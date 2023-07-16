Popular Items

$19.00

Boneless Thigh Cutlet

$3.75

$4.00

FOOD

Grilled Meats-1/2 order/Personal Size

Grilled in our charcoal pit
½ Rotisserie Chicken

$9.00
1/2 Garlic Chicken (2)

$10.00

Boneless Thigh Cutlet

1/2 Garlic Chicken (2) & Shrimp

$13.50

Boneless Thigh Cutlet & Garlic Shrimp

Chicken Kebab (1)

$7.00
1/2 Pork Ribs (3)

$10.00
1/2 Pork Chops (2)

$10.00
1/2 Beef Short Ribs (2)

$15.00
1/2 Skirt Steak

$19.00
1/2 Two Meat Combo

$10.50

Choice of Garlic Chicken, Pork Ribs, Beef Short Rib or Chorizo Sausage.

1/2 Grilled Whole Wings (4)

$12.00

Please allow 30-45 minutes for preparation.

Whole Orders/Family Size

Serves approx. 3 people
Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00
Garlic Chicken (4)

$19.00

Boneless Thigh Cutlet

Garlic Chicken (4) & Shrimp

$26.50

Boneless Thigh Cutlet & Garlic Shrimp

Pork Ribs (6)

Pork Ribs (6)

$19.00
Grilled Whole Wings (10)

$29.00

Please allow 30-45 minutes for preparation.

Whole Skirt Steak

$42.00

Serves 2 people.

Beef Short Ribs (4)

$29.50
Pork Chops (3)

$16.00
Whole Two Meat Combo

Choice of Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Chicken, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs or Skirt Steak.

Garlic Shrimp

$21.00

Sauteed Spanish Style.

Grilled Salmon (2) w/ Garlic Sauce

$26.00
Fried Fish (Swai)

$13.00
Pork Picadinhos w/ Rice

Pork Picadinhos w/ Rice

$22.00

Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Chicken Picadinhos w/ Rice

$22.00

Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Chicken & Pork Picadinhos w/ Rice

$22.00

Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Pork & Shrimp Picadinhos w/ Rice

$29.00

Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Chicken & Shrimp Picadinhos w/ Rice

$29.00

Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Nunzio’s Picadinhos w/ Rice

$31.00

Nunzio's Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed chicken, pork & shrimp with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Tacos

3 soft tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.
Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.

Fried Fish (Swai) Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.

Grilled Skirt Steak Tacos

$18.00

3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.

Garlic Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chorizo Sausage Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.

Burrito Bowls

Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Fried Fish (Swai) Bowl

$14.50

Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Grilled Skirt Steak Bowl

$17.00

Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Garlic Shrimp Bowl

$14.50

Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$17.50

Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Chorizo Sausage Bowl

$14.50

Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Burrito Wraps

Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Fried Fish (Swai) Wrap

$14.50

Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Grilled Skirt Steak Wrap

$17.00

Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Garlic Shrimp Wrap

$14.50

Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$17.50

Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Chorizo Sausage Wrap

$14.50

Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.

Salads

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
House Salad SM

$6.00

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

House Salad LG

$10.00

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

Grilled Chicken on Salad SM

$11.00

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

Grilled Chicken on Salad LG

$19.00

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

Grilled Skirt Steak on Salad SM

$16.00

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

Grilled Skirt Steak on Salad LG

$20.00

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

Grilled Salmon on Salad SM

$19.00

Served w Tzatziki Sauce. All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

Grilled Salmon on Salad LG

$23.00

Served w Tzatziki Sauce. All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp on Salad SM

$18.00

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp on Salad LG

$22.00

Served w Garlic Sauce. All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.

Sandwiches & Platters

Served with Fries
Hamburger Charcoal Grilled 8oz

$11.50

All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$14.00

All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.

Fried Fish (Swai) Sandwich

$10.50

All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.

Chorizo Sausage Sandwich

$11.50

All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.

Buffalo Wings (6)

$11.50

Choice of BBQ sauce, Hot Sauce or Ranch Dressing. Served with Hand Cut Fries.

Chicken Fingers (4)

$10.50

Choice of BBQ Sauce, Hot Sauce or Honey Mustand Sauce. Served with Hand Cut Fries.

