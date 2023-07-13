NA BEVS

Coke

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Emp Can Soda

$0.92

Fruit Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Gingerale

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Espresso

$6.00

Milk

$5.00

MNT Sparkling

$8.00

MNT Still Water

$8.00

Mocktail

Cappuccino

$8.00

Rootbeer

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temp

$5.00

Side Zing Zang

$4.00

Latte

$8.00

Soda Refill

Sprite

$5.00

Tap Water

Topo Chico

$5.00

Emp Bottled Water

$4.00

FAST BAR

Well Spirits

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Well Vodka 2oz

$11.00

Well Gin 2oz

$11.00

Well Tequila 2oz

$11.00

Well Bourbon 2oz

$11.00

Well Scotch 2oz

$11.00

Well Vodka Martini

$13.00

Well Gin Martini

$13.00

Well Tequila Martini

$13.00

Well Bourbon Mht

$13.00

Well Scotch Roy

$13.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal 2oz

$13.00

Well Rum 2oz

$11.00

Grey Goose Martini

$15.00

Tito's Martini

$14.00

Bottles

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Shiner

$6.00

Draft

Tiki Wheat

$8.00

Citra Mellow

$8.00

Loggerhead Logger

$8.00

BEER

WINES BTG

RED

GL Leviathan

$22.00

GL Clos Du Val

$25.00

GL Torrres

$16.00

GL Mon Coeur

$16.00

GL Bandini

$13.00

GL Seven Hills

$16.00

GL Tournefeuille

$25.00

GL Paolo Scav

$33.00

GL Salem

$23.00Out of stock

GL Tassajara

$14.00

GL D Arenberg

$13.00

GL Castiglion Del Bosco

$35.00

GL Ridge

$17.00

WHITE

GL Chablis

$22.00

GL Kumeu Village

$14.00

GL Sandhi

$16.00

GL Manimurci

$11.00

GL Feudi

$13.00

GL La Doria

$13.00

GL Tiefenbrunner

$13.00

GL Winnings

$13.00

GL Domaines Schlum

$17.00

GL Taonga

$12.00

ORANGE

GL Marabino

$15.00

ROSE

GL Peyrassol

$14.00

SPARKLING

GL Mercat

$13.00

GL Louis Roederer

$36.00

GL Turbullent

$16.00

GL Jeio

$13.00

FORTIFIED/DESSERT

GL Grahams

$35.00

GL Kopke 10

$23.00

GL Kopke 20

$33.00

GL Taylor Flad 10

$25.00

GL Taylor Flad 20

$35.00

GL Quinta Da Corte

$27.00

GL Cockburn

$65.00

GL Chat Laribotte

$18.00

GL Honig

$30.00

GL Dolce

$37.00

GL Chat Pesquie

$18.00

GL Inniskillin

$35.00

TUESDAY SPECIAL

Tuesday Glass

$7.00

BTG BOTTLES

RED

B CLOS DU VAL

$89.00

B LEVIATHAN

$80.00

B Torres

$60.00

B Mon Couer

$60.00

B BANDINI

$50.00

B SEVEN HILLS

$60.00

B TOURNEFFEUILLE

$89.00

B Paolo Scavino

$99.00

B SALEM

$85.00Out of stock

B Tassajara

$54.00

B D'ARENBERG

$50.00

B Castiglion Del Bosco

$120.00

B Ridge

$65.00

WHITE

B Chablis

$80.00

B Sandhi

$60.00

B KUMEU

$54.00

B MANIMURCI

$40.00

B LA DORIA

$50.00

B TIEFENBRUNNER

$50.00

B DOMAINE SCHLUM

$65.00

B Winnings

$50.00

B TAONGA

$45.00

ORANGE

B Marabino, Musc

$55.00

ROSE

B PEYRASSOL

$54.00

SPARKLING

B Jeio

$50.00

B Louis R, Collection

$100.00

B Mercat

$42.00

B Turbulent

$60.00

WINES BTB

CABERNET & PROP BLEND

32 Winds

$175.00

B ALTAMURA

$235.00

B ANDERSON’S RESERVE

$185.00

B AUSTIN HOPE

$85.00

B AXIOS

$295.00

B AXR

$495.00

B BARRETT & BARRETT

$600.00

B BRILLIANT MISTAKE

$365.00

B BOND

$1,195.00

B CADE ESTATE

$245.00

B CASTIEL

$390.00

B CAYMUS

$245.00

B CHARLES KRUG

$145.00

B CHAPPELLET,

$1,200.00

B CHIRON, BOLT OF CLOTH

$280.00

B CLIFF LEDE

$165.00

B CLOS DU VAL

$89.00

B CROSSBARN PAUL HOBBS

$120.00

B CROWN POINT, RELEVANT

$120.00

B CORISON

$220.00

B COLGIN, “TYCHSON HILL”

$1,335.00

B COLGIN, “JUBILATION”

$495.00

B COLGIN, “IX ESTATE”

$1,395.00

B CONTINUUM,

$650.00

B DAVIES

$160.00

B DOMINUS, ESTATE,

$695.00

B DUCKHORN VINEYARDS

$155.00

B DUNN VINEYARDS

$375.00Out of stock

B FAUST

$120.00

B BFLANAGAN

$160.00

B FRISSON

$250.00

B FROG’S LEAP

$135.00

B HALF MILE

$125.00

B HARLAN ESTATE

$2,800.00

B HEITZ CELLARS

$155.00

B HONIG

$110.00

B HOURGLASS

$115.00

B HUNDRED ACRE, “WRAITH”

$1,395.00

B INSIGNIA

$595.00

B JARVIS

$335.00

B JANZEN

$350.00

B JOHN ANTHONY

$155.00

B JORDAN

$149.00

B KNIGHTS BRIDGE

$240.00

B LA JOTA VINEYARDS

$245.00

B LANCASTER, ESTATE

$135.00

B LARKMEAD, “DR. OLMO”

