North Street Tavern
Lunch
Starters
- Buffalo Wings$18.00
Celery. Blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Fingers$16.00
Honey mustard
- Mom's Meatballs$17.00
Whipped ricotta cheese, toasted points
- Steak Tidbits$19.00
Sizzling filet mignon bites, horseradish sauce
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Marinara sauce
- Mussels Provencal$19.00
Shallots and herbs de Provence, white wine broth, cherry tomato
- Mussels Fra Diavolo$19.00
Spicy marinara sauce
- Crab Cakes$19.00
Two crab cakes, tartar sauce
- Black Truffle Burrata$18.00
Diced tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze
- Soup of the Day
- French Onion Soup$12.00
Salads
- Whole Caesar$15.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Half Caesar$7.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Iceberg Wedge$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, red onion and tomato, creamy blue cheese dressing
- Half Iceberg Wedge$7.00
- Beet & Goat Cheese$17.00
Arugula, goat cheese, roasted beets, lemon olive oil vinaigrette
- Half Beet & Goat Cheese$8.50
- Fairway$17.00
Mixed greens, candied walnuts, apple, dried cranberries, gorgonzola and balsamic vinaigrette
- Half Fairway$8.50
- Arugula$16.00
Cherry tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Arugula$8.00
Burgers
- North Street House Burger$16.00
Lettuce and tomato, brioche, french fries
- North Street Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Lettuce and tomato, cheese, bacon, brioche, french fries
- Portobello Mushroom Burger$18.00
Marinated portobello mushroom, melted swiss cheese, onion and tomato, spinach, avocado, brioche, french fries
- North Street Cheeseburger$16.00
Lettuce and tomato, cheese, brioche, french fries
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Steak Sandwich$19.00
Grilled skirt steak topped with caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms, wedge bread, french fries
- Chicken Parmesan Hero$17.00
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce, wedge bread, french fries
- Meatball Parmesan Hero$17.00
Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce, wedge bread, french fries
- Shrimp Avocado BLT$19.00
Grilled shrimp, avocado, bacon, rosemary focaccia, lettuce, tomato, french fries
- Crab Cake BLT$23.00
Lump crab meat,,bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun, french fries
- Grilled Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil$18.00
Rosemary focaccia, homemade pesto sauce, tomato, french fries
- Grilled Apple, Bacon & Cheddar$17.00
Served on sourdough bread, french fries
- Lobster Roll$36.00
Lobster, mayo, onions, celery, lettuce, club roll, truffle, french fries
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, french fries
- Turkey Sandwich$17.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread, mayo, french fries
- Grilled Chicken & Avocado$18.00
Tomato, spicy mayo, sourdough bread, french fries
- Salmon Sandwich$19.00
Pan-seared salmon, sourdough bread, sun-dried tomato, pesto, mayo, french fries
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered cod fish, tartar sauce, french fries
- Tuna Salad$16.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, sourdough bread, french fries
Wood Fired Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Margherita Pizza$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, garlic
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce, blue cheese dressing
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce, ranch dressing
- Chicken Parm Pizza$18.00
Breaded chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, tomato sauce
- Salad Pizza$17.00
Mixed greens, tomato, tomato sauce, red onion, balsamic dressing
- Capricciosa Pizza$18.00
Black olives, mozzarella, prosciutto, portobello mushrooms, tomato sauce
- White Pizza$17.00
Ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, fresh garlic
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
- Sausage Pizza$17.00
Italian sweet sausage, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
- Pesto Pizza$18.00
Pesto sauce, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese
- Verdura Pizza$18.00
Roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, portobello mushrooms, tomato sauce
- Truffle Pizza$19.00
Ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, truffle oil
- Napoletana Pizza$19.00
Anchovy, fresh garlic, black olives, mozzarella cheese, tomato
Dinner
Entrées
- Filet Mignon$39.00
