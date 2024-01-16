2x points now for loyalty members
Notty's Italian Burritos Notty's No 1
Entrees
- Notty$7.99
The Original Italian Burrito
- Cheese Hot N Ready$7.99
Cheese Italian Burrito
- Pepperoni Hot N Ready Notty$7.99
Pepe
- Hawaiian Hot N Ready Notty$7.99
- Chick to Go$7.99
World Famous Chicken Sandwich!
- Baby Buritto Meal$4.99
Kids Meal
- Notty Meal$11.00
Notty, Chips & Drink
- Notty Hot N Ready Meal$11.00
Notty, Chips & Drink
- Chick Parmesan Notty$7.99
Our Famous Italian Notty
- Chickies$6.99
Notty's Italian Burritos Location and Ordering Hours
(200) 900-7611
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM