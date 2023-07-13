Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood 7809 Broadway
NA BEVS
Coke
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Dr. Pepper
Coffee
Diet Coke
Emp Can Soda
Fruit Juice
Ginger Beer
Decaf Coffee
Gingerale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Espresso
Milk
MNT Sparkling
MNT Still Water
Mocktail
Cappuccino
Rootbeer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temp
Side Zing Zang
Latte
Soda Refill
Sprite
Tap Water
Topo Chico
Emp Bottled Water
FAST BAR
Well Spirits
Well Vodka
Well Gin
Well Tequila
Well Bourbon
Well Scotch
Well Vodka 2oz
Well Gin 2oz
Well Tequila 2oz
Well Bourbon 2oz
Well Scotch 2oz
Well Vodka Martini
Well Gin Martini
Well Tequila Martini
Well Bourbon Mht
Well Scotch Roy
Well Rum
Tito's
Grey Goose
Crown Royal
Crown Royal 2oz
Well Rum 2oz
Grey Goose Martini
Tito's Martini
WINES BTG
RED
WHITE
ORANGE
FORTIFIED/DESSERT
TUESDAY SPECIAL
RED
WHITE
ORANGE
WINES BTB
CABERNET & PROP BLEND
32 Winds
B ALTAMURA
B ANDERSON’S RESERVE
B AUSTIN HOPE
B AXIOS
B AXR
B BARRETT & BARRETT
B BRILLIANT MISTAKE
B BOND
B CADE ESTATE
B CASTIEL
B CAYMUS
B CHARLES KRUG
B CHAPPELLET,
B CHIRON, BOLT OF CLOTH
B CLIFF LEDE
B CLOS DU VAL
B CROSSBARN PAUL HOBBS
B CROWN POINT, RELEVANT
B CORISON
B COLGIN, “TYCHSON HILL”
B COLGIN, “JUBILATION”
B COLGIN, “IX ESTATE”
B CONTINUUM,
B DAVIES
B DOMINUS, ESTATE,
B DUCKHORN VINEYARDS
B DUNN VINEYARDS
B FAUST
B BFLANAGAN
B FRISSON
B FROG’S LEAP
B HALF MILE
B HARLAN ESTATE
B HEITZ CELLARS
B HONIG
B HOURGLASS
B HUNDRED ACRE, “WRAITH”
B INSIGNIA
B JARVIS
B JANZEN
B JOHN ANTHONY
B JORDAN
B KNIGHTS BRIDGE
B LA JOTA VINEYARDS
B LANCASTER, ESTATE
B LARKMEAD, “DR. OLMO”
B LAUREL GLEN
B LEVIATHAN
B MACAULEY
B MACAULEY, “BECKSTOFFER"
B BMARCIEN
B MAYACAMAS
B MEMENTO MORI
B MERCURY HEAD
B MORLET
B MORLET, PASSION
B MULLAN ROAD
B O’SHAUGHNESSY
B ODETTE
B OUTPOST
B OPUS ONE 2009
B OPUS ONE 2011
B OPUS ONE 2014
B OVERTURE
B PATRIMONY
B PAPILLON
B PAUL HOBBS
B PENFOLDS
B PLUMPJACK
B QUINTESSA
Quill 2013
B REVANA
B RIDGE
B ROBERT MONDAVI
B ROBERT SINSKEY, “POV”
B SAUNTER
B SAINT HELENA
B SHAFER, TD9
B SILVER OAK
B SPOTTSWOODE
B STAG’S LEAP
B SWAGGER
B THE MASCOT, 2017
B TRILOGY
B VINE HILL
B Vice Versa
Tusk
BORDEAUX
B BEL-AIR
B BONALGUE
B CARBONNIEUX
B DUCRU
B GREYSAC
B GRAND-PUY
B HAUT-BRION 2010
B HAUT-BRION 2011
B KIRWAN
B LAFITE ROTHSCHILD
B LYNCH-BAGES
B MARGAUX
B MOUTON
B PALMER
B P-L BARON
B TROPLONG
B TOURNEFFEUILLE
B Madame De Beaucaillou
PINOT NOIR
B 32 WINDS
B BARDA
B CRAGGY RANGE
B DUMOL
B ELLMAN
B FIDDLEHEAD
B JOSEPH PHELPS
B KOSTA BROWNE
B MAISON L’ENVOYÉ
B MEYER-NÄKEL
B NATIVE 9
B PAUL HOBBS
B RAEN
B RELIC
B SALEM
B WAYFARER
B WILLIAMS SELYEM
RED BURGUNDY
MERLOT
MALBEC
SYRAH/SHIRAZ
B AMON-RA
B COLGIN
B COLUMELLA
B DUMOL
B E. GUIGAL
B FLANAGAN
B HYDE DE VILLAINE
B JEAN LOUIS CHAVE
