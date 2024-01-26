Northern Taphouse Woodbury, MN
NTH Food Menu
Starters
- Ahi Tuna Bites$14.00
Seared Ahi tuna with mango salsa, hoisin drizzle and avocado
- Brussels Sprouts$10.00
With garlic, Parmesan cheese and truffle. Served with house aioli
- Signature Cheese Curds$11.00
A true Taphouse original - giant beer battered aged cheddar cheese with house ranch
- Ellsworth Curds$11.00
A cheese curd in the State Fair style. Served with our sweet chili sauce
- Dill Curds$11.00
- Dill Curds$11.00
- Charred Cauliflower$12.00
- French Fries App$8.00
- French Fries App$8.00
- Fried Pickles$11.00
Served with buttermilk ranch
- Jumbo Bacon Tots$12.50
Jumbo tater tots mixed with bacon, cheddar cheese and chive, served with our house aioli
- Nachos$14.00
Fresh, fried chips layered with pepper jack cheese sauce, chipotle chicken, peppers, onions, black beans and roasted corn. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with jalapenos, seasoned sour cream and cilantro onion pico
- Pretzel Bites$11.00
Bite-size, soft pretzels with our house cheese sauce
- Quesadillas$12.50
Chipotle chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, mango salsa, onion and lime fill a tortilla topped with jalapenos and cilantro, served with sour cream
- Swt Pot Fries App$10.00
- Swt Pot Fries App$10.00
- Truffle Fry App$10.00
- Truffle Fry App$10.00
- Waffle Fry App$10.00
- Waffle Fry App$10.00
- Chips & Queso$9.00
Fresh, fried chips served with house made queso
- Cinn Pretz Bites
- Minnesota Sushi$11.00
- Minnesota Sushi$11.00
Wings
- Boneless Wings$13.00
Hand battered boneless chicken wings with your choice of sauce
- Traditional Wings$15.00Out of stock
Fried chicken wings served with your choice of sauce
- Coconut Curry Wings$16.00Out of stock
Fried chicken wings served with your choice of sauce
- Lemon Pepper Wings$15.00Out of stock
Fried chicken wings served with your choice of sauce
- Pineapple Serrano Wings$16.00Out of stock
Fried chicken wings served with your choice of sauce
Burgers
- Truffle Shroom Burger$16.50
- Bison Burger$17.00
Local midwest bison, caramelized fig jam, sauteed onions and bleu cheese
- Brown Sugar & Bacon Burger$16.50
Smoked bacon, white cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce and fried onion straws
- Build Your Own Burger$9.99
Make it your way, choose your patty and toppings.
- Jalapeno Smoked Cheddar Burger$15.50
Jalapeno, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese infused patty with smoked cheddar cheese and spicy mayo
- Sasquatch Smash Burger$22.00
- Patty Melt$11.99
- Patty Melt$11.99
- Smashed Burger$14.00
Two patties smashed on our scalding hot griddle topped with white American cheese between a local soft bun with pickles.
