Numero 28 - UES Numero 28 UES
Antipasti
- Burrata Tradizionale$21.00
Imported Burrata, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula and tomato served with crostini and truffle oil.
- Calamari Fritti$20.00
Light and crispy fried calamari with homemade tomato sauce.
- Carciofi Fritti$17.00
Melt in your mouth fried artichokes served with lemon-herb aioli.
- Parmigiana di Melanzane$19.00
Decadent eggplant parmigiana in our famous signature sauce.
- Polpette della Nonna Eugenia$19.00
Famous beef and veal meatballs in our signature tomato sauce.
- Zucchini Fritte$16.00
Mouth-watering zucchini chips served with paprika aioli.
- Arancini$17.00
- Polentine$16.00Out of stock
Fried Polenta Sticks with gorgonzola cheese
- Bruschetta classica$12.00
Bruschetta with cherry tomatoes, basil, oregano
- Bruschetta golosa$15.00
Bruschetta with burrata, pesto, figs
- Butternut squash soup$14.00
- Smoked salmon carpaccio$18.00
- Shrimp and mussels diavola$23.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$16.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmigiano, and caesar dressing.
- Carciofi Salad$17.00
Arugula, artichokes, green olives, pine nuts, & parmigiano in our house vinaigrette.
- Pere Salad$17.00
Romaine and arugula with fresh pears, tomatoes, gorgonzola, and candied walnuts in our house dressing.
- Finocchio & Arance$18.00
Shaved Fennel, orange, pine nuts, Italian dressing
- Kale & Avocado$18.00
Kale, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, lemon juice, olive oil
Main Course
- Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
Delicious, classic chicken parm with a side of fettuccine pomodoro.
- Salmone in Salsa Mostarda$30.00
Fresh grilled salmon with a robust and zesty orange-honey glaze with a side of spinach.
- Milanese di Pollo$27.00
Breaded chicken breast with arugula salad, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese
Fresh Pastas
- Lasagna alla Bolognese$25.00
Famous meat sauce, parmigiano, and a delicate bechamel.
- Penne Boschetto$25.00
A glorious truffle-cream sauce with mushrooms and speck.
- Penne with Butter e Parmigiano$18.00
- Spaghettone al Pomodoro$21.00
Spaghetti from Gragnano with cherry tomatoes, arugula, and shaved parmesan cheese
- Tagliolini alla Bolognese$24.00
Grandma's classic ragu meat sauce.
- Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Pasta with parmigiano and pecorino sauce with black pepper.
- Penne Alla Vodka$22.00
Penne with Creamy Vodka Tomato Sauce
- Penne All' Arrabbiata$20.00
Penne with Our Spicy Tomato Sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$20.00
Fettuccine with Cream Sauce and Parmesan cheese
- Gnocchi della Nonna$23.00
Homemade potato dumplings in our secret sauce
- Spicy Shrimp Rigatoni$25.00
Individual Pizzas
- Margherita Pizza (I)$19.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
- Reginella Pizza (I)$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, and EVOO.
- Bufalina D.O.C. Pizza (I)$22.00
Tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
- Diavola Pizza (I)$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata, and spicy oil.
- San Daniele Pizza (I)$24.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di parma, and EVOO.
- Rustica Pizza (I)$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, & sausage.
- Capricciosa Pizza (I)$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, olives, & artichokes.
- Cacio e Pepe Pizza (I)$21.00
Mozzarella, pecorino cheese, & black pepper.
- Numero 28 Pizza (I)$24.00
Mozzarella, speck, mushrooms, & truffle cream.
- 5 Formaggi (I)$22.00
Mozzarella, brie, parmesan cheese, gorgonzola
- Tartufo Pizza (I)$22.00
Mozzarella, mushrooms, and truffle oil.
- Vegetariana Pizza (no sauce) (I)$22.00
Mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, artichokes, and EVOO.
- Burrata D.O.C (i)$25.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole burrata cheese, arugula, parma prosciutto, olives
- Carbonara (i)$23.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Italian bacon, egg yolk, pecorino romano cheese, crush black peppercorn
- Calabrese (i)$24.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, nduja, gorgonzola cheese, honey.
- Fricchettone (i)$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, stracchino cheese, kale, spicy Italian sausage, pecorino romano cheese, extra virgin olive oil
Couple Pizzas 18" (Choose 2 Flavors. From $32)
Family Pizzas 29" (Choose 3 Flavors. From $58)
