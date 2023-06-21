Nutmeg Restaurant & Banquet Facility


Dinner Appetizers

Potato Chips

$10.00

Freshly hand cut and golden fried, tossed with herb Parmesan

Calamari Calabrese

$14.00

Point Judith calamari fried together with hot pepper rings, tossed with Gorgonzola crumbs

Clams Casino

$13.00

Little neck clams stuffed with smoky bacon and casino butter

Honey Pecan Ricotta

$12.00

Creamy ricotta blended with pure honey, California pecans, virgin olive oil, thyme, and crostinis

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Louisiana-style golden fried shrimp, tossed with buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, and celery

Escargot

$12.00

Large snails baked with mushrooms, herb butter Parmesan compote

Zuppe Di Mussels

$12.00

Sweet black mussels, simmered in a house-made herb marinara

Gorgonzola Bread

$10.00

Toasted ciabatta, herbs, garlic, Parmesan, melted Gorgonzola

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Maryland style, blue crab meat, zesty remoulade, crisp greens, and lemon wedge

Fresh Mozzarella and Tomatoes

$12.00

Creamy fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, herbs, and virgin olive oil

Dinner Salad and Soups

House Salad

$10.00

Dressed rainbow crisp greens, house vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$15.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, romaine, and citrus herb olive oil

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan, and classic creamy Caesar

Classic Wedge Salad

$11.00

Wedge of iceberg lettuce, smoky bacon bits, tomato cubes, and crumbled blue cheese

Leaf Spinach

$12.00

Leaf spinach, roasted peppers, Gorgonzola crumbs, and toasty bacon strips

Apple Nut Salad

$14.00

Dressed rainbow greens, fresh apple wedges, mixed nuts, and honey citrus vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

9 delicate cream soups served with real chunks of Maine lobster

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Please ask your server for today's freshly made soup

Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized onions blended with chicken and beef stock, dry sherry, topped with croutons, and a thick slice of Pepper Jack cheese

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Classic creamy New England style

Dinner Pasta & Seafood

Pasta Alla Vodka

$19.00

Rich creamy pink sauce, tossed with imported rigatoni pasta

Rigatoni Napolitano

$18.00

Tossed with, garlic, oil, basil, chopped tomatoes, broccoli florets, Parmesan cheese

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Smoky bacon bits, creamy cheese sauce, macaroni pasta, and panko crumbs

Broiled Scrod Filet

$24.00

Ritz crackers, lemon, butter, and white wine served with potatoes and vegetables

Honey Nut Encrusted Salmon

$28.00

Baked with pure honey, mixed nuts. Served with potatoes and vegetables

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Golden crisp served with fries, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge

Australian Bass Filet

$25.00

Grilled and laced with herb citrus olive oil, served with potatoes and vegetables

Stuffed Filet of Sole

$30.00

Delicious crab stuffing, lemon, and butter, served with potatoes and vegetables

Calamari Marinara

$25.00

Point Judith calamari sautéed in a herb marinara, linguini pasta

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed in a chili flakes marinara, linguini pasta

Broiled Atlantic Scallops

$32.00

Sweet Atlantic scallops, white wine, broiled with lemon, butter, and Ritz crackers

Blackened Catfish

$22.00

Dusted with Cajun spices, pan-roasted laced with lemon and butter

Dinner Chicken & Veal Burger

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Freshly breaded and baked with house marinara, melted mozzarella, and penne pasta

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

Fresh chicken breast egg battered and sautéed in lemon, butter, and white wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Fresh chicken breast egg battered and sautéed in caramelized onions and mushrooms in a marsala demi glaze

Veal Parmesan

$24.00

Breaded fresh veal cutlet, tasty marinara, mozzarella, and penne pasta

Veal Marsala

$26.00

Sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and marsala wine in tasty veal glaze.

Veal Piccata

$26.00

Sautéed in a lemon, butter, white wine, and caper sauce

Veal and Shrimp Italiano

$32.00

Sautéed with spinach, mushrooms, and tasty marinara sauce, served over pasta

Veal Oscar

$32.00

Sautéed in a Madeira wine butter sauce, topped with soft asparagus. Maine lobster meat, laced with classic bearnaise

Nutmeg Burger

$15.00

Eight-ounce grilled beef patty on a toasted bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and French fries

Dinner Steaks & Chops

New York Sirloin

$36.00

Grilled fourteen ounces New York strip cut, served with potatoes and vegetables

Twin Pork Rib Chops

$25.00

Simply grilled, served with potatoes and vegetables

Boneless Loin Pork Chops Milanese

$26.00

Breaded and pan-roasted with butter, virgin olive oil, and lemon caper sauce

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Seven-ounce cut, served with potatoes, vegetables, and bordelaise sauce

Classic Rib Eye Steak

$38.00

Fourteen-ounce choice cut rib eye, served with potatoes and vegetables

Dinner Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Oreo Cookie Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00