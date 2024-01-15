Nori Poke & Sushi
ONLINE MENU
Appetizer
Sushi Roll
- Nori Signature Roll$13.99
Inside- Imitation crab meat, cucumber, avocado Outside- sear scallop, green onion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce.
- Salmon King Roll$13.99
Inside- salmon, avocado, cucumber Outside - salmon, sear salmon, lemon skin, unagi sauce, ponzu.
- Wild Tuna Roll$13.99
Inside- spicy tuna, cucumber Avocado Outside - Tuna , jalapeño spicy mayo, siracha, ponzu
- Ignite Roll$13.99
Inside ( California roll), outside (Sear Salmon, Sear Scallop, Green Onion, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce)
- Sniper Roll$13.99
Inside ( Eel ), outside ( Eel)
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$12.99
Inside ( Tempura Shrimp) imitation crab, cucumber, avocado , outside ( Imitation Crab), spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried onion, tempura flake
- Sunset Roll$13.99
Inside ( Spicy Tuna, Cucumber , Avocado ) , Outside ( Albacore, Garlic Butter, Green Onion, Ponzu )
- Rainbow Roll$13.99
Inside ( California roll), outside Choice of Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp,Albacore, Yellow tail)
- Samurai roll$13.99
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna , Salmon, Red onion, Eel sauce and ponzu.
- California Roll$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- Vegetable Roll$7.50
- Phili Salmon Roll$9.50
- Tuna Nigiri (2 pc)$5.00
- Salmon Nigiri (2pc)$5.00
- Albacore Nigiri (2pc)$5.00
- Eel Nigiri (2pc)$6.00
- Scallop (2pc)$7.00