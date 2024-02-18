Northwest Soup and Sandwich Company - Winsted 175 Main Street
Sandwiches
- Bryan's Bomber$9.99
Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayo
- Build Your Own$9.99
Build Your Own Sandwich
- Chicken Cutlet BLT$9.99
House made chicken cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Thick cut Bacon
- Della's Big Mortadella$9.99
Citterio Mortadella, Pistachio cream, Fresh Mozz, Arugula
- Dominic's Chop and Cheese$9.99
Seasoned ground beef, sauteed onion and peppers
- Drunken Parmesan$9.99
Crispy Hand Made Chicken Cutlet, Vodka Sauce, Melty Mozz
- Gianni's Special$9.99
- Godfather$9.99
Prosciutto, Capicola, Soppressata, Provolone, Hot stuffed Cherry Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Olive oil
- Grilled Chicken Pesto$9.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Asiago cheese, Pesto Mayo
- Italian Special$9.99
Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Olive oil, Hot or Sweet peppers
- Meatball's Hero$9.99
House made meatballs, Marinara, Dusted with Parm & Romano, Your choice of Cheese. (Add Hot or Sweet Peppers)
- Mimi's Eggplant Parmesan$9.99
Our own eggplant parm plus melty mozz
- Porchetta Sangwich$9.99
Our house roasted porchetta piled high, topped with a roasted garlic, rosemary slaw and sharp provolone cheese.
- Shack Chicken Sammy.$9.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken lettuce, tomato your choice of sauce, House Honey Chipotle aioli, or Honey mustard. add cheese if desired
- Toasted Cheese$6.99
Your choice of cheese and bread buttered and griddled to a golden brown.
- Vegan Po boy$9.99
Crispy fried Cajun cauliflower , house VG garlic lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion.
Salads
- Antipasto$10.99
(Rolled and Sliced Ham, Salami, Olives Provolone), Romaine, Giardiniera
- BLT Chopped$9.99
Chopped Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumbers
- Caesar$9.99
Romaine, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese
- Chef$10.99
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber
- Garden$7.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber
Hot Meals
- Penne and Meatballs$10.99
House Made Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan
- Chicken Parm over Penne$10.99
House Made Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan, Melty Mozzarella
- Penne Ala Vodka$10.99
Al dente Penne Pasta tossed with House Made Vodka Sauce
- Fettuccini Alfredo$10.99
Tender Fettuccini with House Made Alfredo Sauce
- Eggplant Parm over Pasta$10.99
Breaded Eggplant layered with Marinara, Parmesan, Melty Mozzarella