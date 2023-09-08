NU Kitchen Worcester Worcester
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
Pesto Chorizo
Fresh cracked free-range egg, chorizo, wild mushrooms mix, parmesan cheese, pickled onions, and dijon pesto pressed on panini bread
Honey Goat Avocado Sandwich
2 Fresh cracked Eggs, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, scallions and honey goat cheese on ciabatta
Short Rib Torta
Short rib, scrambled egg, tomato, avocado, house hots, cheddar, pressed ciabatta
JUST EGG Vegan Special
vegan egg, vegan mozzarella, pickled onions, arugula, and chipotle mayo
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
One fresh cracked free range egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Eggs Florentine Sandwich
1 fresh cracked egg with our homemade avocado sauce, cheddar cheese, tomato slice, avocado and steamed spinach on an english muffin.
Breakfast Burritos/Bowls
Spanish Scramble
3 cage-free eggs, chorizo, fresh salsa, cheddar cheese, black beans, fresh cilantro, pickled onion and sour cream, and avocado.
Harvest Tofu Scramble
Sweet potatoes, pickled onions, wild mushroom mix, kale, fresh basil, and organic seasoned tofu topped with our house made dijon pesto.
Chorizo Sweet Potato Scramble
Chorizo, sweet potatoes, pickled onion, sriracha, fried egg, micro cilantro
Superfruit Waffle
PANINIS/WRAPS/BURGERS
Paninis
Pressed Sweet Potato on Ciabatta
Grilled Sweet Potato, mushrooms, pickled onions, arugula and cheddar on pressed ciabatta.
Turkey Avocado
Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.
Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.
VEGAN Dijon Pesto Chicken
Vegan chicken, vegan mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, house made dijon pesto pressed on flatbread.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
All-natural chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, and caesar dressing on a wheat wrap
Vegan Chicken Caesar
Romaine, vegan chicken, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, tossed in our house made Caesar dressing on a wheat wrap.
Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
Vegan Buffalo Kale Wrap
Vegan Chicken, kale and romaine lettuce, crispy chickpeas, shredded vegan parm, buffalo sauce, and garlic ginger dressing on a wheat wrap
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Turkey, bacon, avocado topped with fresh cilantro, crisp romaine, and our chipotle mayo.
Special Wrap
Burgers/Sandwiches
Special Sandwich
Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger patty topped with lettuce, pickled onion, grilled pineapple and house special sauce.
Turkey Burger
Fresh all-natural turkey burger on toasted ciabatta with a sunny side up egg, pickled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo
Veggie Burger
10 veggie patty, fresh avocado, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, and arugula on toasted ciabatta.
Pressed Short Rib
slow cooked short rib, wild mushroom mix, pickled cucumbers, melted cabot cheddar, and dijon pesto pressed on ciabatta.
Short Rib Banh Mi
Slow roasted short rib, roasted oyster mushrooms, pickled carrots and cucumbers, fresh cilantro, with chipotle mayo and a dash of sriracha on toasted ciabatta.
Vegan Short Rib
BBQ tofu, vegan mozzarella, pickled cucumbers, dijon pesto, wild mushroom mix on pressed ciabatta
BBQ Tofu Banh Mi
Roasted BBQ Tofu, house pickled carrots and cucumber, chipotle mayo(naturally dairy free and egg free), freshly roasted oyster mushrooms, sriracha drizzle, topped with fresh cilantro on toasted ciabatta
Salmon BLT
Southwest BLT
Bacon topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, pickled onions, and a pinch of cilantro between two slices of toasted wheat bread dressed with vegan sriracha mayo
Vegan Southwest BLT
VEGAN bacon, tomatoes, romaine, avocado, pickled onions, cilantro, sriracha, and vegan chipotle mayo on toasted local wheat bread.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted on soft wheat bread
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Turkey And Cheese
SALADS, QUINOA BOWLS, SOUPS
Salad
Southwest Salad
avocado, sweet corn, cilantro, black beans, fresh squeezed lime, tomato, and crushed tortilla chips served over crisp romaine with a chipotle ranch dressing.
House Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, home-made croutons, pickled onion, organic tri-colored carrots, and your choice of dressing
Kale Caeser
romaine, kale, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, pickled carrots, chickpeas, parmesan and our caesar dressing.
