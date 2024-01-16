Novikov Beverly Hills 257 North Canon Drive
SALADS
CARPACCIO & TARTARE
APPETIZERS
- Bruschetta with Burrata & Tomato$23.00
- Parma Ham & Melon$25.00
- Selection of Charcuterie & Cheese (for 2)$50.00
- Prosciutto Di Parma with Tomato Bruschetta$30.00
- Baked Aubergine Parmigiana$28.00
- Baby Calamari with Smoked Paprika$25.00
- Caledonian Prawns with Tartar Sauce$25.00
- Vitello Tonnato with Black Truffle$30.00
- Novikov Selected Caviar (50gr)
- Bresaola from Valtellina$18.00
- Mixed Fried Seafood for 1$35.00
- Mixed Fried Seafood for 2$70.00
CHEF'S SPECIALS
PASTA & RISOTTO
FISH
- Dover Sole Meuniere or Grilled$65.00
- Whole Seabass Sea Salt Crusted$125.00
- Lobster Grilled$85.00
- Seabass Fillet Grilled with Salmoriglio Sauce$42.00
- Scarlet Prawns Grilled with Oil & Parsley$68.00
- Grilled Scottish Salmon$29.00
- Whole Seabass Grilled$135.00
- Wood Oven Roasted Langoustines$50.00
- Fish & Vegetable Skewers$45.00
- Grilled Mixed Seafood for 1$60.00
- Grilled Mixed Seafood for 2$120.00
MEAT
SIDES
SAUCES
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
- Water
- Juices
- Smoothies
- Sodas
- Fever Tree Grapefruit$8.00
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer$8.00
- White Negroni$23.00
- Mezcal Negroni$30.00
- Blanco
- Joven
- Reposado
- Anejo
- Extra Anejo
- Don Julio Anejo$27.00
- Don Julio 1942$60.00
- Light Rum
- Dark Rum
- Spiced Rum
- Overproof Rum
- Scotch Single Malt
- Scotch Blended
- Irish
- Japanese
- Bourbon
- Tennessee
- Canadian
- Powers Irish Whiskey$20.00
- Fiuggi Flat Water$10.00
- Fiuggi Sparkling Water$10.00
- Espresso$8.00
- Hot Tea$8.00
WINE
- Bortolomiol Prosecco$50.00
- Contadi Castaldi Saten$65.00
- Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc$50.00
- Pietradolce Etna Bianco$54.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay$78.00
- Gavi La Scolca Black Label$93.00
- Le Volte Supertuscan$60.00
- Hartford Court Pinot Noir$75.00
- Frank Family Cabernet$87.00
- Penfolds BIN 389 Red Blend$90.00
- Lacoste-Borie Bordeaux$99.00
COFFEE & TEA
