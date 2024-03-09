Nucleus Raw Foods
SMOOTHIES & SUPERFOOD BOWLS
Smoothie Specials
Deluxe Smoothies
- Blue$9.49
Banana, Blue Spirulina, Vanilla, Pineapple, Mango
- Jane$9.99
Banana, Dragon Fruit (Pitaya), Pineapple, Coconut, Blue Spirulina, Ginger
- Goodnow$9.99
Banana, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Flax, Hemp Nut
- Shroom-çai (pronounced Shroom-sigh-ee)$9.99
Banana, Lions Mane, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, Reishi, Acai, Goji Berries, Dates
- Purple Paula$9.49
blueberry, cashew, cacao nibs, maca
- Journeycake$9.99
Banana, Blue Spiruilna, Hemp Nut, Ginger, Mango, Strawberry
- Swamp$9.99
Banana, Spirulina, Chlorella, Camu Camu, Hemp, Ginger
- Chaga Maca Choo Choo$9.99
Colada Smoothies
Green Smoothies
Cheezecake Smoothies
Spirulina Smoothies
Shortcake Smoothies
Chocolate Smoothies
- Cashew Butter Cup$9.99
- Chocolate Cheesecake$8.99
- Chocolate Chocolate Chip$8.99
banana, cacao, cacao nibs, vanilla
- Chocolate Delight$8.99
banana, cashew, maca, cacao nibs
- Chocolate Strawberries$8.99
banana, strawberries, cacao, hempl
- Strawberry Chip$8.99
- Chocolate Shake$8.99
- chocohaldi (new)$9.49
banana, cacao, turmeric, flax seeds
Fruity Smoothies
- Pitaya Cheesecake$8.99
- Acai$8.99
banana, acai, strawberry, dates
- Blueberry Bo Berry$8.99
banana, blueberry, strawberry, dates
- Bob Junior$8.99
Banana, Strawberry, Cashew, Vanilla
- Blueberry Cheezecake$8.99
banana, cherry, cashew, lemon
- Pina Colada$8.99
banana, pineapple, coconut
- Strawberry Shortcake$8.99
banana, strawberry, dates, maca
- Tropical Sunshine$8.99
banana, pineapple, mango, hemp
Savory Smoothies
Juices/Shots/Ice Pops
Homemade Cold Pressed Juices
Bottled Juice (cold pressed bottled outsourced)
FOOD
Appetizers
- Sesame Veggies$10.99
Cauliflower Rice, Broccoli, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Pickled Jalapenos, Onion, topped off with Miyagi Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
- Flat Bread Avotizer$7.99Out of stock
taco shell stuffed with tomato, avocado, white sauce
- Flat Bread Chick - a - dilla$7.99Out of stock
crispy flat bread, cashew chicken, bell pepper, tomato, onion, white sauce
- Crab Cakes (Appetizer)$9.49
small bed of greens or sprouts topped off with 2 cashew crab cakes, tomato, onion, white sauce
- Buffalo Crab Cakes (New!)$9.49
2 cashew crab cakes, buffalo sauce, carrot, tomato, onion on top of a small bed of greens
- Side Salad$7.99
greens, tomato, carrot, red pepper, celery, house dressing
Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$12.49
a heaping of eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, tomato, cashew white sauce
- Bacon Avocado & Tomato Sandwich$13.49
smashed avocado, topped with eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, tomato, cashew white sauce
- Buffalo (New!)$12.49
- Nucleus$12.49
veggie pattie, greens or sprouts, tomato, onion, nucleus sauce
- Jalapa$13.49
veggie pattie, eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, pickled jalapenos, onion, ketchup, nucleus sauce
- Backyard$13.49
veggie pattie, eggplant bacon, greens or sprouts, pickles, onion, bbq sauce, nucleus sauce
- Sloppy Dave$12.49
cashew spicy chick'n, celery, & bleu tahini sloppily piled between two slices of raw living bread with your choice of greens or sprouts
- Sloppy Miyagi$12.49
- Toona$12.49Out of stock
Salads
- *New* Sesame Chick'n Salad$13.99
cashew chick'n, broccoli, and miyagi sauce served on a bed of greens with shredded carrot, cauliflower rice, and two pieces of flat crispy bread
- *New* Avocado Salad$13.99
avocado, tomato, onion, white sauce served on a bed of greens with shredded carrot, cauliflower rice, and two pieces of flat crispy bread
- *New* Chick’n Salad$13.99
cashew chick'n, tomato, and white sauce served on a bed of greens with shredded carrot, cauliflower rice, and two pieces of flat crispy bread
- *New* Original Taco Salad$13.99
veggie meat, tomato, onion, and white sauce served on a bed of greens with shredded carrot, cauliflower rice, and two pieces of flat crispy bread
- *New* Spicy Chick’n Salad$13.99
spicy cashew chick'n, celery, and bleu tahini served on a bed of greens with shredded carrot, cauliflower rice, and two pieces of flat crispy bread
- *New* Toona Salad$13.99Out of stock
cashew tuna, tomato, pickles, and white sauce served on a bed of greens with shredded carrot, cauliflower rice, and two pieces of flat crispy bread