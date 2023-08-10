AJ STEAKHOUSE
APPS
Chicken Wings
choice of sauce: Buffalo, Sweet chili
YUMMY STEAMED MUSSELS
Thai red coconut-curry broth
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
crispy sprout, bacon, fried shallots
BRUSCHETTA
blue crab meat, onions, arugula
CALAMARI
sweet chili, lemon wedge
FIRE CRACKER SHRIMP
coconut breaded shrimp, sweet chili sauce
PAN FRIED OYSTERS
tomatoes and cucumber Asian salsa
FILLET MIGNON SLIDERS
shaved fillet mignon, blue cheese combos, pickled shallots, horseradish aioli
SOUPS
SALADS
CAESAR
fresh romaine lettuce, house made garlic crouton, parmesan cheese
HOUSE SALAD
avocado, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, radish, olive, Italian dressing
Beet And Goat Cheese
arugula, candied figs and pecans, balsamic reduction
ARUGULA SALAD
arugula, strawberry, red onion, cherry tomato’s shaved parmesan
SUSHI BURRITO
✶NINJA BURRITO
Raw tuna, Raw Salmon and with our homemade sauce avocado
✶SALMON BURRITO
Raw Salmon and with our homemade sauce avocado
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BURRITO
organic teriyaki chicken with our homemade sauce avocado
TERIYAKI BEEF BURRITO
teriyaki beef with our homemade sauce avocado
STEAKS
ENTREES
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
roasted salmon, shiitake, maitake and oyster mushrooms, spring mix, lemon dill cream
WAGYU BURGER
cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, fancy aioli, pickled shallot, French fries
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
lettuce, tomato, mushroom, jalapeno, mayo, French fries
ORGANIC 1/2 ROASTED CHICKEN
roasted red potatoes, rosemary sauce
CAJUN SHRIMP
butter, garlic cloves, broccoli, seasoning, rigatoni
STEAK FRITES
sliced skirt steak, chimi sauce, Cajun dusted steak fries
STEAKCHEESE SANDWICH
Steak, pickled shallots, cheddar cheese
TWIN LOBSTER TAILS
asparagus included veg mix