North Fork Pizza
Featured Items
- 16" Build Your Own$18.00
Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!
- Garlic Knots$5.00
Garlic knot brushed with butter, topped with parmesan & served with our marinara
- Large Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing ...
PIZZA
Build Your Own Pizzas
- 12" Build Your Own$15.00
Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!
- 16" Build Your Own$18.00
Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!
- Gluten Free 10" Build Your Own$15.00
Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!
16" Specialty Pizza
- 16" Half & Half Specialty$22.00
Can't decide? Try a half & half! It's like two pizzas in one!
- 16" North Fork$23.00
Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- 16" Blankenship$26.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan
- 16" Glacier Rim$26.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan
- 16" Bowman$26.00
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan
- 16" Fools Hen$22.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan
- 16" Big Creek$28.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)
- 16" Canyon Creek$26.00
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamato olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan
- 16" Northern Lights (Vegan)$21.00
Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge
- 16" Camas$26.00
Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onion, ricotta, & parmesan
- 16" Ford$26.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage, & parmesan
- 16" McDonald$27.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan
- 16" Polebridge$26.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, a bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan
- 16" Shelf$26.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, meatball, red onion, tomato, cheese whiz, & parmesan
12" Specialty Pizza
- 12" North Fork$18.00
Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- 12" Blankenship$19.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan
- 12" Glacier Rim$19.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan
- 12" Bowman$19.00
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan
- 12" Fools Hen$17.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan
- 12" Big Creek$21.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)
- 12" Canyon Creek$19.00
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamato olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan
- 12" Northern Lights (Vegan)$17.00
Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge
- 12" Camas$19.00
Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onion, ricotta, & parmesan
- 12" Ford$19.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage, & parmesan
- 12" McDonald$20.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan
- 12" Polebridge$19.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, a bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan
- 12" Shelf$19.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, meatball, red onion, tomato, cheese whiz, & parmesan
GLUTEN FREE 10" Specialty Pizza
- GF North Fork$17.00
Our house specialty, a margherita style pizza, is recommended As Is! Extra tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil, finished with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
- GF Blankenship$18.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper medley, black olive, onion, & parmesan
- GF Glacier Rim$18.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan
- GF Bowman$18.00
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, prosciutto, & parmesan
- GF Fools Hen$17.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple, & parmesan
- GF Big Creek$19.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, pesto chicken**, & parmesan (**contains walnuts)
- GF Canyon Creek$18.00
Olive oil base, shredded mozzarella, feta, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, oregano, & parmesan
- GF Northern Lights (Vegan)$16.00
Kim’s VEGAN pizza! (NO cheese!) An olive oil base, roasted garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper medley, & black olives, topped with our house made VEGAN “parmesan” (*vegan parm contains nuts) Add Daiya VEGAN Mozzarella Shreds for an extra charge
- GF Camas$18.00
Tomato & pesto* (*contains walnuts) sauce blend, shredded mozzarella, meatball, red onino, ricotta, & parmesan
- GF Ford$18.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, sausage , & parmesan
- GF McDonald$18.00
White base, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, onion, & parmesan
- GF Polebridge$18.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, a bell pepper medley, black olive, mushroom, red onion, & parmesan
- GF Shelf$18.00
Tomtato sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, meatball, red onion, tomato, cheese whiz, & parmesan
FOOD
Appetizers
- Garlic Knots$5.00
Garlic knot brushed with butter, topped with parmesan & served with our marinara
- Pretzel Knots$5.50
Garlic knot brushed lightly with butter, salted, & served with our cheese whiz
- Hot Huckleberry Wings$16.00
Baked in our oven, served with Homemade ranch or blue cheese
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Fresh mozzarella tossed with fresh tomatoes & basil, served on a bed of spring mix, drizzled with olive oil & a balsamic glaze
- Toasted Cheese Raviolis$12.00
Lightly breaded, cheese filled raviolis, served with our marinara
- Side of Meatballs$3.50
2 Meatballs, marinara, parmesan
- Small Garlic Bread$1.75
Perfect addition to a salad or a side of meatballs, or make it a yummy snack by adding pepperoni, cheese, & a side of marinara
- Large Garlic Bread$3.50
Perfect addition to a salad or a side of meatballs, or make it a yummy snack by adding pepperoni, cheese, & a side of marinara
Salads
- Small Garden Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing ...
