Aperol Spritz
Aperol Spritz 3oz Prosecco 2oz Aperol 1oz Soda Water Build in wine glass, fill with ice, garnish with orange wheel and straw
Aviation
Aviation 2oz Gin .75oz Lemon .5oz Maraschino .25oz Violette Shaken, double strained into coupe, garnish with edible flower
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Squeeze a lemon and lime wedge into a collins glass and add .25oz Lemon .25oz Lime 2oz Vodka 2do Angostura 2do Celery Bitters Add ice, fill with bloody mix, stir, olive garnish
Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup
Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup 1.5oz Infused Gin .25oz Lemon .25oz Cappalletti 1oz Grapefruit Shake, double strain into collins, add ice, fill to top with Moscato, lavender sprig and dried rose garnish
Board Games
Boulevardier
Boulevardier 1oz Bourbon 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth Stirred, single strain into rocks glass with big rock, orange zest garnish
Corpse Reviver No 2
Corpse Reviver #2 1oz Gin 1oz Cocchi Americano 1oz PF Curacao 1oz Lemon Mist coupe with absinthe, Shake, double strain into coupe, no garnish
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan 2oz Vodka .75oz Triple Sec .75oz Cranberry Juice .5 oz Lime Juice Shake, double strain into coupe, garnish with orange zest
Daiquiri
Daiquiri 2oz Light Rum 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Lime Juice Shaken, double strain into coupe, lime wheel garnish
Dark 'N Stormy
Dark and Stormy Fill a Collins glass with crushed ice, add .5 Lime Juice Add ginger beer until an inch or so under rim of glass Stir “Float” 2oz Dark Rum on top Lime wheel garnish
El Diablo
El Diablo 1.5 oz Tequila .25oz Creme de Cassis .5oz Lime Shake, double strain into collins, fill with ice and top with ginger beer, lime wheel garnish
Espresso Parmtini
2oz Parmesan Vodka 1oz Coffee mixture .5oz Coffee liqueur .5oz Simple Shake, double strain into coupe, garnish with three coffee beans
Far From the Tree
Far From the Tree 1.5oz Siempre Repo 3oz Matcha tea .75oz Apple Juice .75oz Supasawa .25oz Creme de Cacao Shake, double strain into wine glass, fill with ice, edible flower garnish
French 75
French 75 1.5oz Gin .5oz Lemon .5oz Simple Shake, double strain into coupe, top with Prosecco, garnish with orange zest
Gimlet (gin)
Gimlet 2oz Gin .5oz Lime .5oz Simple Shake, double strain into coupe, garnish with lime wheel
Gimlet (vodka)
Gimlet 2oz Vodka .5oz Lime .5oz Simple Shake, double strain into coupe, garnish with lime wheel
Golden Hour
Golden Hour 1oz Chamomile Rye .5oz Honey Syrup .5oz Amaro Montenegro .5oz Cocchi Americano .5oz Lemon Stir, strain into rocks glass, add big rock, edible flower garnish
Hearty Banana
Hearty Banana 2.5oz Miso Brandy .5oz Tempus Fugit Banane .25oz Giffard Banane 1do Old Fashioned Bitters Stir, strain into rocks glass with bamboo leaf staircase, big rock
Last Word
Last Word .75oz Gin .75oz Maraschino .75oz Green Chartreuse (Genepy if unavailable) .75oz Lime Shake, double strain into coupe, one cherry garnish
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop 1.5oz Vodka .75oz Triple Sec .75oz Lemon .75oz Simple Rim a coupe with sugar, shake, double strain into coupe, lemon wheel garnish
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea .5oz Tequila .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Vodka .5oz Light Rum .5oz Gin 1oz Simple 1oz Lemon Shake, double strain into collins, add ice, top with diet coke, lemon wheel garnish
Mai Tai
Mai Tai 1oz Dark Rum .5oz Haitian/Jamaican Rum .5oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao .75oz Orgeat .75oz Lime 1do Angostura Shake, single strain into collins, crushed ice, mint sprig garnish
Manhattan
Manhattan 2oz Rye Whiskey 1oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth 2do Angostura 2do Orange Bitters Stir, single strain into coupe, one cherry garnish *Perfect Manhattan: .5oz sweet vermouth and .5oz dry vermouth*
Margarita
Margarita 1.5oz Tequila .75oz Lime .75oz Triple Sec .5oz Simple Rim rocks glass with salt, shake, double strain into rocks glass, lime wheel garnish
