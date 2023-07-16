Nunzio's BBQ
FOOD
Grilled Meats-1/2 order/Personal Size
½ Rotisserie Chicken
1/2 Garlic Chicken (2)
Boneless Thigh Cutlet
1/2 Garlic Chicken (2) & Shrimp
Boneless Thigh Cutlet & Garlic Shrimp
Chicken Kebab (1)
1/2 Pork Ribs (3)
1/2 Pork Chops (2)
1/2 Beef Short Ribs (2)
1/2 Skirt Steak
1/2 Two Meat Combo
Choice of Garlic Chicken, Pork Ribs, Beef Short Rib or Chorizo Sausage.
1/2 Grilled Whole Wings (4)
Please allow 30-45 minutes for preparation.
Whole Orders/Family Size
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Garlic Chicken (4)
Boneless Thigh Cutlet
Garlic Chicken (4) & Shrimp
Boneless Thigh Cutlet & Garlic Shrimp
Pork Ribs (6)
Grilled Whole Wings (10)
Please allow 30-45 minutes for preparation.
Whole Skirt Steak
Serves 2 people.
Beef Short Ribs (4)
Pork Chops (3)
Whole Two Meat Combo
Choice of Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Chicken, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs or Skirt Steak.
Garlic Shrimp
Sauteed Spanish Style.
Grilled Salmon (2) w/ Garlic Sauce
Fried Fish (Swai)
Pork Picadinhos w/ Rice
Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Chicken Picadinhos w/ Rice
Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Chicken & Pork Picadinhos w/ Rice
Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Pork & Shrimp Picadinhos w/ Rice
Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Chicken & Shrimp Picadinhos w/ Rice
Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Nunzio’s Picadinhos w/ Rice
Nunzio's Picadinhos is made with sauteed cubed chicken, pork & shrimp with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Tacos
Grilled Chicken Tacos
3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.
Fried Fish (Swai) Tacos
3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.
Grilled Skirt Steak Tacos
3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.
Garlic Shrimp Tacos
3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chorizo Sausage Tacos
3 Tacos per order. Tacos are made with meat, cheese, lettuce, fresh salsa and sour cream on the side.
Burrito Bowls
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Fried Fish (Swai) Bowl
Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Grilled Skirt Steak Bowl
Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Garlic Shrimp Bowl
Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Grilled Salmon Bowl
Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Chorizo Sausage Bowl
Burrito Bowls are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese and fresh salsa. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Burrito Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Fried Fish (Swai) Wrap
Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Grilled Skirt Steak Wrap
Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Garlic Shrimp Wrap
Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Grilled Salmon Wrap
Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Chorizo Sausage Wrap
Burrito Wraps are made with meat, rice, beans, cheese, fresh salsa and lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with tostones & sour cream.
Salads
House Salad SM
All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
House Salad LG
All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
Grilled Chicken on Salad SM
All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
Grilled Chicken on Salad LG
All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
Grilled Skirt Steak on Salad SM
All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
Grilled Skirt Steak on Salad LG
All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
Grilled Salmon on Salad SM
Served w Tzatziki Sauce. All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
Grilled Salmon on Salad LG
Served w Tzatziki Sauce. All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp on Salad SM
All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp on Salad LG
Served w Garlic Sauce. All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing.
Sandwiches & Platters
Hamburger Charcoal Grilled 8oz
All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.
Grilled Steak Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.
Fried Fish (Swai) Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.
Chorizo Sausage Sandwich
All sandwiches are served with Hand Cut Fries.
Buffalo Wings (6)
Choice of BBQ sauce, Hot Sauce or Ranch Dressing. Served with Hand Cut Fries.
Chicken Fingers (4)
Choice of BBQ Sauce, Hot Sauce or Honey Mustand Sauce. Served with Hand Cut Fries.
Picadinhos-1/2 order/Personal Size
Half Chicken Picadinhos w/Rice
Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Half Pork Picadinhos w/Rice
Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Half Chicken & Pork Picadinhos w/Rice
Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Half Chicken & Shrimp Picadinhos w/Rice
Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Half Pork & Shrimp Picadinhos w/Rice
Sauteed cubed meat with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Half Nunzio’s Picadinhos w/Rice
Sauteed cubed chicken, pork & shrimp with pickled vegetables and diced fried potatoes. Spicy and vinegary.
Seafood-1/2 order/Personal Size
Side Orders
Chicken Empanada
Pulled Pork Empanada
Beef Empanada
Beef Short Ribs Empanada
Chorizo Sausage
Fried Sweet Plantains (8)
Tostones (8)
Fried green plantains
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with Marinara Sauce.
Black Beans (Small)
Black Beans (Medium)
Vegetables
Broccoli, Carrots & Potatoes
Chicken & Veg Soup
Beef Short Ribs & Veg Soup
Rice (Yellow)
French Fries
Onion Rings
Portuguese Roll
Portuguese Roll w/ Butter
Fresh Salsa
Add 8 Garlic Shrimp to any order
Add 1 Fried Egg to any order
Add 1 Grilled Wing to any order
Add 1 pork rib to any order
Add 1 Garlic Chicken to any order
Add 1 Beef Short Rib to any order
Churros
Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake
Garlic Sauce SM
Garlic Sauce LG
BBQ Sauce SM (Max 2 per order)
BBQ Sauce LG
Hot Sauce SM (Max 2 per order)
Hot Sauce LG
Homemade Jalapeño Sauce
Party Trays
Half Tray Rice (Yellow)
1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.
Half Tray French Fries
1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.
Half Tray Vegetables
Cooked Broccoli, Carrots & Potatoes. 1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.
Half Tray Salad
All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing. 1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.
Half Tray Garlic Chicken
1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.
Half Tray Rotisserie Chicken
1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.
Half Tray Pork Ribs
1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.
Half Tray Pork & Chicken Picadinhos
1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.
Half Tray Pork, Chicken, & Shrimp Picadinhos
1/2 Tray serves approx. 8 people. Payment required at checkout.
Full Tray Rice (Yellow)
Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.
Full Tray French Fries
Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.
Full Tray Vegetables
Cooked Broccoli, Carrots & Potatoes. Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.
Full Tray Salad
All salads are made with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber and black olives, with Oil & Vinegar dressing. Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.
Full Tray Garlic Chicken
Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.
Full Tray Rotisserie Chicken
Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.
Full Tray Pork Ribs
Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.
Full Tray Pork & Chicken Picadinhos
Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.
Full Tray Pork, Chicken, & Shrimp Picadinhos
Full Tray serves approx. 20 people. Payment required at checkout.