Picadinhos-1/2 order/Personal Size

Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes served with rice.
Half Chicken Picadinhos w/Rice

$11.50

Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Half Pork Picadinhos w/Rice

$11.50

Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Half Chicken & Pork Picadinhos w/Rice

$11.50

Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Half Chicken & Shrimp Picadinhos w/Rice

$15.00

Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Half Pork & Shrimp Picadinhos w/Rice

$15.00

Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Half Nunzio’s Picadinhos w/Rice

$16.00

Sauteed cubed chicken, pork & shrimp with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.

Seafood-1/2 order/Personal Size

1/2 Garlic Shrimp

$11.00

Sauteed Spanish Style.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp (8) w/ Garlic Sauce

$12.50
1/2 Grilled Salmon w/ Garlic Sauce

$13.00
1/2 Fried Fish (Swai)

$7.00

Side Orders

Chicken Empanada

$3.75

Pulled Pork Empanada

$3.75

Beef Empanada

$4.00

Beef Short Ribs Empanada

$5.00

Chorizo Sausage

$4.75

Fried Sweet Plantains (8)

$4.00

Tostones (8)

$4.00

Fried green plantains

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.00

Served with Marinara Sauce.

Black Beans (Small)

$2.00

Black Beans (Medium)

$4.00

Vegetables

$6.00

Broccoli, Carrots & Potatoes

Chicken & Veg Soup

$5.00

Beef Short Ribs & Veg Soup

$7.00

Rice (Yellow)

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Portuguese Roll

$1.50

Portuguese Roll w/ Butter

$1.75

Fresh Salsa

$1.50

Add 8 Garlic Shrimp to any order

$3.50

Add 1 Fried Egg to any order

$1.00

Add 1 Grilled Wing to any order

$3.00

Add 1 pork rib to any order

$3.35

Add 1 Garlic Chicken to any order

$5.00

Add 1 Beef Short Rib to any order

$7.50

Churros

$4.00

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.00

Garlic Sauce SM

$2.00

Garlic Sauce LG

$3.50

BBQ Sauce SM (Max 2 per order)

BBQ Sauce LG

$1.50

Hot Sauce SM (Max 2 per order)

Hot Sauce LG

$1.00

Homemade Jalapeño Sauce

$1.00

Party Trays

Half Tray Rice (Yellow)

$16.00

1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.

Half Tray French Fries

$16.00

1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.

Half Tray Vegetables

$28.00

Cooked Broccoli, Carrots & Potatoes. 1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.

Half Tray Salad

$28.00

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing. 1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.

Half Tray Garlic Chicken

$62.00

1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.

Half Tray Rotisserie Chicken

$56.00

1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.

Half Tray Pork Ribs

$62.00

1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.

Half Tray Pork & Chicken Picadinhos

$74.00

1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.

Half Tray Pork, Chicken, & Shrimp Picadinhos

$96.00

1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.

Full Tray Rice (Yellow)

$32.00

Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.

Full Tray French Fries

$32.00

Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.

Full Tray Vegetables

$56.00

Cooked Broccoli, Carrots & Potatoes. Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.

Full Tray Salad

$56.00

All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing. Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.

Full Tray Garlic Chicken

$124.00

Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.

Full Tray Rotisserie Chicken

$112.00

Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.

Full Tray Pork Ribs

$124.00

Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.

Full Tray Pork & Chicken Picadinhos

$148.00

Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.

Full Tray Pork, Chicken, & Shrimp Picadinhos

$192.00

Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.

DRINKS

Coke

$2.11

Pepsi

$2.11

Ginger Ale

$2.11

7-up

$2.11

Red Bull 8oz

$2.81

Snapple Tea Lemon

$2.11

Snapple Apple

$2.11

Snapple Tea Peach

$2.11

Joe Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$2.81

Joe's Lemonade

$2.81

Joe's Mango Lemonade

$2.81

Joe's Blood Orange Lemonade

$2.81

Ginger Beer

$2.11

Black Cherry

$2.11

Brazilia Guarana

$1.88

Peruvian Inca Cola

$1.88

Portuguese Sumol Passion Fruit

$1.88

Orange Juice

$2.11Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.11Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.11

Diet Snapple Tea Lemon

$2.11

Diet Snapple Tea Peach

$2.11

Seltzer Water

$2.11

Bottle Water

$1.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00