North Ridge Cafe & Coffee
Drinks
Drip Coffee
Hot water brewed over freshly ground, locally sourced from Dayton, VA, Crazy Fox Coffee Roasting Company blends
Americano
Espresso, hot water, and your choice of optional flavors and milk.
Iced Americano
Espresso, chilled water, and your choice of optional flavors and milk served over ice.
Hot Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam topping. Additional flavors can be added.
Iced Latte
Espresso, chilled milk of your choice, ice, and additional flavors can be added.
Hot Macchiato
Steamed milk topped with espresso. Additional flavors can be added.
Iced Macchiato
Chilled milk of your choice, ice, and topped with espresso. Additional flavors can be added.
Hot Breve
Steamed half and half, espresso and your choice of flavors and milk.
Iced Breve
Chilled half and half, ice, and espresso. Additional flavors can be added.
Cappuccino
Espresso and hot milk topped with steamed milk foam. Additional flavors can be added.
Shaken Espresso
Espresso and ice shaken together until chilled and frothy. Topped with your choice of milk and additional flavors can be added.
Cold Brew
Crazy Fox Coffee Roasting Company's Back Porch Blend grounds are steeped in cold water overnight to create a bold cold coffee. Additional flavors can be added.
Arnold Palmer
Equal parts lemonade and tea (sweet or unsweet) served over ice.
Cafe Au Lait
Hot coffee with hot milk added. Additional flavors can be added.
Cortado
Espresso mixed with equal parts of steamed, texturized milk. Additional flavors can be added. 8 oz Only
Frozen Coffee
Iced Coffee blended with ice and your choice of milk. Additional flavors can be added.
Single Espresso
2 oz of espresso.
Double Espresso
4 oz of espresso.
Hot Dirty Chai
Steamed milk, spiced chai, and espresso. Additional flavors can be added.
Iced Dirty Chai
Chilled milk, ice, spiced chai, and espresso. Additional flavors can be added.
Chai Latte
Creamy spiced chai with hot milk of your choice. Additional flavors can be added.
Iced Chai Latte
Chilled milk, and spiced chai, are poured over ice. Additional flavors can be added.
Hot Sugar Free Chai
Steamed milk and sugar-free chai. Additional flavors can be added.
Iced Sugar Free Chai
Chilled milk, sugar-free chai, and ice. Additional flavors can be added.
Hot Matcha
Steamed milk and sweetened matcha. Additional flavors can be added.
Iced Matcha
Chilled milk and sweetened matcha. Additional flavors can be added.
London Fog
SerendipiTea's Marquise Grey tea blend, lavender & vanilla syrup, and topped with frothed milk.
Hot Tea
Your choice of serendipiTea's blends.
Iced Tea
Sweet or unsweet. Additional flavors can be added.
Lemonade
Refreshing lemonade that can be mixed with your choice of flavors.
Sparkling Lemonade
Refreshing lemonade topped with sparkling water. Additional flavors can be added.
Smoothie
Your choice of fresh fruit (mixed berry, mango, or strawberry banana) blended with ice and milk.
Frozen Chocolate
Dark chocolate, cream, and ice blended until smooth. Topped with whip cream and drizzle.
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate combined with steamed milk and topped with whip cream. Additional flavors can be added.
Bottled Juice
Apple or Orange.
Smart Water
20 fl oz bottle.
Bottled Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Mr. Pibb, and Fanta.
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Cup of Water
Kid's Milk
Mt. Crawford Creamery whole milk. Also available in chocolate and strawberry.
Drink Special: Employee Picks
The Anna
Our barista Anna's favorite drink is a Peach Lemonade! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Raegan
Our barista Raegan's favorite drink is a Iced Caramel Latte with cold foam! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Celeste
Our barista Celeste's favorite drink is a Smore's Latte with Oat Milk! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Joe
Our sous chef Joe's favorite drink is a Peach Tea made with unsweet tea! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Meghan
Our barista Meghan's favorite drink is a Iced Latte with cinnamon & honey! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Genesis
Our barista Genesis's favorite drink is a iced matcha with cold foam! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Lily
Our manager Lily's favorite drink is a Iced Vanilla Americano with Cold foam! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Sam
Our barista Sam's favorite drink is an Iced Chai Latte! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Kent
Our Owner Kent's favorite drink is an Iced London Fog! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The John
Our Chef John's favorite drink is an Iced Americano with almond-milk & hazelnut! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Hannah
Our shift lead Hannah's favorite drink is an Iced Vanilla Latte! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Lindsay
Our barista Lindsay's favorite drink is an Iced Green Tea Peach Lemonade! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
The Ahre
Our barista Ahre's favorite drink is an Iced Vanilla Chai Latte! Try it at a discounted price, this week only!
