallop, uni, and sturgeon caviar
Nori Mini Don
Shari, toro, uni, scallop, Goma, and ikura
Seasonal Oyster
Choice of raw oyster, seared oyster, or chef special
Wagyu Nigiri
A5 Wagyu, kizami wasabi, Hawaiian pink salt, and gold
To-Uni Temaki
Shiso leaf, Toro, and uni
Beef Tataki
Izakaya
Takoyaki
Octopus dumplings, mentaiko sauce, and bonito flakes
Chicken Karaage
Japanese fried chicken and yuzu mayo
Nori Poppers
Jalapeño, cheese, red crab, and spicy tuna
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Amazu ponzu, creamy spicy
Sake Kama
Fried salmon collar, eel sauce, and ponzu
Hamachi Kama
Fried salmon collar, eel sauce, and ponzu
Brussel Sprouts
Fried brussels, parmesan, premium sauce, and crushed sesame
Edamame
Wakame Salad
Temaki Set Menu
I Could Eat Set
3 hand rolls. King salmon, spicy tuna, and red crab
(Set) Salmon
(Set) Spicy Tuna
(Set) Red Crab
Hungry Set
4 hand rolls. King salmon, spicy tuna, negihama, and Negitoro
(Set) Salmon
(Set) Spicy Tuna
(Set) Negihama
(Set) Negitoro
Starving Set
5 hand rolls; king salmon, spicy tuna, Negitoro, red crab, and ebi katsu
(Set) Salmon
(Set) Spicy Tuna
(Set) Negitoro
(Set) Red Crab
(Set) Ebi Katsu
Hangry Set
6 hand rolls; king salmon, negihama, nori scallop, Negitoro, red crab, and lobster
(Set) Salmon
(Set) Negihama
(Set) Nori Scallop
(Set) Negitoro
(Set) Red Crab
(Set) Lobster
Veggie Set
4 hand rolls; kyuri, kanpyo, yamaímo, and avocado
(Set) Kyuri
(Set) Kanpyo
(Set) Yamaimo
(Set) Avocado
Handrolls
King Salmon
House-cured salmon, crushed sesame seeds, and scallion
Spicy Tuna
Tuna, creamy spicy, spicy ponzu, scallion, and sweet potato chips
Negihama
Yellowtail, scallion, and crushed sesame
Maguro
Bigeye akami
Madai
Sea bream, yuzu kosho, scallion, and sesame seeds
Nori Scallop
Hokkaido scallop, tempura crunch, and house sauce
Ebi Katsu
Panko shrimp and ginger dressing
Dakutoro
Fatty tuna, pickled radish, and sesame seed
Negitoro
Fatty tuna, scallion, and sesame seed
Torched Crab
Red crab and baked avocado with creamy spicy
Red Crab
House marinated red crab
Unagi
Freshwater eel, kyuri, eel sauce, and sesame seed
Lobster
House marinated lobster
Unagi Katsu
Eel katsu and eel sauce
King Crab
Ikura
Salmon roe, shiso leaf, and Goma
Soft Shell Crab
Soft shell crab, eel sauce, and sesame
Avocado
Kyuri
Yamaimo
Kanpyo
Desserts
Cocktails
Gin
Shochu
Tequila
Mexican Penicillin
Osadia Blanco, housemade ginger demerara syrup, clarified lime juice, agave syrup, and cherry wood smoke
Paloma Con Ume
Osadia Blanco, grapefruit juice, umeshu, and agave syrup
Sakerita
Osadia Blanco, nigori sake, cointreau, and yuzu juice
Sidecar Siesta
Osadia Blanco, grapefruit, and lime juice, agave syrup, and campari
Vodka
Blushing Pom
Haku vodka, nigori sake, and pomegranate juice
Lychee-Tini
Tito's vodka, dry vermouth, lychee fruit, lychee, and yuzu juice
Nori Gimlet
Haku vodka, triple sec, clarified lime juice, and simple syrup
Rose Lemon Drop
Haku vodka, triple sec, clarified lemon juice, and rose water
Whiskey
Blood and Sand
Suntory toki, sweet vermouth, heering cherry, clarified orange juice, and peyshaud bitters
Manhattan
Old Overholt rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, luxardo cherry, and cherry wood smoke
Nori Fashioned
Legent whiskey, bitters, demerara sugar, and luxardo cherry
Shadow's Eikyo
Hajicha infused toki, ginger kuromitsu, and clarified yuzu juice
Japanese Whiskey
Kurayoshi
Nikka
Suntory
Sake
Honjozu/Junmai
Aizu Chusho
Glass. Aromas of quince, kumquat, almonds; flavors of banana, white chocolate, and a hint ofmarshmallow
Sawahime Yamahai
300 ml. Ripe aromas of gardenia, kiwi, papaya, green peppercorn, comte cheese, nutmeg, and toasted oat; acidic finish
Drunken Whale (300mL)
Reserved aroma, gentle rice notes, perfect acidity and a fine finish
Drunken Whale (720mL)
Reserved aroma, gentle rice notes, perfect acidity and a fine finish
