Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe 4100 William Penn Highway

Popular Items

Earth

$9.25

Nana Split Bowl

$9.25

Mocha Jave Jolt

$5.60+

Smoothies

B-12 Smoothies

Berry Blast

$6.08+

Blue Lemon

$6.08+

Fat Blaster

$6.08+

Hawaiian Sunset

$6.08+

Lemondango

$6.08+

Summer Breeze

$6.08+

Beneficial Blends

Body Builder

$5.60+

Cardio Crush

$5.60+

Dr. OZ

$5.60+

Fat Fighter

$5.60+

Holistic Healer

$5.60+

Muscle Mass

$5.60+

Tropical Smoothie

$5.60+

Yin/Yang

$5.60+

Chillers

Pineapple Mango

$4.67+

Strawberry Mango

$4.67+

Strawberry Apple

$4.67+

Strawberry Pineapple

$4.67+

Blueberry Pineapple

$4.67+

Fruit Smoothies

Banana Banana

$4.67+

Blueberry Pineapple

$4.67+

Mango Banana

$4.67+

Mango Peach

$4.67+

Pineapple Coconut Orange

$4.67+

Pineapple Peach

$4.67+

Raspberry Banana

$4.67+

Strawberry Banana

$4.67+

Strawberry Peach

$4.67+

Blueberry Banana

$4.67+

Meal Replacement

Banana Split

$7.71+

Berrylicious

$7.71+

PB&J

$7.71+

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.71+

Peanut Butter Gone Bananas

$7.71+

Custom Flavor

$7.71+

Mega Smoothies

Flu Fighter

$5.60+

Get Ripped

$5.60+

Jumpin' Ginseng

$5.60+

Mocha Jave Jolt

$5.60+

Nutri-Blast

$5.60+

Protein Pump

$5.60+

Smooth Move

$5.60+

Stamina Squeeze

$5.60+

Vita-Boost

$5.60+

Secret Menu

Animal Cracker

$4.67+

Apple Pie

$4.67+

Banana Bread

$4.67+

Banana Cream Pie

$4.67+

Birthday Cake

$4.67+

Blueberry Scone

$4.67+

Boston Cream

$4.67+

Bubble Gum

$4.67+

Butterfinger

$4.67+

Butterscotch Blondie

$4.67+

Candy Cane

$4.67+

Caramel Apple

$4.67+

Caramel Macchiotto

$4.67+

Caramel Pumpkin Scone

$4.67+

Carrot Cake

$4.67+

Choclolate Peppermint Patty

$4.67+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$4.67+

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$4.67+

Cinnamon Oatmeal Raisin

$4.67+

Cinnamon Roll

$4.67+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.67+

Coconut Cream

$4.67+

Coffee Smoothie

$4.67+

Cotton Candy

$4.67+

Creamsicle

$4.67+

Custom Flavor

$4.67+

Dark Chocolate Espresso

$4.67+

Gingerbread Man

$4.67+

Iced Hot Chocolate

$4.67+

Key Lime Pie

$4.67+

Kona Cookie Crunch

$4.67+

Kona Mocha

$4.67+

Lemon Meringue

$4.67+

Lucky Charms

$4.67+

Malted Milk Ball

$4.67+

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.67+

Nutella Pretzel Brownie

$4.67+

Oatmeal Banana Raisin

$4.67+

Oreo

$4.67+

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.67+

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.67+

Pistachio

$4.67+

Pumpkin Caramel Scone

$4.67+

Pumpkin Pie

$4.67+

Red Velvet Oreo

$4.67+

Root Beer Float

$4.67+

S'mores

$4.67+

Salted Caramel Pretzel

$4.67+

Samoa

$4.67+

Shamrock

$4.67+

Snickerdoodle

$4.67+

Strawberry Pie

$4.67+

Strawberry Pretzel

$4.67+

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.67+

Thin Mint Oreo

$4.67+

Tiramisu

$4.67+

Twix

$4.67+

Vanilla Bean

$4.67+

White Chocolate Oreo

$4.67+

Winter Raspberry

$4.67+

Sugar Cookie

$4.67+

Protein Drinks

Lean Body

$4.64

MRE

$4.64

Pure Protein Can

$3.58

Ready Protein Water

$3.00

OWYN vegan

$3.61

Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks (Copy)