All Day Breakfast
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taquitos
Two taquitos filled with scrambled eggs, savory bacon, and melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole + 1.50
Egg, Spinach & Cheese Taquitos
Two taquitos filled with scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, and melted cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole + 1.50
Quiche of the Day
Savory egg and cream custard baked with fresh ingredients in a pie crust. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
Belgian Waffles
Light, crisp waffles served with fresh berries, whipped topping, and maple syrup.
Bagel
Side Bacon
Side Toast
Bowl of Fruit
Strawberry Parfait
Strawberry yogurt, fresh strawberries, and topped with granola.
Blueberry Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, fresh blueberries, and topped with granola.
Bakery
Appetizers
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Chopped spinach, artichokes, and cream cheese topped with parmesan and baked; served with pita chips.
Hummus & Pita Chips
House-made roasted red pepper hummus served with crispy, pita chips.
Loaded Potato Skins
Baked russet potato halves topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese, and green onions with a side of our house-made ranch.
Cheesy Herb Flatbread
House flatbread, baked with herbs and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese; served with a side of classic marinara.
Salads
Strawberry Fields Salad
Mixed greens topped with fresh strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, and balsamic dressing. Served with grilled pita bread. Add Grilled Chicken + 1.50
Southwest Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, seasoned chicken, black bean corn salsa, and tortilla strips. Served with sides of house-made salsa and Southwest ranch dressing. Add Guacamole + 1.50
Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, carrots, and a grilled pita.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, and seasoned chicken, and served with a grilled pita.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and house-made croutons, and served with a grilled pita.
Asian Salad w/Chicken
Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, green onions, carrots, and toasted almonds tossed in an oriental sesame dressing. Topped with wonton strips and toasted sesame seeds.
Sandwiches
Smokehouse Panini
Rotisserie seasoned chicken, savory bacon, tangy barbeque sauce, and melted cheddar cheese on grilled ciabatta bread.
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Croissant
Roasted rotisserie chicken with chopped celery, green onion, and creamy mayo on a grilled croissant. Served with lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Pimento Cheese & Bacon Panini
Our house-made pimento cheese and savory bacon on grilled ciabatta bread melted to perfection.
Grilled Ham & Gouda Panini
Ham, smoked gouda, apricot jam, and Dijon mustard on grilled ciabatta bread.
Grilled Caprese Panini w/Chicken
Fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, seasoned chicken, and balsamic drizzle on grilled ciabatta bread.
Grilled Caprese Panini
Fresh basil, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, and balsamic drizzle on grilled ciabatta bread.
Grilled BLAT
Savory bacon, red leaf lettuce, sliced avocado, and Roma tomato on wheat-berry or white bread.
Club Wrap
Deli ham and turkey, savory bacon, American cheese, red leaf lettuce, and Roma tomatoes on a flour tortilla. Served with a side of honey mustard dressing.
Classic Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted to perfection on your choice of grilled bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Seasoned chicken with creamy Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, and parmesan cheese on a white or spinach wrap.
Sides
Route 11 Chips
Salted, Sour Cream, and Crab.
Tortellini Pasta Salad
Tri-Color cheese tortellini with fresh vegetables tossed in a vinaigrette and topped with parmesan.
Lemon Orzo Salad
Orzo, fresh lemon, olive oil, roasted red peppers, edamame and roasted corn.
Fresh Fruit
A seasonal mix of freshly cut fruit.
Deluxe Sides
Side Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, carrots, and a choice of dressing.
Pimento Cheese & Pita Chips
Sharp Cheddar, tangy cream cheese, mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, and zest spices blended into an irresistible spread. Served with pita chips.
Macaroni & Cheese
A classic blend of cheddar and jack cheese, cream, and noodles baked to gooey perfection.
Hummus & Pita Chips
Our house-made roasted red pepper hummus with pita chips.
Cup of Loaded Potato Soup
Creamy potato soup topped with savory bacon, cheese, and green onions.
Chicken Salad & Pita Chips
Our house-made chicken salad with pita chips.