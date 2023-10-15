Popular Items

Pita

$9.50

5 PC Tenders

$13.99

Bowl

$11.00

Food

Build Your Own

Pita

$9.50

Wrap

$9.50

Bowl

$11.00

Entree Fried Chicken

3 PC Mixed Chicken w/ Biscuit

$7.99

4 PC Mixed Chicken w/ Biscuit

$9.49

6 PC Mixed Chicken w/ Biscuit

$12.99

5 PC Whole Wings w/ Biscuit

$7.99

10 PC Whole Wings w/ Biscuit

$13.99

3 PC Tender w/ Biscuit

$7.99

5 PC Tender w/ Biscuit

$11.99

8 PC Tenders w/ Biscuit

$17.99

8 PC Nuggets

$5.49

12 PC Nuggets

$7.79

20 PC Nuggets

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Deluxe Sandwich

$7.49

Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Breast Entree

$3.99

1 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces

$8.99

2 PC Breast + 1 PC Dark Meat Entree

$9.99

2 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces

$11.49

2 PC Breast & 3 Other Pieces

$12.99

3 PC Chicken Breast Entree

$10.99

Fried Chicken (1 Side)

3 PC Mixed Chicken

$10.49

4 PC Mixed Chicken

$11.99

6 PC Mixed Chicken

$14.99

5 PC Whole Wings

$9.99

10 PC Whole Wings

$15.99

3 PC Tenders

$9.99

5 PC Tenders

$13.99

8 PC Tenders

$19.99

8 PC Nuggets

$9.99

12 PC Nuggets

$10.29

20 PC Nuggets

$13.49

Chicken Sandwich w/ fries

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich w/ fries

$9.49

Deluxe Sandwich w/fries

$9.99

Spicy Deluxe Sandwich w/ fries

$10.49

1 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces

$10.99

2 PC Breast + 1 PC Dark Meat

$9.99

2 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces

$13.49

2 PC Breast & 3 Other Pieces

$14.99

3 PC Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.99

Fried Chicken (2 sides)

3 PC Mixed Chicken

$12.49

4 PC Mixed Chicken

$13.99

6 PC Mixed Chicken

$16.99

5 PC Whole Wings

$11.99

10 PC Whole Wings

$17.99

3 PC Tenders

$11.99

5 PC Tenders

$15.99

8 PC Tenders

$21.99

8 PC Nuggets

$9.79

12 PC Nuggets

$11.79

20 PC Nuggets

$14.79

1 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces

$13.49

2 PC Breast + 1 PC Dark Meat

$13.99

2 PC Breast & 2 Other Pieces

$13.49

2 PC Breast & 3 Other Pieces

$14.99

3 PC Chicken Breast

$12.99

Family Meals Only

10 PC Only Family Meal

$19.99

14 PC Only Family Meal

$27.99

20 PC Only Family Meal

$34.99

Combo Family

10 PC Combo Family Meal

$25.99

14 PC Combo Family Meal

$35.99

20 PC Combo Family Meal

$44.99

Seafood

2 PC Whiting Fish w/ Bread

$7.99

2 PC Whiting Fish (1 side)

$10.49

2 PC Whiting Fish (2 sides)

$12.49

4 PC Whiting Fish w/ Bread

$13.99

4 PC Whiting Fish (1 side)

$16.49

4 PC Whiting Fish (2 sides)

$18.49

2 PC Catfish w/ Bread

$10.99

2 PC Catfish (1 side)

$13.49

2 PC Catfish (2 sides)

$15.49

3 PC Catfish w/ Bread

$15.99

3 PC Catfish (1 side)

$18.49

3 PC Catfish (2 sides)

$19.99

10 PC Jumbo Shrimp w/ Bread

$9.49

10 PC Jumbo Shrimp (1 side)

$11.99

10 PC Jumbo Shrimp (2 sides)

$13.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.75

Large French Fries

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Mac N' Cheese

$3.75

Mini Salad

$2.75

Mediterranean salad

$7.99

5 Falafel

$3.99

Chickpeas

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Pita

$2.00

Wrap bread

$2.00

Extra sauce

$0.75

8 oz Hummus

$4.99

3 Falafel

$2.50

Naan

$1.99

Dessert

Baklava

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Sauces

Extra side of sauce $

$0.75

Appetizers

Hummus

$6.49

Red Pepper Hummus

$6.49

Cilantro Hummus

$6.49

Baba Ganoush

$6.49

Chickpeas

$5.99

Pumpkin

$6.49

Falafel (4pc)

$3.99

Samosa (4pc)

$4.99

Kabob Entrees

Chicken Kabob

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$13.99

Beef Kabob

$14.99

Koobideh Kabob (2 skewers)

$14.99

Lamb Kabob

$15.99

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

Kabob Combos

Chicken & Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Chicken & Beef Koobideh

$16.99

Chicken & Beef

$17.99

Chicken & Lamb

$17.99

Beef & Lamb

$18.99

Salmon & Shrimp

$19.99

Gyros

Lamb Gyro

$9.50

Chicken Shawarma Gyro

$9.50

Family Platters

Family Platter (4-6)

$54.99

Family Platter (6-8)

$79.99

Family Platter (8-10)

$119.99

Daily Specials

Mon/Thurs/Sun - Chicken Curry

$12.99

Tues/Fri - Lamb Curry

$12.99

Wed/Sat - Butter Chicken

$12.99

Beverages

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.79+

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle Drink

$2.79

Can Soda

$2.75

Mon/Tues Specials

Chicken

2 PC Chicken

$6.99

Mediterranean

Bowl

$9.99

Wrap

$8.99