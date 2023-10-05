North High Brewing - Westerville NHB - Westerville
Glass Pours
Prosecco - Francis Ford Coppolla
$9.00
Sparkling Rose - SPRKL
$8.00
Chardonnay - Girasole
$8.00
Barefoot - PG
$5.00
Pinot Grigio - Mirabello
$8.00
Sauvignon Blanc - Wairau River
$11.00
Red Blend - 3 Finger Jack
$10.00
Chardonnay - Oberon
$10.00
Pinot Noir - Hangtime
$8.00
Pinot Noir - Angels Ink
$10.00
Cabernet Sauvignon - Protea
$8.00
Cabernet Sauvignon - Unshackled
$11.00
By the Bottle
Prosecco - BTL
$34.00
Sparkling Rose - BTL
$30.00
Pinot Grigio - BTL
$30.00
Sauv Blanc - BTL
$42.00
Chardonnay - BTL - Girasole
$30.00
Chardonnay - BTL - Oberon
$38.00
Red Blend - BTL
$38.00
Pinot Noir - BTL - Hangtime
$30.00
Pinot Noir - BTL - Angels Ink
$38.00
Cabernet - BTL - Protea
$30.00
Cabernet - BTL - Unshackled
$42.00
North High Brewing - Westerville New Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 819-3289
Open now • Closes at 3PM