- Large Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing ...
- Small Caeser Salad$5.50
Chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
- Large Caeser Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, feta, kalamato olives, oregano, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Veggie Deluxe Salad$12.00
Mixed greens piled high with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, pepperoncinis, bell peppers, black olives, & artichokes, topped off with oregano and our housemade ***vegan parmesan (contains nuts), served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$13.00
Spinach, tomato, red onion, candied walnuts, crispy prosciutto, & blue cheese crumbles, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Italian Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, artichoke, black olive, shredded mozzarella, canadian bacon, pepperoni, parmesan, oregano, served with oil & vinegar
Subs
Calzones & Strombolis
- Build Your Own Calzone$14.00
Our pizza dough folded over, stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, & your choice of toppings. Served with a side of marinara.
- Build Your Own Stromboli$12.00
Our pizza dough rolled up & stuffed with you choice of toppings, mozzarella cheese, parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Pasta
Sides/Extras
- Ranch 2 oz$0.50
Made in House!!!
- Blue Cheese 2 oz$0.50
- Balsamic Vinaigrette 3.25oz$1.25
- Marinara 2 oz$0.50
Made in House!
- Marinara 3.25 oz$0.75
Made in House!
- Marinara 5 oz$1.50
Made in House!
- Side Topping 2 oz$0.50
- Side Topping 3.25 oz$1.25
- Side Topping 5 oz$2.00
- Olive Oil 2oz$0.75
- Cheese Whiz 2 oz$0.75
- Cheese Whiz 3.25 oz$1.00
- Balsamic Glaze 2 oz$0.75
- Huckleberry Wing Sauce 2 oz$0.75
Made in House!
- Franks Hot Sauce 2 oz$0.50
- Side Butter 2 oz$0.50
- Caeser 2oz$0.50
- Caeser 3.25oz$0.75
- Oil & Vinegar$0.50
- 8oz Marinara
BEER & WINE
- PBR Pitcher$10.00
- Craft Pitcher$18.00
- PBR Lager Tall Boy 16oz$4.00
- White Claw Mango Hard Seltzer$4.00
- White Claw Black Cherry Hard Seltzer$4.00
- White Claw Lime Hard Seltzer$4.00
- Wine-Underwood Pinot Gris 375mL$11.00
- Rainer$4.00
- Cold Smoke Scotch Ale 16oz$6.00
- Fresh Squeezed IPA 19.2oz$6.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 16oz$5.00
- Wine-Underwood Rose Bubbles 375mL$11.00
- Coors Light$3.00
- Sip N' Go$6.00
- SLAM$4.00Out of stock
- Wine-Underwood Pinot Noir 375mL$11.00
- Apple Cider$6.00
- Sacred Waters Hazy$5.00
- Mtns Walking$6.00
- Higher Ground$3.00
- Athletic hazy$4.00
- NA Cervasa$4.00
- 1664$6.00
BEVERAGES
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer$2.50
- Capri Sun Apple Juice$1.50
- Clementine IZZE Soda$1.50
- Pomegranate IZZE Soda$1.50
- Seltzer Water-Plain$1.50
- Seltzer Water-Orange Vanilla$1.50
- Seltzer Water-cran$1.50
- Pepsi Can$1.50
- Diet Pepsi Can$1.50
- Mountain Dew Can$1.50
- 7 Up Can$1.50
- Pepsi 2 Liter$4.00
- Mountain Dew 2 Liter$4.00
- Jun Tea$5.00