$345.00

B LAUREL GLEN

$180.00

B LEVIATHAN

$80.00

B MACAULEY

$175.00

B MACAULEY, “BECKSTOFFER"

$500.00

B BMARCIEN

$250.00

B MAYACAMAS

$335.00

B MEMENTO MORI

$495.00

B MERCURY HEAD

$259.00Out of stock

B MORLET

$220.00

B MORLET, PASSION

$445.00

B MULLAN ROAD

$100.00

B O’SHAUGHNESSY

$240.00

B ODETTE

$339.00

B OUTPOST

$225.00

B OPUS ONE 2009

$975.00

B OPUS ONE 2011

$875.00

B OPUS ONE 2014

$655.00

B OVERTURE

$295.00

B PATRIMONY

$600.00

B PAPILLON

$165.00

B PAUL HOBBS

$220.00

B PENFOLDS

$1,260.00

B PLUMPJACK

$295.00

B QUINTESSA

$425.00

Quill 2013

$200.00

B REVANA

$250.00

B RIDGE

$150.00

B ROBERT MONDAVI

$150.00

B ROBERT SINSKEY, “POV”

$119.00

B SAUNTER

$185.00

B SAINT HELENA

$195.00

B SHAFER, TD9

$165.00

B SILVER OAK

$295.00

B SPOTTSWOODE

$450.00

B STAG’S LEAP

$169.00

B SWAGGER

$155.00

B THE MASCOT, 2017

$450.00

B TRILOGY

$155.00

B VINE HILL

$450.00

B Vice Versa

$400.00

Tusk

$1,500.00

BORDEAUX

B BEL-AIR

$180.00

B BONALGUE

$160.00

B CARBONNIEUX

$150.00

B DUCRU

$450.00

B GREYSAC

$75.00

B GRAND-PUY

$160.00

B HAUT-BRION 2010

$2,400.00

B HAUT-BRION 2011

$1,300.00

B KIRWAN

$300.00

B LAFITE ROTHSCHILD

$2,200.00

B LYNCH-BAGES

$735.00

B MARGAUX

$1,500.00

B MOUTON

$2,300.00

B PALMER

$800.00

B P-L BARON

$395.00

B TROPLONG

$600.00

B TOURNEFFEUILLE

$89.00

B Madame De Beaucaillou

$85.00

PINOT NOIR

B 32 WINDS

$119.00

B BARDA

$70.00

B CRAGGY RANGE

$80.00

B DUMOL

$169.00

B ELLMAN

$125.00

B FIDDLEHEAD

$175.00

B JOSEPH PHELPS

$120.00

B KOSTA BROWNE

$275.00

B MAISON L’ENVOYÉ

$99.00

B MEYER-NÄKEL

$90.00

B NATIVE 9

$155.00

B PAUL HOBBS

$145.00

B RAEN

$145.00

B RELIC

$160.00

B SALEM

$85.00Out of stock

B WAYFARER

$240.00

B WILLIAMS SELYEM

$280.00

RED BURGUNDY

B ALBERT BICHOT, “LES ÉPENOTTES”

