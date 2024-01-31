Northside Tap Room & Grill 712 Calumet Ave
BEER/WINE
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Bud$3.50
- Bud Light$3.50
- Busch Light$3.00
- Coors Light$3.50
- Corona$4.50
- Freedom of Lemonade$5.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Hamms$3.00
- Heineken$4.50
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
- High Life$2.75
- Liquid Death$3.50
- MGD$3.50
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Modelo$4.50
- Naturdays$3.50
- Old Style$3.00
- Smirnoff Ice$4.50
- Truly$4.25
- Warpigs$6.00
- White Claw$4.25
- Zombie Dust$6.00
- 6pk Bud$8.00
- 6pk Bud Light$8.00
- 6pk Coors Light$8.00
- 6pk High Life$8.00
- 6pk MGD$8.00
- 6pk Miller Lite$8.00
DRINKS
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Cordials
Cocktails
- 5th Gear$6.50
- Amaretto Sour$3.50
- Amaretto Stone Sour$4.00
- AMF$6.00
- Black Russian$5.75
- Bloody Mary$4.00
- Chicago Handshake$7.00
- Cucumber Collins$7.00
- Liquid Marijuana$8.00
- Long Beach$6.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$6.00
- Long Peach$6.50
- Margarita$4.00
- Mojito$6.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Old Fashioned Fancy$10.00
- Pink Lady$8.00
- Purple Drank$6.00
- Refreshing Bev$6.50
- Sex on the Beach$4.00
- Tequila Sunrise$4.00
- Well Special$5.00
- White Russian$6.00
- Alex won't let me name this drink$8.00
- Fall Mule$8.00
- Espresso$8.00
Shots
- 3 Wisemen$5.00
- 4 Horsemen$6.00
- Beef Bomb$5.00
- Breakfast Shot$5.00
- Buttery Nipple$4.00
- Dead Nazi$4.00
- Dirty Girl Scout$4.00
- Eddy Bomb$5.00
- Gravy Bomb$5.50
- Green Tea$5.00
- Gummy Bear$5.00
- Irish Car Bomb$7.50
- Jager Bomb$5.00
- Jello Shot$4.00
- Kamakazi$4.00
- Kool Aid$4.00
- Lemon Drop$4.00
- Liquid Cocaine$4.00
- Lunch Box$5.00
- MP3$4.00
- O Bomb$5.00
- Orange Crush$2.00
- PB&A$4.00
- PB&J$4.00
- Pickle Back$5.00
- Red Headed Slut$4.00
- Royal Butt$4.00
- Vegas Bomb$5.00
- Washington Apple$4.00
Beverages
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bag of Chips$1.00
- Battered Pickles$8.00
- Bavarian Pretzel$6.00
with beer cheese
- Buffalo Wings (6)$8.00
6pc
- Bufallo Wings (12)$14.00
12pc
- Buffalo Wings (24)$26.00
24pc
- Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
- Elote Bites$9.00
- Fry Small$2.00
- Fry Large$4.00
- Mozz Sticks$7.00
with marinara
- Nacho Supreme$8.00
- Tacos!$2.00
- Tater Small$2.00
- Tater Large$4.00
- Wing Special$0.75
- 3 taco special$9.00
Sandwiches
Soup & Salad
Pizza
Breakfast
Extras
- Bacon$1.00
- BBQ$0.50
- Beer Cheese$1.00
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Celery$0.50
- Fried Egg$2.00
- Garlic Parm$0.50
- Grilled Mushrooms$1.00
- Grilled Onions$1.00
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Hot Sauce$0.50
- Italian$0.50
- Jala-Mango$0.50
- Jalapeno$0.50
- Lettuce
- Medium Sauce$0.50
- Mild Sauce$0.50
- Nacho Cheese$1.00
- Onion
- Pickle
- Ranch$0.50
- Salsa$0.50
- Shredded Cheese$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Sweet Thai$0.50
- Teriykai$0.50
- Tomato
- Banquet$1,264.90
