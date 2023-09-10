Popular Items

OAHU ACAI

$11.99

Organic Acai, bananas, topped with strawberries, granola, toasted coconut, cacao nibs and local honey.

Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl

$11.99

A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.

Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwiches

Brkst Short Rib Torta

$11.99

Short rib, scrambled egg, tomato, avocado, house hots, cheddar, pressed ciabatta

Honey Goat Avocado Sandwich

$8.99

2 Fresh cracked Eggs, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, scallions and honey goat cheese on ciabatta

Pesto Chorizo

$9.49

Fresh cracked free-range egg, chorizo, wild mushrooms mix, parmesan cheese, pickled onions, and dijon pesto pressed on panini bread

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

One fresh cracked free range egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

JUST EGG Vegan Special

$8.99

vegan egg, vegan mozzarella, pickled onions, arugula, and chipotle mayo

Eggs Florentine Sandwich

$8.99

1 fresh cracked egg with our homemade avocado sauce, cheddar cheese, tomato slice, avocado and steamed spinach on an english muffin.

Side Of 2 Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Burritos & Bowls

Spanish Scramble

$10.99

3 cage-free eggs, chorizo, fresh salsa, cheddar cheese, black beans, fresh cilantro, pickled onion and sour cream, and avocado.

Harvest Tofu Scramble

$9.99

Sweet potatoes, pickled onions, wild mushroom mix, kale, fresh basil, and organic seasoned tofu topped with our house made dijon pesto.

Chorizo Sweet Potato Scramble

$9.99

Chorizo, sweet potatoes, pickled onion, sriracha, fried egg, micro cilantro

NON-VEGAN Impossi-burrito

$9.99

Impossible sausage, vegan JUST egg OR fresh cracked eggs, Vegan Mozzarella OR cheddar, scallions, sweet potato, and kale and chipotle mayo on a wheat wrap.

VEGAN Impossi-burrito

$11.99

PANINIS/WRAPS/BURGERS

Paninis

Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.

VEGAN Dijon Pesto Chicken

$12.99

Vegan chicken, vegan mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, house made dijon pesto pressed on flatbread.

Turkey Avocado

$11.99

Roasted turkey, fresh sliced avocado, pickled onions, melted mozzarella, baby spinach, and chipotle on crisp flatbread.

Pressed Sweet Potato on Ciabatta

$11.99

Grilled Sweet Potato, mushrooms, pickled onions, arugula and cheddar on pressed ciabatta.

Wraps

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado topped with fresh cilantro, crisp romaine, and our chipotle mayo.

Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

All-natural chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, and caesar dressing on a wheat wrap

*UPDATED*Vegan Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Romaine, vegan chicken, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, tossed in our house made Caesar dressing on a wheat wrap.

Vegan Buffalo Kale Wrap

$11.99

Vegan Chicken, kale and romaine lettuce, crispy chickpeas, shredded vegan parm, buffalo sauce, and garlic ginger dressing on a wheat wrap

NU Burgers/Sandwiches

Southwest BLT

$10.99

Bacon topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, pickled onions, and a pinch of cilantro between two slices of toasted wheat bread dressed with vegan sriracha mayo

Salmon BLT

$13.99

Sou Vide Salmon, steamed spinach, tomato, fresh avocado, all-natural bacon, topped with lemon vinaigrette and Sriracha on toasted ciabatta.

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Kind Roots veggie patty, fresh avocado, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, and arugula on toasted ciabatta.

Pressed Short Rib

$13.99

slow cooked short rib, wild mushroom mix, pickled cucumbers, melted cabot cheddar, and dijon pesto pressed on ciabatta.

Short Rib Banh Mi

$13.99

Slow roasted short rib, roasted oyster mushrooms, pickled carrots and cucumbers, fresh cilantro, with chipotle mayo and a dash of sriracha on toasted ciabatta.

Vegan Southwest BLT

$11.99

VEGAN bacon, tomatoes, romaine, avocado, pickled onions, cilantro, sriracha, and vegan chipotle mayo on toasted local wheat bread. (vegan bacon is NOT GF)

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Fresh all-natural turkey burger on toasted ciabatta with a sunny side up egg, pickled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Beyond Burger patty topped with lettuce, pickled onion, grilled pineapple and house special sauce.