$125.00

B ALBERT BICHOT, “DOMAINE

$180.00

B DOM. HARMAND

$460.00

B DOMAINE PARIGOT,

$160.00

B DOMAINE ODOUL

$180.00

B JEAN TARDY, 2018

$660.00

B JEAN TARDY, 2020

$660.00

B PIERRE VINC, LAVAUX

$550.00

B PIERRE VINC2020

$280.00

B THIBAULT LIGER

$85.00

B Domaine Heresztyn Bourgogne

$170.00

MERLOT

B BLACKBIRD

$125.00

B DUCKHORN

$139.00

B LAS NOTAS

$240.00

B MELKA

$300.00

B NORTH STAR

$89.00

B PARADIGM

$130.00

B PEPPER BRIDGE

$100.00

B PLUMPJACK

$145.00

B TRIPLE SEVEN

$165.00

B SEVEN HILLS

$60.00

MALBEC

B ALTOCEDRO

$120.00

B BANDINI

$50.00

B CATENA ALTA

$119.00

B LAMADRID, MATILDE

$160.00

B REGIS

$120.00

B TINTONEGRO

$89.00

SYRAH/SHIRAZ

B AMON-RA

$150.00

B COLGIN

$750.00

B COLUMELLA

$400.00

B DUMOL

$149.00

B E. GUIGAL

$160.00

B FLANAGAN

$185.00

B HYDE DE VILLAINE

$180.00

B JEAN LOUIS CHAVE

$195.00

B JOHN DUVAL

$220.00

B DELAS

$180.00

B D’ARENBERG

$50.00

B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2013

$1,600.00

B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2014

$1,580.00

B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2015

$1,570.00

B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2016

$1,560.00

B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2017

$1,550.00

B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2018

$1,500.00

B SOUL

$70.00

B VERTIGO

$145.00

Grange Vertical

$8,000.00

ZINFANDEL

B Ancient Oak

$100.00

B Saldo

$65.00

OTHER REDS

B Yacoubian

$99.00

B Inkblot

$89.00

B Darioush

$225.00

B Chateau Nerthe

$140.00

B Explicit

$120.00

B Coudoulet

$79.00

B Mon Couer

$60.00

B E Guigal

$85.00

B Aril Estate

$115.00

B Chrysea

$165.00

B Montes Tosc

$120.00

B Vergel

$50.00

ITALIAN RED

B Villa Matilde

$70.00

B Bertani

$300.00

B Bussola

$170.00

B Vaio Armaron

$195.00

B Albe

$100.00

B Diego Conterno

$180.00

B Elio Altare Arborina

$240.00

B Elio Altare Cannubi

$500.00

B Marchesi

$240.00

B Paolo Scavino

$99.00

B Rinaldi

$800.00

B Produttori

$115.00

B Pruduttori Ovello

$195.00

B Produttori Rabaja

$205.00

B Produttori Rabaja 2017

$215.00

B Produttori Montefico

$195.00

B Produttori Rio Sordo

$185.00

B Produttori Paje

$195.00

Pio Cesare 2018

$135.00

B Medici Ermete

$55.00

B Ridge

$65.00

B Cantele

$80.00

B Donnafugatta

$90.00

B Cusumano

$50.00

B Fontodi

$45.00

B Altesino

$155.00

B Filetta

$120.00

B Flaccianello

$400.00

B Il Poggione

$100.00

B Castiglion Del Bosco

$120.00

B San Giorgio

$170.00

B Monsanto

$89.00

B Camartina

$300.00

B Ornellaia

$555.00

B Sassicaia 2018

$645.00

B Sassicaia 2019

$545.00

B THERRA

$60.00Out of stock

Gaja Sori 2014

$900.00Out of stock

Gaja Contesia

$700.00

SPANISH RED

B Alto Moncayo

$95.00

B Perinet

$160.00

B Coto de Imaz

$100.00

B Emilio Moro

$115.00

B Lopez De Heredia

$120.00

B Marta Mate

$70.00

B Monteabellon

$50.00

B Prado Enea

$195.00

B Senorio de P

$85.00

B Vega Secilia 2011

$1,200.00

B Vega Secilia 2012

$1,230.00

B Vergel

$50.00

LARGE FORMAT

B Billecart 6L

$1,000.00

B Macauley MAG 1.5L

$995.00

B Chappellet MAG 1.5L

$1,200.00

B The Debate MAG 1.5L

$1,200.00

B Clos Du Val MAG 1.5L

$200.00

SAKE

B Shimizu-No-Mai

$75.00

OTHER WHITES

B Domaine Sigalas, Assyr

$99.00

B Domaine Weinbach, Gewur

$90.00

B Domaine Zind-H, Gewur

$180.00

B Nikolaihof

$65.00

B Hogl

$65.00

B Domain De La Gren

$49.00

B Alain G, Blanc

$90.00

B Marabino, Musc

$55.00

B Domaine Zind H, Pinot Gris

$160.00

B Joh. Jos

$99.00

B Winnings

$50.00

B Domains Shlum Riesling

$65.00

B Sancerre

$89.00

B Fiddlehead

$80.00

B Summer Dreames

$160.00

B Opolo

$59.00

B Stephane O

$160.00

B Chat de Beaucastel

$250.00

CHARDONNAY

B Alex Valley

$55.00

B Arista

$155.00

B Cakebread

$98.00

B Duckhorn

$86.00

B Domain Serene

$125.00

B Far Niente

$135.00

B Hyde De Vill

$165.00

B Jordan

$80.00

B Leeuwin 2017

$210.00

B Leeuwin 2019

$240.00

B Macaulay

$119.00

B Metzker

$80.00

B Paul Hobbs

$119.00

B Sandhi

$60.00

WHITE BURGUNDY

B Alb Bichot, Moutonne

$500.00

B Al Bichot, Domaine

$200.00

B Chablis

$80.00

B Dom Leflaive

$280.00

B Dom Lef, Les Chenes

$180.00

B Dom Lef, Claviollon

$680.00

B Dom Parigot

$80.00

B Huguenot

$120.00

B Vin et Sophie

$660.00

B Dom William

$180.00

SPARKLING

B AR Lenoble

$122.00

B Alb Bichot

$60.00

B Billecart

$178.00

B Bollinger

$700.00

B Cristal

$665.00

B Dom Perig

$554.00

B Conte

$75.00

B Gaston

$119.00

B H Billiot

$145.00

B Jeio

$50.00

B Krug

$395.00

B Laurent

$110.00

B Louis R, Collection

$100.00

B Louis R, Brute Rose

$180.00

B Marq de Gel

$66.00

B Madame Zero

$120.00Out of stock

B Mercat

$42.00

B Monzio

$60.00

B Philipponnat

$165.00

B Perrier-Jouet

$295.00

B Pierre Gimon

$135.00

B Turbulent

$60.00

B Telmont

$300.00

B Veuve Clicq

$158.00

B Vazart

$120.00

FORTIFIED/DESSERT

B Grahams

$185.00

B Kopke 10

$115.00

B Kopke 20

$175.00

B Taylor Flad 10

$125.00

B Taylor Flad 20

$185.00

B Quinta Da Corte

$135.00

B Cockburn

$200.00

B Chat Laribotte

$60.00

B Honig

$120.00

B Dolce

$145.00

B Chat Pesquie

$65.00

B Inniskillin

$140.00

B Chat D'yquem

$500.00

B Royal Tokaji

$150.00

HALF BOTTLES

HALF BOTTLE

PLUMPJACK 375ml

$165.00

KRUG 375ml

$185.00

BILLECART SALMON 375ml

$120.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT 375ml

$89.00

COCKTAILS

Specialties

Spicy Dead Lady

$14.00

.5 oz Union Mezcal .5 oz Desert Door Sotol .75 oz M&R Fiero .75 oz Falernum .75 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Habanero Simple Syrup Prep: Combine all ingredients into shaker, shake serve in coupe.

Blood Orange Tito & Topo

$12.00

1 oz Titos .5oz Pomegranate syrup .5oz Triple Sec Topo Chico Prep: Build drink in thin Collins glass. Garnish: Dehydrated Blood Orange in glass.

Old Fashioned

$16.00

2oz Sazerac Rye Splash Simple syrup 2 dash Angostura bitters 2 dash Black walnut bitters Prep: Combine all ingredients into mixing glass, stir, serve over Fat Ice Garnish: Luxardo cherry, orange twist.