B JOHN DUVAL
B DELAS
B D’ARENBERG
B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2013
B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2014
B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2015
B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2016
B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2017
B PENFOLDS GRANGE 2018
B SOUL
B VERTIGO
Grange Vertical
ZINFANDEL
OTHER REDS
ITALIAN RED
B Villa Matilde
B Bertani
B Bussola
B Vaio Armaron
B Albe
B Diego Conterno
B Elio Altare Arborina
B Elio Altare Cannubi
B Marchesi
B Paolo Scavino
B Rinaldi
B Produttori
B Pruduttori Ovello
B Produttori Rabaja
B Produttori Rabaja 2017
B Produttori Montefico
B Produttori Rio Sordo
B Produttori Paje
Pio Cesare 2018
B Medici Ermete
B Ridge
B Cantele
B Donnafugatta
B Cusumano
B Fontodi
B Altesino
B Filetta
B Flaccianello
B Il Poggione
B Castiglion Del Bosco
B San Giorgio
B Monsanto
B Camartina
B Ornellaia
B Sassicaia 2018
B Sassicaia 2019
B THERRA
Gaja Sori 2014
Gaja Contesia
SPANISH RED
LARGE FORMAT
OTHER WHITES
B Domaine Sigalas, Assyr
B Domaine Weinbach, Gewur
B Domaine Zind-H, Gewur
B Nikolaihof
B Hogl
B Domain De La Gren
B Alain G, Blanc
B Marabino, Musc
B Domaine Zind H, Pinot Gris
B Joh. Jos
B Winnings
B Domains Shlum Riesling
B Sancerre
B Fiddlehead
B Summer Dreames
B Opolo
B Stephane O
B Chat de Beaucastel
CHARDONNAY
WHITE BURGUNDY
SPARKLING
B AR Lenoble
B Alb Bichot
B Billecart
B Bollinger
B Cristal
B Dom Perig
B Conte
B Gaston
B H Billiot
B Jeio
B Krug
B Laurent
B Louis R, Collection
B Louis R, Brute Rose
B Marq de Gel
B Madame Zero
B Mercat
B Monzio
B Philipponnat
B Perrier-Jouet
B Pierre Gimon
B Turbulent
B Telmont
B Veuve Clicq
B Vazart
FORTIFIED/DESSERT
COCKTAILS
Specialties
Spicy Dead Lady
.5 oz Union Mezcal .5 oz Desert Door Sotol .75 oz M&R Fiero .75 oz Falernum .75 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Habanero Simple Syrup Prep: Combine all ingredients into shaker, shake serve in coupe.
Blood Orange Tito & Topo
1 oz Titos .5oz Pomegranate syrup .5oz Triple Sec Topo Chico Prep: Build drink in thin Collins glass. Garnish: Dehydrated Blood Orange in glass.
Old Fashioned
2oz Sazerac Rye Splash Simple syrup 2 dash Angostura bitters 2 dash Black walnut bitters Prep: Combine all ingredients into mixing glass, stir, serve over Fat Ice Garnish: Luxardo cherry, orange twist.
Sangria
Splash peach schnapps Splash OJ Splash Pineapple Juice Mixed berries Splash Sprite Add (Red or white) Sangria Mix Prep: Combine all juices and berries into white wine stem, add mix. Sangria mix prep: Add 2.5oz Peach schnapps, 2.5 Christian bro brandy, 2.5 oz triple sec. Fill with old/cheapest white/red add simple to taste.
Jeans French
.75oz The Boatnist Gin .25oz St. Germaine .25oz Lemon Juice .25oz Simple Syrup Prep: Combine all ingredients in saker, Shake and strain into champagne flute. Add cava/prosecco Garnish: Lemon Twist.