8 oz. filet, garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach
- Marinated Skirt Steak$34.00
Skirt steak, caramelized onions, porcini mushroom sauce, french fries
- House Burger$16.00
10 oz. burger, lettuce and tomato, pickle, brioche bun, french fries
- Roasted Chicken$29.00
Half chicken in white wine and shallots, roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus
- Chicken Milanese$28.00
Breaded chicken, mixed greens, chopped tomatoes, balsamic dressing
- Chicken Martini$28.00
Lightly breaded chicken, pan-seared in white wine and lemon sauce, roasted potatoes, sautéed broccoli
- Shrimp Linguine$33.00
Sautéed shrimp, tomato, mushrooms over bed of linguine, white wine butter sauce
- Four Cheese Ravioli$27.00
Choice of porcini mushroom or marinara sauce
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$26.00
Homemade meatballs over bed of spaghetti, marinara sauce
- Pan-Seared Cod Fish$29.00
Cod, white wine butter sauce, risotto, sautéed broccoli
- Pan-Seared Salmon$28.00
Salmon, sautéed spinach, roasted potatoes, honey mustard white wine sauce
- Pan Seared Veal Martini$29.00
Lightly breaded veal, pan-seared in white wine and lemon sauce, roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach
- Potato Gnocchi & Jumbo Shrimp$33.00
Prosciutto, peas, pink sauce
- Chicken Capricciosa$29.00
Breaded chicken, arugula, cherry tomato, truffle burrata, lemon dressing
- Salmon Sandwich$19.00
Pan-seared, sourdough bread, sun-dried tomato, pesto, mayo, french fries
- Grilled Chicken & Avocado$18.00
Tomato, spicy mayo, sourdough bread, french fries
- Crab Cake BLT$23.00
Lump crab meat, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche bun, french fries
Sides
Appetizer
- Shrimp Cocktail$19.00
Jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce
- Filet Mignon Tidbits$19.00
Bite size filet mignon, horseradish dipping
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Calamari dusted in flour, served with marinara
- Mom's Meatballs$17.00
Ricotta and basil, toasted points
- Mussels Provencal$19.00
Shallots and herbs de provence, white wine broth
- Mussels Fra Diavolo$19.00
Spicy marinara sauce
- Crab Cakes$19.00
Two crab cakes, tartar sauce
- Black Truffle Burrata$18.00
Served with diced tomatoes, basil, balsamic
- Tuna Tartar$19.00
Tuna with avocado, sweet teriyaki glaze, sesame seed, wasabi sauce and toasted points
Salads
- Caesar$15.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
- Iceberg Wedge$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon, red onion and tomato, creamy blue cheese dressing
- Beet & Goat Cheese$17.00
Arugula, goat cheese, roasted beets, lemon olive oil vinaigrette
- Fairway$17.00
Mixed greens, candied walnuts, apple, dried cranberries, gorgonzola and balsamic vinaigrette
- Arugula$16.00
Cherry tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette dressing
Wood Fired Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Margherita Pizza$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, garlic
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce, blue cheese dressing
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce, ranch dressing
- Chicken Parm Pizza$18.00
Breaded chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, tomato sauce
- Verdura Pizza$18.00
Roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, portobello mushrooms, tomato sauce
- Capricciosa Pizza$18.00
Black olives, mozzarella, prosciutto, portobello mushrooms, tomato sauce
- White Pizza$17.00
Ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, fresh garlic
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
- Sausage Pizza$17.00
Italian sweet sausage, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
- Pesto Pizza$18.00
Pesto sauce, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese
- Truffle Pizza$19.00
Ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, truffle oil
- Napoletana Pizza$19.00
Anchovy, fresh garlic, black olives, mozzarella cheese, tomato
Dessert
Cakes & Pies
Ice Cream
Coffee & Tea
N/A Beverages
- Pepsi$5.00
- Diet Pesi$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Root Beer$5.00
- Seltzer$5.00
- Cranberry$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Shirley Temples$7.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffe$3.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Dbl Espresso$7.00
- Decaf Espresso$5.00
- Dbl Decaf Espresso$7.00
- Tea$3.50
- Hot Choc$4.00
- Herbel tea$4.50
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Decaf Cappuccino$6.00
