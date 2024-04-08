Northside Grill
Main Menu
Breakfast
- Two Biscuits With Gravy$3.99
Two Biscuits With Gravy
- Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Two Scrambled Eggs With Potatoes Shredded Cheese, sour cream Adobe Sauce(little spice) And Your Choice Of Meat
- Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Two eggs With Your Choice Of Meat Cheese And Bread
- Two Breakfast Tacos$3.50
Two Breakfast Tacos With Scrambled Eggs Cheese Potatoes, Sour Cream Adobe sauce(little spicey) And Your Choice Of Meat
- Northside Breakfast$9.95
Two Eggs your way with Your Choice Of Meat And A Slice Of Toast
- Two Pancakes$3.50
Two pancakes with or without fruit. Powdered sugar and whipped cream
- Steak And Eggs$11.99Out of stock
Steak And Eggs Your Way, Potatoes And Slice Of Toast
- Two Waffles$5.99
Two Waffles With Blueberries or Strawberries and powdered sugar
- Seasoned Diced potatoes$1.25
- Eggs$1.50
Dessert
Lunch
- Northside Burger$12.99
Delicious Burger With Bacon, American Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Northside sauce(little spicey)
- Hole In One Burger$8.50
Green Hatch Chilis, Guacamole, With Pepper Jack Cheese and Nothside sauce
- Cowboy Burger$10.50
Onion Ring, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon And BBQ Sauce
- Falcon Burger$7.99
Lettuce Tomato Onion Pickle And Your Choice Of Cheese
- Patty Melt$7.99
Grilled Onions Swiss Cheese On Your Choice Of Bread
- Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$10.50
Crispy Chicken, Jalapeno Bacon, Ranch, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Northside sauce
- Chicken Fingers$6.50
3 Chicken Strips
- Fish Tacos$6.25
2 Fish Tacos With Cilantro Slaw, adobe sour cream and Salsa Dona
- BLT$5.50
Your Choice Of Bacon Lettuce Tomato On Your Choice Of Bread
- Grilled Cheese$3.50
Choice Of Cheese And Bread
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
Shredded Cheese With Toasted Tortilla
- Steak Sandwich$11.99Out of stock
Steak Sandwich With Your Choice Of Cheese, Grilled Onion, And Northside Sauce
- Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Or Crispy Lettuce Tomato Onion Pickles
- Salmon Burger$10.99
Lettuce Tomato Onion Pickles, Northside Sauce
- Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Onion With Your Choice Of Dressing
- Salmon Salad$10.99
Salmon Salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado and your choice of dressing
- Crunchy Italian Salad$10.99
Spring Mix with shredded carrots, jack cheese, sliced almonds, Terra chips, feta cheese, rice noodle, soy nuts and Grilled Chicken.
- Wings$6.50
6 Wings With Your Choice Of Dry Rub Or Sauce Or Both
- Egg Salad Sandwich$5.99
Choice Of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.99
Choice Of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion pickles on your choice of bread
- Chicken Bacon Quesdilla$6.50
Chicken, Bacon And Choice Of Cheese
- Fries$2.25
- Onion Rings$4.25
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Pastries
Beverages
Northside Red Bull
- Hawaiian Island$4.50
20 oz Cup, Sugar Free or regular Red Bull with Lime and Coconut syrup on ice
- Zion Mountain$4.50
20 Oz Red Bull With Strawberry, Orange, Peach And Cherry
- Maui Island$4.50
20 Oz Red Bull With Rasberry And Grape
- Cabo Sunset$4.50
20 ounce cup, Sugar free or regular red bull with pineapple, Tangerine And Cherry Lime Syrup
Beverages
- Fountain Soda$1.99
22 Ounce Soda
- Coffee$1.50
12 ounce or 16 ounce Hot coffee
- Falcon Punch$3.50Out of stock
20 Oz cup, Iced, Pineapple Juice, Black Currant, Coconut milk And Fresh Mint and honey
- Juice$2.50
12 Oz Apple, OJ, Cranberry, Pineapple
- Root Beer Float$5.00
20 Oz cup with Root beer soda add vanilla Ice Cream with or without whipped cream.
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
20 Oz Iced Tea with Lemonade
- Hot Tea$1.50
- Hot Chocolate$1.50
Northside Specials
Cedar Mountain Cheese Fries
Northside Sodas
- The Hulk$3.50
Mt. Dew, Peach, Coconut
- Blue Lagoon$3.50
Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, Lime
- Crush Your Day$3.50
Orange Crush, Coconut Milk
- TJ's Twist$3.50
Squirt, Strawberry, Tangerine
- Dippin' Strawberry$3.50
Dr. Pepper, Strawberry, French Vanilla
- Cathy's Pepsi$3.50
Pepsi, Blackberry
- Put the Lime in the Coconut$3.50
Coke, Coconut, Lime
- Grape Lightning$3.50
Mt. Dew, Grape, Lime
- Straberry Bliss$3.50
Green Tea, Strawberry, Coconut Milk