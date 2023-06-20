Not Just Sandiwches - Hopkinton 2798 New York 11B

Food

Cold Subs

Whole Turkey

Whole Turkey

$10.99
Half Turkey

Half Turkey

$6.49
Whole Ham

Whole Ham

$10.49
Half Ham

Half Ham

$6.49

Whole Roast Beef

$11.99

Half Roast Beef

$6.99

Whole Salami

$10.99

Half Salami

$6.49

Whole Italian

$11.99

Half Italain

$6.99

Whole Bologna

$9.99

Half Bologna

$6.49

Cold Wraps

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Ham Wrap

$6.49

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.99

Salami Wrap

$9.99

Italian Wrap

$10.99

Pepperoni Wrap

$9.99

Bologna Wrap

$8.99

Hot Subs

Whole Steak

Whole Steak

$12.99
Half Steak

Half Steak

$7.99
Whole Pizza

Whole Pizza

$10.59
Half PIzza

Half PIzza

$5.99
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$12.99
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$7.99

Whole BLT

$11.99

Half BLT

$6.49

Hot Wrap

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$11.99
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

From The Fryer

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Pizza Logs

Pizza Logs

$7.99

Buffalo Logs

$7.99
Fries

Fries

$3.99
Poutine

Poutine

$7.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.99
Cheese Curd

Cheese Curd

$10.99
Jalapeno Popppers

Jalapeno Popppers

$6.99
Pickle chips

Pickle chips

$5.99

Fish Sandwich With Fries

$12.99
Calzone

Calzone

$10.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Curly Fries

$4.99

Steak Poutine

$13.99

Cordon Blue Bites

$6.99

shrimp

$5.99

Mushrooms

$5.99

Mac&Cheese Bites

$5.99

Cauliflower Bites

$6.99

Broccoli Bites

$6.99

Pizza

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.99

Small Pizza

$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Meat Lovers

$21.99

Supreme

$21.99

From The Grill

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.99

Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$8.29
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.99

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$5.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.99

Soda

Soda

Coke 2lt

$3.04

Diet Coke 2lt

$3.04

Coke 20oz

$2.54

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.54

Pepsi 2lt

$3.04

Diet Pepsi 2lt

$3.04

Mountain Dew 2lt

$3.04

Pepsi 20oz

$2.44

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.44

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.44

Diet Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.44