Squandering Citra - QDH Hazy Quad IPA

**NEW ORDER LIMITS: 4 PACK ORDERS ARE LIMITED TO ONE CASE (6 x 4-PACKS) PER BRAND PER DAY. Only order if you can pick up within a 3-day pickup window. We cannot accommodate late pickup requests.** At the far end of the brewery where Mr. Hop-Fu! stands, he watches over the Citra, bag after bag. What to do with it all? Then he first saw the cans, and a recipe, he began to call. With great skillful skill and great speedy speed, the brew team went dry-hopping, quadruple times indeed. There’s only one thing this brew could turn out to be: Squandering Citra, a Fine-Something-That-All-People-Need, of the Hazy QIPA variety! As for the flavor…describe it? That’s hard, we don’t know if we can. It’s grapefruity, zesty, with a touch of lychee. Lemony, watermelony, and even a bit peachy. Grab your Citra-loving friend, tell them to come on! Snag a 4-pack while we have it, and before it’s all gone. 12% ABV