Kickin' Cauliflower
Shredded kale, romaine, parmesan, roasted cauliflower, avocado, crispy chickpeas, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, and a side of our garlic-ginger dressing.
Super Grains
Buddha Bowl
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
Bahn Mi Bowl
Organic brown rice and quinoa, arugula, wild mushrooms, pickled carrots, cucumbers, and onions, chipotle soy aioli, avocado, sesame seeds
Chickpea & Parmesan
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, arugula,chickpeas, cauliflower ,avocado and parmesan cheese topped with our house made lemon vinaigrette .
Soups
DRINKS/BEACH BOWLS
Coffee & Lattes
Almond Joy Latte
Mocha, coconut, and almond syrup, espresso, and your choice of milk
Americano
Espresso topped with water
Apple Cider
Fresh apple juice, brown cinnamon sugar syrup
Beetroot Milk Latte
Beetroot Blend, Oat milk steamed
Cafe Au Lait
coffee and steamed milk
Cappuccino
espresso and foamed milk
Carmella Latte
Caramel, Vanilla, espresso and your choice of milk
Chai Latte
Chai tea and milk
Charcoal Latte
Charcoal powder, maple syrup, and oat milk
Coffee
Organic Coffee
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Coffee brewed overnight with cold water
Creme Brûlée Breve
Caramel, Vanilla, and hazelnut syrup, espresso and milk of your choice
Espresso
single, double, or triple shot
Honey Nut Latte
Honey, hazelnut syrup, espresso and milk of your choice
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate, vanilla and milk of your choice
Hot Tea
Assorted Teas. Lemon Ginger, Moroccan Mint, Green Sencha, Green Mango, Strawberry Mango, Earl Gray, English Breakfast, Hibiscus, Oolong
Iced Tea
Assorted Teas. Lemon Ginger, Moroccan Mint, Green Sencha, Green Mango, Strawberry Mango, Earl Gray, English Breakfast, Hibiscus, Oolong
Latte
espresso and steamed milk
London Fog
Early gray tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup
Italian Macchiato (Shot of Espresso & Foam)
single shot of espresso topped with foam
Maple Latte
Maple syrup, espresso, and milk of your choice
Milky Way Latte
Caramel, mocha, and hazelnut syrup, espresso, and milk of your choice
Mocha Latte
Mocha, espresso, and milk of your choice
Red Eye
espresso and coffee
Turmeric Latte
Spiced Turmeric blend, and oat milk
White Mocha Latte
White Mocha, espresso, and milk of your choice
Acoustic Java 12oz Bag Coffee Beans
Coffee Refill
Smoothies
Fresh Juice (Cold Pressed Bottled)
Mighty Beets
beets, lemon, ginger, carrots, cucumber, pear
Pink Lemonade
Dragonfruit, Lemon, & Simple Syrup
Smurf Juice
Pineapple, Pear, Lemon, Blue Spirulina Blue Spirulina is often referred to as blue-green algae & it also provides powerful anti-inflammatory and free-radical fighting qualities. In one tablespoon of spirulina, you’ll feed your body 11% of your recommended iron intake, a whopping four grams of protein, 21% of your recommended copper intake, and plenty of B vitamins for metabolism support.
Sweet & Spicy Beach
pineapple, apples, cucumber, mint
VITA-C
carrot, ginger, orange, pineapple
Hawaiian Beach Bowls
OAHU ACAI BOWL
Organic Acai, bananas, topped with strawberries, granola, toasted coconut, cacao nibs and local honey.
MAUI ACAI BOWL
Organic Acai and banana base. Topped with coconut, granola, pineapple, strawberries, peanut butter, and a superfood fudge drizzle
KAUAI ACAI BOWL
Organic Acai and banana base, topped with Bananas, dried blueberries, almonds, chia seeds, granola and honey
POLAR BEVERAGES
SNACKS
Healthy Snacks
Edamame Dumplings
(6) Dumplings stuffed with edamame, shiitake mushrooms, and cabbage served with house sweet and spicy sauce
Vegan Tofu Tacos
2 soft shell tacos filled with tofu scramble, roasted cauliflower, avocado, and topped with spicy avocado sauce
Avocado Smash Toast
Vegan Veggie Tacos
(2) Roasted Corn, Black Beans and Cauliflower with Arugula, Pickled Onions and Fresh Avocado. Drizzled with our House Special Sauce.