Ty’s Taco-ria North Truck
Tacos, 3 for $16.00
Greek chicken : grilled chicken breast with fresh tzatziki, crumbled feta, cucumber salsa fresca, and chopped kalamata olives |gf| Classic beef: local ground beef topped with lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and cheddar |gf| Falafel: crispy fried chickpea fritter, topped with fresh tzatziki, crumbled feta, and cucumber salsa fresca |gf, v on request| Hawaiian Chicken: with pineapple salsa fresca, sweet chili aioli Street Corn taco: roasted corn and peppers, with diced red onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese. |gf, v on request| BBQ pulled pork: gently smoked pork shoulder, topped with fresh slaw, house BBQ sauce, and pickles |gf|
Tacos, single
- Falafel Taco$6.25
Crispy fried chickpea fritter, topped with tzatziki sauce, fresh cucumber salsa, and crumbled feta cheese. Tzatziki contains dairy, egg. Feta contains dairy.
- Classic Beef Taco$6.25
Local ground beef from Brookside Maple farm, seasoned with our in house taco seasoning, topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and our mild salsa. Cheese and sour cream contain dairy.
- Greek Chicken Taco$6.25
Marinated chicken breast, grilled, chopped up and topped with our house tzatziki, crumbled feta, fresh cucumber salsa fresca, and chopped kalamata olives. Tzatziki contains dairy, egg. Feta contains dairy.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Taco$6.25
Gently smoked pork, topped with our house BBQ, quick pickles and cole slaw. Slaw contains egg.
- Street Corn Taco$6.25
Sautéed corn mixed with diced peppers. Topped with street corn sauce, red onion, chopped cilantro, and cotija cheese. street corn sauce contains dairy, egg. Cotija cheese contains dairy.
- Hawaiian Chicken Taco$6.25
Grilled and marinated chicken thighs, chopped up and topped with fresh pineapple salsa and sweet chili mayo Contains wheat and sesame.