Sangria

$11.00

Splash peach schnapps Splash OJ Splash Pineapple Juice Mixed berries Splash Sprite Add (Red or white) Sangria Mix Prep: Combine all juices and berries into white wine stem, add mix. Sangria mix prep: Add 2.5oz Peach schnapps, 2.5 Christian bro brandy, 2.5 oz triple sec. Fill with old/cheapest white/red add simple to taste.

Jeans French

$13.00

.75oz The Boatnist Gin .25oz St. Germaine .25oz Lemon Juice .25oz Simple Syrup Prep: Combine all ingredients in saker, Shake and strain into champagne flute. Add cava/prosecco Garnish: Lemon Twist.

Texas Mule

$11.00

1.5oz Texas Ranger Whiskey .5oz Lime Juice .25oz Simple Syrup Top with Ginger Beer Prep: Combine all ingredients in copper mug, top with Ginger Beer. Garnish: Lime Wedge

Strawberry Basil Lem

$13.00

.75oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Chambord 1.25oz Strawberry Vodka 1 Strawberry 2 Basil leaves Garnish: Lemon (Garnish with a Strawberry and/or Basil leaf if they look good) Prep: Muddle Strawberry and Basil with simple syrup, add the rest of ingredients shake and strain in smaller collins glass

Black Rose

$13.00

.5oz Simple Syrup 1oz Deep Eddy Lemon .75oz Chambord 1 Blackberry 1 Rosemary Sprig Prep: Muddle blackberry and Rosemary in simple syrup in shaker tin. Add the rest of ingredients, Shake strain in copper wine glass (Regular Collins glass if copper wine glass isn't available) Top with bubbles. Garnish: Blackberry and Rosemary spring

Pineapple Infusion

$14.00

2.5oz Pineapple Infused Vodka 1oz Pineapple Juice Prep: Add ingredients in shaker, Shake and strain in a Coupe. Garnish: Luxardo Cherry

Vitamin Sea

$13.00

1oz Deep Eddy Orange .75oz Triple Sec .75oz Tuaca .5oz Simple Syrup 1oz Orange Juice Orange Slice Prep: Muddle Orange Slice with simple syrup, add the rest of ingredients. Shake, strain into couple. Garnish: Orange Peel

Bluebonnet

$13.00

.5oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lemon Juice 1.5oz Blueberry Vodka .5oz Chambord 3 Blueberries 1 Jalapeno slice 3 dashes Hellfire Bitters Prep: Muddle blueberries and Jalapeno with simple syrup, combine remaining ingredients, shake, Double Strain (to ensure no Jalapeno seeds into couple. Garnish: Jalapeno slice and blueberries

Espresso Martini

$14.00

1.25oz grind espresso rum .75oz Baileys espresso cream 1oz Vanilla Vodka Prep: Combine all ingredients into shaker, shake, strain into couple. Garnish: 3 coffee beans

White Negroni

$17.00

1oz Junipero gin 1oz Dolin Blanc vermouth 1oz Italicus Liqueur 5 dash Orange Bitters Prep: Combine all ingredients into stirring glass. Stir, Strain into old fashioned glass over fat ice. Garnish: Orange Peel

Coco Loco

$15.00

1.25oz Mount Gay 1oz Simple Syrup .25oz Pineapple Juice 2oz Coconut Water 1oz 1800 Purple Coconut Prep: Combine all ingredients except the 1800 into shaker, shake strain into large Collins glass, float the 1800 to sit on top. Garnish: Luxardo Cherry

New Fashioned

$16.00

.25oz Simple Syrup .5oz Amaro Montenegro .5oz Beretzen Apple Liqueur 1.5oz Woodford Reserve Prep: Combine all ingredients, stir, serve in Old Fashioned glass over Fat ice Garnish: Orange Peel, Cinnamon Stick, Luxardo Cherry.

TX Pineapple

$14.00

Splash simple syrup Jalapeno 2.5oz Pineapple Infusion .5oz Pineapple Prep: Muddle Jalapeno in simple syrup, add vodka and juice, shake strain into coupe. Garnish: Jalapeno and Luxardo Cherry

13 Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

.5oz St Germaine .5oz Peach Schnapps Bubbles Prep: Combine 2 liquors shake, strain into sugar rimmed flute, top with bubbles: Garnish: Lemon twist

Coconut Mojito-rita

$14.00

1.5oz 1800 Coconut 1oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lime Juice 6 Mint leaves 1 Lime Soda/ Sprite "Press" Prep: Muddle mint and limes in simple syrup in shaker, add remaining ingredients aside from the soda/sprite, shake, strain in DOF glass, top with soda/sprite. Garnish: Lime wedge

Campeche Sky

$14.00

Cocktails A-G

4th Regiment

$2.00

1oz Rye Whiskey 1oz Sweet Vermouth Dash Orange Bitters Dash Peychaud's Bitters Garnish: Lemon Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients in tin, shake, serve 'up' in coupe.

Abbey Cocktail

$4.00

1.5oz Gin .75oz OJ .75oz Cocchi Americano 2 Dash Bitters Garnish: Maraschino Cherry Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, serve in coupe.

Adonis

$14.00

2oz Fino Sherry 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 Dash Orange Bitters Garnish: Orange Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients in mixing glass and stir. Serve in coupe.

Algonquin

$4.00

1.5oz Rye Whiskey .75oz Dry Vermouth .75oz Pineapple Juice 2 Dash Peychaud's Bitters Garnish: None Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake and strain in coupe.

Americano

$12.00

1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth 1oz Soda Water Garnish: Orange Peel. Prep: Build liquors in DOF glass, top with soda.

Amoretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

1.5oz Aperol 2oz Soda 2oz Bubbles Garnish: Orange slice/ Green Olive (Ask) Prep: Build Aperol in wine stem, add soda, top with bubbles.

Aviation

$3.00

1.5oz Gin .75oz Lemon Juice .25oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur .25oz Creme Yvette Garnish: Lemon Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake strain into coupe.

Bahama Mama

$5.00

1oz Coconut Rum 1oz Dark Overproof Rum (Myers) .5oz Kaluah 2.5oz Pineapple Juice .75oz Lemon Juice Garnish: Luxardo Cherry Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, strain into Collins glass.

Bay Breeze

$2.00

1.5oz Vodka 3oz Cranberry Juice 1.5oz Pineapple juice Garnish: Lime Wheel Prep: Build in a Collins glass, stir to agitate ingredients.

Bees Knees

$4.00

1.5oz Gin .75oz Honey .75oz Lemon Garnish: Lemon Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, strain in DOF glass.

Black Russian

$5.00

1.5oz Vodka .75oz Kaluah Garnish: Maraschino Cherry Prep: Build in DOF glass.

Blood & Sand

$17.00

.75oz Scotch .75oz Sweet Vermouth .75oz Cherry Heering .75oz Orange Juice Garnish: Orange Twist (Flamed) Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, Strain in DOF glass.

Bloody Mary

$4.00

1.5oz Vodka 4oz Tomato Juice .5oz Lime Juice 3 Dash Tobasco .25oz Worcestershire Sauce Celery Salt/Black Pepper to Taste. Garnish: Olives/ Lime Prep: Build all ingredients in tin, shake, Strain in Pint Glass.

Blue Hawaiian

$14.00

.5oz Vodka .75 Light Rum .5oz Blue Curacao 3oz Pineapple Juice .25oz Lemon Juice .25oz Lime Juice .25oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Orange Slice/ Maraschino Cherry Prep: Build all ingredients, Shake, Strain in DOF glass.

Bobby Burns

$4.00

1.25oz Scotch .75oz Sweet Vermouth 1 Dash Orange Bitters 1 Dash Absenthe Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Stir all ingredients, serve up in a coupe.

Boulevardier

$6.00

1oz Bourbon 1oz Sweet Vermouth 1oz Campari Garnish: Orange Peel Prep: Mix all ingredients, Stir. Server over ice/fat ice. *I personally like mine served up in a coupe. Please ask.

Brandy Alex

Bronx Cocktail

$5.00

1oz Gin .5oz Sweet Vermouth .5oz Dry Vermouth .5oz OJ Garnish: Orange Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, strain in Coupe.

Cable Car

$5.00

1.5oz Captain Morgan (or any spiced rum) .75oz Orange Curacao 1oz Lemon Juice .5oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Traditional garnish is a cinnamon rimmed coupe and Orange Peel. Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake strain in coupe.

Caipirinha

$4.00

2oz Cachaca 3 Lime wedges 2 bar spoons of brown sugar Garnish: Lime Wedge Prep: place the lime wedges and sugar in DOF glass. Muddle limes with sugar, add cachaca, Stir and serve all from the same glass.

Cape Codder

$1.00

1.25oz Vodka 3oz Cranberry Juice Garnish: Lime Prep: Build in DOF glass.

Carajillo

$15.00

Choc Cake Shot

$12.00

Clover Club

$7.00

1.5oz Gin .75 Lemon Juice .75oz Raspberry Syrup 1 Egg White Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into coupe.

CO Bulldog

$5.00

1oz Vodka 1oz Kahula 1oz Cream 2oz Cola Garnish: Maraschino Cherry Prep: Build in DOF glass. Top with cola

Corpse Reviver No. 1

$5.00

1.5oz Cognac .75oz Calvados or Apple Brandy .75oz Sweet Vermouth Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Stir all ingredients, Strain in coupe.

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$5.00

.75oz Gin .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lillet Blanc .75oz Lemon Juice 1 Dash Absinthe Garnish: Luxardo Cherry Prep: Combine all ingredients except for the Absinthe, Shake, strain into coupe. Rinse coupe with Absinthe before straining.

Cosmopolitan

$1.00

1.5oz Vodka .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Cranberry .5oz Lime Juice Garnish: Lime Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, strain into coupe.

Daquiri

$4.00

2oz Rum .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Lime Twist or Lime Wheel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, Strain into Coupe.

Dark & Stormy

$4.00

2oz Goslings Black Seal Rum (Or closest thing to it) .5oz Lime Juice Ginger Beer Garnish: Lime Prep: Build into Collins Glass, top with Ginger Beer.

Dempsey Cocktail

$3.00

1oz Gin 1oz Apple Brandy 2 Dash Grenadine 2 Dash Absinthe Garnish: None Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, Strain into Coupe.

French 75

$3.00

1oz Gin .5oz Lemon Juice .5oz Simple Syrup Bubbles Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine gin, lemon and simple in shaker, Shake strain in champagne flute, top with bubbles.

French Martini

$2.00

2oz Vodka (Normally Grey Goose. Hints "French Martini") .5oz Chambord 2.5oz Pineapple Juice Splash Bubbles Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients in shaker except the bubbles, shake, strain into coupe, top with bubbles.

Gibson

$2.00

2.5oz Gin .5oz Dry Vermouth Garnish: Pearl Onion Prep: Combine ingredients, Shake and strain into coupe.

Gimlet

$2.00

2oz Gin .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Lime Peel or Lime Wheel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, Strain into coupe.

Gin Rickey

$1.00

2oz London Dry Gin 1oz Lime Juice Soda Water Garnish: Lime Prep: Build ingredients into Collins Glass, Top with Soda.

Godfather

$16.00

1.5oz Scotch .75oz Disaronno Amaretto Garnish: None Prep: Combine both ingredients into DOF glass, Gently stir.

