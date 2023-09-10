NU Kitchen Newburyport 19 Pleasant Street
Popular Items
OAHU ACAI
Organic Acai, bananas, topped with strawberries, granola, toasted coconut, cacao nibs and local honey.
Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
Brkst Short Rib Torta
Short rib, scrambled egg, tomato, avocado, house hots, cheddar, pressed ciabatta
Honey Goat Avocado Sandwich
2 Fresh cracked Eggs, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, scallions and honey goat cheese on ciabatta
Pesto Chorizo
Fresh cracked free-range egg, chorizo, wild mushrooms mix, parmesan cheese, pickled onions, and dijon pesto pressed on panini bread
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
One fresh cracked free range egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
JUST EGG Vegan Special
vegan egg, vegan mozzarella, pickled onions, arugula, and chipotle mayo
Eggs Florentine Sandwich
1 fresh cracked egg with our homemade avocado sauce, cheddar cheese, tomato slice, avocado and steamed spinach on an english muffin.
Side Of 2 Scrambled Eggs
Burritos & Bowls
Spanish Scramble
3 cage-free eggs, chorizo, fresh salsa, cheddar cheese, black beans, fresh cilantro, pickled onion and sour cream, and avocado.
Harvest Tofu Scramble
Sweet potatoes, pickled onions, wild mushroom mix, kale, fresh basil, and organic seasoned tofu topped with our house made dijon pesto.
Chorizo Sweet Potato Scramble
Chorizo, sweet potatoes, pickled onion, sriracha, fried egg, micro cilantro
NON-VEGAN Impossi-burrito
Impossible sausage, vegan JUST egg OR fresh cracked eggs, Vegan Mozzarella OR cheddar, scallions, sweet potato, and kale and chipotle mayo on a wheat wrap.
VEGAN Impossi-burrito
PANINIS/WRAPS/BURGERS
Paninis
Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread
VEGAN Dijon Pesto Chicken
Vegan chicken, vegan mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, house made dijon pesto pressed on flatbread.
Turkey Avocado
Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.
Pressed Sweet Potato on Ciabatta
Grilled Sweet Potato, mushrooms, pickled onions, arugula and cheddar on pressed ciabatta.
Wraps
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Turkey, bacon, avocado topped with fresh cilantro, crisp romaine, and our chipotle mayo.
Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
All-natural chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, and caesar dressing on a wheat wrap
*UPDATED*Vegan Chicken Caesar
Romaine, vegan chicken, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, tossed in our house made Caesar dressing on a wheat wrap.
Vegan Buffalo Kale Wrap
Vegan Chicken, kale and romaine lettuce, crispy chickpeas, shredded vegan parm, buffalo sauce, and garlic ginger dressing on a wheat wrap
NU Burgers/Sandwiches
Southwest BLT
Bacon topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, pickled onions, and a pinch of cilantro between two slices of toasted wheat bread dressed with vegan sriracha mayo
Salmon BLT
Sou Vide Salmon, steamed spinach, tomato, fresh avocado, all-natural bacon, topped with lemon vinaigrette and Sriracha on toasted ciabatta.
Veggie Burger
Kind Roots veggie patty, fresh avocado, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, and arugula on toasted ciabatta.
Pressed Short Rib
slow cooked short rib, wild mushroom mix, pickled cucumbers, melted cabot cheddar, and dijon pesto pressed on ciabatta.
Short Rib Banh Mi
Slow roasted short rib, roasted oyster mushrooms, pickled carrots and cucumbers, fresh cilantro, with chipotle mayo and a dash of sriracha on toasted ciabatta.
Vegan Southwest BLT
VEGAN bacon, tomatoes, romaine, avocado, pickled onions, cilantro, sriracha, and vegan chipotle mayo on toasted local wheat bread. (vegan bacon is NOT GF)
Turkey Burger
Fresh all-natural turkey burger on toasted ciabatta with a sunny side up egg, pickled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo
Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger patty topped with lettuce, pickled onion, grilled pineapple and house special sauce.
Pressed Vegan BBQ Tofu
BBQ tofu, vegan mozzarella, pickled cucumbers, dijon pesto, wild mushroom mix on pressed ciabatta
BBQ Tofu Banh Mi
BBQ Tofu, house pickled carrots and cucumber, chipotle mayo(naturally dairy free and egg free), freshly roasted oyster mushrooms, sriracha drizzle, topped with fresh cilantro on toasted ciabatta
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
all natural chicken and cheddar pressed on flatbread with a side of fresh salsa and sour cream
Kids Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadilla
sweet potato, black beans, and cheddar pressed on flatbread with a side of fresh salsa and sour cream
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Turkey And Cheese
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Vegan Cheese Pizza
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Lobster Roll
SALADS, QUINOA BOWLS, SOUPS
Salad
Southwest Salad
avocado, sweet corn, cilantro, black beans, fresh squeezed lime, tomato, and crushed tortilla chips served over crisp romaine with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Kale Ceasar
romaine, kale, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, pickled carrots, chickpeas, parmesan and our caesar dressing.
Kickin' Cauliflower Salad
Shredded kale, romaine, parmesan, roasted cauliflower, avocado, crispy chickpeas, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, and a side of our garlic-ginger dressing.
House Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, pickled carrots, and your choice of dressing
Super Grains
Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl
Buddha Bowl
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
Banh Mi Bowl
Organic quinoa and brown rice, topped with pickled carrots, cucumbers, red onions, arugula, wild mushrooms, avocado, sesame seeds and our chipotle soy aioli.
Chickpea and Parmesan Bowl
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, arugula, parmesan, crispy chickpeas, roasted cauliflower, and avocado, topped with fresh basil and our lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Soups
DRINKS/BEACH BOWLS
Coffee & Lattes
Coffee
Organic Coffee
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Coffee brewed overnight with cold water
Latte
espresso and steamed milk
Hot Tea
Assorted Teas. Lemon Ginger, Moroccan Mint, Green Sencha, Green Mango, Strawberry Mango, Earl Gray, English Breakfast, Hibiscus, Oolong
Iced Tea
Assorted Teas. Lemon Ginger, Moroccan Mint, Green Sencha, Green Mango, Strawberry Mango, Earl Gray, English Breakfast, Hibiscus, Oolong
Americano
Espresso toped with water
Almond Joy Latte
Mocha, coconut, and almond syrup, espresso, and your choice of milk
Beetroot Milk Latte
Beetroot Blend, Oat milk steamed
Cafe Au Lait
coffee and steamed milk
Cappuccino
espresso and foamed milk
Carmella Latte
Caramel, Vanilla, espresso and your choice of milk
Chai Latte
Chai tea and milk
Charcoal Latte
Charcoal powder, maple syrup, and oat milk
Cortado
Creme Brûlée Breve
Caramel, Vanilla, and hazelnut syrup, espresso and milk of your choice
Espresso
single, double, or triple shot
Honey Nut Latte
Honey, hazelnut syrup, espresso and milk of your choice
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate, vanilla and milk of your choice
Lavender Chai
London Fog
Early gray tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup
Italian Macchiato (Shot of Espresso & Foam)
single shot of espresso topped with foam
Maple Latte
Maple syrup, espresso, and milk of your choice
Matcha Tea Latte
Matcha green tea and steamed milk
Milky Way Latte
Caramel, mocha, and hazelnut syrup, espresso, and milk of your choice
Mocha Latte
Mocha, espresso, and milk of your choice
Red Eye
espresso and coffee
Samoa Latte
Turmeric Latte
Spiced Turmeric blend, and oat milk
White Mocha Latte
White Mocha, espresso, and milk of your choice
Acoustic Java 12oz Bag Coffee Beans
Coffee Refill
Fresh Juice (Cold Pressed Bottled)
Mean & Green Bottle
cucumber, lemon, ginger, spinach, kale, lime, celery
Mighty Beets Bottle
beets, lemon, ginger, carrots, cucumber, pear
Sweet & Spicy Beach Bottle
pineapple, apple, cucumber, mint, jalepeno
Vita-C Bottle
carrot, ginger, orange, apple
Watermelon Limeade
Belly Bliss
Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Lemon
Smurf Juice
Pineapple, Pear, Lemon, Blue Spirulina Blue Spirulina is often referred to as blue-green algae & it also provides powerful anti-inflammatory and free-radical fighting qualities. In one tablespoon of spirulina, you’ll feed your body 11% of your recommended iron intake, a whopping four grams of protein, 21% of your recommended copper intake, and plenty of B vitamins for metabolism support.
Pink Lemonade
lemon dragonfruit simple syrup
Frooty Rooty
Cold Pressed Orange Juice
Tropical Sunrise
Ginger Shot
Hawaiian Beach Bowls\Waffle
OAHU ACAI
MAUI ACAI BOWL
Organic Acai, and banana base. Topped with coconut, granola, pineapple,strawberries, peanut butter, and with a superfood fudge drizzle
KAUAI BOWL
Organic Acai and banana base, topped with Bananas, dried blueberries, almonds, chia seeds, granola and honey
Waffle
Make Your Own Acai
Cooler
NOBL
SNACKS
Healthy Snacks
Edamame Dumplings
(6) Dumplings stuffed with edamame, shiitake mushrooms, and cabbage served with house sweet and spicy sauce
Superfood Toast
peanut butter, house made strawberry vanilla jam, flax seeds, and almonds on wheat bread
Vegan Veggie Tacos
(2) Roasted Corn, Black Beans and Cauliflower with Arugula, Pickled Onions and Fresh Avocado. Drizzled with our House Special Sauce.
Avocado Smash Toast
Side of Kettle Chips
Side Of Tofu
VEGAN Parfait
Banana
Side Chickpea Salad
Honey Goat Cheese Toast
Honeygoat cheese toasted on wheat bread with red pepper flakes and drizzle of honey. DELISH
Baked Goods/Snacks/Sides
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Blueberry Rosemary Scone
Strawberry Basil Scone Gf And Vegan
Energy Balls 3/order
Stuffed Dates 2/order
Everything but Cookie
GF Choc Chip Cookies
London Fog Cookies GF + VEGAN
Poptart
Cinnamon Buns
Banana Brownie
Crumble Bar
Gf Lemon Almond Cake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Oat Cookie Bar
Pb Choc Cookie Bar
Pistachio Matcha Cupcake Gf And Vegan
Lemon Square
Bagels
Yorgut Parfait
Banana
Apple Cinnamon Scone GF AND VEGAN
Sweet Potato & Quinoa Muffin (GF and Vegan)
Sweet Potato and Quinoa Flour muffin made with coconut and almonds