Bar Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka$10.00
- Absolut$12.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Tito$12.00
- Ciroc$12.00
- Srtoli O$13.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Grey Goose Citron$14.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- DBL Well Vodka$16.00
- DBL Absolut$18.00
- DBL Belvedere$20.00
- DBL Tito$18.00
- DBL Ciroc$18.00
- DBL Srtoli O$19.00
- DBL Grey Goose$20.00
- DBL Grey Goose Citron$20.00
- DBL Ketel One$19.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Casamigo Blanco$15.00
- Casamigo repo$15.00
- Casamigo Anjeo$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$40.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Patron Anejo$14.00
- Patron Café$14.00
- Patron Gran Platinum$14.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Patron Xo Café$14.00
- DBL Casamigo Blanco$21.00
- DBL Casamigo repo$21.00
- DBL Casamigo Anjeo$21.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$60.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$20.00
- DBL Patron Anejo$20.00
- DBL Patron Café$20.00
- DBL Patron Gran Platinum$20.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$20.00
- DBL Patron Silver$20.00
- DBL Patron Xo Café$20.00
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$15.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Bulliet Rye$14.00
- Diabolique$12.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jim Beam$12.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Makers 46$14.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Wild Turkey$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Jamerson$13.00
- DBL Angels Envy$21.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$21.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$20.00
- DBL Diabolique$18.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$18.00
- DBL Jim Beam$18.00
- DBL Knob Creek$19.00
- DBL Makers 46$20.00
- DBL Makers Mark$20.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$19.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$21.00
- DBL Jamerson$19.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Chivas Regal$14.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$20.00
- Dewars$13.00
- Dewars 12Yr$17.00
- J & B$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$15.00
- Bulliet Bourbon$13.00
- DBL Chivas Regal$20.00
- DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr$26.00
- DBL Dewars$19.00
- DBL Dewars 12Yr$23.00
- DBL J & B$18.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$20.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$21.00
- DBL Bulliet Bourbon$19.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$14.00
- Appletini$15.00
- Bloody Mary$15.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$15.00
- Champagne Cocktail$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Daiquiri$15.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$14.00
- Gimlet$15.00
- Greyhound$15.00
- Hot Toddy$15.00
- Hurricane$15.00
- Lemon Drop$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Madras$14.00
- Mai Tai$15.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Martini$16.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mint Julep$15.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$15.00
- Mudslide$14.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Rob Roy$15.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Screwdriver$14.00
- Sea Breeze$14.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$15.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Whiskey Smash$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Russian$14.00
16oz Draft Beers
Bottled Beers
- BTL Budwisher$5.00
- BTL Bud Light$5.00
- BTL Coors Light$5.00
- BTL Corona$6.00
- BTL Corona Light$6.00
- BTL Corona Premier$6.00
- BTL Heineken$6.00
- BTL Heineken Light$6.00
- BTL Heineken 00$6.00
- BTL MIller Light$6.00
- BTL Mickultra$6.00
- BTL Amstel Light$6.00
- BTL Angry Orchid$6.00
- BTL Stella Cider$6.00
- BTL Guiness$8.00
- BTL Blue moon$6.00
Canned Beers
- Capt Lawrence$6.00
- Stella$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Mickultra$5.00
- Budwisher$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Miller Light$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Heinken$6.00
- Heinken Light$6.00
- Heinken 00$6.00
- Goose Island$9.00
- Montauck$8.00
- White Claw$8.00
- High Noon$8.00
- Truly$8.00
- Transfusions$8.00
- Spicy Margarita$8.00
- Spiked Arnold Palmer$8.00
- Blue Moon$6.00