Godmother

$16.00

1oz Vodka 1oz Disaronno Amaretto Garnish: None Prep: Combine both ingredients into DOF glass. Gently Stir

Grasshopper

$18.00

1oz Green Creme de Menthe 1oz White Creme de Cacao 1oz Cream **NOTE- this is the original recipe. Most people will ask for this combination blended with Ice Cream as a dessert. Garnish: Maraschino Cherry Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake/blend with vanilla gelato, strain into large Snifter.

Greyhound

$3.00

1.5oz Vodka .5oz Grapefruit Garnish: Lime Wedge Prep: Build in DOF Glass. NOTE: A salted rim turns this "Greyhound" into a "Salty Dog"

Cocktails H-P

Harvey Wallbanger

$3.00

1oz Vodka .5oz Galliano 4oz OJ Garnish: Orange Slice Prep: Build Vodka and OJ in Collins glass, Float Galliano.

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Hurricane

$4.00

1oz Jamaican Rum 1oz White Rum .5oz Overproof Rum 2oz Lemon Juice 2oz Passion Fruit Syrup Garnish: Maraschino Cherry & Orange Slice Prep: Combine ingredients in shaker, shake and strain into a Hurricane or Collins glass.

Irish Coffee

$14.00

John Dailey

$2.00

1.25oz Vodka Lemonade Tea Garnish: Lemon Prep: Build in Collins Glass. ***NOTE: This is an Arnold Palmer with Vodka.

Kamikaze

$2.00

1oz Vodka 1oz Triple Sec 1oz Lime Juice Garnish: Lime Juice Prep: Shake all ingredients, serve in DOF glass. ***NOTE: Most people will order this as a shot.

Kir Royal

$13.00

1oz Chambord Bubbles Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Pour Chambord in Champagne flute, top bubbles.

Lemon Drop Shot

$1.00

.75oz Vodka .25oz Lemoncello .25oz Triple Sec .25oz Simple Syrup .25oz Lemon Juice Sugar rim Garnish: Sugar rim/ lemon Prep: Shake strain

Lemon Drop Tini

$1.00

1.5oz Vodka .75oz Lemoncello .25 Triple Sec .5oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lemon Juice Garnish: Lemon Twist/ Sugar rim Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake strain in coupe glass.

LIT

$15.00

.5oz Vodka .5oz Gin .5oz White Rum .5oz Tequila .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lemon Juice .5oz Lime Juice 1oz Simple Splash Coke Garnish: Lemon Prep: Combine all ingredients except Cola into shaker, Shake, Strain into Collins glass, Top with Cola.

Lynchberg Lemonade

$13.00

1.5oz Jack Daniels .5oz Triple Sec .25oz Lime Juice .75oz Lemon Juice 1oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Lemon Prep: Combine all ingredients into saker, shake, strain into Collins glass.

Madras

$3.00

1.5oz Vodka 2oz Cranberry 1oz OJ Garnish: Lime Prep: Build in DOF glass

Mai Tai

$4.00

1oz Dark Rum 1oz Clear Rum .5oz Lime Juice .25oz Curacao .25oz Orgeat syrup/Falernum Garnish: Lime/Orange Prep: Combine all ingredients into shaker, Shake, Strain into Hurricane/Collins glass with crushed ice.

Margarita

$5.00

Mexican Martini

$4.00

2oz Tequila 1oz Triple Sec 1oz Lime .5oz Lemon .5oz Olive Juice Garnish: Lime Twist or Lime Wheel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake in coupe.

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Negroni

$6.00

1oz Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth Garnish: Orange Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Stir, Serve over Fat Ice.

Paloma

$3.00

1.5oz Tequila .25oz Lime Juice Grapefruit Soda OR Grapefruit Juice and Soda Garnish: Lime Prep: Build in DOF Glass

Paper Plane

$6.00

3/4 oz. Bourbon 3/4 oz. Aperol 3/4 oz. Amaro Nonino 3/4 oz. Lemon Juice

Pimms Cup

$14.00

2 oz. Pimm's No. 1 1/2 oz. Lime Juice 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup 1/2 oz. Gin Soda Water

Pink Lady

$2.00

1.5 oz. London Dry Gin 1/4 oz. Grenadine 1 Egg White

Pisco Sour

$16.00

2 oz. Pisco 1 oz. Lime or Lemon Juice (or combination of both) 3/4 oz. Simple Syrup 1 Egg White 1 dash Angostura Bitters

Cocktails R-Z

Ramos Gin Fizz

$4.00

1.5 oz. Dry Gin 5 drops Orange Flower Water 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice 1/2 oz. Lime Juice 1 Egg White 1 oz. Heavy Cream 1 oz. Simple Syrup Soda Water 2 drops Vanilla Extract (optional)

Ranch Water

$2.00

1.5oz Tequila Topo Chico 1.oz Lime Juice

Red Lion

$6.00

1 oz. Gin 1 oz. Grand Marnier 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice 1/2 oz. Orange Juice Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, strain in a coupe

Rum Punch

$4.00

1oz Light Rum 1oz Dark Rum 2oz Pineapple Juice 1oz Orange Juice .25oz Lime Juice .25oz Grenadine Cherry and Orange Wedge Garnish

Rum Runner

$4.00

1oz Light Rum 1oz Dark Rum .5oz Banana Liqueur .5oz Chambord 2oz Pineapple Juice .5oz Lime Juice .5oz Grenadine Garnish Cherry

Rusty Nail

$10.00

2 oz. Blended Scotch Whisky 1 oz. Drambuie

Sazerac Cocktail

$4.00

2 oz. Sazerac Rye Whiskey 5 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters Splash of Absinthe Half of a Sugar Cube

