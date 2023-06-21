Nutmeg Restaurant & Banquet Facility
Dinner Appetizers
Potato Chips
Freshly hand cut and golden fried, tossed with herb Parmesan
Calamari Calabrese
Point Judith calamari fried together with hot pepper rings, tossed with Gorgonzola crumbs
Clams Casino
Little neck clams stuffed with smoky bacon and casino butter
Honey Pecan Ricotta
Creamy ricotta blended with pure honey, California pecans, virgin olive oil, thyme, and crostinis
Buffalo Shrimp
Louisiana-style golden fried shrimp, tossed with buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, and celery
Escargot
Large snails baked with mushrooms, herb butter Parmesan compote
Zuppe Di Mussels
Sweet black mussels, simmered in a house-made herb marinara
Gorgonzola Bread
Toasted ciabatta, herbs, garlic, Parmesan, melted Gorgonzola
Crab Cakes
Maryland style, blue crab meat, zesty remoulade, crisp greens, and lemon wedge
Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes
Creamy fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, herbs, and virgin olive oil
No Appetizer
Dinner Salad and Soups
House Salad
Dressed rainbow crisp greens, house vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, romaine, and citrus herb olive oil
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan, and classic creamy Caesar
Classic Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, smoky bacon bits, tomato cubes, and crumbled blue cheese
Leaf Spinach
Leaf spinach, roasted peppers, Gorgonzola crumbs, and toasty bacon strips
Apple Nut Salad
Dressed rainbow greens, fresh apple wedges, mixed nuts, and honey citrus vinaigrette
Lobster Bisque
9 delicate cream soups served with real chunks of Maine lobster
Soup Du Jour
Please ask your server for today's freshly made soup
Onion Soup
Caramelized onions blended with chicken and beef stock, dry sherry, topped with croutons, and a thick slice of Pepper Jack cheese
Clam Chowder
Classic creamy New England style
Dinner Pasta & Seafood
Pasta Alla Vodka
Rich creamy pink sauce, tossed with imported rigatoni pasta
Rigatoni Napolitano
Tossed with, garlic, oil, basil, chopped tomatoes, broccoli florets, Parmesan cheese
Bacon Mac and Cheese
Smoky bacon bits, creamy cheese sauce, macaroni pasta, and panko crumbs
Broiled Scrod Filet
Ritz crackers, lemon, butter, and white wine served with potatoes and vegetables
Honey Nut Encrusted Salmon
Baked with pure honey, mixed nuts. Served with potatoes and vegetables
Fish and Chips
Golden crisp served with fries, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge
Australian Bass Filet
Grilled and laced with herb citrus olive oil, served with potatoes and vegetables
Stuffed Filet of Sole
Delicious crab stuffing, lemon, and butter, served with potatoes and vegetables
Calamari Marinara
Point Judith calamari sautéed in a herb marinara, linguini pasta
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Gulf shrimp sautéed in a chili flakes marinara, linguini pasta
Broiled Atlantic Scallops
Sweet Atlantic scallops, white wine, broiled with lemon, butter, and Ritz crackers
Blackened Catfish
Dusted with Cajun spices, pan-roasted laced with lemon and butter
Dinner Chicken & Veal Burger
Chicken Parmesan
Freshly breaded and baked with house marinara, melted mozzarella, and penne pasta
Chicken Francaise
Fresh chicken breast egg battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and white wine sauce
Chicken Marsala
Fresh chicken breast egg battered and sautéed in caramelized onions and mushrooms in a marsala demi glaze
Veal Parmesan
Breaded fresh veal cutlet, tasty marinara, mozzarella, and penne pasta
Veal Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and marsala wine in tasty veal glaze.
Veal Piccata
Sautéed in a lemon, butter, white wine, and caper sauce
Veal and Shrimp Italiano
Sautéed with spinach, mushrooms, and tasty marinara sauce, served over pasta
Veal Oscar
Sautéed in a Madeira wine butter sauce, topped with soft asparagus. Maine lobster meat, laced with classic bearnaise
Nutmeg Burger
Eight-ounce grilled beef patty on a toasted bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and French fries
Dinner Steaks & Chops
New York Sirloin
Grilled fourteen ounces New York strip cut, served with potatoes and vegetables
Twin Pork Rib Chops
Simply grilled, served with potatoes and vegetables
Boneless Loin Pork Chops Milanese
Breaded and pan-roasted with butter, virgin olive oil, and lemon caper sauce
Filet Mignon
Seven-ounce cut, served with potatoes, vegetables, and bordelaise sauce
Classic Rib Eye Steak
Fourteen-ounce choice cut rib eye, served with potatoes and vegetables