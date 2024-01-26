Nosh Bite
Daily Specials
Biryani
- Veggie Dum Biryani$13.99
Veg Biryani - Dish made with aromatic long grain rice, layered with saffron and spice infused meat, cooked on low heat (Dum). - Choice of Vegetable or Paneer - Comes with Raita.
- Non-Veg Dum Biryani$15.99
Dish made with aromatic long grain rice, layered with saffron and spice infused meat, cooked on low heat (Dum). - Choice of Mutton, Chicken - Comes with Raita.
- Biryani Combo$16.99
Dish made with aromatic long grain rice, layered with saffron and spice infused meat, cooked on low heat (Dum). - Choice of Mutton, Chicken - Comes with Raita With Chicken 65 & Boiled Egg
Curry Junction
- Chicken Junction$13.99
- Veg Junction$6.99
- Mutton Junction$15.99
- Chicken 65$12.99
Popular Indian appetizer made with boneless chicken. Marinated in spices, yogurt, egg, flour, and curry leaves, then fried until golden and crispy.
- Tomato Onion Fish Combo$15.99
- Shrimp Curry$16.99
Shrimp cooked with Tomato, Onion comes with choice of 3 (Basmati Rice, Roti, Gulab Jamun, Salad)
Grill Station
- Chicken Seekh Kabab (2 pc)$12.99
Made of finely minced Chicken meat that has been combined with various flavorful spices and herbs.
- Lamb Seekh Kabab (2 pc)$15.98
Made of finely minced Lamb meat that has been combined with various flavorful spices and herbs.
- Grill Platter$24.99
Platter comes with (1) Chicken Kabab, (1) Lamb Kabab, (4) Malai Chicken Boti, (4) Chicken Tikka
Meal Box Combo
- Jeera Rice with Tadka Daal (Lentil) Combo$9.99
Jira Rice: fragrant rice dish with Jeera (Cumin seeds),which is tempered in hot oil and ghee Tadka Dal - lentil dish, which is tempering spices in hot oil and ghee.
- Veg Combo$9.99
- Chicken Combo$10.99
Combo comes with selection of Basmati Rice, Gulab Jamin, and Roti. You may substitute other sides for an additional cost.
- Mutton Combo$14.99