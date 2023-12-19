NXGen Eats
Basic Protein Shakes
- Basic Vanilla$6.50
Milk, Vanilla Protein
- Basic Chocolate$6.50
Milk, Chocolate Protein
- Basic Mint Cookie$6.50
Milk, Mint Cookie Protein
- Basic Peanut Butter Cookie$6.50
Milk, Peanut Butter Cookie Protein
- Basic Cookies & Cream$6.50
Milk, Cookies & Cream Protein
- Basic Strawberry$6.50
Milk, Strawberry Protein
- Basic Snickerdoodle$6.50
Milk, Snickerdoodle Protein
Premium Protein Shakes
- Peanut Butter Paradise$8.00
Milk, Peanut Butter Cookie Protein, PB2, Graham Cracker, Half Banana
- Monster Mint$8.00
Milk, Mint Cookie Protein, PB2, Graham Cracker, Half Banana
- Blueberry Crisp$8.50
Milk, Vanilla Protein, Blueberries, Oats, Half Banana
- Fruity Peabbles$8.50
Apple Juice, Strawberry Protein, Mixed Berries, Half Banana
- Chocolate PB Cup$8.00
Milk, Chocolate Protein, PB2, Graham Cracker, Half Banana
- Double Stuf$8.00
Milk, Cookies & Cream Protein, Graham Cracker, Oats, Half Banana
- Snickerdoodle Plus$8.00
Milk, Snickerdoodle Protein, Graham Cracker, Oats, Cinnamon, Half Banana
Smoothies
- Lean 'N Green$6.50
Milk, Spinach, Kale, Chia Seeds, Flax Seed, Half Banana. Add Protein for Extra Charge.
- Mixed Berry$7.00
Milk, Mixed Berries, Chia Seeds, Flax Seed, Half Banana. Add Protein for Extra Charge.
- Strawberry Banana$6.50
Milk, Strawberries, Half Banana, Chia Seeds, Flax Seed. Add Protein for Extra Charge.
- Beach Bum$7.50
Apple Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Chia Seeds, Flax Seed, Half Banana. Add Protein for Extra Charge.
Acai Bowls
Food
- Plain Bagel$4.00
New York Style Original Bagel, Toasted w/ Choice of Light Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter or Butter
- Whole Wheat Bagel$4.00
New York Style Original Bagel, Toasted w/ Choice of Light Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter or Butter
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$4.00
New York Style Original Bagel, Toasted w/ Choice of Light Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter or Butter
- Protein Waffle$4.00
Kodiak Cake Protein Waffle w/ Maple Syrup on Side
- Whole Banana$1.00
Ripeness may vary