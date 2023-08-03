NWRAW - Bend 210 Southwest Century Drive
FOOD
Breakfast
Yin Parfait
Coconut pecan pudding, topped with seasonal fresh fruit & grizzly peak granola
Om
Chai spice overnight oats layered with coconut whip & topped with blueberries
PCT Oatmeal
Nut and seed filled, lightly sweetened maple cinnamon oatmeal topped with fresh fruit, cinnamon & chia seeds
Grizzly Peak
Crunchy oat based granola & seasonal fruit with a side of cashew coconut milk
Moon Salutation
Avocado based cacao pudding topped with grizzly peak granola & seasonal fruit
Sun Salutation
Coconut based pudding topped with banana and grizzly peak granola
Vinyasa
Key lime pudding topped with grizzly peak granola
Big Bear Waffle
Waffle topped with whipped almond butter, whipped coconut cream, syrup, banana & candied coconut
El Capitan Waffle
Choose your own toppings
Toast
Painted Hills
Toast with almond butter, blueberries & chia jam topped with honey drizzle
Fort Rock
Toast with whipped almond butter, banana, cacao nibs & cacao drizzle
Alvord
Smashed avocado toast topped with olive oil and flake salt
Steens
SW style toast with guacamole, house made nut based "taco meat", black beans, cherry tomatoes, green onion, cashew cream and topped with cilantro
High Desert
Deluxe breakfast toast with avocado, cherry tomatoes, nut based "sausage" nacho cheese sauce and sprouts
Oregon Outback
Pesto, sun dried tomato, pecan based "nut meat" and cashew cream sauce
Smith Rock
Avocado toast with smokey pecan based nut "meat", cherry tomatoes, ranch sauce and a side of greens tossed in chili lime dressing
Smoothies
Glissade
Banana, date, vanilla & almond milk smoothie
Bunny Hill
Banana, berries, coconut milk & coconut nectar
Summit
Banana, pineapple, spinach, kale & coconut milk
Powerslide
Banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla & coconut milk
Sail
Almond milk, cherries, almond butter, protein powder, coconut oil, maple syrup, dragon fruit powder, liquid light & coconut yogurt
Granny Gear
Lemon cheesecake smoothie- lemon, chickpeas, date syrup, pecans, passionfruit, vanilla protein & cashew coconut milk
Salads
North
Salty sweet romaine based salad with sun dried tomatoes, golden raisins, coconut shreds, sauerkraut, pine nuts, green onion, chia seeds, & our matcha rosemary vinaigrette
Northwest
Arugula based salad with fresh pear, candied hazelnuts, smokey nut meat, seasonal fruit & smoky onion dressing
South
Mixed greens salad topped with shredded carrots, green onion, cilantro, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, pepitas, hemp hearts, sprouts and avocado cilantro dressing.
Southwest
Full send salad with romaine, purple cabbage, green onion, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, avocado, sunflower sprouts, taco nut "meat" cashew cream & chili lime dressing
East
Massaged kale, shredded carrot, beet & cabbage, with currants, sprouted almonds, orange slices, black sesame seeds & sweet ginger tahini dressing
West
Romaine salad with kalamata olives, pickled onions, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, walnut parmesan, toasted tahini hummus, hemp hearts and our herbed ranch dressing.
Bowls
Denali
fresh zucchini noodles with purple cabbage & carrots, grreen onion, sprouted almonds, black sesame seeds and our red chili almond sauce
Yellowstone
cashew coconut curry over a bed of rainbow quinoa, topped with carrot, purple cabbage cilantro and green onion
Maverick
rainbow quinoa & seasonal greens with guacamole, cilantro, sprouts, black beans, shredded carrot, green onion, taco seasoned almond crumble & chili lime sauce
Barrel
rainbow quinoa & seasonal greens with tahini pate, shredded beets, carrots, candied coconut, purple cabbage & sweet maple sauce
Yosemite
Quinoa, romaine, cucumber, smoky nut meat, cherry tomatoes & avocado served with ranch sauce
Soup
GRAB N GO - DRINKS
12 oz Cold Pressed Juice
Carabiner (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Orange, Kale, Cilantro
Mojo (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Carrot, Green Apple, Beet, Kale, Lemon, Ginger
Compass (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Cilantro, Lemon
Sunrise (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Carrot, Orange, Ginger
Rappel (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger
Vertical (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Green Apple, Wheatgrass, Lemon
Slackline (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Watermelon, Mint, Lime
Lavender Lemonade (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Green Apple, Lemon, Lavender, Beet
Cucumber (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Cucumber juice
Celery (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Celery Juice
Orange (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Orange Juice
Vertical Limit (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Green Apple, Wheatgrass, Lemon, Jalapeno
Evergreen (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Cucumber, Celery, Romaine, Lemon, Ginger
Belay (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Orange, Lemon, Cucumber & Pineapple
Carrot (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Carrot Juice
Pear-a-glide (grab n go)
Cold Pressed Pear & Coconut Cashew Milk
12oz Nut Milk Mixes
Forest (grab n go)
Matcha milk with wild orange
Marathon (grab n go)
Coconut cold brew
Ultra (grab n go)
Cashew coconut chai
Aquifer (grab n go)
Sweet coconut cashew blue algae milk
Hot Springs (grab n go)
Golden Milk
Ridgeline (grab n go)
Coconut cacao milk