Alani

$3.27

Awake

$2.79

B12 bottle

$42.00

C4 Bottle

$3.97

C4 Can

$4.20

Ghost

$4.20

Spike

$4.38

Total War

$3.97

JST WRK

$3.27

Protein Bars

Authentic Bar

$2.61

Brownie

$3.42

Foundation bar

$3.21

Level 1 Bars

$2.98

Met-RX Bars

$3.74

Power Crunch

$2.61

Power Pie

$3.21

Protein Cookies

$2.61

Protein PopTart

$3.25

Acai/Smoothie/Oatmeal Bowls

Acai Bowls

Fruit Lover Bowl

$9.25

Island Bowl

$9.25

Nana Split Bowl

$9.25

P-Nutter Bowl

$9.25

Wild Bowl

$9.25

Fruit Lovers Bowl 24oz

$10.50

Island Bowl 24oz

$10.50

Nana Split Bowl 24oz

$10.50

P-Nutter Bowl 24oz

$10.50

Wild Bowl 24oz

$10.50

Smoothie Bowls

Earth

$9.25

Heaven

$9.25

Tropics

$9.25

Whey

$1.50

Isopure

$2.50

Vegan

$2.50

Soy Protein

$1.50

The Big Creamy

$9.25

Oatmeal Bowl

Oatmeal Gone Bananas

$7.45

Oatmeal Gone Fruity

$7.45

Oatmeal Gone Nutty

$7.45

Whey

$1.50

Isopure

$2.50

Vegan

$2.50

Soy Protein

$1.50

Oatmeal Flavor Bowls

Banana Bread

$7.45

Birthday Cake

$7.45

Mocha Choc. Chip

$7.45

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.45

Pumpkin Pie

$7.45

Smorés

$7.45

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.45

Carrot Cake

$7.45

Pineapple upside down

$7.45

Custom

$7.45

DW Coffee/coffee

Death Wish Coffee

Ground/Bean 1 lb

$19.99

K-Cups

$17.00

Ground/Bean5 lb

$80.00

K-Cups 50 ct

$65.00

Single cup

$2.33

Blueberry

$19.99

Espresso

$19.99

Regular cup coffee

Cup of coffee

$1.41

Water/Gatorade/Vitamin Water

Water

Aquafina

$1.25

Deer Park 20 oz

$2.00

Deer Park sports cap

$3.00

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Bai

Bai

$2.45

Coke

Coke

$0.93

Cup of water

Cup of water

$0.50

Lemon perfect

Lemon Water

$2.45

Nrgizers/shots

Supplements

Axe & Sledge protein

$2.50

B-12

$2.50

Body Builder

$1.50

Brewers Yeast

$1.50

Cardio Crush

$1.50

Creatine

$1.50

Echinacea

$1.50

Extra Fruit

$0.75

Fat Fighter

$1.50

Fiber

$1.50

Ginseng

$1.50

Glutamine

$1.50

Holistic Healer

$1.50

Lecithin

$1.50

Memory Mixer

$1.50

Multi-Vitamin

$1.50

Muscle Mass

$1.50

Nutella

$0.75

Peanut Butter/pb2

$0.75

Smoothie Mix/Almond Milk

$2.50

Soy Protein

$1.50

Spirulina

$1.50

Vegan protein

$2.50

Vitamin C

$1.50

Wheat Germ

$1.50

Whey

$1.50

Ying Yang

$1.50

Pre-Workouts

pre-workout

B12

$2.50

Axe and Sledge

$2.50

Project #1

$2.50

Aminos EV

$2.50

Food

Food

Banana

$1.00

Cheese

$0.75

Chex mix

$1.75

Eggs

$2.00

Protein Puffs

$3.49

Pure Puffs

$2.99

Quest chips

$3.29

Wilde Chips 1.34 oz

$4.25

Wilde Chip 2.25 oz

$5.25

Ostrim

Ostrim

$2.69

Tylenol

Tylenol

$0.93

Yogurt Parfait

Blueberry

$3.69

Strawberry

$3.69

Mixed Fruit

$3.69

Gadgets

Gloves

$14.95

Headphones

$12.95

Locks

$6.00

Axe & Sledge

Farm Fed Protein 2lb

Banana dippin dots

$45.00

Birthday Cake

$45.00

Chocolate

$45.00

Chocolate Spice

$45.00

Cookies and Cream

$45.00

Glazed Donut

$45.00

Vanilla

$45.00

Salted Caramel

$45.00

Strawberry

$45.00

DBAP container

Sherbert

$40.00

White Cherry

$40.00

212 Thermo

Mango

$40.00

Passion Fruit

$40.00

A&S Supplements

Cleanse

$35.00

Demo day

$40.00

Electrolytes

$29.50

Fryed

$35.00

Glutamine

$15.00

Greens

$40.00

Grind

$35.00

Pumpies

$40.00

Seventh Gear

$40.00

Vitamin C

$19.00

Plant Fed Protein

Peanut Butter Banana

$40.00

Vanilla Coconut

$40.00

Electrolytes

Strawberry/kiwi

$29.50

Lemon Lime

$29.50

Seventh Gear

Gummy bears

$38.00

Project #1

Embrax

Gummy Bear

$27.00

Orange Mango

$27.00

Quantum

Gummy bear

$35.00

Orange Mango

$35.00

Amp-nox

Gummy Bear

$37.00

Orange mango

$37.00

Amino

Rocket Pop

$35.00

Cherry Icee

$35.00

Creatine

Creatine

$25.00

Protein

Swiss chocolate

$43.00

Vanilla cake batter

$43.00