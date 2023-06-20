Not Just Sandiwches - Hopkinton 2798 New York 11B
Food
Cold Subs
Cold Wraps
Hot Subs
From The Fryer
Wings
Boneless Wings
$10.99
Chicken Tenders
$8.99
Chicken Sandwich
$6.99
Pizza Logs
$7.99
Buffalo Logs
$7.99
Fries
$3.99
Poutine
$7.99
Onion Rings
$5.99
Cheese Sticks
$7.99
Cheese Curd
$10.99
Jalapeno Popppers
$6.99
Pickle chips
$5.99
Fish Sandwich With Fries
$12.99
Calzone
$10.99
Tater Tots
$3.99
Curly Fries
$4.99
Steak Poutine
$13.99
Cordon Blue Bites
$6.99
shrimp
$5.99
Mushrooms
$5.99
Mac&Cheese Bites
$5.99
Cauliflower Bites
$6.99
Broccoli Bites
$6.99