Pressed Vegan BBQ Tofu

$11.99

BBQ tofu, vegan mozzarella, pickled cucumbers, dijon pesto, wild mushroom mix on pressed ciabatta

BBQ Tofu Banh Mi

$11.99

BBQ Tofu, house pickled carrots and cucumber, chipotle mayo(naturally dairy free and egg free), freshly roasted oyster mushrooms, sriracha drizzle, topped with fresh cilantro on toasted ciabatta

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

all natural chicken and cheddar pressed on flatbread with a side of fresh salsa and sour cream

Kids Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadilla

$5.99

sweet potato, black beans, and cheddar pressed on flatbread with a side of fresh salsa and sour cream

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Turkey And Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Vegan Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Lobster Roll

$24.99Out of stock

SALADS, QUINOA BOWLS, SOUPS

Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.99

avocado, sweet corn, cilantro, black beans, fresh squeezed lime, tomato, and crushed tortilla chips served over crisp romaine with a chipotle ranch dressing.

Kale Ceasar

$10.99

romaine, kale, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, pickled carrots, chickpeas, parmesan and our caesar dressing.

Kickin' Cauliflower Salad

$10.99

Shredded kale, romaine, parmesan, roasted cauliflower, avocado, crispy chickpeas, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, and a side of our garlic-ginger dressing.

House Salad

$9.99

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onion, pickled carrots, and your choice of dressing

Super Grains

Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl

$11.99

A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.

Buddha Bowl

$11.99

Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.

Banh Mi Bowl

$11.99

Organic quinoa and brown rice, topped with pickled carrots, cucumbers, red onions, arugula, wild mushrooms, avocado, sesame seeds and our chipotle soy aioli.

Chickpea and Parmesan Bowl

$11.99

A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, arugula, parmesan, crispy chickpeas, roasted cauliflower, and avocado, topped with fresh basil and our lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Soups

Tuscan Tomato

$5.99

Diced tomatoes in a veggie stock with onions, celery, carrots, garlic, fresh basil, parsley, topped with parmesan cheese. *Vegetarian **Vegan if asked for without the cheese

Soup Special

$5.99

Side Tuscan

$2.99

Side Soup Special

$2.99

DRINKS/BEACH BOWLS

Coffee & Lattes

Coffee

$2.49+

Organic Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.99+

Coffee brewed overnight with cold water

Latte

$3.99+Out of stock

espresso and steamed milk

Hot Tea

$2.99+

Assorted Teas. Lemon Ginger, Moroccan Mint, Green Sencha, Green Mango, Strawberry Mango, Earl Gray, English Breakfast, Hibiscus, Oolong

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Assorted Teas. Lemon Ginger, Moroccan Mint, Green Sencha, Green Mango, Strawberry Mango, Earl Gray, English Breakfast, Hibiscus, Oolong

Americano

$3.49+Out of stock

Espresso toped with water

Almond Joy Latte

$4.49+Out of stock

Mocha, coconut, and almond syrup, espresso, and your choice of milk

Beetroot Milk Latte

$4.49+

Beetroot Blend, Oat milk steamed

Cafe Au Lait

$2.99+

coffee and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.99+Out of stock

espresso and foamed milk

Carmella Latte

$4.49+Out of stock

Caramel, Vanilla, espresso and your choice of milk

Chai Latte

$4.49+

Chai tea and milk

Charcoal Latte

$4.99+

Charcoal powder, maple syrup, and oat milk

Cortado

$2.99

Creme Brûlée Breve

$4.49+

Caramel, Vanilla, and hazelnut syrup, espresso and milk of your choice

Espresso

$1.99+Out of stock

single, double, or triple shot

Honey Nut Latte

$4.49+Out of stock

Honey, hazelnut syrup, espresso and milk of your choice

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Chocolate, vanilla and milk of your choice

Lavender Chai

$4.99

London Fog

$2.99+

Early gray tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

Italian Macchiato (Shot of Espresso & Foam)

$2.99Out of stock

single shot of espresso topped with foam

Maple Latte

$4.49+Out of stock

Maple syrup, espresso, and milk of your choice

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.49+

Matcha green tea and steamed milk

Milky Way Latte

$4.49+Out of stock

Caramel, mocha, and hazelnut syrup, espresso, and milk of your choice

Mocha Latte

$4.49+Out of stock

Mocha, espresso, and milk of your choice

Red Eye

$2.99+Out of stock

espresso and coffee

Samoa Latte

$4.49+Out of stock

Turmeric Latte

$4.49+

Spiced Turmeric blend, and oat milk

White Mocha Latte

$4.49+Out of stock

White Mocha, espresso, and milk of your choice

Acoustic Java 12oz Bag Coffee Beans

$11.99

Coffee Refill

$1.25

Smoothies

Real Fruit Smoothies

$6.49+
Supercharged Smoothies

$7.49+

Fresh Juice (Cold Pressed Bottled)

Mean & Green Bottle

$9.99

cucumber, lemon, ginger, spinach, kale, lime, celery

Mighty Beets Bottle

$9.99

beets, lemon, ginger, carrots, cucumber, pear

Sweet & Spicy Beach Bottle

$9.99

pineapple, apple, cucumber, mint, jalepeno

Vita-C Bottle

$9.99Out of stock

carrot, ginger, orange, apple

Watermelon Limeade

$5.99Out of stock

Belly Bliss

$9.99Out of stock

Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Smurf Juice

$9.99

Pineapple, Pear, Lemon, Blue Spirulina Blue Spirulina is often referred to as blue-green algae & it also provides powerful anti-inflammatory and free-radical fighting qualities. In one tablespoon of spirulina, you’ll feed your body 11% of your recommended iron intake, a whopping four grams of protein, 21% of your recommended copper intake, and plenty of B vitamins for metabolism support.

