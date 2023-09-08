Popular Items

Supercharged Smoothies

$7.49+
Real Fruit Smoothies

$6.49+

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

One fresh cracked free range egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwiches

Pesto Chorizo

$9.49

Fresh cracked free-range egg, chorizo, wild mushrooms mix, parmesan cheese, pickled onions, and dijon pesto pressed on panini bread

Honey Goat Avocado Sandwich

$8.99

2 Fresh cracked Eggs, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, scallions and honey goat cheese on ciabatta

Short Rib Torta

$10.99

Short rib, scrambled egg, tomato, avocado, house hots, cheddar, pressed ciabatta

JUST EGG Vegan Special

$8.99

vegan egg, vegan mozzarella, pickled onions, arugula, and chipotle mayo

$5.99

One fresh cracked free range egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Eggs Florentine Sandwich

$8.99

1 fresh cracked egg with our homemade avocado sauce, cheddar cheese, tomato slice, avocado and steamed spinach on an english muffin.

Breakfast Burritos/Bowls

Spanish Scramble

$10.99

3 cage-free eggs, chorizo, fresh salsa, cheddar cheese, black beans, fresh cilantro, pickled onion and sour cream, and avocado.

Harvest Tofu Scramble

$9.99

Sweet potatoes, pickled onions, wild mushroom mix, kale, fresh basil, and organic seasoned tofu topped with our house made dijon pesto.

Chorizo Sweet Potato Scramble

$9.99

Chorizo, sweet potatoes, pickled onion, sriracha, fried egg, micro cilantro

Superfruit Waffle

$9.99

PANINIS/WRAPS/BURGERS

Paninis

Pressed Sweet Potato on Ciabatta

$11.99

Grilled Sweet Potato, mushrooms, pickled onions, arugula and cheddar on pressed ciabatta.

Turkey Avocado

$11.99

Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.

Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.

VEGAN Dijon Pesto Chicken

$12.99

Vegan chicken, vegan mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, house made dijon pesto pressed on flatbread.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

All-natural chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, and caesar dressing on a wheat wrap

Vegan Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Romaine, vegan chicken, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, tossed in our house made Caesar dressing on a wheat wrap.

Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.

Vegan Buffalo Kale Wrap

$11.99

Vegan Chicken, kale and romaine lettuce, crispy chickpeas, shredded vegan parm, buffalo sauce, and garlic ginger dressing on a wheat wrap

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado topped with fresh cilantro, crisp romaine, and our chipotle mayo.

Special Wrap

$11.99

Burgers/Sandwiches

Special Sandwich

$9.99
Beyond Burger

$13.99

Beyond Burger patty topped with lettuce, pickled onion, grilled pineapple and house special sauce.

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Fresh all-natural turkey burger on toasted ciabatta with a sunny side up egg, pickled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo

Veggie Burger

$12.49

10 veggie patty, fresh avocado, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, and arugula on toasted ciabatta.

Pressed Short Rib

$13.99

slow cooked short rib, wild mushroom mix, pickled cucumbers, melted cabot cheddar, and dijon pesto pressed on ciabatta.

Short Rib Banh Mi

$13.99

Slow roasted short rib, roasted oyster mushrooms, pickled carrots and cucumbers, fresh cilantro, with chipotle mayo and a dash of sriracha on toasted ciabatta.

Vegan Short Rib

$11.99

BBQ tofu, vegan mozzarella, pickled cucumbers, dijon pesto, wild mushroom mix on pressed ciabatta

BBQ Tofu Banh Mi

$11.99

Roasted BBQ Tofu, house pickled carrots and cucumber, chipotle mayo(naturally dairy free and egg free), freshly roasted oyster mushrooms, sriracha drizzle, topped with fresh cilantro on toasted ciabatta

Salmon BLT

$12.99
Southwest BLT

$10.99

Bacon topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, pickled onions, and a pinch of cilantro between two slices of toasted wheat bread dressed with vegan sriracha mayo

Vegan Southwest BLT

$11.99

VEGAN bacon, tomatoes, romaine, avocado, pickled onions, cilantro, sriracha, and vegan chipotle mayo on toasted local wheat bread.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese melted on soft wheat bread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Turkey And Cheese

$5.99

SALADS, QUINOA BOWLS, SOUPS

Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.99

avocado, sweet corn, cilantro, black beans, fresh squeezed lime, tomato, and crushed tortilla chips served over crisp romaine with a chipotle ranch dressing.

House Salad

$8.99

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, home-made croutons, pickled onion, organic tri-colored carrots, and your choice of dressing

Kale Caeser

$10.99

romaine, kale, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, pickled carrots, chickpeas, parmesan and our caesar dressing.

Kickin' Cauliflower

$10.99

Shredded kale, romaine, parmesan, roasted cauliflower, avocado, crispy chickpeas, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, and a side of our garlic-ginger dressing.

Super Grains

Buddha Bowl

$11.99

Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.

Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl

$11.99

A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.

Bahn Mi Bowl

$11.99

Organic brown rice and quinoa, arugula, wild mushrooms, pickled carrots, cucumbers, and onions, chipotle soy aioli, avocado, sesame seeds

Chickpea & Parmesan

$11.99

A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, arugula,chickpeas, cauliflower ,avocado and parmesan cheese topped with our house made lemon vinaigrette .