Texas Mule
1.5oz Texas Ranger Whiskey .5oz Lime Juice .25oz Simple Syrup Top with Ginger Beer Prep: Combine all ingredients in copper mug, top with Ginger Beer. Garnish: Lime Wedge
Strawberry Basil Lem
.75oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lemon Juice .75oz Chambord 1.25oz Strawberry Vodka 1 Strawberry 2 Basil leaves Garnish: Lemon (Garnish with a Strawberry and/or Basil leaf if they look good) Prep: Muddle Strawberry and Basil with simple syrup, add the rest of ingredients shake and strain in smaller collins glass
Black Rose
.5oz Simple Syrup 1oz Deep Eddy Lemon .75oz Chambord 1 Blackberry 1 Rosemary Sprig Prep: Muddle blackberry and Rosemary in simple syrup in shaker tin. Add the rest of ingredients, Shake strain in copper wine glass (Regular Collins glass if copper wine glass isn't available) Top with bubbles. Garnish: Blackberry and Rosemary spring
Pineapple Infusion
2.5oz Pineapple Infused Vodka 1oz Pineapple Juice Prep: Add ingredients in shaker, Shake and strain in a Coupe. Garnish: Luxardo Cherry
Vitamin Sea
1oz Deep Eddy Orange .75oz Triple Sec .75oz Tuaca .5oz Simple Syrup 1oz Orange Juice Orange Slice Prep: Muddle Orange Slice with simple syrup, add the rest of ingredients. Shake, strain into couple. Garnish: Orange Peel
Bluebonnet
.5oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lemon Juice 1.5oz Blueberry Vodka .5oz Chambord 3 Blueberries 1 Jalapeno slice 3 dashes Hellfire Bitters Prep: Muddle blueberries and Jalapeno with simple syrup, combine remaining ingredients, shake, Double Strain (to ensure no Jalapeno seeds into couple. Garnish: Jalapeno slice and blueberries
Espresso Martini
1.25oz grind espresso rum .75oz Baileys espresso cream 1oz Vanilla Vodka Prep: Combine all ingredients into shaker, shake, strain into couple. Garnish: 3 coffee beans
White Negroni
1oz Junipero gin 1oz Dolin Blanc vermouth 1oz Italicus Liqueur 5 dash Orange Bitters Prep: Combine all ingredients into stirring glass. Stir, Strain into old fashioned glass over fat ice. Garnish: Orange Peel
Coco Loco
1.25oz Mount Gay 1oz Simple Syrup .25oz Pineapple Juice 2oz Coconut Water 1oz 1800 Purple Coconut Prep: Combine all ingredients except the 1800 into shaker, shake strain into large Collins glass, float the 1800 to sit on top. Garnish: Luxardo Cherry
New Fashioned
.25oz Simple Syrup .5oz Amaro Montenegro .5oz Beretzen Apple Liqueur 1.5oz Woodford Reserve Prep: Combine all ingredients, stir, serve in Old Fashioned glass over Fat ice Garnish: Orange Peel, Cinnamon Stick, Luxardo Cherry.
TX Pineapple
Splash simple syrup Jalapeno 2.5oz Pineapple Infusion .5oz Pineapple Prep: Muddle Jalapeno in simple syrup, add vodka and juice, shake strain into coupe. Garnish: Jalapeno and Luxardo Cherry
13 Champagne Cocktail
.5oz St Germaine .5oz Peach Schnapps Bubbles Prep: Combine 2 liquors shake, strain into sugar rimmed flute, top with bubbles: Garnish: Lemon twist
Coconut Mojito-rita
1.5oz 1800 Coconut 1oz Simple Syrup .5oz Lime Juice 6 Mint leaves 1 Lime Soda/ Sprite "Press" Prep: Muddle mint and limes in simple syrup in shaker, add remaining ingredients aside from the soda/sprite, shake, strain in DOF glass, top with soda/sprite. Garnish: Lime wedge
Campeche Sky
Cocktails A-G
4th Regiment
1oz Rye Whiskey 1oz Sweet Vermouth Dash Orange Bitters Dash Peychaud's Bitters Garnish: Lemon Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients in tin, shake, serve 'up' in coupe.
Abbey Cocktail
1.5oz Gin .75oz OJ .75oz Cocchi Americano 2 Dash Bitters Garnish: Maraschino Cherry Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, serve in coupe.
Adonis
2oz Fino Sherry 1 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 Dash Orange Bitters Garnish: Orange Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients in mixing glass and stir. Serve in coupe.
Algonquin
1.5oz Rye Whiskey .75oz Dry Vermouth .75oz Pineapple Juice 2 Dash Peychaud's Bitters Garnish: None Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake and strain in coupe.
Americano
1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth 1oz Soda Water Garnish: Orange Peel. Prep: Build liquors in DOF glass, top with soda.
Amoretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
1.5oz Aperol 2oz Soda 2oz Bubbles Garnish: Orange slice/ Green Olive (Ask) Prep: Build Aperol in wine stem, add soda, top with bubbles.
Aviation
1.5oz Gin .75oz Lemon Juice .25oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur .25oz Creme Yvette Garnish: Lemon Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake strain into coupe.
Bahama Mama
1oz Coconut Rum 1oz Dark Overproof Rum (Myers) .5oz Kaluah 2.5oz Pineapple Juice .75oz Lemon Juice Garnish: Luxardo Cherry Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, strain into Collins glass.
Bay Breeze
1.5oz Vodka 3oz Cranberry Juice 1.5oz Pineapple juice Garnish: Lime Wheel Prep: Build in a Collins glass, stir to agitate ingredients.
Bees Knees
1.5oz Gin .75oz Honey .75oz Lemon Garnish: Lemon Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, strain in DOF glass.
Black Russian
1.5oz Vodka .75oz Kaluah Garnish: Maraschino Cherry Prep: Build in DOF glass.
Blood & Sand
.75oz Scotch .75oz Sweet Vermouth .75oz Cherry Heering .75oz Orange Juice Garnish: Orange Twist (Flamed) Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, Strain in DOF glass.
Bloody Mary
1.5oz Vodka 4oz Tomato Juice .5oz Lime Juice 3 Dash Tobasco .25oz Worcestershire Sauce Celery Salt/Black Pepper to Taste. Garnish: Olives/ Lime Prep: Build all ingredients in tin, shake, Strain in Pint Glass.
Blue Hawaiian
.5oz Vodka .75 Light Rum .5oz Blue Curacao 3oz Pineapple Juice .25oz Lemon Juice .25oz Lime Juice .25oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Orange Slice/ Maraschino Cherry Prep: Build all ingredients, Shake, Strain in DOF glass.
Bobby Burns
1.25oz Scotch .75oz Sweet Vermouth 1 Dash Orange Bitters 1 Dash Absenthe Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Stir all ingredients, serve up in a coupe.
Boulevardier
1oz Bourbon 1oz Sweet Vermouth 1oz Campari Garnish: Orange Peel Prep: Mix all ingredients, Stir. Server over ice/fat ice. *I personally like mine served up in a coupe. Please ask.
Brandy Alex
Bronx Cocktail
1oz Gin .5oz Sweet Vermouth .5oz Dry Vermouth .5oz OJ Garnish: Orange Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, strain in Coupe.
Cable Car
1.5oz Captain Morgan (or any spiced rum) .75oz Orange Curacao 1oz Lemon Juice .5oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Traditional garnish is a cinnamon rimmed coupe and Orange Peel. Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake strain in coupe.
Caipirinha
2oz Cachaca 3 Lime wedges 2 bar spoons of brown sugar Garnish: Lime Wedge Prep: place the lime wedges and sugar in DOF glass. Muddle limes with sugar, add cachaca, Stir and serve all from the same glass.
Cape Codder
1.25oz Vodka 3oz Cranberry Juice Garnish: Lime Prep: Build in DOF glass.
Carajillo
Choc Cake Shot
Clover Club
1.5oz Gin .75 Lemon Juice .75oz Raspberry Syrup 1 Egg White Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into coupe.
CO Bulldog
1oz Vodka 1oz Kahula 1oz Cream 2oz Cola Garnish: Maraschino Cherry Prep: Build in DOF glass. Top with cola
Corpse Reviver No. 1
1.5oz Cognac .75oz Calvados or Apple Brandy .75oz Sweet Vermouth Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Stir all ingredients, Strain in coupe.
Corpse Reviver No. 2
.75oz Gin .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lillet Blanc .75oz Lemon Juice 1 Dash Absinthe Garnish: Luxardo Cherry Prep: Combine all ingredients except for the Absinthe, Shake, strain into coupe. Rinse coupe with Absinthe before straining.
Cosmopolitan
1.5oz Vodka .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Cranberry .5oz Lime Juice Garnish: Lime Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, strain into coupe.
Daquiri
2oz Rum .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Lime Twist or Lime Wheel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, Strain into Coupe.
Dark & Stormy
2oz Goslings Black Seal Rum (Or closest thing to it) .5oz Lime Juice Ginger Beer Garnish: Lime Prep: Build into Collins Glass, top with Ginger Beer.
Dempsey Cocktail
1oz Gin 1oz Apple Brandy 2 Dash Grenadine 2 Dash Absinthe Garnish: None Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, Strain into Coupe.