Uonuma "Nowun"
300 ml. Collection of butterscotch, caramel, and maple syrup candy aromas
House Hot Sake
300 ml
Ginjo (Junmai Ginjo)
Hourai Junmai Ginjo
720 ml. Tropical aromas and flavors of ripe pineapple, baked coconut, anise, full bodied
Glass Jozen Pink
Aged for 2 years, mineral notes, mellow peach and cherry, fade into a soft, rice finish
300 Ml Jozen Pink
Aged for 2 years, mineral notes, mellow peach and cherry, fade into a soft, rice finish
Jozen Nama
300 ml. Lively, fresh nose of citrus, apple, and shiso; flavors of persimmon, marshmallow and a dry finish
300 Ml Jozen Nigori
Rich in texture with notes of ripe melon and pear and Dr finish
720 Ml Jozen Nigori
Rich in texture with notes of ripe melon and pear and Dr finish
Matsuno Kotobuki Ginjo
Glass. Clean and refreshing nose of pine needles, lychee, wintergreen and dried pear, clean dry finish
Daiginjo (Junmai Daiginjo)
Sawahime Daiginjo
300 ml. Soft, clean acidity, culminating with a finish of light spice and gentle sweetness
720 Ml Hourai Lady Killer
Light bodied with exotic tropical fruit, melon and banana, clean finish
Sawahime Shimotsuke Limited Edition
720 ml. Aromas of cantaloupe, raspberry, sassafras, flavors of citrus, vanilla custard, melon, and a dry finish
Jozen Indigo
300 ml. Made with yamadanishiki rice, aromas of honeydew, pear, hints of spice, rich in flavor with a dry finish
Happy Hour
Monday HH
HH Hamachi Sashimi
4 pcs yellowtail and ponzu sauce
HH Salmon Sashimi
6 pcs house-cured salmon, roasted garlic oil, and truffle ponzu
HH Madai Sashimi
4 pcs Japanese sea bream, microgreens, and shiro ponzu
HH Maguro Sashimi
4 pcs big eye tuna
HH Hirame Sashimi
Japanese flounder
HH Chutoro Sashimi
4 pcs bluefin tuna
Tuesday HH
HH Madai Nigiri
1 pc Japanese sea bream
HH Hamachi Nigiri
1 pc yellow tail
HH Salmon Nigiri
1 pc house cured salmon
HH Maguro Nigiri
Lean big eye tuna
HH Chutoro Nigiri
1 pc medium fatty tuna
HH Otoro Nigiri
1 pc fatty bluefin tuna
HH Hirame Nigiri
1 pc japanese flounder
HH Ikura Nigiri
1 pc salmon roe
HH Kinmedai Nigiri
1 pc golden eye snapper
HH Shima Aji Nigiri
1 pc striped jack
HH Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri
1 pc japanese scallop
HH Nodoguro Nigiri
1 pc blackthroat sea perch
Wednesday HH
Thursday HH
HH Hibiscus Clover
Roku gin, housemade raspberry hibiscus syrup, and egg white
HH Shiso Gin and Tonic
Roku gin, tonic, and muddled shiso leaves
HH Violet Rain
Roku gin, creme de violette, and lemon juice
HH Yuzu Fizz
Roku gin, soda, and clarified yuzu juice
HH Coffee Cloud
Beniotome shochu, Aztec cacao bitters, and cold brew
HH Japanese Sidecar
Mizu green tea shochu, cointreau, bitters, and lemon juice
HH Salaryman From Fuji
Iichika silhouette, Fuji apple juice, and soda
HH Sho Daikiri
Jougo kokuto shochu, clarified lime juice, and demarara syrup
HH Mexican Penicillin
Osadia Blanco, housemade ginger demerara syrup, clarified lime juice, agave syrup, and cherry wood smoke
HH Paloma Con Ume
Osadia Blanco, grapefruit juice, umeshu, and agave syrup
HH Sakerita
Osadia Blanco, nigori sake, cointreau, and yuzu juice
HH Sidecar Siesta
Osadia Blanco, grapefruit, and lime juice, agave syrup, and campari
HH Blushing Pom
Haku vodka, nigori sake, and pomegranate juice
HH Lychee-Tini
Tito's vodka, dry vermouth, lychee fruit, lychee, and yuzu juice
HH Nori Gimlet
Haku vodka, triple sec, clarified lime juice, and simple syrup
HH Rose Lemon Drop
Haku vodka, triple sec, clarified lemon juice, and rose water
HH Blood and Sand
Suntory toki, sweet vermouth, heering cherry, clarified orange juice, and peyshaud bitters
HH Manhattan
Old Overholt rye, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, luxardo cherry, and cherry wood smoke
HH Nori Fashioned
Legent whiskey, bitters, demerara sugar, and luxardo cherry
HH Shadow's Eikyo
Hajicha infused toki, ginger kuromitsu, and clarified yuzu juice