Soups

Tuscan Tomato

$5.99

Diced tomatoes in a veggie stock with onions, celery, carrots, garlic, fresh basil, parsley, topped with parmesan cheese. *Vegetarian **Vegan if asked for without the cheese

Soup Special

$5.99

DRINKS/BEACH BOWLS

Coffee & Lattes

Almond Joy Latte

$4.49+

Mocha, coconut, and almond syrup, espresso, and your choice of milk

Americano

$3.49+

Espresso topped with water

Apple Cider

$4.49+

Fresh apple juice, brown cinnamon sugar syrup

Beetroot Milk Latte

$4.49+

Beetroot Blend, Oat milk steamed

Cafe Au Lait

$2.99+

coffee and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.49+

espresso and foamed milk

Carmella Latte

$4.49+

Caramel, Vanilla, espresso and your choice of milk

Chai Latte

$4.49+

Chai tea and milk

Charcoal Latte

$4.99+

Charcoal powder, maple syrup, and oat milk

Coffee

$2.49+

Organic Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.99+

Coffee brewed overnight with cold water

Creme Brûlée Breve

$4.49+

Caramel, Vanilla, and hazelnut syrup, espresso and milk of your choice

Espresso

$1.99+

single, double, or triple shot

Honey Nut Latte

$4.49+

Honey, hazelnut syrup, espresso and milk of your choice

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Chocolate, vanilla and milk of your choice

Hot Tea

$2.99+

Assorted Teas. Lemon Ginger, Moroccan Mint, Green Sencha, Green Mango, Strawberry Mango, Earl Gray, English Breakfast, Hibiscus, Oolong

Iced Tea

$3.49+

Assorted Teas. Lemon Ginger, Moroccan Mint, Green Sencha, Green Mango, Strawberry Mango, Earl Gray, English Breakfast, Hibiscus, Oolong

Latte

$3.99+

espresso and steamed milk

London Fog

$2.99+

Early gray tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

Italian Macchiato (Shot of Espresso & Foam)

$2.99

single shot of espresso topped with foam

Maple Latte

$4.49+

Maple syrup, espresso, and milk of your choice

Milky Way Latte

$4.49+

Caramel, mocha, and hazelnut syrup, espresso, and milk of your choice

Mocha Latte

$4.49+

Mocha, espresso, and milk of your choice

Red Eye

$2.99+

espresso and coffee

Turmeric Latte

$4.49+

Spiced Turmeric blend, and oat milk

White Mocha Latte

$4.49+

White Mocha, espresso, and milk of your choice

Acoustic Java 12oz Bag Coffee Beans

$11.99

Coffee Refill

$1.25

Smoothies

Real Fruit Smoothies

$6.49+
Supercharged Smoothies

$7.49+

Apple Cider

$5.39+

Fresh apple juice, brown cinnamon sugar syrup

Fresh Juice (Cold Pressed Bottled)

Mighty Beets

$9.99Out of stock

beets, lemon, ginger, carrots, cucumber, pear

Pink Lemonade

$7.99Out of stock

Dragonfruit, Lemon, & Simple Syrup

Smurf Juice

$9.99

Pineapple, Pear, Lemon, Blue Spirulina Blue Spirulina is often referred to as blue-green algae & it also provides powerful anti-inflammatory and free-radical fighting qualities. In one tablespoon of spirulina, you’ll feed your body 11% of your recommended iron intake, a whopping four grams of protein, 21% of your recommended copper intake, and plenty of B vitamins for metabolism support.

Sweet & Spicy Beach

$9.99

pineapple, apples, cucumber, mint

VITA-C

$9.99

carrot, ginger, orange, pineapple

Hawaiian Beach Bowls

OAHU ACAI BOWL

$11.99

Organic Acai, bananas, topped with strawberries, granola, toasted coconut, cacao nibs and local honey.

MAUI ACAI BOWL

$11.99

Organic Acai and banana base. Topped with coconut, granola, pineapple, strawberries, peanut butter, and a superfood fudge drizzle

KAUAI ACAI BOWL

$11.99

Organic Acai and banana base, topped with Bananas, dried blueberries, almonds, chia seeds, granola and honey

POLAR BEVERAGES

Water

$1.99+

Bai

$3.00

C4

$3.99

Cape Cod Cranberry

$1.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Nantucket Nectars

$2.25

Owyn Protein Milk

$3.99

Prebiotic Soda

$3.49

Soda (Glass Bottle)

$2.50

tru Rescue

$3.99

Kombucha

$5.95

NOBL

Canned Kombucha

$4.19

SNACKS

Healthy Snacks

Edamame Dumplings

$6.99

(6) Dumplings stuffed with edamame, shiitake mushrooms, and cabbage served with house sweet and spicy sauce

Vegan Tofu Tacos

$7.99

2 soft shell tacos filled with tofu scramble, roasted cauliflower, avocado, and topped with spicy avocado sauce

Avocado Smash Toast

Avocado Smash Toast

$6.99

Vegan Veggie Tacos

$7.99

(2) Roasted Corn, Black Beans and Cauliflower with Arugula, Pickled Onions and Fresh Avocado. Drizzled with our House Special Sauce.

Bars

Kind Bar

$2.99

Baked Goods/Snacks/Sides

Bagels

$1.99

GF Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

London Fog Cookie

$3.25

Everything Cookie

$3.49

Blueberry Rosemary Scone

$3.50

Banana

$1.49