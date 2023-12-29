North Star Pizza
Pizza
10" Personal
- Personal BYO Pizza$8.99
- Personal Deluxe Pizza$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green olives, banana peppers, mushrooms
- Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99
Buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese mix, bacon, onions, chicken, and one side of ranch
- Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese mix, bacon, onions, chicken, and one side of ranch
- Personal White Chicken Pizza$11.99
White garlic sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, chicken
- Personal Meat Pizza$11.99
pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon
- Personal Veggie Pizza$10.99
mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, green olives, green peppers
- Personal Hawaiian Pizza$10.99
ham, pineapples, banana peppers
12" Small
- Small BYO Pizza$10.99
- Small Deluxe Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green olives, banana peppers, mushrooms
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese mix, bacon, onions, chicken, and one side of ranch
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese mix, bacon, onions, chicken, and one side of ranch
- Small White Chicken Pizza$15.99
White garlic sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, chicken
- Small Meat Pizza$14.99
pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon
- Small Veggie Pizza$13.99
mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, green olives, green peppers
- Small Hawaiian Pizza$11.99
ham, pineapples, banana peppers
- Small Half & Half Specialty
14" Medium
- Medium BYO Pizza$12.99
- Medium Deluxe Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green olives, banana peppers, mushrooms
- Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
Buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese mix, bacon, onions, chicken, and one side of ranch
- Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese mix, bacon, onions, chicken, and one side of ranch
- Medium White Chicken Pizza$18.99
White garlic sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, chicken
- Medium Meat Pizza$17.99
pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon
- Medium Veggie Pizza$16.99
mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, green olives, green peppers
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza$14.99
ham, pineapples, banana peppers
- Medium Half & Half Specialty
16" Large
- Large BYO Pizza$14.99
- Large Deluxe Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green olives, banana peppers, mushrooms
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.99
Buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese mix, bacon, onions, chicken, and one side of ranch
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese mix, bacon, onions, chicken, and one side of ranch
- Large White Chicken Pizza$21.99
White garlic sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, chicken
- Large Meat Pizza$20.99
pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon
- Large Veggie Pizza$19.99
mushrooms, banana peppers, onions, green olives, green peppers
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
ham, pineapples, banana peppers
- Large Half & Half Specialty
Not Pizza
Breadsticks
- Regular Breadsticks$5.99
6 baked plain breadsticks, choice of one sauce
- Garlic Breadsticks$6.49
6 baked New York style garlic breadsticks, choice of one sauce
- Cinnamon Breadsticks$7.49
6 breadsticks topped with cinnamon sugar, served with 1 icing
- Garlic Bread$4.49
9 inch baked garlic bread, choice of one sauce
Wings
Strombolis
- One Topping Stromboli$7.99
Cheese, choice of one topping, and one marinara sauce
- Regular Stromboli$8.99
Cheese, pepperoni, spicy sausage, onions, green peppers, and one marinara sauce
- Hawaiian Stromboli$8.99
Cheese, ham, pineapple, banana peppers, and one marinara sauce
- Grilled Chicken Stromboli$9.99
Cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, and one marinara sauce
Subs
- Italian Sub$8.49
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing
- Pizza Sub$8.49
Pepperoni, pizza sauce, cheese, mushrooms, onions, and banana peppers
- Meatball Sub$8.49
Pizza sauce, meatballs, and cheese
- Ham & Cheese Sub$8.49
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo or honey mustard
- Veggie Sub$8.49
Onions, banana peppers, green olives, mushrooms, cheese, lettuce, tomato and choice of dressing
- BLT Sub$8.49
Bacon, lettuce tomato, cheese & mayo
- Turkey Club Sub$8.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, and choice of mayo or honey mustard
- Grilled Chicken Sub$8.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of mayo, honey mustard or ranch dressing
- Philly Steak Sub$8.99
Chipped beef steak, green peppers, onions, cheese and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$8.99
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato and ranch
Salads
- Side Salad$4.99
lettuce, cheese, tomato, choice of 1 dressing
- Regular Salad$6.89
lettuce, cheese, tomato, choice of 2 dressings (serves 2-3 people)
- Chef Salad$8.89
lettuce, cheese, tomato, onions, green olives, banana peppers, mushrooms, choice of meat - ham, pepperoni or bacon, and choice of 2 dressings
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.89
lettuce, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, bacon, onions, choice of 2 dressings
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.89
lettuce, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon, onions, choice of 2 dressings
Sandwiches & More
- Grilled Hot Dog$3.99
Grilled hot dog on a bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Grilled chicken on a bun, with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Grilled Hamburger$8.49
8oz hamburger patty on a bun, with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo.
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.99
4 chicken tenders served with French fries
- Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries$5.99
2 chicken tenders served with French fries
- French Fries$3.99
Side of French fries
- Beef-n-Noodles$7.99
*SUNDAY ONLY* served with mashed potatoes & dinner roll
- chips$0.99
Desserts
Desserts
- Brownies$2.99
- Sugar Cookie$1.39
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.39
- Cookies (flavors subject to change, check availability in store when picking up)$1.39
- Coconut Cream Pie$3.99Out of stock
Freshly made Coconut Cream Pie.
- Peanut Butter Pie$3.99Out of stock
Freshly made Peanut Butter Pie.
- Raspberry Pie$3.99
Homemade Raspberry Pie with locally sourced raspberries.
- Pie (flavors subject to change, check availability in store when picking up)$3.99
- Cake (flavors subject to change, check availability in store when picking up)$3.99
- Cheesecake (flavors subject to change, check availability in store when picking up)$4.99
- Cinnamon Rolls (flavors subject to change, check availability in store when picking up)$3.49
- Pudding Cup (flavors subject to change, check availability in store when picking up)$3.99
- Muffins (flavors subject to change, check availability in store when picking up)$2.99
- Holiday Cupcake$2.99
- Whole Cherry Pie$19.99Out of stock
- Whole Coconut Pie$17.99
Ice Cream
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Drinks
- Water$1.50Out of stock
- Pepsi- 20 oz$2.69Out of stock
- Diet Pepsi- 20 oz$2.69Out of stock
- Mt. Dew- 20 oz$2.69Out of stock
- Starry- 20 oz$2.69Out of stock
- Dr. Pepper- 20 oz$2.69Out of stock
- Root Beer- 20 oz$2.69Out of stock
- Pepsi- 2 Liter$3.49Out of stock
- Diet Pepsi- 2 Liter$3.49Out of stock
- Mt. Dew- 2 Liter$3.49Out of stock
- Starry- 2 Liter$3.49Out of stock
- Dr. Pepper- 2 Liter$3.49Out of stock
- Root Beer- 2 Liter$3.49Out of stock