French 75
1oz Gin .5oz Lemon Juice .5oz Simple Syrup Bubbles Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine gin, lemon and simple in shaker, Shake strain in champagne flute, top with bubbles.
French Martini
2oz Vodka (Normally Grey Goose. Hints "French Martini") .5oz Chambord 2.5oz Pineapple Juice Splash Bubbles Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients in shaker except the bubbles, shake, strain into coupe, top with bubbles.
Gibson
2.5oz Gin .5oz Dry Vermouth Garnish: Pearl Onion Prep: Combine ingredients, Shake and strain into coupe.
Gimlet
2oz Gin .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Lime Peel or Lime Wheel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, Strain into coupe.
Gin Rickey
2oz London Dry Gin 1oz Lime Juice Soda Water Garnish: Lime Prep: Build ingredients into Collins Glass, Top with Soda.
Godfather
1.5oz Scotch .75oz Disaronno Amaretto Garnish: None Prep: Combine both ingredients into DOF glass, Gently stir.
Godmother
1oz Vodka 1oz Disaronno Amaretto Garnish: None Prep: Combine both ingredients into DOF glass. Gently Stir
Grasshopper
1oz Green Creme de Menthe 1oz White Creme de Cacao 1oz Cream **NOTE- this is the original recipe. Most people will ask for this combination blended with Ice Cream as a dessert. Garnish: Maraschino Cherry Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake/blend with vanilla gelato, strain into large Snifter.
Greyhound
1.5oz Vodka .5oz Grapefruit Garnish: Lime Wedge Prep: Build in DOF Glass. NOTE: A salted rim turns this "Greyhound" into a "Salty Dog"
Cocktails H-P
Harvey Wallbanger
1oz Vodka .5oz Galliano 4oz OJ Garnish: Orange Slice Prep: Build Vodka and OJ in Collins glass, Float Galliano.
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
1oz Jamaican Rum 1oz White Rum .5oz Overproof Rum 2oz Lemon Juice 2oz Passion Fruit Syrup Garnish: Maraschino Cherry & Orange Slice Prep: Combine ingredients in shaker, shake and strain into a Hurricane or Collins glass.
Irish Coffee
John Dailey
1.25oz Vodka Lemonade Tea Garnish: Lemon Prep: Build in Collins Glass. ***NOTE: This is an Arnold Palmer with Vodka.
Kamikaze
1oz Vodka 1oz Triple Sec 1oz Lime Juice Garnish: Lime Juice Prep: Shake all ingredients, serve in DOF glass. ***NOTE: Most people will order this as a shot.
Kir Royal
1oz Chambord Bubbles Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Pour Chambord in Champagne flute, top bubbles.
Lemon Drop Shot
.75oz Vodka .25oz Lemoncello .25oz Triple Sec .25oz Simple Syrup .25oz Lemon Juice Sugar rim Garnish: Sugar rim/ lemon Prep: Shake strain
Lemon Drop Tini
1.5oz Vodka .75oz Lemoncello .25 Triple Sec .5oz Simple Syrup .75oz Lemon Juice Garnish: Lemon Twist/ Sugar rim Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake strain in coupe glass.
LIT
.5oz Vodka .5oz Gin .5oz White Rum .5oz Tequila .5oz Triple Sec .5oz Lemon Juice .5oz Lime Juice 1oz Simple Splash Coke Garnish: Lemon Prep: Combine all ingredients except Cola into shaker, Shake, Strain into Collins glass, Top with Cola.
Lynchberg Lemonade
1.5oz Jack Daniels .5oz Triple Sec .25oz Lime Juice .75oz Lemon Juice 1oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Lemon Prep: Combine all ingredients into saker, shake, strain into Collins glass.
Madras
1.5oz Vodka 2oz Cranberry 1oz OJ Garnish: Lime Prep: Build in DOF glass
Mai Tai
1oz Dark Rum 1oz Clear Rum .5oz Lime Juice .25oz Curacao .25oz Orgeat syrup/Falernum Garnish: Lime/Orange Prep: Combine all ingredients into shaker, Shake, Strain into Hurricane/Collins glass with crushed ice.
Margarita
Mexican Martini
2oz Tequila 1oz Triple Sec 1oz Lime .5oz Lemon .5oz Olive Juice Garnish: Lime Twist or Lime Wheel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake in coupe.
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
1oz Gin 1oz Campari 1oz Sweet Vermouth Garnish: Orange Peel Prep: Combine all ingredients, Stir, Serve over Fat Ice.
