- Crown-Fu! - TDH West Coast IPA
Crown-Fu! - TDH West Coast IPA - Did you hear the good news? We've got a new spot opening in Crown Point, and we couldn't think of a better way to mark the occasion than with the release of Crown-Fu! West Coast IPAs are no jesting matter around here, and we certainly followed the royal protocol when triple dry-hopping this gem with the finest Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic, Simcoe, Chinook, Columbus, and Peacharine found in this fair kingdom. It doesn't get more aromatic than this: think stone fruit, ripe pineapple, and a dash of pine. Take a swig and let saturated strawberry, red fruit, dank guava, and pine resin wash over your palate. Get ready to swing by our new digs and pull up a chair, we can't wait to share a Crown-Fu! with you as soon as our doors open! 7.5% ABV
- Ice-Fu! - DDH Cold IPA
Ice-Fu! - DDH Cold IPA - World Beer Cup 2024 Gold Medal winner! We brewed up Ice-Fu! to keep you feeling cool and your thirst quenched, no matter the weather! This DDH Cold IPA is bright, crisp, and brilliantly clear. With a flurry of Citra 702, HBC-586 Cryo, Mosaic, and Mosaic Cryo, Ice-Fu! features notes of orange peel, grapefruit juice, blueberry, and a touch of pine. Transport your senses to a wonderland of flavors and experience the invigorating chill with each refreshing sip! 7.0% ABV
- NP Helles - German Style Helles
NP Helles - German Style Helles - We brewed this here signature series Helles style Lager as an homage to the classic German lager brewing that we totally love. Layered with flavorful German malts, a selection of noble hop varieties, and fermented with our squeaky clean house lager yeast, NP Helles comes together with a bready malt accentuated backbone balanced by soft bitterness, delicate spice, and floral hoppy tones. On the palate there's a nice rounded full-body that finishes with a delightfully snappy and crisp finish. We think you're going to really dig this one. Prost! 5.0% ABV
- Pizzaiolo - Italian Style Pilsner
Pizzaiolo - Italian Style Pilsner - Not all heroes wear capes, and we'd like to argue the best ones wear aprons. Introducing Pizzaiolo, a fine Italian Pils hopped with a winning trifecta of Saaz, Lorien, and Saphir. True to its name, it boasts aromas of fresh (pizza) dough accented with spiced clove and floral notes. Toss one back and flavors of cracker, Meyer lemon, and a dash of lavender dazzle the senses before ending in a snappy bitterness and complexity that keeps you coming back for more. To say less, this one is *chef's kiss*. 5.6% ABV
- Squandering Citra - QDH Hazy Quad IPA
Squandering Citra - QDH Hazy Quad IPA - At the far end of the brewery where Mr. Hop-Fu! stands, he watches over the Citra, bag after bag. What to do with it all? Then he first saw the cans, and a recipe, he began to call. With great skillful skill and great speedy speed, the brew team went dry-hopping, quadruple times indeed. There's only one thing this brew could turn out to be: Squandering Citra, a Fine-Something-That-All-People-Need, of the Hazy QIPA variety! As for the flavor…describe it? That's hard, we don't know if we can. It's grapefruity, zesty, with a touch of lychee. Lemony, watermelony, and even a bit peachy. Grab your Citra-loving friend, tell them to come on! Snag a 4-pack while we have it, and before it's all gone. 12% ABV
- TDH Geometric Galaxy - TDH Hazy Double IPA
TDH Geometric Galaxy - TDH Hazy Double IPA - Hey, folks, we are back again for another round of "fun with shapes" and what pairs better with games than the delicious TDH Geometric Galaxy! What's that you ask? Well, we took the delicious double dry-hopped version and amped up the flavor with an additional dose of Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy, & Nelson to give you one marvelous TDH Hazy DIPA. Scents of ripe berry, and diesely guava on the nose beam you in a straight line towards obtuse amounts of passion fruit, tropical mango, and freshly zested orange. While you cannot fit a square peg in a round hole, you can drink this beer fresh and Professor Hop-Fu! insists that you do! 8.5% ABV
- The Point - American Blonde Ale
The Point - American Blonde Ale - We'll get straight to the point here - we're almost slingin' pizzas at our Crown Point pizza shop, so we've made the perfect pairing for the tasty triangles we'll all be crushing soon! The Point is an American Blonde Ale carefully layered with subtle spice and floral aromas, sweeping cracker notes, and a delicate malty sweetness. To keep it short: lightly bitter, perfectly carbonated, and super drinkable. Enjoy it with a hot slice or, if you're feeling ambitious, the whole darn pie. Who are we to judge? 4.8% ABV
- The Sea Reflects the Stars - TDH Hazy TIPA
The Sea Reflects the Stars - TDH Hazy TIPA - Warm summer nights are on their way! Picture this: you're leaning back in your camp chair, the campfire is burning, and crack open a cold one & look up at all those stars. Enter, The Sea Reflects the Stars, a lush new TDH Hazy TIPA. A constellation of Citra, Southern Cross, Nelson Sauvin, Eclipse, and Riwaka Cryo offers notes of shimmering pineapple, pink grapefruit, juicy fruit gum, and a dash of pear. Don't worry, you're not dreaming! 10% ABV
- TAN HOP CIRCLE PATCH BEANIE
Tan Waffle Knit Beanie with new Hop Buddy Cheers Circle Patch.$26.00
- MUSTARD HOP CIRCLE PATCH BEANIE
Mustard Yellow Waffle Knit Beanie with new Hop Buddy Cheers Circle Patch.$26.00
- MAROON 5 PANEL PATCH HAT
Maroon Cotton/Poly 5 panel hat with a triangle logo patch on the front and a rope detail across the bill. Water Resistant. Adjustable snapback.$30.00