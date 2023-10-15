Notos Southern Bites
Food
Build Your Own
Entree Fried Chicken
3 PC Mixed Chicken w/ Biscuit
$7.99
4 PC Mixed Chicken w/ Biscuit
$9.49
6 PC Mixed Chicken w/ Biscuit
$12.99
5 PC Whole Wings w/ Biscuit
$7.99
10 PC Whole Wings w/ Biscuit
$13.99
3 PC Tender w/ Biscuit
$7.99
5 PC Tender w/ Biscuit
$11.99
8 PC Tenders w/ Biscuit
$17.99
8 PC Nuggets
$5.49
12 PC Nuggets
$7.79
20 PC Nuggets
$10.99
Chicken Sandwich
$6.49
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
$6.99
Deluxe Sandwich
$7.49
Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
$7.99
Chicken Breast Entree
$3.99
1 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces
$8.99
2 PC Breast + 1 PC Dark Meat Entree
$9.99
2 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces
$11.49
2 PC Breast & 3 Other Pieces
$12.99
3 PC Chicken Breast Entree
$10.99
Fried Chicken (1 Side)
3 PC Mixed Chicken
$10.49
4 PC Mixed Chicken
$11.99
6 PC Mixed Chicken
$14.99
5 PC Whole Wings
$9.99
10 PC Whole Wings
$15.99
3 PC Tenders
$9.99
5 PC Tenders
$13.99
8 PC Tenders
$19.99
8 PC Nuggets
$9.99
12 PC Nuggets
$10.29
20 PC Nuggets
$13.49
Chicken Sandwich w/ fries
$8.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich w/ fries
$9.49
Deluxe Sandwich w/fries
$9.99
Spicy Deluxe Sandwich w/ fries
$10.49
1 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces
$10.99
2 PC Breast + 1 PC Dark Meat
$9.99
2 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces
$13.49
2 PC Breast & 3 Other Pieces
$14.99
3 PC Chicken Breast Dinner
$10.99
Fried Chicken (2 sides)
3 PC Mixed Chicken
$12.49
4 PC Mixed Chicken
$13.99
6 PC Mixed Chicken
$16.99
5 PC Whole Wings
$11.99
10 PC Whole Wings
$17.99
3 PC Tenders
$11.99
5 PC Tenders
$15.99
8 PC Tenders
$21.99
8 PC Nuggets
$9.79
12 PC Nuggets
$11.79
20 PC Nuggets
$14.79
1 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces
$13.49
2 PC Breast + 1 PC Dark Meat
$13.99
2 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces
$13.49
2 PC Breast & 3 Other Pieces
$14.99
3 PC Chicken Breast
$12.99
Family Meals Only
Seafood
2 PC Whiting Fish w/ Bread
$7.99
2 PC Whiting Fish (1 side)
$10.49
2 PC Whiting Fish (2 sides)
$12.49
4 PC Whiting Fish w/ Bread
$13.99
4 PC Whiting Fish (1 side)
$16.49
4 PC Whiting Fish (2 sides)
$18.49
2 PC Catfish w/ Bread
$10.99
2 PC Catfish (1 side)
$13.49
2 PC Catfish (2 sides)
$15.49
3 PC Catfish w/ Bread
$15.99
3 PC Catfish (1 side)
$18.49
3 PC Catfish (2 sides)
$19.99
10 PC Jumbo Shrimp w/ Bread
$9.49
10 PC Jumbo Shrimp (1 side)
$11.99
10 PC Jumbo Shrimp (2 sides)
$13.99
Sides
Appetizers
Kabob Entrees
Kabob Combos
Daily Specials
Mon/Tues Specials
Chicken
Notos Southern Bites Location and Ordering Hours
(240) 965-6937
Closed • Opens Sunday at 10:30AM