Paloma
1.5oz Tequila .25oz Lime Juice Grapefruit Soda OR Grapefruit Juice and Soda Garnish: Lime Prep: Build in DOF Glass
Paper Plane
3/4 oz. Bourbon 3/4 oz. Aperol 3/4 oz. Amaro Nonino 3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
Pimms Cup
2 oz. Pimm's No. 1 1/2 oz. Lime Juice 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup 1/2 oz. Gin Soda Water
Pink Lady
1.5 oz. London Dry Gin 1/4 oz. Grenadine 1 Egg White
Pisco Sour
2 oz. Pisco 1 oz. Lime or Lemon Juice (or combination of both) 3/4 oz. Simple Syrup 1 Egg White 1 dash Angostura Bitters
Cocktails R-Z
Ramos Gin Fizz
1.5 oz. Dry Gin 5 drops Orange Flower Water 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice 1/2 oz. Lime Juice 1 Egg White 1 oz. Heavy Cream 1 oz. Simple Syrup Soda Water 2 drops Vanilla Extract (optional)
Ranch Water
1.5oz Tequila Topo Chico 1.oz Lime Juice
Red Lion
1 oz. Gin 1 oz. Grand Marnier 1/2 oz. Lemon Juice 1/2 oz. Orange Juice Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, Shake, strain in a coupe
Rum Punch
1oz Light Rum 1oz Dark Rum 2oz Pineapple Juice 1oz Orange Juice .25oz Lime Juice .25oz Grenadine Cherry and Orange Wedge Garnish
Rum Runner
1oz Light Rum 1oz Dark Rum .5oz Banana Liqueur .5oz Chambord 2oz Pineapple Juice .5oz Lime Juice .5oz Grenadine Garnish Cherry
Rusty Nail
2 oz. Blended Scotch Whisky 1 oz. Drambuie
Sazerac Cocktail
2 oz. Sazerac Rye Whiskey 5 Dashes Peychaud's Bitters Splash of Absinthe Half of a Sugar Cube
Screwdriver
2 oz. Vodka 4 oz. Orange Juice Preparation: Serve over ice
Sea Breeze
2 oz. Vodka 4 oz. Cranberry Juice 2 oz. Grapefruit Juice
Sidecar
1.5oz Cognac .75oz Cointreau .75oz Lemon Juice .25oz Simple Syrup Garnish: Orange Twist & Sugar Rim
Singapore Sling
2 oz. Gin 3/4 oz. Cherry Heering 2 tsp. Benedictine 2 tsp. Cointreau 2 oz. Pineapple Juice 3/4 oz. Lime Juice 2 dashes Grenadine 1 dash Angostura Bitters Soda Water
Sour Appletini
1.5oz Vodka .5oz Triple Sec 1oz. Apple Liqueur .25oz Lemon Juice .25oz Simple Syrup
Southside
2 oz. Dry Gin 3/4 oz. Lemon Juice 3/4 oz. Simple Syrup 10 Mint Leaves
Tequila Sunrise
1.5 oz. Tequila 3 oz. Orange Juice 1/2 oz. Grenadine
Tom Collins
2 ounces bourbon or gin 3/4 ounce lemon juice 3/4 ounce simple syrup Chilled club soda
Vesper
1.5oz Gin 1oz Vodka .5oz Lillet Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients in shaker, Shake, Strain into coupe.
Vieux Carre
1 oz. Rye Whiskey 1 oz. Cognac 3/4 oz. Sweet Vermouth 1/4 oz. Bénédictine 2 dashes Peychaud's Bitters 2 dashes Angostura Bitters Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, Stir, serve in Old Fashioned Glass with NO ICE
White Lady
1 oz. Gin 1 oz. Cointreau 1 oz. Lemon Juice Garnish: Lemon Twist Prep: Combine all ingredients, shake, stain in coupe.
Woo Woo
1 oz. Gold Puerto Rican Rum 1 oz. Aged Jamaican Rum 1 oz. 151 Rum 3/4 oz. Lime Juice 1/2 oz. Falernum 1 tsp. Grenadine 1 dash Pernod 1 dash Angostura Bitters
Zombie
1 oz. Gold Puerto Rican Rum 1 oz. Aged Jamaican Rum 1 oz. 151 Rum 3/4 oz. Lime Juice 1/2 oz. Falernum 1 tsp. Grenadine 1 dash Pernod 1 dash Angostura Bitters