Martini (gin)
Martini 2.5oz Gin/Vodka .5oz Dry Vermouth Gin=stirred Vodka=shaken Dry=.25 vermouth Xtra Dry= rinse of vermouth Dirty=no vermouth, always shaken, .75oz olive brine For each “xtra” dirty = xtra .25oz olive brine In a chilled coupe, ask if lemon twist or olive garnish - dirty is prob an olive garnish though (3 olives, giving a dirty martini drinker one olive is like giving a child one m&m)
Martini (vodka)
Martini 2.5oz Gin/Vodka .5oz Dry Vermouth Gin=stirred Vodka=shaken Dry=.25 vermouth Xtra Dry= rinse of vermouth Dirty=no vermouth, always shaken, .75oz olive brine For each “xtra” dirty = xtra .25oz olive brine In a chilled coupe, ask if lemon twist or olive garnish - dirty is prob an olive garnish though (3 olives, giving a dirty martini drinker one olive is like giving a child one m&m)
Mint Julep
Mint Julep 1oz Simple 8-10 Mint Leaves Muddle dat bish Add 2oz Bourbon Stir it up Add crushed ice, stir again, top with more crushed ice, garnish with mint sprig
Mojito
Mojito 1/2 lime, quartered, muddled in collins Add .75oz simple and 8-10 mint leaves, muddle again Add 2oz Light Rum Add crushed ice, stir up, add more crushed ice, stir again, top with soda water, lime wheel mint sprig garnish
Moscow Mule
Mule Build in julep tin 1.5oz vodka .5oz lime 3oz ginger beer Add crushed ice, stir, lime wheel garnish (moscow=vodka, kentucky=bourbon, london=gin, mexican=tequila, jamaican=rum, oaxacan=mezcal)
Negroni
Negroni 1oz Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth Stirred, single strain into rocks glass, orange zest garnish
Old Fashioned
Old Fashioned 2.5oz Whiskey (we will be using rye) .5oz Complicated 3do Angostura 3do Orange Bitters Stirred, single strain into rocks glass, orange or lemon zest (we will be doing both)
Paloma
Paloma 1.5oz Tequila .25oz Lime .25oz Aperol Fill with ice, top with grapefruit juice, lime wheel garnish
Sazerac
Sazerac 1.5oz Rye 1oz Brandy .33oz Complicated 5do Peychauds 2do Angostura Mist rocks glass with absinthe, stir, single strain into rocks glass, lemon zest garnish
Sidecar
Sidecar 1.5oz Brandy .75oz Pierre Ferrand Curacao .75oz Lemon Rim a coupe with sugar, shake, double strain into coupe, orange zest garnish
Tom Collins
Tom Collins 2oz Old Tom Gin (regular if unavailable) 1oz Lemon 1oz Simple Egg White Reverse dry shake, pour into collins, fill with ice, lemon cherry taco garnish
Vieux Carre
Vieux Carre .75oz Rye .75oz Brandy .75oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth .25oz Benedictine 2do Peychauds 1do Angostura Stirred, single strain into rocks glass, add big ice, lemon zest garnish
Welcomed Guest
Welcomed Guest 1.5oz Butter washed rum .75oz Pineapple .5oz Velvet Falernum .25oz Aperol .25oz Manzanilla sherry Stir, strain into rocks glass, big rock, lime zest garnish
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey Sour 2oz Whiskey 1oz Lemon 1oz Simple (Ask about egg white, if so reverse double shake) Shake, double strain into rocks glass, fill with ice, lemon cherry taco garnish
White Negroni
White Negroni 1oz Gin 1oz Cocchi Americano .75oz Suze Stir, strain into rocks glass, big rock, lemon zest
White Russian
White Russian 1oz Vodka 1oz Coffee Liqueur 1oz Heavy Cream Build in glass, crushed ice, stir, cherry garnish
Rob Roy
Rob Roy 2oz Blended Scotch .75oz Sweet (rouge) Vermouth 2do Angostura 2do Orange Bitters Stir, single strain into coupe, one cherry garnish
Pisco Sour
Pisco Sour 2oz Pisco .75oz Lime .75oz Simple Egg white Reverse dry shake, pour into coup, angostura garnish
John Collins
John Collins 2oz Bourbon 1oz Lemon 1oz Simple Reverse dry shake with egg white, pour into collins, add ice, lemon cherry taco garnish
Caipirinha
Caipirinha 1/2 of a lime, quartered 1oz complicated Muddle, add a few ice cubes and muddle more 2oz Cachaca Add more ice, shake, dirty dump into rocks glass
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto Sour 1.5oz Amaretto .5oz Dark Rum 1oz Lemon 1oz Simple (ask if they want egg white, if so reverse dry shake) Shake, double strain into rocks glass, lemon cherry taco garnish
