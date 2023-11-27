NUE: Elegantly Vietnamese
ORDER THANKSGIVING AT HOME (PICKUP: 11/16-11/26)
FEAST AT HOME PACKAGE (Serves 4-5)
- FEAST-AT-HOME Package$299.00
NOTE: CHOOSE PICKUP DATE/TIME BELOW! (please DISREGARD date/time in checkout prompt) ***IF ORDERING MULTIPLE HOLIDAY ITEMS, ENSURE ALL ITEMS' PICKUP DATES & TIMES MATCH. __________________________________________ *Packaged in elegant ready to heat and feast trays with easy instructions for your stress-free celebration. Bread: Pan Cristal with Honey Butter Soup: Snow Crab Asparagus Soup (Family-Size) Salad: Fennel Garden Salad (Family Size) Starters: Seafood Cha Gio (Fam Size) Chili Wontons (Fam Size) Main Entrees: Honey-Lacquered Stuffed Duck (La Belle Farms, Sullivan County, NY) -Whole Orvia duck air dried, lacquered with honey and peppercorn crust, stuffed with savory sticky rice, sweet sausage and fresh organic quail eggs and roasted to perfection. Crispy Whole Fish : Wild-caught 3 pound ﬂuke, deboned, herbs, lettuce wraps, peanuts, pineapple nuoc cham. Sides: Snow Crab Fried Rice Bo Kho Papperdelle Grilled Broccolini
FEAST AT HOME SELECTIONS (A LA CARTE)
HONEY LACQUERED STUFFED DUCK A LA CARTE
- Honey Lacquered Stuffed Duck$129.00
NOTE: CHOOSE PICKUP DATE/TIME BELOW! (please DISREGARD date/time in checkout prompt) ***IF ORDERING MORE HOLIDAY ITEMS, ENSURE ALL ITEMS' PICKUP DATES & TIMES MATCH __________________________________________ Honey-Lacquered Stuffed Duck (La Belle Farms, Sullivan County, NY) Whole Orvia duck, air-dried and honey- lacquered with a peppercorn crust, stuffed with savory sticky rice, sweet sausage and fresh organic quail eggs, then roasted to perfection. About Our Ducks: Sourced from La Belle Family Farm in NY, our Orvia Ducks are naturally raised without antibiotics or hormones and enjoy the freedom to roam in spacious open-air coops yielding exceptional flavor and tenderness.
Nue Dinner Menu Online (Toast)
Small Plates
- Pho Pate$15.00
Chicken liver mousse, lime zest, thai chilies, peanuts, cruller
- Grilled Oysters (3)$15.00
Buttermilk vinaigrette
- Grilled Octopus$22.00
- Chili Oil Wontons$14.00
Wild Gulf shrimp, pork, spicy chili oil with light sweet soy
- Seafood Cha Gio$16.00
Wild Gulf shrimp, crab, pork, taro, carrots, fresh herbs
- Salt n Pepper Fried Octopus$18.00
Soup & Salad
Large Plates
- Coconut Risotto w/Grilled Wild Mushroom and Vegetables (V)$24.00
Coconut curry, organic tofu, seasonal vegetables
- Short Rib Pappardelle$38.00
Vietnamese short ribs ragu, house-made pappardelle
- Prime Ribeye$62.00
- Grilled Lobster$52.00
- Whole Fried Fish (choose size)$42.00+
- NUE: Short Rib + Lobster Special$89.00