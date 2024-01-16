Northeast Smokehouse Store
Meats by the pound
- By the Pound Prime Beef Brisket$15.00+
- By The Pound Pulled Pork
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure$9.25+
- OUT OF STOCKBy The Pound Pulled Chicken
Enjoy the smoky, savory flavor of our slow-cooked BBQ chicken. Brined with secret spices, each piece is smoked to tender, juicy excellence and topped with a mouth-watering BBQ glaze.OUT OF STOCK$9.00+
- OUT OF STOCKBy The Pound Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Premium duroc heritage pork belly tossed in a sweet and tangy barbecue glaze.OUT OF STOCK$8.50+
- Half Rack St Louis Ribs
Premium duroc St Louis Ribs. Seasoned in our honey rub and sauced with our sweet bbq sauce.$20.00
- Full rack St. Louis Ribs
Premium duroc St Louis ribs. Smoked over applewood and topped with sweet bbq sauce$35.00
- By The Pound Turkey
Smoked turkey is tender, juicy meat with a rich, smoky flavor and a golden-brown skin, perfect for any occasion.$10.00+
Combo Plates
- Combo Plate 1
1 meat plate- choose a meat two sides served with a piece of cornbread, bbq sauce and pickled onions$17.00
- Combo Plate 2
two meat plate- choose 2 meats 2 sides. served with cornbread, bbq sauce, and pickled onions$22.00
- Combo Plate 3
3 meat plate- Choose 3 meats sides. Served with cornbread, BBQ sauce and pickled onions$27.00
- Mac N Meat
a heaping portion of our delicious mac & cheese topped with choice of meat & BBQ sauce$16.00
SIDES
- "Soon to be Famous" Pasta Salad
Our signature side dish, Shell pasta, cheddar cheese, red onions, green peppers blended in a sweet and tangy mayo based sauce.$3.00+
- Coleslaw
Fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions tossed in a tangy and creamy dressing; our Country Cole Slaw is a classic side dish.$3.00+
- Potato Salad
Tender red bliss potatoes, hard-boiled egg, onions and peppers, tossed in a sweet and tangy dressing.$3.00+
- Mac N Cheese
Our delicious Macaroni and Cheese is the perfect comfort food for any occasion. Made with tender shell pasta and a creamy cheese sauce, this classic dish is sure to satisfy. Served hot and bubbly, each bite is packed with rich, cheesy flavor.$3.50+
- OUT OF STOCKSmokehouse Beans
Our delicious beans are slow-cooked with smoky BBQ sauce, and aromatic spices for a hearty and savory dish. Perfect as a side or a main, our beans are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling satisfied.OUT OF STOCK$3.00+
- Cornbread
buttery cornbread muffins$3.00+
- Extra Side of Sauce
- Pint of Sauce$6.00
Specialty Sandwiches
- Prime Beef Brisket Sandwich
House smoked prime grade beef brisket for 14 hours; hand carved served on a buttered grilled roll with coleslaw and pickled onions.$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure, served on a Grilled roll topped with choice of sauce, coleslaw and pickled onions.$13.00
- Smokehouse Chicken Stack
Our hardwood smoked pulled chicken and thick cut bacon Served on a grilled roll with coleslaw, pickled onions$13.00
- Pittmaster
Signature prime brisket, duroc heritage premium pulled pork, topped with coleslaw & jalapenos and pickled onions. choice of sauce. Served on a grilled roll.$16.00
- Nor'easter
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure, Served on a grilled roll topped with bacon, coleslaw, pickled onions and choice of sauce$14.00
- Brisket Philly
Cheese steak meets BBQ ! Chopped Beef Brisket, Grilled Peppers and onions, Cheddar Cheese Sauce Served on a sub roll.$16.00
- Cheese Please !!
Experience the exceptional taste of our Duroc Premium Heritage pork, skillfully slow-smoked for 12 hours in a flavorful mix of herbs and spices. Enjoy the enticing balance of smokiness, tenderness, and juiciness that makes each bite a genuine pleasure. Served on a brioche roll with creamy mac and cheese, choice of sauce and pickled onions.$14.00
- Chicken Sizzler
What the Heck is A Sizzler ?!?! Take a grilled pita bread and top it with Shaved iceberg, diced tomato, crisp bacon, cotija cheese, pickled onions, Alabama Thunder sauce, & your choice of meat, Then Roll it and enjoy the sizzler !!$14.00
- Brisket Sizzler
What the Heck is A Sizzler ?!?! Take a grilled pita bread and top it with Shaved iceberg, diced tomato, crisp bacon, cotija cheese, pickled onions, Alabama Thunder sauce, & your choice of meat, Then Roll it and enjoy the sizzler !!$18.00