Screwdriver

$3.00

2 oz. Vodka 4 oz. Orange Juice Preparation: Serve over ice

Sea Breeze

$3.00

2 oz. Vodka 4 oz. Cranberry Juice 2 oz. Grapefruit Juice

Sidecar

1.5oz Cognac .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lemon Juice .25oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Orange Twist & Sugar Rim

Singapore Sling

$6.00

2 oz. Gin 3/4 oz. Cherry Heering 2 tsp. Benedictine 2 tsp. Cointreau 2 oz. Pineapple Juice 3/4 oz. Lime Juice 2 dashes Grenadine 1 dash Angostura Bitters Soda Water

Sour Appletini

$1.00

1.5oz Vodka .5oz Triple Sec 1oz. Apple Liqueur .25oz Lemon Juice .25oz Simple Syrup

Southside

$2.00

2 oz. Dry Gin 3/4 oz. Lemon Juice 3/4 oz. Simple Syrup 10 Mint Leaves

Tequila Sunrise

$3.00

1.5 oz. Tequila 3 oz. Orange Juice 1/2 oz. Grenadine

Tom Collins

$2.00

2 ounces bourbon or gin 3/4 ounce lemon juice 3/4 ounce simple syrup Chilled club soda

Vesper

1.5oz Gin 1oz Vodka .5oz Lillet Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients in shaker, Shake, Strain into coupe.

Vieux Carre

$3.00

1 oz. Rye Whiskey 1 oz. Cognac 3/4 oz. Sweet Vermouth 1/4 oz. Bénédictine 2 dashes Peychaud's Bitters 2 dashes Angostura Bitters Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, Stir, serve in Old Fashioned Glass with NO ICE

White Lady

$2.00

1 oz. Gin 1 oz. Cointreau 1 oz. Lemon Juice Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, stain in coupe.

Woo Woo

$9.00

1 oz. Gold Puerto Rican Rum 1 oz. Aged Jamaican Rum 1 oz. 151 Rum 3/4 oz. Lime Juice 1/2 oz. Falernum 1 tsp. Grenadine 1 dash Pernod 1 dash Angostura Bitters

Zombie

$4.00

1 oz. Gold Puerto Rican Rum 1 oz. Aged Jamaican Rum 1 oz. 151 Rum 3/4 oz. Lime Juice 1/2 oz. Falernum 1 tsp. Grenadine 1 dash Pernod 1 dash Angostura Bitters

White Russian

$3.00

LIQUOR MARTINI

Vodka Martini

Absolut Martini

$14.00

Absolut Elyx Martini

$16.00

Beluga Martini

$47.00

Belvedere Martini

$15.00

Chopin Martini

$16.00

DE Lemon Martini

$14.00

DE Ruby Red Martini

$14.00

DE Sweet Tea Martini

$14.00

Dripping Springs Orange Martini

$14.00

Dripping Springs Martini

$14.00

Frankly Organic Strawberry Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose Martini