- Black Bean Burger$15.00
A plant-based burger with house-aioli, avocado and sauteed onions
- Cheese Curd Burger$14.50
Provolone cheese, two giant cheese curds, and house burger sauce
Soups & Salads
- Tap House Salad - Small$7.00
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
- Tap House Salad - Large$12.00
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
- Blknd Salmon Salad$17.50
- Chicken Bacon Fajita Salad$16.00
Chipotle chicken, with fajita grilled onions and peppers with crisp local romaine, roasted corn, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and sriracha aioli dressing
- Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and hard boiled egg with avocado ranch dressing
- 6 oz Steak Salad$18.00
Grilled teres major steak, romaine, roasted tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette
- 9 oz Steak Salad$22.00
Grilled teres major steak, romaine, roasted tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Side Garden Salad$6.00
- Creamy Tomato Soup - Cup$5.00
House made tomato soup recipe
- Creamy Tomato Soup - Bowl$7.00
House made tomato soup recipe
- Chicken Wild Rice - Cup$5.00
House made chicken wild rice recipe
- Chicken Wild Rice - Bowl$7.00
House made chicken wild rice recipe
- French Onion Soup - Cup$5.00
House made baked french onion soup
- French Onion Soup - Bowl$7.00
House made baked french onion soup
Tacos & Pub Sandwiches
- Blackened Walleye Tacos$16.50
Choice of blackened or beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas
- Fried Walleye Tacos$16.50
Choice of blackened or beer battered walleye with house sriracha tarter sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, lime and romaine in flour tortillas
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$12.50
Muenster, Swiss, white cheddar, and provolone cheeses on garlic butter Parmesan crusted sourdough bread served with your choice of side and tomato soup for dipping. Add bacon for $2
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Skin-on fried chicken with Nashville hot sauce, spicy mayo and pickles. Available MN Nice spice level as well
- Pretzel Turkey$15.50
- Chopped Cheese Sandwich$16.50
Slow roasted beef with peppers, onions, provolone cheese and smoked Gouda cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie
- Turkey Bahn Mi$16.00
- Chicken Avocado Tacos$15.50
Chipotle chicken with fajita peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onion, lime, romaine, and sriracha aioli in flour tortillas
Pizzas
- Brussel Sprout & Bacon$16.00
- BYO Pizza$10.00
We start with our signature stone-fired, hand-tossed crust and top it with our house pizza sauce and house shredded whole-milk mozzarella. Topped with your choice of ingredients
- Double Pepperoni Pizza$15.50
Pepperoni cups and diced pepperoni with loads of mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and house red sauce
- House Special Pizza$16.00
House fennel sausage with roasted mushrooms, roasted garlic, red onion, mozzarella cheese and house red sauce
- Margherita Pizza$14.00
Roasted tomatoes with fresh mozzarella cheese, garlic oil and fresh basil
- Spicy Bourbon Hawaiian Pizza$16.50
Smoked ham, fresh pineapple, fresh jalapeno, red onion, bourbon sauce, cilantro, and whole-milk mozzarella cheese
- Street Corn Pizza$15.50
Pepperoni, house red sauce, mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, house fennel sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom and green olive
- Garbage Pizza$15.50
Pepperoni, house red sauce, mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, house fennel sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom and green olive
Extra Sides
- Side Bacon$3.00
Two slices of Applewood smoked Bacon
- Side Broccoli$4.00
A side order of steamed broccoli
- Side Brussel Sprouts$6.00
Crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in Truffle, Parmesan and garlic.
- Side Charred Cauliflower$5.00
- Side Chicken Breast$5.00
- Side Chips$3.00
Fresh fried kettle chips
- Side Classic Curds$5.00
A side order of state fair style curds, sourced locally from Ellsworth WI
- Side Dill Curds$5.00
- Side Ellsworth Curds$5.00
A side order of state fair style curds, sourced locally from Ellsworth WI
- Side Fresh Fruit$5.00
A side order of seasonal fruit variety
- Side Fried Pickles$6.00
Half size order of our hand breaded fried pickle chips app
- Side Fries$4.00
Side order of our beer battered fries
- Side Garden Salad$6.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$5.00
Side order of house made mac & cheese
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Salmon$6.00
- Side Soup Bowl$7.00
Choice between creamy tomato, chicken wild rice or french onion
- Side Soup Cup$5.00
Choice between creamy tomato, chicken wild rice or french onion
- Side Steak$7.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Side order of sweet potato fries served with ranch
- Side Tater Tots$5.00
A side order of crisp tater tots
- Side TH Salad - LG$12.00
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
- Side TH Salad - SM$8.00
Local romaine with smoked bacon, shaved Parmesan cheese, candied almonds and a side of balsamic vinaigrette
- Side Truffle Fries$7.00
Side order of our beer battered fries
- Side Waffle Fries$5.00
Side order of our beer battered fries
- Side Yogurt$2.00
Bowls & Mac
- Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl$16.00
Jasmine rice with seared Ahi tuna, mango salsa, cucumber, avocado, ginger aioli, scallions, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce
- Chicken Tenders Entree$15.00
Comes with fries, slice of ciabatta and a side of ranch.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.00
Our breaded Nashville hot chicken over smoked Gouda mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs and roasted tomatoes
- Spicy Salmon Bowl$19.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$14.00
Jasmine rice topped with teriyaki grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, shredded carrots, fresh radish, broccoli slaw, green onion, kimchi, a sunny side up egg and sesame seeds
