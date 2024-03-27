The Nourish Spot Queens
Juices
- Big Apple$10.00+
Apple, Kale, Lemon, Watermelon
- C' Apple Breeze$10.00+
Cucumber, ginger, and apples
- Create Your Own Juice (Big)$10.50
Choose 3 Fruit or Veggies
- Create Your Own Juice (Bigger)$12.00
Choose 4 Fruit or Veggies
- Create your Own Juice (Biggest)$14.00
Choose 4 Fruit or Veggies
- Green Juice$10.00+
Kale, Spinach, Apples, Cucumber, Celery,
- Just Beet It$10.00+
beets, apples, & Pineapple
- Lemonade$7.00+
Fresh Made Lemonade
- Nourish$10.00+
Cucumber, apple, lemon, ginger and carrot.
- Playing with my emotions$10.00+
Pineapple, Orange, Mango, Celery
- Rise & Shine$10.00+
Carrot, Orange & Pineapple
- Single Item Juice$6.00+
- Slender Bender$10.00+
Watermelon, Orange, & Pineapple
- The DK$10.00+
Pineapple, Grapefruit, Beets
- Watermelon Shooter$10.00+
Watermelon, papaya, pineapple, and orange
Smoothies
- 24 Karat$9.00+
Carrots, Apples, Cinnamon, Honey & Non Dairy Milk
- Apple Pie$9.00+
Apples, Banana, Cinnamon, honey, cashews & non dairy milk
- Berry Crazy$9.00+
All The Berries, Agave, Honey, Coco Water
- Blueberry Bliss$10.00+
Blueberry, Banana, Dates, Chia Seeds, Choice of Base
- Create Your Own Smoothie (Big)$9.50
3 Add ins + Base Liquid
- Create your Own Smoothie (Bigger)$11.50
Choose 4 Fruit or Veggies
- Create your Own Smoothie (Biggest)$13.50
Choose 4 Fruit or Veggies
- Early Bird$9.00+
Grapes, straw & blueberries, pineapple, guava nectar
- Green goblin$9.00+
Kale, Apples, Banana, Celery, Cucumber, ginger & Guava nectar
- PB&B$9.00+
Banana, Peanuts, Agave & non dairy milk
- Pineapple Mango Tango$9.00+
Pineapple, Mango, Ginger & Mango Nectar
- Pump King$10.00+
Banana, pumpkin & flax seeds, honey, non dairy base
- Strawberry Banana Slammer$9.00+
Strawberry, Banana, coconut creme & choice of non dairy milk
- The Jade$9.00+
Mango, Pineapple, Spinach & Guava nectar
- Tropical Boost$10.00+
Pineapple, Banana, Tumeric, Ginger, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Coco Milk
Smoothie Bowls
- Açaí Bowl$10.00
SAMBAZON Acai Topped w/ Strawberry, mango & coconut flakes.
- Go Nuts for Banana's$10.00
Banana, Peanuts, Agave, & Almond Milk. Topped W/ Banana, peanuts, hemp seeds, and cocoa powder
- Somewhere Tropical$10.00
Mango, pineapple, coconut milk, Toppings Kiwi, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes
- Strawberry banana slammer bowl$10.00
Strawberry, Banana, Coco Cream, & almond milk. Topped w/ Coco flakes, strawberry, banana, almonds, & Granola
- Berry Crazier Bowl$10.00
Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, & Coconut Water Toppings All the Berries, Chia Seeds, Honey
Salads
- Thankful Turkey$12.00
Kale, Turkey, Celery, Craisins,Carrots, Onions, Croutons
- Turbo Tuna$12.00
Spinach, Seasoned Tuna, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Olives
- Very Veggie$11.00
Spring Mix, Chick Peas, Beets, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Apples, Onions
- Create Your Own Salad$10.00
Choice of Greens, 6 Add in's & a Dressing
- Hot Chicken$12.00
Spring Mix, Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Croutons
Wraps
- Thankful Turkey Wrap$11.00
Kale, Turkey, Celery, Craisins,Carrots, Onions, Croutons
- Turbo Tuna Wrap$11.00
Spinach, Seasoned Tuna, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Celery, Olives
- Very Veggie Wrap$10.00
Spring Mix, Chick Peas, Beets, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Apples, Onions
- Hot Chicken Wrap$11.00
Spring Mix, Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Croutons
- Create Your Own Wrap$9.00
Choice of Greens, 6 Add in's & a Dressing