$15.00

Ketel One Martini

$14.00

Stolichnaya Martini

$14.00

Stolichnaya Cucumber Martini

$14.00

Tito's Martini

$14.00

Tequila Martini

1800 Coconut Martini

$14.00

Avion Reposado Martini

$21.00

Avion Reserva 44 Extra Anejo Martini

$60.00

Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco Martini

$31.00

Casamigos Blanco Martini

$22.00

Clase Azul Plata Martini

$55.00

Clase Azul Repo Martini

$70.00

Codigo Anejo Martini

$50.00

Codigo Blanco Martini

$23.00

Codigo Rosa Martini

$32.00

Don Julio 1942 Martini

$60.00

Don Julio 70th Martini

$33.00

Don Julio Añejo Martini

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco Martini

$25.00

Don Julio Real Martini

$160.00

Don Julio Repo Martini

$29.00

Fortaleza Anejo Martini

$43.00

Fortaleza Blanco Martini

$28.00

Fortaleza Repo Martini

$32.00

Gran Patrón Burdeos Martini

$195.00

Herradura 150th Martini

$205.00

Herradura Legend Martini

$55.00

Herradura Reposado Martini

$19.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema Martini

$155.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo Martini

$31.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva Martini

$90.00

Patron Gran Platinum Martini

$80.00

Patrón Silver Martini

$26.00

Gin Martini

Aviation Martini

$15.00

Beefeater Martini

$15.00

Bols Barrel Martini

$25.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$15.00

Botanist Martini

$20.00

Empress Martini

$21.00

Gunpowder Martini

$20.00

Hendrick's Martini

$16.00

Junipero Martini

$15.00

Ki No Bi Martini

$35.00

Monkey 47 Martini

$33.00

Nolets Martini

$23.00

Tanqueray Martini

$14.00

DINNER

APPETIZERS

13 Rockefeller

$21.00

Blue Crab Molcajete

$42.00

Chef's Board

$38.00

Quail & Pickles

$24.00

Garlic Shrimp

$27.00

Crab Cake

$33.00

Mussels

$26.00

Baguette

Crostinis

Focaccia

Popover

More Wontons

+Baguette

$4.00

+Crostinis

$4.00

+Focaccia

$4.00

+Popover

$2.00

+Wontons

$4.00

More Chips

+Chips

$4.00

ICE COLD & RAW

4oz. Tartare

$46.00

6oz Tartare

$66.00

4oz. King Crab

$34.00

8oz. King Crab

$59.00

Salmon Rillettes

$22.00

6 Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

12 Shrimp Cocktail

$39.00

Premium Oysters

$3.95

Gulf Oysters

$2.95

Tuna Poke

$28.00

Petite Amuse

$89.00

Grand Amuse

$169.00

SOUP & SALAD

Onion Soup

$13.00

Burrata Salad

$24.00

House Salad

$14.00

Simple Ceasar

$14.00

Tropical Salad

$16.00

The Wedge

$13.00

Blue Crab Salad

$39.00

STEAKS

Porterhouse

$108.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$113.00

6oz Filet

$48.00

8oz Filet

$59.00

BI Filet

$82.00

14oz NY Strip

$59.00

16oz Ribeye

$69.00

28oz Tomahawk

$125.00

A5 Wagyu

$85.00

8oz Kiwami

$119.00

Peeler W/ Oscar

$86.00

Wagyu Flight

$169.00

SEAFOOD

Red Snapper

$43.00

Seared Scallops

$45.00

Mango Tuna

$55.00

Grilled Grouper

$42.00

Seared Tuna

$44.00

SIDES

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Truffled Corn & Egg

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Balsamic Beets & Pork Belly

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$11.00

Black Eyed Peas

$11.00

Broccolini & Serrano

$15.00

Yukon Mashed

$10.00

Potato Au Gratin

$13.00

House Steak Fries

$9.00

House Skinny Fries

$9.00

Mushrooms

$13.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Veggie Bowl

$18.00

FEATURES

Mixed Grill

$57.00

Add Item

$18.00

Seafood Pasta

$66.00

Springer Chicken

$33.00

Double Lamb Chop

$109.00

Lobster, Shrimp & Jalapeno Grits

$52.00

6oz Steak Frites

$58.00

8oz Steak Frites

$69.00

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$57.00

13 Burger

$20.00

Primavera Pasta

$42.00

Prime Rib

$29.00

25g Royal Ossetra Caviar

$145.00

50g Royal Ossetra Caviar

$200.00

SAUCES & TOPPINGS

Bi FIlet Topping

$6.00

Au Poivre

$6.00

Bearnaise

$3.00

Beurre Blanc

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Horseradish Cream

$3.00

Melted Butter

$3.00

Pinot Demi

$6.00

Steak Sauce

No Sauce

Avocado Ailoi

$3.00

(2) Scallops

$18.00

(3) Shrimp

$15.00

4oz. King Crab Topping

$34.00

4oz Tuna

$26.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Anchovies

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon Jam

$13.00

Bi FIlet Topping

$6.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$6.00

Bone Marrow

$19.00

Burger Patty

$10.00

Caviar

$8.00

Coffee Crust

$4.00

Foie Gras

$19.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Lobster Tail

$29.00

Lump Crab

$19.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Mushrooms & Onions

$6.00

Onions

Oscar

$18.00

The Gotcha

$6.00

Treize Sale

$25.00

Truffle Butter

$20.00

Accompaniment

Butcher's Shortlist

6oz A5 Miyazaki Filet

$210.00

3oz Snow Aged Filet

$145.00Out of stock

16oz. Miyazaki A5 Ribeye

$250.00Out of stock

6oz. Takamori Drunken Spinalis

$143.00Out of stock

32oz Wagyu Tomahawk

$274.00Out of stock

6oz. Snow Aged Filet

$225.00Out of stock

32oz. Dry Aged Tomahawk

$175.00

18oz. Colorado Lamb Rack

$95.00

16oz. Iberico Secreto

$60.00Out of stock

6oz Hokkaido Spinalis

$123.00Out of stock

BAR & TERRACE

Tempura King Crab

$52.00

Treize Sale Loaded Fries

$56.00

Queso De Vida

$14.00

Steak Tacos

$19.00

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Hotdog

$19.00

Chimichurri Skewers

$19.00

Fried Oysters

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Shrimp Tacos

$27.00

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

KIDS

Kids Hot Dog

$18.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Kids 3oz Filet

$21.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Burger

$15.00

Buttered Noodles

$9.00

Fresh Fruit

$10.00

DESSERT

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$15.00

Butter Cake

$21.00

Pecan Crostata

$16.00

Crème Brulee

$14.00

S'Mores

$18.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$19.00

Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Sorbet 1 Scoop

$4.00

Sorbet 2 Scoops

$8.00

Gelato 1 Scoop

$4.00

Gelato 2 Scoop

$8.00

Baked Alaska

$16.00

Dessert Cocktails

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

1.25oz grind espresso rum .75oz Baileys espresso cream 1oz Vanilla Vodka Prep: Combine all ingredients into shaker, shake, strain into couple. Garnish: 3 coffee beans

Scotty's Limoncello

$16.00

FORTIFIED/DESSERT

GL Chat Laribotte

$18.00

GL Chat Pesquie

$18.00

GL Cockburn

$65.00

GL Dolce

$37.00

GL Grahams

$35.00

GL Honig

$30.00

GL Inniskillin

$35.00

GL Kopke 10

$23.00

GL Kopke 20

$33.00

GL Quinta Da Corte

$27.00

GL Taylor Flad 10

$25.00

GL Taylor Flad 20

$35.00

MERCH

MERCHANDISE

13 Hat

$35.00

Employee Shirt

$40.00

Employee Hat

$25.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$30.00

GC Mail Fee

$10.00

Flip Flops

$7.00

Black T-Shirt

$15.00

Locker 12Bottle

$45.00

Locker 24Bottle

$50.00

Locker 36Bottle

$65.00

Locker Climate

$100.00

Wine Tasting

$20.00

Tablecloth

$25.00

13 SHIRTS

13 Shirt

$60.00

CIGARS

Acid Blondie

$13.00

AF Opus X

$88.00

AF Royal Salute

$22.00

Ashton Symmetry

$28.00

Ashton Spellbound

$55.00

CAO Flathead

$15.00

Davidoff WC

$33.00

EP Encore

$33.00

Island Jim

$22.00

Leaf by Oscar

$22.00

Montecristo

$28.00

MF The Judge

$23.00

Nub Cameroon

$18.00

Padron 1926

$55.00

Padron 3000

$19.00

Placencia Del Campo

$60.00

Rocky Patel

$25.00

Romeo Y Julieta

$19.00

