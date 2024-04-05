Novios Café
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
Eggs & Omelets
Breakfast Grill
Breakfast Basics and sides
- Buttered Toast$2.75
wheat or white
- Udi's gluten free toast$3.25
- Seasonal fresh fruit$5.00
- Biscuit$2.25
- Bagel, buttered & grilled$2.50
- Everything Bagel$2.25
- Cream Cheese$0.60
- Peanut butter$0.60
- Ala carte egg$1.75
- Avocado 1/2$2.10
- Ham steak$4.00
- Black Bean Patty$3.25
- Side sausage patties, 2$3.25
- Side bacon. 3$3.25
- Side Andoullie$3.25
- Side breakfast potatoes$3.10
- Side Tator Tots$3.10
- Side Fries$3.10
- Side Sausage gravy$5.00
- Sub Gluten Free Bread$1.00
- Sub egg whites$1.00
Bakery
- Bread pudding$3.00
- Brownie$2.50
- Caramel roll$3.25
- Cinnamon roll$2.95
- Cookie- afternoon delight$1.60
coffee cookie
- Cookie- Chocolate chip$1.60Out of stock
- Croissant$2.00
- Donut- chocolate$1.60
- Donut- maple$1.60
- Double Berry bar$2.60
- Muffin - Blueberry$2.80
- Muffin - Carrot Cake$2.80
- Muffin - Mocha$2.80
- Pistachio Muffin$2.80
- Scone - blueberry white chocolate$2.80Out of stock
- Scone- raspberry white chocolate$2.80
- Banana Bread$2.80
- Strawberry Croissant$2.95Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissant$2.95
- Chips$1.49
- Blueberry Lemon Cake$3.50
LUNCH & DINNER
Sandwiches
- Pan fried Walleye Sandwich$15.00
- Brisket Sandwich$16.25
- Brisket Sand -bacon & Cheddar$17.75
- Philly Brisket Sandwich$17.25
- Sriracha Brisket Sandwich$16.00
- Mom's Grilled Cheese$9.25
cheddar & muenster
- Grilled Ham & Cheddar$11.25
- Grilled Tomato, Pesto, & Mozzerella$11.25
- Tuna Melt$11.25
- Deli Chicken Salad$11.00
- Deli Tuna Salad$11.00
- Deli Turkey & Swiss$11.00
- Deli Ham & Cheddar$11.00
- Veggie Wrap$11.25
Salads & Soups
Quesadillas
BURGERS
CHICKEN SAND
BLT'S
Drinks
Espresso
- Americano$3.20+
- Cafe Miel$5.40+
- Cappuccino$4.40+
- Caramel Latte$5.20+
- Caramel Macchiato$5.40+
- Caramelized Almond Latte$5.60+
- Cortado$4.60
- Custom Latte$4.40+
- Espresso$3.10+
- Espresso Macchiato$3.30+
- Flat White$4.70+
- Latte$4.40+
- Mocha$5.40+
- Raspberry White Mocha$5.60+
- Turtle Mocha$5.60+
- Vanilla Latte$5.40+
- White Mocha$5.40+
- White Chocolate Pistachio Latte$5.60+
Vida
Blended Drinks
Non Coffee
- Tea$3.10+
- Chai$5.00+
- Chocolate Milk$3.20+
- London Fog$5.40+
- Lemonade$2.60+
- Arnold Palmer$3.70+
- French Soda (Cream)$3.60+
- Italian Soda$3.60+
- Hot Chocolate$2.50+
- Milk$2.50+
- Streamer$3.80+
- Juice$2.20
- Soda 12 oz$1.60
- Honey Matcha$6.00+
- Fruit Tea Infusion$6.30
- Red Bull Infusion$7.50
- Hazelnut Chai$5.50+
- Soda Infusion$5.10
- 16 oz Soda$2.50
- 24 oz soda$2.75
- Sparkling Water$2.40Out of stock
- Bottle of Water$1.75
Novios Favorites
Beans
Brazil
Colombia
Costa Rica
Guatemala
Papua New Guinea
Espresso
Decaf Colombia
Sumatra
Peru
Blue Plate Diner Location and Ordering Hours
(507) 285-2516
Open now • Closes at 6PM