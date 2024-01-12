Nunzio's Pizzeria 230 Westwood Ave
Pizza
Classic Pizzas
- Medium NY Style$19.00
Style-our secret sauce and mozzarella
- Large NY Style$22.00
Style-our secret sauce and mozzarella
- Medium Louies Special$22.00
Our secret sauce, mozarella, sweet sausage, and green peppers
- Large Louies Special$26.00
Our secret sauce, mozarella, sweet sausage, and green peppers
- Medium White - Mozzarella and Ricotta$21.00
Oregano and pecorino Romano
- Large White - Mozzarella and Ricotta$23.00
Oregano and pecorino Romano
- Upside Down Sicilian$28.00
Mozzarella on bottom of our secret sauce and pecorino Romano
- 12" Pie$16.00
- HS Large Pie$22.00
Signature Pizzas
- Medium Margherita$21.00
DOP San Marzano sauce fresh mozzarella and basil
- Large Margherita$25.00
DOP San Marzano sauce fresh mozzarella and basil
- Medium Pomodoro$21.00
Pomodoro-mozarella, secret sauce, fresh mozarella, basil
- Large Pomodoro$25.00
Pomodoro-mozarella, secret sauce, fresh mozarella, basil
- 30 Inch$38.00
Choose up to 3 different styles
12" Pizzas
- Marinara$20.00
DOP San Marzano sauce, grape tomato, roasted whole, and sliced garlic, olives, oregano
- Prosciutto Di Parma Pie$23.00
DOP San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, and prosciutto di parma
- 4 Cheese$23.00
Fresh mozzarella, Gruyere, Fontina, Gorgonzola with local gourmet mushrooms topped with black truffle paste
- Soppressata$23.00
Fresh mozarella, provolone, calabrese salami, hot cherry peppers
Full Menu
Specials
Appetizers
- Bread
- Soup of the Day$9.00
Chef's seasonal preparation
- Calamari$18.00
Fried calamari served with red sauce
- Zucchini Stick$12.00
Fried zucchini served with marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce
- Cheese Arancini$14.00
Warm mozzarella and red sauce
- Bolognese Arancini$16.00
Warm meat filled with red sauce
- Garlic Knots$8.00
Classic pizza dough, olive oil, butter, garlic, parsley
- Caprese$16.00
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil
- Proscuitto Di Parma APP$16.00
Drizzled with Pat's hot honey
- Spicy Chicken Wings$12.00
Served with blue cheese dressing
Insalata
- Small Antipasto$18.00
Genoa salami, green pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese over romaine
- Large Antipasto$22.00
Genoa salami, green pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese over romaine
- Classic Caesar$12.00
White anchovies and toasted croutons
- Tricolore$12.00
Endive, radicchio, arugula, grape tomatoes
Calzone/ Focaccia
- Half Moon$18.00
Spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, kalamata olives, and pecorino
- Full Moon$18.00
Artichokes, arugula, kalamata olives, prosciutto di Parma mozarella, and Fontina
- Ciro's Focaccia Robiola$20.00
Thin focaccia filled with robiola cheese topped with white truffle oil
- Ciro's Focaccia Robiola Deluxe$25.00
Thin focaccia filled with robiola cheese, arugula, oven dried tomatoes, prosciutto di parma topped with white truffle oil
Pasta
- Penna Vodka$18.00
Penne with a vodka cream tomato sauce
- Spaghetti Puttanesca$18.00
Spaghetti made with olives, capers, and anchovies in a marinara sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Thin flat noodle made with a cream Romano cheese sauce
- Rigatoni Pomodoro$18.00
Rigatoni made with our San Marzano tomato sauce
- Spaghetti & Mama Trama's Meatballs$22.00
Spaghetti made with mama trama's meatballs and red sauce
Hot Subs
Classics Entrees
- Eggplant Rollatini$22.00
Fried eggplant stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta over with marinara topped with mozzarella
- Pollo Parmigiano for Two$28.00
Fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella
- Pollo Scarpariello$21.00
Chicken, sweet sausage, onions, green peppers, cherry hot peppers, and potatoes