Pink Lemonade

$7.99

lemon dragonfruit simple syrup

Frooty Rooty

$9.99Out of stock

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

$5.99Out of stock

Tropical Sunrise

$6.99Out of stock

Ginger Shot

$5.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Beach Bowls\Waffle

OAHU ACAI

$11.99

Organic Acai, bananas, topped with strawberries, granola, toasted coconut, cacao nibs and local honey.

MAUI ACAI BOWL

$11.99

Organic Acai, and banana base. Topped with coconut, granola, pineapple,strawberries, peanut butter, and with a superfood fudge drizzle

KAUAI BOWL

$11.99

Organic Acai and banana base, topped with Bananas, dried blueberries, almonds, chia seeds, granola and honey

Waffle

$11.99

Make Your Own Acai

$7.19

Cooler

Essentia

$2.25

Celcius

$3.99Out of stock

Kombucha

$5.95

Nantucket Nectars

$2.25

Polar Seltzer

$1.99

Prebiotic Soda

$3.49

Vitacoco

$4.95

Spindrift

$2.99Out of stock

Calypso Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

NOBL

Aluminum Water Bottle

$3.99

Kids Kombucha TimTamTummy

$2.49

NOBL Nitro Coffee

$5.49

Kombucha Bottle

$5.99

Kombucha Can

$4.19

NOBL Cold-Brewed Tea Can

$5.49

Pricklee Pear Cactus Water

$4.49

MATI Energy Can

$5.49

BEER, WINE, COCKTAILS

Cocktails

Pineapple Lemon

$8.00

Grapefruit Paloma

$8.00

Elderflower Gin And Tonic

$8.00

Blueberry Marg

$8.00

Apple Pear-adise

$8.00

Pink Blossom Cocktail (Foam)

$10.00

Pink Garden (proseco)

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

SNACKS

Healthy Snacks

Edamame Dumplings

$6.99

(6) Dumplings stuffed with edamame, shiitake mushrooms, and cabbage served with house sweet and spicy sauce

Superfood Toast

$5.99

peanut butter, house made strawberry vanilla jam, flax seeds, and almonds on wheat bread

Vegan Veggie Tacos

$7.99

(2) Roasted Corn, Black Beans and Cauliflower with Arugula, Pickled Onions and Fresh Avocado. Drizzled with our House Special Sauce.

Avocado Smash Toast

$6.99

Side of Kettle Chips

$1.50

Side Of Tofu

$2.50

VEGAN Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

Banana

$1.00

Side Chickpea Salad

$1.50

Honey Goat Cheese Toast

$6.99

Honeygoat cheese toasted on wheat bread with red pepper flakes and drizzle of honey. DELISH

Bars

Kind Bar

$2.99Out of stock

Luna Bar

$2.99Out of stock

Vegan Protien Bar

$3.49Out of stock

Baked Goods/Snacks/Sides

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Blueberry Rosemary Scone

$3.50

Strawberry Basil Scone Gf And Vegan

$3.50Out of stock

Energy Balls 3/order

$3.49

Stuffed Dates 2/order

$3.49Out of stock

Everything but Cookie

$3.49

GF Choc Chip Cookies

$2.99

London Fog Cookies GF + VEGAN

$3.25Out of stock

Poptart

$3.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Buns

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Crumble Bar

$2.49Out of stock

Gf Lemon Almond Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Oat Cookie Bar

$3.49Out of stock

Pb Choc Cookie Bar

$3.99Out of stock

Pistachio Matcha Cupcake Gf And Vegan

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Square

$3.00Out of stock

Bagels

$1.99

Yorgut Parfait

$6.99Out of stock

Banana

$1.49Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Scone GF AND VEGAN

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Muffin (GF and Vegan)

$3.49Out of stock

Sweet Potato and Quinoa Flour muffin made with coconut and almonds

GF Whoopie Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Gingerbread Crinkle Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Oat Crumble Bar Gf And Vegan

$2.99Out of stock

Blueberry Banana Muffin Gf And Vegan

$3.49

2 Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$3.00Out of stock

4 Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chickpea Truffles

$3.49Out of stock

English Muffin

$1.99